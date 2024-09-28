A lot of fans, well Arsenal fans actually, cracking up about the 'inconsistency' of the yellow cards for kicking the ball away.



They are now highlighting the fact that Ndidi didn't get a 2nd yellow for kicking the ball away on Saturday against them.



According to Gallagher, a yellow wasn't warranted, because Saka was still on the ground. I actually agree with Gallagher here. There was absolutely no delay in the restart to the game. Saka is on the ground, and we all know how long it takes him to get up. It was a nothing touch from Ndidi.



In fact I think the refs have got them all correct this year.



The Rice one might be considered harsh, but he made a move to prevent the quick restart.

Arsenal fans will point out that earlier that game a Brighton player kick the ball further down the touchline after the ball went out for a throw to Arsenal, without getting a yellow. However there was a ball right beside where the throw was to be taken from. With the multi ball system, that's the ball to use. Not the one that has gone down near the corner flag.



The Trossard 2nd yellow - absolutely correct. He petulantly kicks the ball away after the whistle. If the ref doesn't blow for a foul, trossard doesn't kick it away like that. He passes the ball out to the left.



TAA on Saturday - correct decision. Stupid. Delayed the restart.



Each situation is different, and must be refereed according to whether any team has been disadvantaged by the player's actions, and whether or not he has simply lashed the ball away in anger.

As Gallagher said, if you are looking to give Ndidi a yellow for his action on Saturday, you're going to see a lot of yellow cards for this throughout the season.

For once I agree with him.