Bad that the ref didn't give it, but seeing that on a replay (even without slo mo) and thinking it wasn't a penalty is absolutely crazy.



The thing is, the VAR doesn't even have to think it's a penalty. It says in the protocol, that VAR should recommend a review, if there is a 'probable clear and obvious error'. The ref booking an attacker for a dive and the video showing that there is clear contact between attacker and defender, that's basically your textbook-example for such a situation. What should have happened is that the VAR says "The video shows there's contact between the players, I would recommend you look at it yourself". The ref should then go to the monitor and decide whether it actually was a penalty. If he doesn't think it's a penalty, at least he should take back the booking (no idea, if that's possible, but it should be).As the ref wasn't looking at the situation on the monitor, essentially the VAR made the decision that it wasn't a penalty, and that is not the way VAR should be used. It's also what was wrong in my view about the non-sending off in our game for the foul on Jota. I can see the argument for it only being a booking, as there was another defender kind of in the area and the ball seemed to be going in a favourable direction for him. The problem I had with the situation, is that the ref didn't make that call, but the VAR did. It could have been the ref telling the VAR what he saw and it matched the video, but we don't know that, because that's where another issue with VAR comes in: a lack of transparency.