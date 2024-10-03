VAR should not be getting involved in subjective decisions anyway.



They should, just not in the way they're actually doing it. It's all laid out in the VAR-protocol how it should happen. The VAR isn't making the subjective decision, he is supposed to look at the video footage and decide whether it is possible the ref has come to the wrong conclusion. He doesn't have to think that that has actually happened, he just has to decide whether there's a possibility for it. He then suggests that the ref might look at the video himself, so the ref can make the subjective call.You know, like a ref saying a handball was the result of a player slipping and putting his hand on the floor to balance himself, but the video showing, that the hand never actually was put on the floor to prevent falling down. In a situation like that the VAR shouldn't decide whether he thinks it was a handball, he is supposed to decide whether the ref's description of the scene (the description of what he thinks he has seen) matches the actual events in the video. If those things don't go together the VAR is supposed to suggest to the ref that he watches the scene again on video to decide whether it matches what he thinks he has seen. The huge problem is - especially in the PL -, that the VAR is not looking at scenes to find out whether the decision could possibly haven been a mistake, but he is actually making the decision himself. If he thinks it's right, the decision stands, if he thinks it was wrong, the decision is reversed. That's not how it's supposed to be, because it's the VAR re-refereeing the game. Something PGMOL claim they don't want to happen, but actually do by how they use VAR - contrary to what is laid out as the procedure in the VAR-protocol BTW.