, this notion having no var solves problems makes 0 sense.



It doesn't solve ALL problems, but it solves the problem of long delays in the action, and the problem of fans and players not being sure that goals will stand or whether the game is about to be rewound several minutes, and the problem of players getting injured trying to chase down or defend balls that are obviously offside. So it's untrue to say scrapping VAR would not solve anything. What is needed is a sober cost-benefit analysis based on feasible solutions.I have my doubts about one of the basic premises of VAR, that it should produce better decisions if used impartially and professionally. That's because of the psychological element of refereeing, which I have not seen any serious assessment of. It's most obvious in the AFL (Aussie Rules), where they introduced a score review system to assist goal umpires. What it's shown is that the "umpire's call" is correct 99.9% of the time, but rather than trusting their own judgement, goal umpires are increasingly leaning on the score review system. Some of the calls they refer to technology are laughable, balls clearing the line by a metre with the umpire in a perfect 90 degree position. A complete waste of everyone's time. We see the same with linesmen in the EPL, they almost never get it wrong but they lack the confidence to call anything within a body length. And these are the objective decisions; we see what happens when a referee deflects the responsibility of a subjective call to a VAR who bounces it straight back. And we've seen how slow motion and freeze frame can distort the reality of incidents like the Jones red card. Bias and corruption aside, Michael Oliver is a shadow of the referee he once was, and I'm sure he's not the only one struggling to navigate the mental aspect of technology driven refereeing.I'm not saying VAR technology could never work, but slight in situ alterations won't help, rewriting the laws of the game to suit VAR is destructive, and purging PGMOL is a pipe dream. Why not put a moratorium on this failing system, try a completely different approach that reinstates and reinforces the referees' confidence, and trial it in international friendlies (don't inflict it on lower leagues), only bringing it back to meaningful fixtures when it has proven itself empirically?