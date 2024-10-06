Discussed the Everton game with in laws.
They were arguing that the Burn DCL incident was a stone wall pen, and that the pen awarded to Saudi wasnt a pen by the logic of the PGMOL statement about our game
Firstly. Anyone remember Shane Long winning a penalty against us for deliberately hanging his leg in front of Martyn Skrtel who was about to clear the ball? It resulted in a pen for them and a sending off for us. And the media were all in agreement. The same sort of challenge - DCL kicked the back of Burns calf therefore it was a foul by DCL (who infamously was awarded a penalty for falling onto a player who was sat on his arse in front of him)
Secondly, the Tarkowski holding offence wasnt fleeting holding it was actually violent conduct and should have seen red.
Thirdly, no one in the media has mentioned VVD attempting a header whilst Clyne was hanging on to his waist.