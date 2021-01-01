« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Reply #26880 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
« Reply #26880 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:20:44 pm
Bit late for Neville to start worrying about looking like an idiot :)

Well yeah but today it was like he was on coke he loses the plot on our games.

I also hate how Sky/TNT can hear VAR before us fans that annoys me greatly we pay for the fees he doesnt so we should hear what they are saying live.

Reply #26881 on: Yesterday at 10:09:32 pm
« Reply #26881 on: Yesterday at 10:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Well yeah but today it was like he was on coke he loses the plot on our games.

I also hate how Sky/TNT can hear VAR before us fans that annoys me greatly we pay for the fees he doesnt so we should hear what they are saying live.
If they have nothing to hide, I really dont see an issue with broadcasting the officials conversations. There is no reason not to.
Reply #26882 on: Yesterday at 10:09:40 pm
« Reply #26882 on: Yesterday at 10:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
I agree about Wolves but the fact he named cheaty, feels important never heard them being named as the prime benefactors of decisions. Which they are.

Ex Liverpool employee ads well ✌️

I like ONeill I think he is decent manager and is usually very fair in what he says too.

Wolves are a decent side and I hope they stick with him he deserves it as he is defo a PL manager.
Reply #26883 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
« Reply #26883 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm »
Renato Veiga grappling with Salah. Ref comes over to warn them to keep it clean. Blows his whistle to start play and Veiga grabs Salah over both Shoulders with both arms and starts ragging him about to stop him getting away. Since the ref had warned them you would think he was watching that situation, but nothing!!!
Reply #26884 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
« Reply #26884 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Renato Viega grappling with Salah. Ref comes over to warn them to keep it clean. Blows his whistle to start play and Viega grabs Salah over both Shoulders with both arms and starts ragging him about to stop him getting away. Since the ref had warned them you would think he was watching that situation, but nothing!!!

He was probably telling Mo to stop fouling Viega
Jurgen YNWA

Reply #26885 on: Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
« Reply #26885 on: Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
He was probably telling Mo to stop fouling Viega

You're probably right.

The amount of times Salah gets wrestled is unbelievable. I mean Veiga must know that what he is doing is a foul and he must know the ref will be looking but still does it without hesitation. He may also have been told by his manager to keep hold of Salah because the video prep work they have done shows Salah doesn't get those given.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm by red1977 »
Reply #26886 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
« Reply #26886 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Nauseating watching the MOTD seals clapping along the ADFC decision. They're adamant that "the rules are clear, Silva was obviously not violating any of them". Really? One of the rules states that it's offside if you impede the opponent while in an offside position, and Silva was doing that by back into Sa. What's the argument against this? Will they try to tell us it only matters at the point the header was taken? Then why was Endo penalised in the LC final against Chelsea? Rules don't look so clear now, do they? First-class tickets to AD Super League are in the mail.
Reply #26887 on: Today at 12:25:54 am
« Reply #26887 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
The Premier League has shed light on the controversial moment that saw Liverpool's second penalty claim in the match against Chelsea dismissed. Initially, the referee pointed to the spot after a clash involving Chelsea's keeper Robert Sanchez and Liverpool's Curtis Jones.

However, VAR prompted the man in the middle, John Brooks, to review the incident at the pitchside monitor. An update from the Premier League Match Centre X/Twitter account clarified the reasoning behind the decision reversal: "The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones," it said in a statement.

"The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."


VAR was Michael Oliver
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Reply #26888 on: Today at 12:31:24 am
« Reply #26888 on: Today at 12:31:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:25:54 am



VAR was Michael Oliver
Can it be any more obvious?
