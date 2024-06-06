« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 02:15:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 26, 2024, 08:48:41 pm
https://x.com/JacobsBen/status/1794804727265513548
LFC knew which way the vote was going to go - no sense putting a target on your back - Wolves had to vote 'No' since they proposed it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 03:16:12 pm
https://x.com/martynziegler/status/1798695812027003286

Quote
BREAKING: Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season.

Quote
Wolves' proposal to scrap VAR was defeated by 19 votes to 1
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 03:23:03 pm
It was always going to be kept as it is needed. VAR needs improving not scrapping.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
The league has announced six areas in which it hopes to improve VAR performance after a season in which the average delay in decision making increased by more than 50%.

The biggest initiative will be the adoption of semi-automated offside technology after the autumn international break. It will use dedicated in-stadium cameras to calculate the position of a receiving player when a pass is played and end the need for VAR officials drawing manual lines to determine offsides. It has been predicted to reduce the average time taken to calculate an offside decision by more than half a minute.

Other changes largely relate to communication. From next season referees will be able to announce the reason for a VAR overturn, such as handball or offside, providing a small improvement in the stadium experience for fans. The league says it also hopes to provide an enhanced offering of big-screen replays to include all VAR interventions.

There will also be increased communication through the media, including the established Match Officials Micd Up broadcast on which the head of PGMOL, Howard Webb, talks through the most controversial decisions. A public communication plan is also promised to further clarify VARs role in the game to participants and supporters. Plans to improve training in VAR for match officials will also continue.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/06/premier-league-clubs-vote-to-keep-var-but-insist-on-improvements

Don't need to bother with Webb telling us black is white unchallenged .
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
Quote from: zero zero on June  6, 2024, 03:31:27 pm
The league has announced six areas in which it hopes to improve VAR performance after a season in which the average delay in decision making increased by more than 50%.

The biggest initiative will be the adoption of semi-automated offside technology after the autumn international break. It will use dedicated in-stadium cameras to calculate the position of a receiving player when a pass is played and end the need for VAR officials drawing manual lines to determine offsides. It has been predicted to reduce the average time taken to calculate an offside decision by more than half a minute.

Other changes largely relate to communication. From next season referees will be able to announce the reason for a VAR overturn, such as handball or offside, providing a small improvement in the stadium experience for fans. The league says it also hopes to provide an enhanced offering of big-screen replays to include all VAR interventions.

There will also be increased communication through the media, including the established Match Officials Micd Up broadcast on which the head of PGMOL, Howard Webb, talks through the most controversial decisions. A public communication plan is also promised to further clarify VARs role in the game to participants and supporters. Plans to improve training in VAR for match officials will also continue.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/06/premier-league-clubs-vote-to-keep-var-but-insist-on-improvements

Don't need to bother with Webb telling us black is white unchallenged .

I think this is stupid and pointless.

Having seen it in operation in the women's world cup and something else I think, all they do is announce that it's offside or a penalty or whatever. We know that anyway with the signal or what happens.
If they explain the decision it would help, but announcing it makes no difference at all.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 03:45:49 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June  6, 2024, 03:23:03 pm
It was always going to be kept as it is needed. VAR needs improving not scrapping.

The officials need improving.

Wolves needed to propose scrapping PGMOL and starting over with an organisation that is regulated independently, rather than being the closed shop it is now. That would have gained a lot more interest and support from other teams.  Suggesting scrapping VAR was never going to work.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 04:01:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  6, 2024, 03:45:49 pm
The officials need improving.

Wolves needed to propose scrapping PGMOL and starting over with an organisation that is regulated independently, rather than being the closed shop it is now. That would have gained a lot more interest and support from other teams.  Suggesting scrapping VAR was never going to work.

Exactly. The technology is fine, its the application by the idiots and the idiots themselves using it that is the issue. PGMOL is not fit for purpose, they need scrapping and then the refs, working under a new non closed shop organisation that is more interested about improving the refereeing rather than covering each others backs, either improve or get replaced.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 04:22:11 pm
Quote from: zero zero on June  6, 2024, 03:31:27 pm
The league has announced six areas in which it hopes to improve VAR performance after a season in which the average delay in decision making increased by more than 50%.


So, no change at all really.
All the important things that have ruined this season remain untouched: clear and obvious, different outcomes for same incidents, referees lying about what they see etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 04:22:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  6, 2024, 03:45:49 pm
The officials need improving.

Wolves needed to propose scrapping PGMOL and starting over with an organisation that is regulated independently, rather than being the closed shop it is now. That would have gained a lot more interest and support from other teams.  Suggesting scrapping VAR was never going to work.
Yes this is part of VAR, the R bit. It's silly to hope that the entire thing would be scrapped as many in here have gone on about since it's introduction. Improving is what we should be demanding, scrapping is a waste if energy as it isn't on the cards. This vote shows that but we will still have the same people demanding it's scrapped year after year.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 04:27:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  6, 2024, 03:45:49 pm
The officials need improving.

Wolves needed to propose scrapping PGMOL and starting over with an organisation that is regulated independently, rather than being the closed shop it is now. That would have gained a lot more interest and support from other teams.  Suggesting scrapping VAR was never going to work.

Agree with this. VAR could work if it wasn't for the absolute lemons using it. One of the most striking things about our incident at Spurs was that the VAR technician was the only person who saw the error. Not the 2 PGMOL officials involved.  The referees are the problem, the sheer incompetence of them is beyond any internalised bias they have. Get rid, start again.   

Good process boyz!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 04:51:45 pm
VAR, operated by PGMOL, will still be a shitshow next season without a doubt, so what then?

We'll do this and that to enhance it is bullshit. It's a sunk cost fallacy. The technology is ham-fisted and the decisions are too subjective to ever satisfy anyone. The only absolute is offsides and even that's been a complete shitshow since it was brought in. The officials using it are useless which makes it worse (it's bad enough in other leagues).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 07:46:52 pm
The "high bar" is what I have an issue with. So many corrupt decisions have so far been hidden behind it that said "high bar" must be very thick.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 07:54:40 pm
Not as thick as the fucking referees that are manipulating the game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 09:15:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on June  6, 2024, 04:51:45 pm
VAR, operated by PGMOL, will still be a shitshow next season without a doubt, so what then?

We'll do this and that to enhance it is bullshit. It's a sunk cost fallacy. The technology is ham-fisted and the decisions are too subjective to ever satisfy anyone. The only absolute is offsides and even that's been a complete shitshow since it was brought in. The officials using it are useless which makes it worse (it's bad enough in other leagues).

Refereeing,  operated by PGMOL, will still be a shitshow next season without a doubt, so what then?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 09:41:26 pm
I can't wait for VAR to develop into the perfect reffing we get in American football where we will hopefully get the men in the middle spending nearly as much time on the TV reviewing incidents as the actual players. I just love that feeling when a goal is scored and I can bite my lip knowing a review will allow me to go make a cuppa n get back in time to see if the goal was awarded. Brilliant decision by the league as I'm sure the PGMOL will get it right... just won't be holding my breath
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 6, 2024, 10:53:57 pm
I like how some of you laugh off the idea of binning VAR as completely unrealistic, then suggest the entire refereeing organisation can be excised and replaced with an impartial, professional body that will use the technology to make mostly subjective decisions with maximum precision.

The one thing that struck me from that earlier article is that semi-automatic offsides are expected to reduce average decision time by one minute. That there was a whole minute to be trimmed in the first place is an abomination. Why are so many of you content to have the game spoiled this way?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 7, 2024, 10:08:59 am
Quote from: GreatEx on June  6, 2024, 10:53:57 pm
I like how some of you laugh off the idea of binning VAR as completely unrealistic, then suggest the entire refereeing organisation can be excised and replaced with an impartial, professional body that will use the technology to make mostly subjective decisions with maximum precision.

The one thing that struck me from that earlier article is that semi-automatic offsides are expected to reduce average decision time by one minute. That there was a whole minute to be trimmed in the first place is an abomination. Why are so many of you content to have the game spoiled this way?

Hehe yes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 7, 2024, 10:19:26 am
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June  6, 2024, 03:23:03 pm
It was always going to be kept as it is needed. VAR needs improving not scrapping.
It is not needed. It has killed the game. Can't celebrate, split second decisions forensically analyzed and just as, if not more inconsistent as pre-VAR. The inconsistency is not due to the users of VAR either but high bar one year, low bar the next, weight of on field decision etc

Anyone who is pro VAR is anti-football in my opinion.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 7, 2024, 11:08:24 am
All offsides should be settled by the toss of a coin. It's quick and impartial making it better than what we have.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 7, 2024, 11:39:35 am
So many of the issues with VAR seem to be wholly intentional. The "clear and obvious error" rule has IMO caused the vast majority of problems, as referees will now often leave decisions up to the VAR to deal with, and the VAR will use the rule as an excuse to not overrule the referee for whatever reason. The end result is many, many decisions where neither the referee or VAR agree with it, but according to PGMOL no error was made.

It all comes down to officials caring more about protecting their mates and making their numbers look good than actually officiating games correctly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
June 7, 2024, 11:42:34 am
Quote from: GreatEx on June  6, 2024, 10:53:57 pm
I like how some of you laugh off the idea of binning VAR as completely unrealistic, then suggest the entire refereeing organisation can be excised and replaced with an impartial, professional body that will use the technology to make mostly subjective decisions with maximum precision.

The one thing that struck me from that earlier article is that semi-automatic offsides are expected to reduce average decision time by one minute. That there was a whole minute to be trimmed in the first place is an abomination. Why are so many of you content to have the game spoiled this way?

I'm not - I've said many many times now that I do not like them using VAR for offsides the way it is used - it goes against the spirit of the law which is to stop goal hanging and unfair advantages - they should, like Rugby League, do a visual check and if it's not clearly offside, then play on. I'm sick of goals being ruled out for a toe, knee, arm. head being slightly in front.

The VAR system should be used to ASSIST the referee get to the correct decision when they aren't sure, like a player goes down in the box, was he touched. Its subjective, so the VAR official needs to establish if a contact occurred, that's all, nothing else. If the ref says "I want to check that there was contact and then sufficient contact", then as its a subjective decision, the ref needs to look, not the VAR. All of this should be a quick process, not 500 replays. If the ref doesn't see anything from one or two looks that changes his mind, then we stay with it.

VAR could and should be a brilliant tool for helping the Officials in a fast paced game, instead they implemented it in a way that spoils the game, but it can be fixed, if there is a will to fix it.

PGMOL are unfit, they need binning - there was a time when players ate pies and pasties, got pissed every day and smoked. Wenger comes in and changes that mindset at Arsenal and look now at how professional 90% of the players are. We can change the refs, but again, there needs to be a will to do it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:57:49 am
Making VAR a tool that he on field ref can use if he likes, entirely at his own discretion, would be an improvement on the current system. But either refs would use it all the time on big calls, which would mean wed see a bunch of VAR checks or hed only use it in cases where he was really unsure, in which case wed get a bunch of bad calls made because refs are very capable of making bad calls and being sure about them! A better system would be to remove VAR for all subjective calls (offside can stay if they can make it genuinely objective and automated) and accept that a ref will get some things wrong. It can stay for objective calls. So for example where a ref says to his VAR thats a handball and so Im giving a penalty and its objectively clear that the ball didnt hit a hand.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:49:50 pm
Var is shite, solution, a podcast.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:30:55 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June  7, 2024, 11:39:35 am
So many of the issues with VAR seem to be wholly intentional. The "clear and obvious error" rule has IMO caused the vast majority of problems, as referees will now often leave decisions up to the VAR to deal with, and the VAR will use the rule as an excuse to not overrule the referee for whatever reason. The end result is many, many decisions where neither the referee or VAR agree with it, but according to PGMOL no error was made.

It all comes down to officials caring more about protecting their mates and making their numbers look good than actually officiating games correctly.

But the clear and obvious was how var was sold because people don't want the game constantly disrupted by VAR. Nobody expected 5 minute waits gor offside checks either when it was sold.

Personally I wouldn't use it on penalty decisions at all unless it's something objective like deliberate handball on the line. Offsides maybe used but with much thicker lines and off the ball incidents.

The problem is once its used for one thing it'll end up used for every thing. And inconsistently which is the problem now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:53:06 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June  7, 2024, 11:39:35 am
So many of the issues with VAR seem to be wholly intentional. The "clear and obvious error" rule has IMO caused the vast majority of problems, as referees will now often leave decisions up to the VAR to deal with, and the VAR will use the rule as an excuse to not overrule the referee for whatever reason. The end result is many, many decisions where neither the referee or VAR agree with it, but according to PGMOL no error was made.

It all comes down to officials caring more about protecting their mates and making their numbers look good than actually officiating games correctly.

Yeah this is the most annoying thing for me. If VAR is there to improve the decision making then correcting the on field decision, no matter if it was a clear and obvious mistake or not, is surely the entire point of having it in the first place.

There needs to be some acceptance that VAR have the benefit of multiple angles and replays, and are in a better place to make a correct decision than the on field ref may be.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 05:20:14 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on June  7, 2024, 10:19:26 am
It is not needed. It has killed the game. Can't celebrate, split second decisions forensically analyzed and just as, if not more inconsistent as pre-VAR. The inconsistency is not due to the users of VAR either but high bar one year, low bar the next, weight of on field decision etc

Anyone who is pro VAR is anti-football in my opinion.
every major sport has some variation of VAR to assist. It needs improving not scrapping. I still celebrate goals, never understand this I can't celebrate goals anymore nonsense. Pre VAR fans would celebrate and not notice offside flags. Didnt make people not celebrate until they'd looked at the lino.

The refs are garbage, this notion having no var solves problems makes 0 sense. It would be the very same people moaning

Demand improvement as that's all we can do at this point as it isn't getting scrapped, it's here to stay
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:00:41 am
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 05:20:14 pm
, this notion having no var solves problems makes 0 sense.

It doesn't solve ALL problems, but it solves the problem of long delays in the action, and the problem of fans and players not being sure that goals will stand or whether the game is about to be rewound several minutes, and the problem of players getting injured trying to chase down or defend balls that are obviously offside. So it's untrue to say scrapping VAR would not solve anything. What is needed is a sober cost-benefit analysis based on feasible solutions.

I have my doubts about one of the basic premises of VAR, that it should produce better decisions if used impartially and professionally. That's because of the psychological element of refereeing, which I have not seen any serious assessment of. It's most obvious in the AFL (Aussie Rules), where they introduced a score review system to assist goal umpires. What it's shown is that the "umpire's call" is correct 99.9% of the time, but rather than trusting their own judgement, goal umpires are increasingly leaning on the score review system. Some of the calls they refer to technology are laughable, balls clearing the line by a metre with the umpire in a perfect 90 degree position. A complete waste of everyone's time. We see the same with linesmen in the EPL, they almost never get it wrong but they lack the confidence to call anything within a body length. And these are the objective decisions; we see what happens when a referee deflects the responsibility of a subjective call to a VAR who bounces it straight back. Bias and corruption aside, Michael Oliver is a shadow of the referee he once was.

I'm not saying VAR technology could never work, but slight in situ alterations won't help, rewriting the laws of the game to suit VAR is destructive, and purging PGMOL is a pipe dream. Why not put a moratorium on this failing system, try a completely different approach that reinstates and reinforces the referees' confidence, and trial it in international friendlies (don't inflict it on lower leagues), only bringing it back to meaningful fixtures when it has proven itself empirically?
