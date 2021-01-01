« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 670 671 672 673 674 [675]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1479140 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,494
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26960 on: Yesterday at 08:41:34 pm »
Really don't understand how that wasn't given as a penalty. Mad decision.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,397
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26961 on: Yesterday at 08:42:04 pm »
Generally the standards are higher in the CL than the PL but that was fucking mental.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26962 on: Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm »
Lol. Crazy decision
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,494
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26963 on: Yesterday at 08:43:38 pm »
Bad that the ref didn't give it, but seeing that on a replay (even without slo mo) and thinking it wasn't a penalty is absolutely crazy.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26964 on: Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm »
VAR + R both on the take. Surely that is the only explanation.  HAS to be some bookies etc etc corruption angle. Makes no sense otherwise.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,494
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26965 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm »
Wasn't a tough decision to make either. Just a clear and uncontroversial penalty that has somehow become incredibly contentious by not being given.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,250
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26966 on: Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm »
And here I thought the Swiss were neutral.  :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26967 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
The non-penalty was obviously atrocious, but let's not forget the yellow to MacAllister for diving for what was clearly a foul.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26968 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm »
If even Rio Ferdinand is calling out for a penalty to Liverpool then you know it must be "clear and obvious".  The only reasoning I can think of is that the VAR official was happy the on-field ref had a clear view of the incident and so didn't want to overrule him (even though he was clearly wrong).
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,494
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26969 on: Yesterday at 11:22:40 pm »
If the ref sees the contact its a pen. If he doesnt then the VAR must correct him. This was a complete fuck up.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26970 on: Today at 12:23:43 am »
One of those where it's that blatant that if it's not a pen then the ref has to book the player for diving.

As for VAR we know it's a complete waste of time. It can overrule a stonewall pen on Sunday but a stonewall pen tonight and they're out to lunch.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26971 on: Today at 12:34:32 am »
The issue is in that game there were 3 atrocious decisions, the mcallister yellow for driving when he turned the player then clear contact taking him out, possibly a yellow the other way, the penalty decision made worse by the VAR being able to look at it and then a foul by Konate near the end of the game absolute clear foul and the ref a couple of yards away vehemently waving it off. You just can't have refs at the top level making those mistakes.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,394
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26972 on: Today at 12:44:42 am »
Why don't we have a system where, when referees don't see something clearly, like the Nunez penalty shoiut, we have some qualified officials watching replays to check the referees decision.
We could call it VAR?
It would save us biting nails and changing the game plan for 60 minutes unecessarily
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:49 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,871
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26973 on: Today at 01:52:38 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:43:38 pm
Bad that the ref didn't give it, but seeing that on a replay (even without slo mo) and thinking it wasn't a penalty is absolutely crazy.

The thing is, the VAR doesn't even have to think it's a penalty. It says in the protocol, that VAR should recommend a review, if there is a 'probable clear and obvious error'. The ref booking an attacker for a dive and the video showing that there is clear contact between attacker and defender, that's basically your textbook-example for such a situation. What should have happened is that the VAR says "The video shows there's contact between the players, I would recommend you look at it yourself". The ref should then go to the monitor and decide whether it actually was a penalty. If he doesn't think it's a penalty, at least he should take back the booking (no idea, if that's possible, but it should be).

As the ref wasn't looking at the situation on the monitor, essentially the VAR made the decision that it wasn't a penalty, and that is not the way VAR should be used. It's also what was wrong in my view about the non-sending off in our game for the foul on Jota. I can see the argument for it only being a booking, as there was another defender kind of in the area and the ball seemed to be going in a favourable direction for him. The problem I had with the situation, is that the ref didn't make that call, but the VAR did. It could have been the ref telling the VAR what he saw and it matched the video, but we don't know that, because that's where another issue with VAR comes in: a lack of transparency.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26974 on: Today at 09:05:51 am »
I keep on reading fans of other English clubs saying how much better the European referees are and how you don't notice them yet we get stuck with the bellends that make PGMOL look competent.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26975 on: Today at 02:40:06 pm »
Pat Nevin on the Beeb said Nunez "hung his leg out."  He still thought it was a pen mind you, but he didn't hang his leg out, clearest foul and pen you'll ever see.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.
Pages: 1 ... 670 671 672 673 674 [675]   Go Up
« previous next »
 