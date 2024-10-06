Discussed the Everton game with in laws.

They were arguing that the Burn DCL incident was a stone wall pen, and that the pen awarded to Saudi wasnt a pen by the logic of the PGMOL statement about our game

Firstly. Anyone remember Shane Long winning a penalty against us for deliberately hanging his leg in front of Martyn Skrtel who was about to clear the ball? It resulted in a pen for them and a sending off for us. And the media were all in agreement. The same sort of challenge - DCL kicked the back of Burns calf therefore it was a foul by DCL (who infamously was awarded a penalty for falling onto a player who was sat on his arse in front of him)

Secondly, the Tarkowski holding offence wasnt fleeting holding it was actually violent conduct and should have seen red.

Thirdly, no one in the media has mentioned VVD attempting a header whilst Clyne was hanging on to his waist.

