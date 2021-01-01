« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26840 on: Today at 06:55:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:43:13 pm
He cleaned him out. Getting a slight touch on the ball shouldnt negate cleaning a player out.
Theyve made the game too complicated. If an outfield player tackled like that outside the box it would be a free kick.

Yeahhh maybe. Not really how I saw it. Again, I'd reckon we'd all be apopleptic if that had been a penalty against us.

Genuinely not a particularly noteworthy refereeing performance today. I thought the worst decision was giving the FK against Nunez at the end. Szoboszlai's booking was harsh too.

There are plenty of refereeing performances we should be pissed off about, I didn't see this one that way. Some decisions I disagreed with, as is always the case. Declaring every refereeing performance as a disgrace just invalidates the actual injustices that occur.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26841 on: Today at 06:55:49 pm »
This is what the refs are already doing to cool calm collected Arne:

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26842 on: Today at 06:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:39:34 pm
The PGMOL were saying VAR won't get involved unless is 'clear and obvious' at the beginning of the season.
I know, but VAR reviewed that decision. :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26843 on: Today at 06:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:55:49 pm
This is what the refs are already doing to cool calm collected Arne:



Turned him into Nunez?  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26844 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:43:13 pm
He cleaned him out. Getting a slight touch on the ball shouldnt negate cleaning a player out.
Theyve made the game too complicated. If an outfield player tackled like that outside the box it would be a free kick.

Wasting your time mate, if he's not whinging about what people post on here he's wanking over refs, very weird account.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26845 on: Today at 07:02:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:59:28 pm
Wasting your time mate, if he's not whinging about what people post on here he's wanking over refs, very weird account.

School let you take the laptop home for the weekend did they?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26846 on: Today at 07:18:00 pm »
Appalling refereeing throughout there
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26847 on: Today at 07:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:55:07 pm
Yeahhh maybe. Not really how I saw it. Again, I'd reckon we'd all be apopleptic if that had been a penalty against us.

Genuinely not a particularly noteworthy refereeing performance today. I thought the worst decision was giving the FK against Nunez at the end. Szoboszlai's booking was harsh too.

There are plenty of refereeing performances we should be pissed off about, I didn't see this one that way. Some decisions I disagreed with, as is always the case. Declaring every refereeing performance as a disgrace just invalidates the actual injustices that occur.

Thought the ref was shite for both sides personally.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26848 on: Today at 07:39:53 pm »
Funny how many times grey areas benefit Abu Dhabi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26849 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
No mention of "referee's call" today when Abu Dhabi had their employee running the VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26850 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil:

Without even knowing it, are you more likely to give [the goal] to Manchester City than Wolves? When its Man City, is there something in there that influences decision-making?"

Shots fired...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26851 on: Today at 07:50:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:39:53 pm
Funny how many times grey areas benefit Abu Dhabi
They are kinda grey, don't you think?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26852 on: Today at 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:58 pm
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil:

Without even knowing it, are you more likely to give [the goal] to Manchester City than Wolves? When its Man City, is there something in there that influences decision-making?"

Shots fired...

Pretty bold, bald, even... ;D

There will be reprecussions for the manager of Wolves daring to speak out in such a manner...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26853 on: Today at 08:04:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:57:40 pm
I know, but VAR reviewed that decision. :)

Based on what they've said, I don't think they should have though. Seems like things have changed yesterday and today though. Been a Louis Theroux like weird weekend all round.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26854 on: Today at 08:05:26 pm »
This is a crisis of refereeing before it's a crisis of VAR. How can a referee look at the second penalty incident several times on the monitor and fail to see that Jones got the last touch on the ball and sent it through the goalie's legs before being clattered?

Anyone with a real feel for the game would have wanted to know why the ball ended up rolling towards the goal line. There's a massive clue there about what what happened. And then you have the two camera angles showing perfectly what happened. Jones got a solid final touch in the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26855 on: Today at 08:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:58 pm
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil:

Without even knowing it, are you more likely to give [the goal] to Manchester City than Wolves? When its Man City, is there something in there that influences decision-making?"

Shots fired...

That's a paddlin'. Or a fine at least.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26856 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm »
I actually think VAR was correct to overrule the second penalty. When a keeper comes flying out it's pretty standard to allow them to collide with the attacker as long as they get the ball first and it's not violent. He does get the ball first, keeps his studs down and is relatively low to the ground. Yes the ball goes through his legs but it's because he got there first and kicked it into Jones, rather than Jones putting it through his legs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26857 on: Today at 08:18:22 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:55:51 pm
Pretty bold, bald, even... ;D

There will be reprecussions for the manager of Wolves daring to speak out in such a manner...

Just a continuation of last season really
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26858 on: Today at 08:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:17:39 pm
I actually think VAR was correct to overrule the second penalty. When a keeper comes flying out it's pretty standard to allow them to collide with the attacker as long as they get the ball first and it's not violent. He does get the ball first, keeps his studs down and is relatively low to the ground. Yes the ball goes through his legs but it's because he got there first and kicked it into Jones, rather than Jones putting it through his legs.


the shite some people come out with....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26859 on: Today at 08:41:35 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:55:51 pm
Pretty bold, bald, even... ;D

There will be reprecussions for the manager of Wolves daring to speak out in such a manner...
Probably an invitation to a late dinner at the embassy to discuss matters
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26860 on: Today at 08:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:33:29 pm

the shite some people come out with....

It's not an outlandish opinions to be fair and plenty would agree. My only argument is I don't see how you can say it's a clear and obvious error, but I wouldn't have said it was a penalty had it not been given on the field.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26861 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm »
Right up there with one of the worst performances by a referee you will see
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26862 on: Today at 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:05:26 pm
This is a crisis of refereeing before it's a crisis of VAR. How can a referee look at the second penalty incident several times on the monitor and fail to see that Jones got the last touch on the ball and sent it through the goalie's legs before being clattered?

Anyone with a real feel for the game would have wanted to know why the ball ended up rolling towards the goal line. There's a massive clue there about what what happened. And then you have the two camera angles showing perfectly what happened. Jones got a solid final touch in the ball.
I thought he nutmegged the goalie but the goalie kicks it against Jones and it rebounds through his legs I think. Still then completely takes Jones out after the minimal contact.
I no longer really understand most of rules theyve made them so open to varying interpretations its no surprise theres no consistency. And thats before you get to the shocking standard of the officials themselves
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26863 on: Today at 08:51:57 pm »
Keeper took a chance and it all went wrong - or should have.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26864 on: Today at 08:53:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:39:53 pm
Funny how many times grey areas benefit Abu Dhabi

Time and time again but thats nothing dodgy going on  ::)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26865 on: Today at 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:58 pm
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil:

Without even knowing it, are you more likely to give [the goal] to Manchester City than Wolves? When its Man City, is there something in there that influences decision-making?"

Shots fired...

He will just point to April 2024 Wolves 1 West Ham 2 when they scored a 90th min equaliser but got ruled out for same as today and Wolves player never touched the keeper either.

Wolves are 100% getting screwed more than anyone the decisions against them are scandalous.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26866 on: Today at 08:55:18 pm »
They make the rules up on a weekly basis.

Sky hearing the VAR but not broadcasting it is bizarre.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26867 on: Today at 09:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:58 pm
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil:

Without even knowing it, are you more likely to give [the goal] to Manchester City than Wolves? When its Man City, is there something in there that influences decision-making?"

Shots fired...

He isn't wrong though so he is bound to get a fine or something for saying that
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26868 on: Today at 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:55:18 pm
They make the rules up on a weekly basis.

Sky hearing the VAR but not broadcasting it is bizarre.

I thought we did hear VAR we had some Manc telling us Jackson was defo onside before a replay (I know he was onside but normally you wait so you dont run the risk of looking an idiot !)

I just hate the bloke doing comms on our games he needs to fuck off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26869 on: Today at 09:02:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:00 pm
It's not an outlandish opinions to be fair and plenty would agree. My only argument is I don't see how you can say it's a clear and obvious error, but I wouldn't have said it was a penalty had it not been given on the field.

The clear and obvious stuff is and has always been absurd, it leads to what could easily be very black and white situations becoming very open to intepretation.

If you ignore the clear and obvious error aspect then it's an acceptable decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26870 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:53:56 pm
He will just point to April 2024 Wolves 1 West Ham 2 when they scored a 90th min equaliser but got ruled out for same as today and Wolves player never touched the keeper either.

Wolves are 100% getting screwed more than anyone the decisions against them are scandalous.

I agree about Wolves but the fact he named cheaty, feels important never heard them being named as the prime benefactors of decisions. Which they are.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26871 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:02:19 pm
I thought we did hear VAR we had some Manc telling us Jackson was defo onside before a replay (I know he was onside but normally you wait so you dont run the risk of looking an idiot !)

I just hate the bloke doing comms on our games he needs to fuck off.
Bit late for Neville to start worrying about looking like an idiot :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26872 on: Today at 09:21:03 pm »
I understand that the keeper got a slight touch on the ball but he absolutely wiped Jones out, so much so he landed upside fucking down. It therefore stopped him having any chance to get to the ball which was rolling towards the goal line and tapping it in. It's a penalty, stonewall for me. He's a reckless keeper and he's got away with one there
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26873 on: Today at 09:24:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:44:46 pm
I thought he nutmegged the goalie but the goalie kicks it against Jones and it rebounds through his legs I think. Still then completely takes Jones out after the minimal contact.
I no longer really understand most of rules theyve made them so open to varying interpretations its no surprise theres no consistency. And thats before you get to the shocking standard of the officials themselves

It's arguably a deliberate nutmegging of the keeper. But I agree it is arguable. But the only plausible alternative is that it's a mighty block tackle and the ball, fortunately for Jones, rebounded through the goalie's legs. Either way Jones got a full boot on the ball and the result is (should be) a penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26874 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:24:47 pm
It's arguably a deliberate nutmegging of the keeper. But I agree it is arguable. But the only plausible alternative is that it's a mighty block tackle and the ball, fortunately for Jones, rebounded through the goalie's legs. Either way Jones got a full boot on the ball and the result is (should be) a penalty.
I agree he was wiped out and its a pen in my view.
