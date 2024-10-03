« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1461672 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,129
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26720 on: October 3, 2024, 10:39:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on October  3, 2024, 08:52:55 am
This is a very bad idea. Were in the realm of subjective calls here and theres no guarantee VAR perceives subjective calls more accurately than an on field ref. And an on field ref deciding on subjective calls has great advantages because it cant be endlessly analysed and broken down and slowed down, all the while manipulating your subjective sense of what happened. Instead they have to make a decision in the moment. Sure sometimes theyll get it wrong - in Fernadess case there wasnt any force in the very high leg. But itll be wrong in a, thats the way it goes way rather than the VAR way of getting it wrong, which ruins the in stadium experience and opens up endless analysis and discussion because we all have access to the same data that VAR has in making the call. Oh for the days where we could just say, thats how the ref saw it. - for subjective calls that is a much healthier approach than endlessly relitigating decisions. 

Id rather VAR didnt exist but if it did wed be so much better off keeping it to objective calls. So the ref gives a penalty because it hit the defenders arm direct, but VAR overturns because it actually deflected onto his arm from half a metre away. Or the ref gives a penalty because the defender doesnt touch the ball, but actually he made contact with the ball before making any contact with the man.

VAR should not be getting involved in subjective decisions anyway.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,832
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26721 on: October 3, 2024, 11:36:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on October  3, 2024, 10:39:12 am
VAR should not be getting involved in subjective decisions anyway.
They should, just not in the way they're actually doing it. It's all laid out in the VAR-protocol how it should happen. The VAR isn't making the subjective decision, he is supposed to look at the video footage and decide whether it is possible the ref has come to the wrong conclusion. He doesn't have to think that that has actually happened, he just has to decide whether there's a possibility for it. He then suggests that the ref might look at the video himself, so the ref can make the subjective call.

You know, like a ref saying a handball was the result of a player slipping and putting his hand on the floor to balance himself, but the video showing, that the hand never actually was put on the floor to prevent falling down. In a situation like that the VAR shouldn't decide whether he thinks it was a handball, he is supposed to decide whether the ref's description of the scene (the description of what he thinks he has seen) matches the actual events in the video. If those things don't go together the VAR is supposed to suggest to the ref that he watches the scene again on video to decide whether it matches what he thinks he has seen. The huge problem is - especially in the PL -, that the VAR is not looking at scenes to find out whether the decision could possibly haven been a mistake, but he is actually making the decision himself. If he thinks it's right, the decision stands, if he thinks it was wrong, the decision is reversed. That's not how it's supposed to be, because it's the VAR re-refereeing the game. Something PGMOL claim they don't want to happen, but actually do by how they use VAR - contrary to what is laid out as the procedure in the VAR-protocol BTW.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,950
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26722 on: Yesterday at 01:03:28 pm »
Simon Hooper is an absolute fucking joke.

Had our players kicked a few times and play on which is fair enough. Let the game flow.

Then they have been diving all over the place with zero touches from our players and he's given every fucking one.


How the fuck does this fella even have a job in football? Get him down the fucking dole and off the refereeing. Absolute dogshit.

And yet again. Fuck off Hooper. Useless fucking twat.

Hard to believe it's possible but Hooper is just getting worse and worse as the half goes on.

What a fucking clown.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:13:56 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,950
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26723 on: Yesterday at 01:15:24 pm »
To sum this up.

Not been a bad tackle in the game.

Liverpool on two yellow cards with 11 fouls given to Palace.

Liverpool have had no free kicks all game.


Liverpool with 76% posession. Palace with 24% and we have to believe this fucking cheating fucking prick? Fuck off.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26724 on: Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:15:24 pm
To sum this up.

Not been a bad tackle in the game.

Liverpool on two yellow cards with 11 fouls given to Palace.

Liverpool have had no free kicks all game.


Liverpool with 76% posession. Palace with 24% and we have to believe this fucking cheating fucking prick? Fuck off.
Palace are a very well behaved team. Defending the whole half but not one free kick given away! Give them the fair play trophy!
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,836
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26725 on: Yesterday at 01:18:34 pm »
Hooper has been fucking useless. The standard of refereeing is unreal.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,950
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26726 on: Yesterday at 01:39:15 pm »
49 minutes to give us the first free kick of the game.

Liverpool fans celebrating wildly.

Hooper should just be fucked sacked straight after this game. He's bringing the game into disrepute.

Then refuses to give Jota the most obvious free kick ever.

Cheating fucking c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26727 on: Yesterday at 01:40:01 pm »
They get free kicks when a player isn't even touched, Jota is rugby tackled and we get fuck all, sums it up. Disgusting.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26728 on: Yesterday at 01:42:37 pm »
You fat bald fuck.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,950
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26729 on: Yesterday at 01:46:12 pm »
Sboloski just crocked in front of Hooper. Like the Jota obvious one. Play on from that cheating shitbag.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26730 on: Yesterday at 02:09:19 pm »
This guy is fucking sick.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26731 on: Yesterday at 02:11:05 pm »
Needs investigating.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,897
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26732 on: Yesterday at 02:11:08 pm »
This ref is terrible. It's like he's just guessing.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26733 on: Yesterday at 02:27:39 pm »
Arne Slot has been pretty calm on the touchline the whole time hes been here, so hes a fairly chilled character.

That ref had him hopping mad today.  That, alone, says everything you need to know.
Logged

Offline Kuytinho

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26734 on: Yesterday at 02:34:12 pm »
What was the Guehi non-penalty incident? Genuinely no idea. Don't think the German comms picked up on it either. Just seeing uproar online...
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26735 on: Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Yesterday at 02:34:12 pm
What was the Guehi non-penalty incident? Genuinely no idea. Don't think the German comms picked up on it either. Just seeing uproar online...

Virgil grabbed his arm for about a second. He wasn't getting to the ball anyway.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,761
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26736 on: Yesterday at 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Yesterday at 02:34:12 pm
What was the Guehi non-penalty incident? Genuinely no idea. Don't think the German comms picked up on it either. Just seeing uproar online...
It was all created by TNT and Fletch. I dont think Ive ever seen a commentator talk so much about a penalty incident which is weird because it was at the very best 50/50. Hardly stonewall. Who gives a shit about his opinion anyway?
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,611
  • And Could He Play!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26737 on: Yesterday at 02:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Yesterday at 02:34:12 pm
What was the Guehi non-penalty incident? Genuinely no idea. Don't think the German comms picked up on it either. Just seeing uproar online...

No way we would get it and it wasn't as bad as they made out on TNT either they kept harping on about it
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26738 on: Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm »
Slot brought up the lack of free kicks in relation to possession when asked about the penalty (non)shout for Palace.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26739 on: Yesterday at 02:48:35 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 02:46:22 pm
No way we would get it and it wasn't as bad as they made out on TNT either they kept harping on about it

Whilst also showing a slow mo replay and saying look he held on to him for ages  ::)
Logged
Believer

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,129
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26740 on: Yesterday at 02:49:31 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 02:46:22 pm
No way we would get it and it wasn't as bad as they made out on TNT either they kept harping on about it

If we got that pen you'd never hear the end of it.

Almost as if TNT put us on all the time to set narratives and also at awkward kick off times.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,836
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26741 on: Yesterday at 03:15:54 pm »
I remember a couple of seasons ago when Jota got a penalty and because Palace were going for an equaliser they wouldn't shut the fuck up about the decision.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,882
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26742 on: Yesterday at 03:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:44:34 pm
It was all created by TNT and Fletch. I dont think Ive ever seen a commentator talk so much about a penalty incident which is weird because it was at the very best 50/50. Hardly stonewall. Who gives a shit about his opinion anyway?

If it prevented Guehi from getting the ball, I could understand why they'd feel aggrieved. But he was nowhere near it and wasn't getting anywhere near it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26743 on: Yesterday at 03:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:17:30 pm
If it prevented Guehi from getting the ball, I could understand why they'd feel aggrieved. But he was nowhere near it and wasn't getting anywhere near it.

Yep. And if you give that as a penalty despite it not impacting on play, you'd have to give a penalty on every single corner because you can guarantee at least one attacker will be being held somewhere.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,841
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26744 on: Yesterday at 05:02:58 pm »
VVD had a header from a corner in the first half.
He had Clyne literally hanging round his waist as he jumped. No one mentioned it at all.
He was also about to book Hughes for the second time and bottled it and booked Eze instead
Hoper should be nowhere near the Premier league.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26745 on: Yesterday at 05:42:12 pm »
Journos and clickbait merchants are spending days shouting into the void, when really all they have to do is rewatch Rodris handball against Everton for confirmation that there is no consistency, no fair application of the rules, and a huge potential for corruption with referees. That result potentially decided the title and there was absolutely no ramifications for anyone involved, Everton got an apology but City still got their 3 points and won the title.

Theyll spend a week now trying to argue that Van Dijk couldve ripped Guehis arm clean out of the socket, but all that stands is that no penalty was given and Palace got 0 points. Refs are shit, bring on next weeks CONTROVERSY and DRAMA!!!!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,731
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26746 on: Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm »
Who does Fletch support? He did not shut up about it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26747 on: Yesterday at 05:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm
Who does Fletch support? He did not shut up about it.

Peterborough
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,731
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26748 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:54:33 pm
Peterborough

Thought he was a City fan.

It could have a peno but would have been soft
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26749 on: Yesterday at 06:06:31 pm »
Fletcher is a Forest fan 100%.

He was a prick today though I mean ok give Palace a pen thats fine as long as on most corners/free kicks you are giving them EVERYTIME.

Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26750 on: Yesterday at 06:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm
Who does Fletch support? He did not shut up about it.
Today, he was a Palace fan
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26751 on: Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm
Thought he was a City fan.

It could have a peno but would have been soft

Nah think he's just on their payroll.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,509
  • Pop n crisp
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26752 on: Yesterday at 06:12:46 pm »
Ive got myself a dodgy box quite simply to listen to alternative comms when I watch the game. They mentioned that penalty shout once today on the channel I had on and I think that was only because the replay came up a few times, Im guessing as they all use the same coverage so felt obliged to speak about it. When you watch foreign channels you rarely get the endless drawn out faux outrage you get with the UK channels, especially BT.

Gary Neville and Darren Fletcher are absolutely unbearable on comms. Nothing winds me up more than when Fletch shrieks shoots!!!! every time a shot happens, doesnt matter if its blocked by a defender a yard away or flies out for a corner, he shrieks every time, its fucking unbearable.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,129
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26753 on: Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:06:31 pm
Fletcher is a Forest fan 100%.

He was a prick today though I mean ok give Palace a pen thats fine as long as on most corners/free kicks you are giving them EVERYTIME.

Forest fans to a man proper hate us (he's a Nottingham lad).

This is his long term Twitter bio as well:

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,832
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26754 on: Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm
Virgil grabbed his arm for about a second. He wasn't getting to the ball anyway.

Was that when Ali for whatever reason decided to punch the ball instead of catching it?
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26755 on: Today at 03:51:09 am »
Simon Hooper was actually abysmal yesterday , Arne getting his first proper taste of this level of shite refereeing.

Ill say that so far this season, havent had much to complain about refereeing wise other than yesterday and the Temu version Djokovic against Bologna.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 