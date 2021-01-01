« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1448002 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26640 on: Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
Oliver always seems to be doing City a favour but he couldn't deal with Arsenal's all out time-wasting and feigning injury in the second half. Become a dreadful referee since he started working in the UAE.

So apart from sending off an Arsenal player in the first half and adding on enough injury time for City to equalise, he wasn't able to help them at all? ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26641 on: Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm
So apart from sending off an Arsenal player in the first half and adding on enough injury time for City to equalise, he wasn't able to help them at all? ;)
In fairness, a team can have only a limited number of chances to waste time. First occasion - yellow card. Same for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and so on. Two yellows equal a red. They get down to less than 7 players on the pitch and the game is abandoned. And all the red cards equate to bans for the next game.

Not that it will ever happen, but it's not really that difficult to eradicate such behavior.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26642 on: Today at 10:33:55 am »
I meant to ask this after our game on Saturday.
If the PL is using the semi automated offside system this year, why did it take so long to disallow the Bournemouth goal?
It was clearly offside. Surely one of the easier decisions?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26643 on: Today at 10:41:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm
In fairness, a team can have only a limited number of chances to waste time. First occasion - yellow card. Same for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and so on. Two yellows equal a red. They get down to less than 7 players on the pitch and the game is abandoned. And all the red cards equate to bans for the next game.

Not that it will ever happen, but it's not really that difficult to eradicate such behavior.

Arsenal have been doing this for a few years now. Someone goes down on 30 mins, team talk. Someone also goes down on 70-75, team talk. It is obvious, and needs to be stopped.
I'm not sure how though.
Just come out and tell teams that no such coaching is allowed during the half. If it is done, book the manager.
Only allow players to get drinks during any break in play for treatment, from either the physio onfield, or from a designated area away from the bench.
Arteta obviously doesn't trust his players enough to carry out tactics until half time or the end of the game, but it is the stopping of play, the stopping of momentum that is as big an issue here.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26644 on: Today at 10:43:47 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:33:55 am
I meant to ask this after our game on Saturday.
If the PL is using the semi automated offside system this year, why did it take so long to disallow the Bournemouth goal?
It was clearly offside. Surely one of the easier decisions?
.

They're not using it yet. The system is on I think, but it's just a testing/calibration period.

Still mad how long it took.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26645 on: Today at 11:20:14 am »
Been watching Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports stating Trossard sending off was correct and Doku kicking the ball away wasn't a yellow.

Warnock found Haaland throwing ball at Gabriel's head amusing. ::)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26646 on: Today at 11:41:35 am »
Might sound silly but I didn't think 4th official made decisions on tackles etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26647 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:20:14 am
Been watching Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports stating Trossard sending off was correct and Doku kicking the ball away wasn't a yellow.

I think (for once) that he is right. Doku was kicking the ball back to where Oliver was pointing to and telling Arsenal to take the free kick from, he wasn't delaying the restart because Arsenal couldn't have restarted the game from that spot. Trossard knows full well that he has fouled the player and is going to kick the ball away to stop City from having a chance of a quick free kick just before half time. He has a simple pass to Martinelli who would half of the field to run into unopposed, so there is no chance that he would have just kicked the ball away in that instance if he thought that it was still in play.

I think it's arguable that both of Arsenal's goals shouldn't have counted. For the first goal, if Oliver is going to call Walker over to him to talk to him then he has to delay the restart to allow him to get back into position, so he should have whistled for the free kick to have been retaken IMO. For the corner, Martinelli deliberately runs into the space next to the keeper and turns his back and leans into him. No problem if he starts in that position and simply stands his ground, but running into the position and stopping purely to block the run of the GK should be obstruction IMO. We are seeing more and more in the last couple of season's why GKs have historically been so protected by referees, as once you start allowing teams to initiate contact with GKs without it being a foul then it pushes the advantage too much towards the attacking team.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26648 on: Today at 11:51:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:41:35 am
Might sound silly but I didn't think 4th official made decisions on tackles etc.

They are there to support and can advise on situations that are potentially 'game changing'. For example, 2nd yellow cards, red cards, penalties.

They can give opinion where it's close to them or the referee asks for support.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26649 on: Today at 12:31:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:20:14 am
Been watching Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports stating Trossard sending off was correct and Doku kicking the ball away wasn't a yellow.

Warnock found Haaland throwing ball at Gabriel's head amusing. ::)

Just seen the fake accented c*nt talking about the owen beck bite saying you can't see a bite while looking at videos of him biting becks back.

There is fuck all that comes out of his mouth you can take seriously. Most of it is as full of shit as his fake accent
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26650 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm »
One solution to time wasting is just to add more time on, if it was automatic that a yellow card for time wasting added and extra min to the game it would end up being self defeating. If I was a ref and goalkeeper dropped the floor after catching a ball, I would stop the game and insist that the trainer / doctor come up as if they are so unsteady on their feet they might have something wrong and then tell both teams that you will add on a couple of extra mins to make up for the stoppage
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26651 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm »
Got lost over the weekend but did you see the Spurs keeper handling the ball outside the box, not once but possibly twice. Didnt deny a goal scoring opportunity so apparently they couldnt go back and either book him, or just award Brentford a free kick but pretty mad how it was missed in the first place.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26652 on: Today at 01:25:19 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 01:13:22 pm
One solution to time wasting is just to add more time on, if it was automatic that a yellow card for time wasting added and extra min to the game it would end up being self defeating. If I was a ref and goalkeeper dropped the floor after catching a ball, I would stop the game and insist that the trainer / doctor come up as if they are so unsteady on their feet they might have something wrong and then tell both teams that you will add on a couple of extra mins to make up for the stoppage

Or just enforce the 6 second rule. That would stop them dropping to the floor as they wouldn't have time.
