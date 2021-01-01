This is a crisis of refereeing before it's a crisis of VAR. How can a referee look at the second penalty incident several times on the monitor and fail to see that Jones got the last touch on the ball and sent it through the goalie's legs before being clattered?



Anyone with a real feel for the game would have wanted to know why the ball ended up rolling towards the goal line. There's a massive clue there about what what happened. And then you have the two camera angles showing perfectly what happened. Jones got a solid final touch in the ball.