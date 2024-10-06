« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 6, 2024, 12:40:43 pm
Discussed the Everton game with in laws.
They were arguing that the Burn DCL incident was a stone wall pen, and that the pen awarded to Saudi wasnt a pen by the logic of the PGMOL statement about our game
Firstly. Anyone remember Shane Long winning a penalty against us for deliberately hanging his leg in front of Martyn Skrtel who was about to clear the ball? It resulted in a pen for them and a sending off for us. And the media were all in agreement. The same sort of challenge - DCL kicked the back of Burns calf therefore it was a foul by DCL (who infamously was awarded a penalty for falling onto  a player who was sat on his arse in front of him)
Secondly, the Tarkowski holding offence wasnt fleeting holding it was actually violent conduct and should have seen red.
Thirdly, no one in the media has mentioned VVD attempting a header whilst Clyne was hanging on to his waist.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 6, 2024, 04:44:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on October  6, 2024, 12:10:39 pm
TNT commentary is really bad.

The pair of them did not stop talking all match. Most of it was inane bullshit too.
Everything about TNT and Sky is fucking awful. I am genuinely happy that I have never given either of them a single penny
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 6, 2024, 05:01:17 pm
Really nice of Simon Hooper, as 4th official, to have a laugh, chat, and handshake with ETH post match.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2024, 06:41:46 pm
Forest fined £750,000 for their social media post about Stuart Atwell at Everton.
Shouldnt it have been the other way round? Shouldnt Atwell and PGMOL have been fined for one of the most corrupt refereeing performances of the season?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 12:40:55 pm
Apparently VAR errors are well down this season.
Could that be because VAR isnt actually picking up on potential red cards? Look at that leap by Casemiro. Straight red offence and VAR said not interested, leave it at yellow.
Making it up as they go along
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 05:25:07 pm
Quote from: 12C on October 17, 2024, 12:40:55 pm
Apparently VAR errors are well down this season.
Could that be because VAR isnt actually picking up on potential red cards? Look at that leap by Casemiro. Straight red offence and VAR said not interested, leave it at yellow.
Making it up as they go along

They essentially raised the bar for VAR involvement, so we're getting the ridiculous "ref got it wrong, but VAR was right not to intervene" line. It's great for stats, I guess.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 05:57:45 pm
Quote from: BoRed on October 17, 2024, 05:25:07 pm
They essentially raised the bar for VAR involvement, so we're getting the ridiculous "ref got it wrong, but VAR was right not to intervene" line. It's great for stats, I guess.

Although for the conspiracy theorists it weakens their case a bit doesn't it?

Or does it strengthen it?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 06:28:49 pm
Quote from: 12C on October 17, 2024, 12:40:55 pm
Apparently VAR errors are well down this season.
Could that be because VAR isnt actually picking up on potential red cards? Look at that leap by Casemiro. Straight red offence and VAR said not interested, leave it at yellow.
Making it up as they go along

Most decisions are subjective so who can say what is an error and what isn't?

The Mac/Doku incident was deemed NOT an error.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 09:15:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 17, 2024, 06:28:49 pm
Most decisions are subjective so who can say what is an error and what isn't?

The Mac/Doku incident was deemed NOT an error.
So its not that errors are down, but what they are calling errors is down?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 09:20:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 17, 2024, 06:28:49 pm
Most decisions are subjective so who can say what is an error and what isn't?

The Mac/Doku incident was deemed NOT an error.

I thought there was a panel that reviewed decisions?

Its been a pretty quiet season so far in terms of scandal. The handball rules are the best theyve been in living memory so far, so much more lenient yet you know if you act like John Terry itll probably get called. The worst decision Ive seen has been that Martinez yellow card which was quite clearly a red. The audacity to throw shouts like reckless and out of control out to justify reds like the Jones one last year, that was like watching an old Wimbledon comp.

If it stays like it is at the moment the only thing Id look at doing is allowing the VAR to rule on second yellows that lead to reds.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 09:25:15 pm
Which were the 2 errors? Outtara's goal against Newcastle being ruled out and Fernandes' red card? What about Martinez non-red card vs Palace as mentioned above?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 11:11:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 17, 2024, 05:57:45 pm
Although for the conspiracy theorists it weakens their case a bit doesn't it?

Or does it strengthen it?

We've stocked our coaching staff with baldies so I'm expecting a quiet season in this thread.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 17, 2024, 11:39:28 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on October 17, 2024, 11:11:25 pm
We've stocked our coaching staff with baldies so I'm expecting a quiet season in this thread.

Possibly. It's certainly been quiet so far. But I really don't think anyone is revising their theories. They're just waiting. You'll see.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:11:16 pm
Did i just watch Howard Webb re ref the game from the stands? Saliba incident ,var obviously having a conversation with the ref, webb on his phone either watching or texting, then press an ear piece as if joining a conversation
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 06:11:16 pm
Did i just watch Howard Webb re ref the game from the stands? Saliba incident ,var obviously having a conversation with the ref, webb on his phone either watching or texting, then press an ear piece as if joining a conversation

Don't buy into the batshit mental conspiracy of the Arsenal fans mate- it was a clear red
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 06:11:16 pm
Did i just watch Howard Webb re ref the game from the stands? Saliba incident ,var obviously having a conversation with the ref, webb on his phone either watching or texting, then press an ear piece as if joining a conversation

If he intervened then it he got to the right decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:44:48 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 06:21:02 pm
Don't buy into the batshit mental conspiracy of the Arsenal fans mate- it was a clear red
I know it was a red. said that as soon as Jones pulled out the yellow card,
My question was, is he there as the VAR overseer?, was he just chiming in saying good process? or was he interfering in vars decision?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm
Or was he just inquiring about the decision so he could tell the directors in the box?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:50:00 pm
They'll release the audio anyway. Ultimately,  it was the right call.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
Perhaps he was just chatting with Mr Ferguson. I hear he's at a loose end these days
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:57:08 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
Perhaps he was just chatting with Mr Ferguson. I hear he's at a loose end these days

Offering him a 'Consultancy' role at the PGMOL?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 06:44:48 pm
I know it was a red. said that as soon as Jones pulled out the yellow card,
My question was, is he there as the VAR overseer?, was he just chiming in saying good process? or was he interfering in vars decision?

The audio will be released but its the right decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:57:08 pm
Offering him a 'Consultancy' role at the PGMOL?
Could happen! He'll have to go bald, though, as that's in the contract and non-negotiable
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
Perhaps he was just chatting with Mr Ferguson. I hear he's at a loose end these days
Who was watching his old club Aberdeen earlier, cos he can now. 
