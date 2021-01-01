« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:29:10 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm
Been going up and up in recent year to the extent it's been normalised now, unfortunately. Arsenal are the worst for it but it's almost eveywhere.
Video is relayed back to the central hub room where it can be replayed and reviewed (even with super slow-mo) by appointed, qualified refs, and the decision relayed back to the on-field referees earpiece.

Me and my kid in front of TV could see a dive is a dive when they slow-mo the video on TV or streamed to us.

There's no way a qualified ref with good salary couldn't tell a dive is a dive. Bloody frustrating sometimes.

I'm okay if the fans have to wait. Just wait for a correct decision. The thing is the outcome is sometimes, dumb enough and laughable.

Still remember ridiculous decision cancelling our goal, within 2-3 minutes scrutinizing it (180 seconds) with fucking 0.0000011 millimeter deadly precision...

I am sorry I couldn't remember it's on which game, but I did remember there was. Maybe Firmino, maybe Salah...

If the same standard is applied to Man United or City, I swear God I would never complain.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
