He cleaned him out. Getting a slight touch on the ball shouldnt negate cleaning a player out.
Theyve made the game too complicated. If an outfield player tackled like that outside the box it would be a free kick.
Yeahhh maybe. Not really how I saw it. Again, I'd reckon we'd all be apopleptic if that had been a penalty against us.
Genuinely not a particularly noteworthy refereeing performance today. I thought the worst decision was giving the FK against Nunez at the end. Szoboszlai's booking was harsh too.
There are plenty of refereeing performances we should be pissed off about, I didn't see this one that way. Some decisions I disagreed with, as is always the case. Declaring every refereeing performance as a disgrace just invalidates the actual injustices that occur.