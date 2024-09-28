« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1455519 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26680 on: September 28, 2024, 06:13:34 pm »
How the fuck isn't that a yellow card you cheating Manc c*nt?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26681 on: September 28, 2024, 06:14:57 pm »
Fucking disgrace this, as always with this guy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26682 on: September 28, 2024, 06:17:04 pm »
GETTTTTTT THE FUCK IN!!! HAVE THAT!!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26683 on: September 28, 2024, 06:42:46 pm »
And again. IF that Jota one was a yellow (it wasn't) then the cynical challenge before was deffo a yellow. Nothing. That one is also a yellow. Again. Nothing.

Fuck off Taylor.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26684 on: September 28, 2024, 06:48:46 pm »
Ah give over. We have fucked ourselves.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26685 on: September 28, 2024, 06:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September 28, 2024, 06:48:46 pm
Ah give over. We have fucked ourselves.

Give over what?

He's a shite ref. Bet he's absolutely gutted he had to give that.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26686 on: September 28, 2024, 06:52:06 pm »
How is that not a red card? Clear DOGSO and not even booked
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26687 on: September 28, 2024, 06:52:50 pm »
He has done us over many times. Today was nothing compared to some showings. He is shit. Didnt really impact the game that much. Were playing Wolves into the game all by ourselves.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26688 on: September 28, 2024, 06:53:57 pm »
Just. Fuck. Off. Taylor. What a fucking prick.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26689 on: September 28, 2024, 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September 28, 2024, 06:52:50 pm
He has done us over many times. Today was nothing compared to some showings. He is shit. Didnt really impact the game that much. Were playing Wolves into the game all by ourselves.

'Getting done over by refs' isn't usually the issue.

The issue is the nothing fouls, the ignored fouls, the snidey denial of breaks, the breaking up of play, the being a snide shitbag.

Taylor often doesn't do anything mad against us, but more than one game has been broken up and ruined by his shithousery.


I think the best refs are ones you can't even remember after the game.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26690 on: September 28, 2024, 07:05:59 pm »
Every game every defender has both their arms around Mo and drags him to the ground.

Every game English referees completely ignore it apart from the odd time he can overpower someone twice as big as he is and they get a grudging 'play advantage' now and then when he isn't getting a free kick against him for getting away from someone holding him.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26691 on: September 28, 2024, 07:09:29 pm »
The EFL doesn't use VAR but the build up to the first Norwich goal was a shocker, the ball was miles over the line but it was waved play on, & Norwich scored from it & won 3-2 had VAR been used that would have been a goal kick.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26692 on: September 28, 2024, 07:19:07 pm »
Booked him but didn't book the player who kicked it away.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26693 on: September 28, 2024, 09:53:54 pm »
Saw the highlights of that Bayern 9-2 champions League game yesterday and now I'm grateful for EPL refs
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26694 on: September 29, 2024, 12:54:01 am »
Have there been questions asked about the Jota-yellow. It looked very much like Taylor wasn't going to book Jota, but then after a looooooong time decided to do it. Did he get some input from VAR from that, because I don't see any other official who was closer to the situation than Taylor himself. If so, I would imagine that was highly illegal according to the famous VAR-protocol...

I don't really care about the booking, because I think it was justified. My issue would be with the actual (and in this case absolutely not appropriate) usage of VAR.
« Reply #26695 on: September 29, 2024, 01:15:38 am »
Haven't seen it, but couldn't he have been taking advice from assistants or 4th official?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26696 on: September 29, 2024, 01:17:25 am »
Quote from: stoa on September 29, 2024, 12:54:01 am
Have there been questions asked about the Jota-yellow. It looked very much like Taylor wasn't going to book Jota, but then after a looooooong time decided to do it. Did he get some input from VAR from that, because I don't see any other official who was closer to the situation than Taylor himself. If so, I would imagine that was highly illegal according to the famous VAR-protocol...

I don't really care about the booking, because I think it was justified. My issue would be with the actual (and in this case absolutely not appropriate) usage of VAR.

Speculation from commentary was that Taylor was considering a red card and wanted VAR to confirm. VAR reviewed the tackle and said no red, so Taylor gave a yellow.


Could be made up bollox too.
« Reply #26697 on: September 29, 2024, 01:21:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 29, 2024, 01:15:38 am
Haven't seen it, but couldn't he have been taking advice from assistants or 4th official?

That's a possibility, but as I've said none of them were even close to the situation (and certainly not closer than him).

Quote from: 4pool on September 29, 2024, 01:17:25 am
Speculation from commentary was that Taylor was considering a red card and wanted VAR to confirm. VAR reviewed the tackle and said no red, so Taylor gave a yellow.


Could be made up bollox too.

That would make sense, but at the same time it would also add further questions in my view, because it was a rather quick review then, but also a decision that shouldn't be made by the VAR. If the ref is unsure whether it was yellow or red, he can and SHOULD ask for an onfield-review. It's clearly a subjective decision, that should not be made by the VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26698 on: September 29, 2024, 01:35:49 am »
Quote from: 4pool on September 29, 2024, 01:17:25 am
Speculation from commentary was that Taylor was considering a red card and wanted VAR to confirm. VAR reviewed the tackle and said no red, so Taylor gave a yellow.


Could be made up bollox too.

He would give a yellow and wait for a review in that case.

More likely he was waiting to hear from his assistants if anyone saw anything more than a yellow, or he got swayed by the crowd.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26699 on: September 29, 2024, 11:45:30 am »
Quote from: 4pool on September 29, 2024, 01:17:25 am
Speculation from commentary was that Taylor was considering a red card and wanted VAR to confirm. VAR reviewed the tackle and said no red, so Taylor gave a yellow.


Could be made up bollox too.

He was itching to send one of ours off especially Trent after that silly ball kick away. He must of been absolutely gutted Trent showed massive patience and was utterly professional for the remaining 85 mins of the match  :wave Taylor is and always will be an utter utter cnut.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26700 on: September 29, 2024, 11:48:13 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 29, 2024, 11:45:30 am
He was itching to send one of ours off especially Trent after that silly ball kick away. He must of been absolutely gutted Trent showed massive patience and was utterly professional for the remaining 85 mins of the match  :wave Taylor is and always will be an utter utter cnut.

Nice decision on the pen though. And let's be honest. Kicking the ball away merited a yellow. I don't think Taylor forced Trent to do that., did he?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26701 on: September 30, 2024, 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 29, 2024, 11:48:13 am
Nice decision on the pen though. And let's be honest. Kicking the ball away merited a yellow. I don't think Taylor forced Trent to do that., did he?

Was pretty stupid by the player. When everyone* is getting done for it then you just don't do it.

*obviously some players get away with all sorts. hey ho.

Doesn't matter. Stupid booking to give away and the manager should be having a word about it.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26702 on: September 30, 2024, 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September 29, 2024, 01:35:49 am
He would give a yellow and wait for a review in that case.

More likely he was waiting to hear from his assistants if anyone saw anything more than a yellow, or he got swayed by the crowd.
Dermot Gallagher says its a foul and a yellow and gave short shrift to the idea that it was a red.

Dean Ashton thought it was a red as was 'a potential ankle breaker'.  I guess coming from his personal perspective of having a career ended by an ankle injury I understand where's coming from, but it's just not.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26703 on: September 30, 2024, 04:07:03 pm »
Gallagher thinking Fernandes' foul wasn't a red. Insane when you think he also thought Doku on MacAllister wasn't a penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26704 on: September 30, 2024, 04:22:25 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on September 30, 2024, 04:07:03 pm
Gallagher thinking Fernandes' foul wasn't a red. Insane when you think he also thought Doku on MacAllister wasn't a penalty.

rushyman on here is a ref and he's said they've been told in briefings that tackles like that are to be given a red - maybe Dermot needs to go and get up to date with what the refs are being told....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26705 on: September 30, 2024, 05:20:02 pm »
Today's ref watch:

Man Utd v Spurs: Fernandes shouldn't have been sent off
Arsenal v Leicester: Calafiori should not have had a second yellow as it wasn't a promising attack
Newcastle v 115 - Gordon "challenge" was a penalty
Wolves v Us - Dean Ashton thought Jota should have been sent off for challenge on Lemina ???

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13225174/ref-watch-dermot-gallagher-assesses-premier-league-incidents-at-man-utd-arsenal-chelsea-and-more
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26706 on: September 30, 2024, 05:26:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 30, 2024, 05:20:02 pm
Today's ref watch:

Man Utd v Spurs: Fernandes shouldn't have been sent off
Arsenal v Leicester: Calafiori should not have had a second yellow as it wasn't a promising attack
Newcastle v 115 - Gordon "challenge" was a penalty
Wolves v Us - Dean Ashton thought Jota should have been sent off for challenge on Lemina ???

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13225174/ref-watch-dermot-gallagher-assesses-premier-league-incidents-at-man-utd-arsenal-chelsea-and-more

Didnt one of their players have a similar enough challenge on Robbo near the end? There was no mention of VAR looking at that one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26707 on: September 30, 2024, 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 30, 2024, 04:22:25 pm
rushyman on here is a ref and he's said they've been told in briefings that tackles like that are to be given a red - maybe Dermot needs to go and get up to date with what the refs are being told....

He'd just lobby for a rule change, c*nt's never wrong.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26708 on: September 30, 2024, 07:57:55 pm »
Sorry if this is a repost, I just saw it on Reddit.
Quote
No Saudi moonlighting for referee Michael Oliver
Premier League referees have sideline blocked while defender Chris Smalling shows off his knowledge of Saudi architecture nine days after joining new club

Martyn Ziegler, Chief Sports Reporter
Friday September 27 2024, 7.00pm BST, The Times

https://archive.md/l6DYz
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26709 on: September 30, 2024, 08:00:35 pm »
A lot of fans, well Arsenal fans actually, cracking up about the 'inconsistency' of the yellow cards for kicking the ball away.

They are now highlighting the fact that Ndidi didn't get a 2nd yellow for kicking the ball away on Saturday against them.

According to Gallagher, a yellow wasn't warranted, because Saka was still on the ground. I actually agree with Gallagher here. There was absolutely no delay in the restart to the game. Saka is on the ground, and we all know how long it takes him to get up. It was a nothing touch from Ndidi.

In fact I think the refs have got them all correct this year.

The Rice one might be considered harsh, but he made a move to prevent the quick restart.
Arsenal fans will point out that earlier that game a Brighton player kick the ball further down the touchline after the ball went out for a throw to Arsenal, without getting a yellow. However there was a ball right beside where the throw was to be taken from. With the multi ball system, that's the ball to use. Not the one that has gone down near the corner flag.

The Trossard 2nd yellow - absolutely correct. He petulantly kicks the ball away after the whistle. If the ref doesn't blow for a foul, trossard doesn't kick it away like that. He passes the ball out to the left.

TAA on Saturday - correct decision. Stupid. Delayed the restart.

Each situation is different, and must be refereed according to whether any team has been disadvantaged by the player's actions, and whether or not he has simply lashed the ball away in anger.
As Gallagher said, if you are looking to give Ndidi a yellow for his action on Saturday, you're going to see a lot of yellow cards for this throughout the season.
For once I agree with him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26710 on: September 30, 2024, 09:39:07 pm »
Wolves player also kicked the ball away, no yellow.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26711 on: September 30, 2024, 09:44:11 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on September 30, 2024, 07:57:55 pm
Sorry if this is a repost, I just saw it on Reddit.

Jesus wept that Smalling tweet is the height of shamelessness.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26712 on: October 1, 2024, 06:12:52 pm »
Fernandes red card rescinded. Makes a mockery of VAR.
Ref gives a red.. VAR backs it up. Overturned on appeal

It didn't look a red at the time and VAR really should've told him so.

But, it was Man Utd so it was funny.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26713 on: October 1, 2024, 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October  1, 2024, 06:12:52 pm
Fernandes red card rescinded.
As some of us predicted. Was always happening. And really, as with Mac, I'm glad this can still happen in instances where both ref and cowardly VAR get it wrong
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26714 on: October 1, 2024, 06:24:59 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October  1, 2024, 06:12:52 pm
Fernandes red card rescinded. Makes a mockery of VAR.
Ref gives a red.. VAR backs it up. Overturned on appeal

It didn't look a red at the time and VAR really should've told him so.

But, it was Man Utd so it was funny.

Problem is you either get VAR constantly interfering and re-refereeing the game, or it just backs up the ref.

Given the choice i'd rather the latter (and ideally get rid of it altogether). Particularly the PL can't find any balance with it, or consistency of decisions. Ultimately red cards and penalty decisions are subjective, so the VAR official will make the same subjective opinion that the ref did, just with the benefit of replays.

Look at the Jones red at Spurs. That's VAR interfering when it doesn't need to, using slow-mo and freeze frames to make it look worse.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26715 on: October 1, 2024, 06:59:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October  1, 2024, 06:12:52 pm
Fernandes red card rescinded. Makes a mockery of VAR.
Ref gives a red.. VAR backs it up. Overturned on appeal

It didn't look a red at the time and VAR really should've told him so.

But, it was Man Utd so it was funny.

If it wasn't a red, it is surely a yellow?
Was it downgraded to a yellow card,  or rescinded totally?
I can't seem to find this information.
This might prove important as the season goes on..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26716 on: October 1, 2024, 11:41:40 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October  1, 2024, 06:59:44 pm
.
This might prove important as the season goes on..

Why, are they gunning for the fair play trophy?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26717 on: Yesterday at 04:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  1, 2024, 06:21:28 pm
As some of us predicted. Was always happening. And really, as with Mac, I'm glad this can still happen in instances where both ref and cowardly VAR get it wrong
I don't think that's the issue. I think that VAR is told to have a much higher threshold to overturn a referee's decision, so VAR is pointed in the wrong direction. A ref makes a dodgy call, VAR says "eh, not wrong enough". Instead, VAR should be looking at what is the right call, regardless of what the field ref did.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26718 on: Today at 08:52:55 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:20:17 pm
I don't think that's the issue. I think that VAR is told to have a much higher threshold to overturn a referee's decision, so VAR is pointed in the wrong direction. A ref makes a dodgy call, VAR says "eh, not wrong enough". Instead, VAR should be looking at what is the right call, regardless of what the field ref did.

This is a very bad idea. Were in the realm of subjective calls here and theres no guarantee VAR perceives subjective calls more accurately than an on field ref. And an on field ref deciding on subjective calls has great advantages because it cant be endlessly analysed and broken down and slowed down, all the while manipulating your subjective sense of what happened. Instead they have to make a decision in the moment. Sure sometimes theyll get it wrong - in Fernadess case there wasnt any force in the very high leg. But itll be wrong in a, thats the way it goes way rather than the VAR way of getting it wrong, which ruins the in stadium experience and opens up endless analysis and discussion because we all have access to the same data that VAR has in making the call. Oh for the days where we could just say, thats how the ref saw it. - for subjective calls that is a much healthier approach than endlessly relitigating decisions. 

Id rather VAR didnt exist but if it did wed be so much better off keeping it to objective calls. So the ref gives a penalty because it hit the defenders arm direct, but VAR overturns because it actually deflected onto his arm from half a metre away. Or the ref gives a penalty because the defender doesnt touch the ball, but actually he made contact with the ball before making any contact with the man.
