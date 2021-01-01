« previous next »
Offline wah00ey

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26920 on: Today at 11:28:00 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:12:42 am
The ref was infuriating, but I think they got all the big decision right in the end. It was all the rest he got wrong, from giving them free kicks for virtually no contact whatsoever, booking players for very little (not including Konate in that ;D), playing on when Salah was fouled, then not giving either a free kick or a yellow card when no advantage materialised, not playing advantage when he should have in the second half, etc. Just very little understanding of the game of football, as is often the case.
Let's not gloss over the free kick given against Cody on James when Jota was almost through on goal.  Total dive.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26921 on: Today at 11:32:18 am »
The overturned penalty yesterday is a very interesting one, and one that ultimately shows why VAR (or at least this version of VAR) is so stupid.

For me, it wasn't a penalty, but I can understand why some people think it is. Sanchez makes a good tackle and kicks the ball against Jones, it doesn't graze his foot or leg, and he doesn't go over the ball. The ricochet makes it look like he has either missed the ball, or barely touched the ball, so I can understand the on field decision, and the people that think it was a penalty. The follow through also isn't an issue for me. His tackling foot is low, and his following leg is passive. He doesn't jump in at pace, and ultimately Jones goes over the top of him because he is low to the ground and Jones is standing upright. It certainly doesn't meet the criteria for being reckless or violent IMO.

BUT, none of the above should matter, because the question for VAR isn't 'was it a penalty', it is 'was that a clear and obvious error', with the bar set very high for overturning the on field decision. There is definitely enough doubt in the above paragraph to mean that that it is not a clear error by the current interpretation of the rules, especially as they have raised the bar even higher this season.

So I think that it should have been a penalty, even though I dont think it was a penalty. And that is the ridiculousness of VAR in a nutshell.

One caveat that I would add is that IF the referee said that he didnt think that Sanchez touched the ball, then VAR does possibly have a remit to recommend a review, as what the referee thought he saw wasnt what actually happened. However, we know from last season that an incident not matching the referees description doesnt seem to be enough to recommend an overturn, otherwise we would have had a penalty against Arsenal and a penalty against City. This again comes back to another issue with VAR, which is that VAR are more likely to overturn a decision given by the referee on field (e.g. giving a penalty, sending someone off, etc) than they are to recommend a review of a decision that the referee doesnt make (no penalty, no foul, etc). I think this is due to the remit that they want to avoid delays in play, so those reviews need to happen very quickly, whereas if there is a stoppage in play, they have more time to actually analyse the incident in detail. Again, the VAR protocols getting in the way of VAR working correctly.
Offline blert596

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26922 on: Today at 12:02:08 pm »
Thought the ref was went out witha deffo "Im not going to be intimidated by Anfield" attitude, the prick.

The disallowed pen should have stood. Their keeper didnt play the ball, he missed it with his foot and the ball hit the underside of his calf after he had committed to his strange lunge. The ball was still heading towards goal behind him before his follow through clattered Jones.  Whether you think it was a pen or not there was absolutely no need for VAR to intervene - there was no way that was a CLEAR AND OBVIOUS error by the ref.

The only error was when he couldnt wait to chalk it off.

Jones/Mac Allister got sent off for their follow throughs last year when they had more contact with the ball - both with their actual boot and not their calf, after missing the ball. Ridiculous decision imo.
Offline Spezialo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26923 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Keeper still won the ball first though, even if it wasn't with his foot.

correct decision for me.

the Nunez shoulder to shoulder foul he gave was shocking though.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26924 on: Today at 12:21:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:24:05 am
I posted this yesterday afternoon before our game

And then the exact thing I was talking about happened to us. Jota was away from the defender, Colwill was 2 or 3 yards behind play and the ball and Jota are moving, fuck the direction bollocks, Mo scores so many from getting the ball that is heading towards the corner flag, Jota well gets away from the CB and just needs a single touch to knock it towards the goal and its going to either end with Jota getting a shot on goal or the CB bringing him down either outside or in the box. This is now a licence to foul the quick players and get nothing worse than a yellow.

You can't "fuck the direction bollocks" Rob because the direction of play is a key part of the criteria for what is denying an obvious goalscoring offence

The following must be considered:

distance between the offence and the goal
general direction of the play
likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
location and number of defenders

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct

Its a literal fact in the laws of the game that it isn't an obvious goalscoring offence if the ball is moving away from the goal.

There's also no way you can't guarantee that Colwill doesn't get back to challenge Jota before he has a shot.
Offline cissesbeard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26925 on: Today at 12:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:32:18 am
The overturned penalty yesterday is a very interesting one, and one that ultimately shows why VAR (or at least this version of VAR) is so stupid.

For me, it wasn't a penalty, but I can understand why some people think it is. Sanchez makes a good tackle and kicks the ball against Jones, it doesn't graze his foot or leg, and he doesn't go over the ball. The ricochet makes it look like he has either missed the ball, or barely touched the ball, so I can understand the on field decision, and the people that think it was a penalty. The follow through also isn't an issue for me. His tackling foot is low, and his following leg is passive. He doesn't jump in at pace, and ultimately Jones goes over the top of him because he is low to the ground and Jones is standing upright. It certainly doesn't meet the criteria for being reckless or violent IMO.

BUT, none of the above should matter, because the question for VAR isn't 'was it a penalty', it is 'was that a clear and obvious error', with the bar set very high for overturning the on field decision. There is definitely enough doubt in the above paragraph to mean that that it is not a clear error by the current interpretation of the rules, especially as they have raised the bar even higher this season.

So I think that it should have been a penalty, even though I dont think it was a penalty. And that is the ridiculousness of VAR in a nutshell.

One caveat that I would add is that IF the referee said that he didnt think that Sanchez touched the ball, then VAR does possibly have a remit to recommend a review, as what the referee thought he saw wasnt what actually happened. However, we know from last season that an incident not matching the referees description doesnt seem to be enough to recommend an overturn, otherwise we would have had a penalty against Arsenal and a penalty against City. This again comes back to another issue with VAR, which is that VAR are more likely to overturn a decision given by the referee on field (e.g. giving a penalty, sending someone off, etc) than they are to recommend a review of a decision that the referee doesnt make (no penalty, no foul, etc). I think this is due to the remit that they want to avoid delays in play, so those reviews need to happen very quickly, whereas if there is a stoppage in play, they have more time to actually analyse the incident in detail. Again, the VAR protocols getting in the way of VAR working correctly.

let the refs request to see the var more like rugby. 'onfield decision is penalty but i want to see the contact'
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26926 on: Today at 01:01:00 pm »
You simply can't challenge for the ball like that.

The ball is running towards the goal and he wiped Jones out. If he'd gone with his hands and flicked the ball away it's different.

Insane a Liverpool fan can argue it's not a penalty in my eyes
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26927 on: Today at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:28:00 am
Let's not gloss over the free kick given against Cody on James when Jota was almost through on goal.  Total dive.
Yeah that was one of the most blatant dives Ive seen.
The officials were shockingly bad yesterday. Their officiating was on a par with Nevilles commentary.
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26928 on: Today at 01:16:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:01:00 pm
You simply can't challenge for the ball like that.

The ball is running towards the goal and he wiped Jones out. If he'd gone with his hands and flicked the ball away it's different.

Insane a Liverpool fan can argue it's not a penalty in my eyes
Completely agree. If that was our keeper, I would 100% expect a penalty to be given.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26929 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:16:01 pm
Completely agree. If that was our keeper, I would 100% expect a penalty to be given.

It was as near a 50-50 tackle that you could get. And one player won it. That was Jones. The goalie touched the ball first, feathering it with his shin, but after that Jones instantly got the instep of his boot on to the ball - a really solid connection that sent the ball through the goalie's legs towards the goal. In any other part of the pitch it would have been described as a brilliant block tackle by Jones. He was then upended by the goalie.

If the referee on VAR had any football savvy he wouldn't have wasted time calling the onfield ref to the screen. If the onfield ref had any football savvy he would have said "Why the hell are you showing me this? And if Jones didn't get the last touch why is the ball rolling towards the goal?"

 
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26930 on: Today at 02:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:31:07 pm
It was as near a 50-50 tackle that you could get. And one player won it. That was Jones. The goalie touched the ball first, feathering it with his shin, but after that Jones instantly got the instep of his boot on to the ball - a really solid connection that sent the ball through the goalie's legs towards the goal. In any other part of the pitch it would have been described as a brilliant block tackle by Jones. He was then upended by the goalie.

If the referee on VAR had any football savvy he wouldn't have wasted time calling the onfield ref to the screen. If the onfield ref had any football savvy he would have said "Why the hell are you showing me this? And if Jones didn't get the last touch why is the ball rolling towards the goal?"

 


The keeper made contact with the ball which then hit Jones and went forward so technically Jones was back in possession but unable to continue because of the goalkeepers follow through, tricky one but technically a penalty and, you cannot take out the ball and then man like that as an outfield player so same should apply to a keeper.
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26931 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:32:18 am
The overturned penalty yesterday is a very interesting one, and one that ultimately shows why VAR (or at least this version of VAR) is so stupid.

For me, it wasn't a penalty, but I can understand why some people think it is. Sanchez makes a good tackle and kicks the ball against Jones, it doesn't graze his foot or leg, and he doesn't go over the ball. The ricochet makes it look like he has either missed the ball, or barely touched the ball, so I can understand the on field decision, and the people that think it was a penalty. The follow through also isn't an issue for me. His tackling foot is low, and his following leg is passive. He doesn't jump in at pace, and ultimately Jones goes over the top of him because he is low to the ground and Jones is standing upright. It certainly doesn't meet the criteria for being reckless or violent IMO.

BUT, none of the above should matter, because the question for VAR isn't 'was it a penalty', it is 'was that a clear and obvious error', with the bar set very high for overturning the on field decision. There is definitely enough doubt in the above paragraph to mean that that it is not a clear error by the current interpretation of the rules, especially as they have raised the bar even higher this season.

So I think that it should have been a penalty, even though I dont think it was a penalty. And that is the ridiculousness of VAR in a nutshell.

One caveat that I would add is that IF the referee said that he didnt think that Sanchez touched the ball, then VAR does possibly have a remit to recommend a review, as what the referee thought he saw wasnt what actually happened. However, we know from last season that an incident not matching the referees description doesnt seem to be enough to recommend an overturn, otherwise we would have had a penalty against Arsenal and a penalty against City. This again comes back to another issue with VAR, which is that VAR are more likely to overturn a decision given by the referee on field (e.g. giving a penalty, sending someone off, etc) than they are to recommend a review of a decision that the referee doesnt make (no penalty, no foul, etc). I think this is due to the remit that they want to avoid delays in play, so those reviews need to happen very quickly, whereas if there is a stoppage in play, they have more time to actually analyse the incident in detail. Again, the VAR protocols getting in the way of VAR working correctly.

Why is VAR getting involved anyway? Last season we were told it didn't matter that Virg won the ball when the same ref sent him off.
Online vladis voice

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26932 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:00:12 pm

The keeper made contact with the ball which then hit Jones and went forward so technically Jones was back in possession but unable to continue because of the goalkeepers follow through, tricky one but technically a penalty and, you cannot take out the ball and then man like that as an outfield player so same should apply to a keeper.

agree with this - the main frustration I have is that time and time again VAR referees seem to want to make/recommend changes to decisions based on a arbitrarily selected moment in time rather than what actually happened in a particular incident.

To be fair this approach works well for offsides as it did to rightly award Chelsea's goal yesterday (although even then we have seen examples over past seasons of camera angle not being available/incompetence of VAR ref/subjective decisions in respect of whether players are active/passive etc) but it really doesn't with  the majority of contacts that happen during live play so you end up with decisions that can be defended as 'correct' based on the moment they choose to focus on but that anyone who has played or has a feel for the game knows are wrong.

Jones studs did indeed end up in Bissouma's ankle last year at Tottenham and Sanchez did indeed touch the ball first yesterday

In the first example the studs only ended up there because his foot bounced off the ball as he made a tackle so, whilst I am willing to concede the overall action might be given as a foul and from memory he got given a yellow originally, it was clearly neither reckless (I'm struggling to see how you can conclude successfully contacting with the ball first when making a tackle is can be defined as reckless without banning tackles altogether) nor a deliberate action by Jones worthy of re-reffing the original decision even if the final still of a boot planted on an ankle looked bad.

In the second Sanchez got a touch to the ball, then Jones did (megging Sanchez in the process - whether he did so on purpose or by accident is immaterial), Jones' ability to then get to the subsequent free ball two yards in front of an open net was undoubtedly impeded by Sanchez which led to Jones tipping head over heels...Its a foul anywhere else on the pitch in any other game at any level and the fact that Sanchez got a tiny touch on the ball before being megged is just as immaterial as whether Jones intended to put the ball through his legs or not...the two things happened very quickly and neither were foul play, but impeding Jones after the two things happened was so there is no reason at all to re-ref the game or ask ref to change his original decision.   
     
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26933 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:21:07 pm
You can't "fuck the direction bollocks" Rob because the direction of play is a key part of the criteria for what is denying an obvious goalscoring offence

The following must be considered:

distance between the offence and the goal
general direction of the play
likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
location and number of defenders

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct

Its a literal fact in the laws of the game that it isn't an obvious goalscoring offence if the ball is moving away from the goal.

There's also no way you can't guarantee that Colwill doesn't get back to challenge Jota before he has a shot.


The narrative that the ball was heading for the corner flag was set by that Manc rat Neville. When you watch it back from the Kop camera, the ball was heading 2 yards inside the Chelsea box, its only started to go towards the flag after its bounced and Jota, until he was subjected to a Rugby tackle, was running in line to likely take the ball before it bounced, even if it bounces, his adjustment to go for a straight run on goal was 20/25 degrees at most. A player of his ability controls that into his path so easily. Now, with Jota 3 yard clears of Colwill and the CB and bearing down on goal, whats the outcome you expect? Me, I expect us to go 1 up. The CB knows this too, hence the rugby tackle, if he thought him or Colwill were stopping him, he doesn't commit the foul.
