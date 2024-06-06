I like how some of you laugh off the idea of binning VAR as completely unrealistic, then suggest the entire refereeing organisation can be excised and replaced with an impartial, professional body that will use the technology to make mostly subjective decisions with maximum precision.



The one thing that struck me from that earlier article is that semi-automatic offsides are expected to reduce average decision time by one minute. That there was a whole minute to be trimmed in the first place is an abomination. Why are so many of you content to have the game spoiled this way?



I'm not - I've said many many times now that I do not like them using VAR for offsides the way it is used - it goes against the spirit of the law which is to stop goal hanging and unfair advantages - they should, like Rugby League, do a visual check and if it's not clearly offside, then play on. I'm sick of goals being ruled out for a toe, knee, arm. head being slightly in front.The VAR system should be used to ASSIST the referee get to the correct decision when they aren't sure, like a player goes down in the box, was he touched. Its subjective, so the VAR official needs to establish if a contact occurred, that's all, nothing else. If the ref says "I want to check that there was contact and then sufficient contact", then as its a subjective decision, the ref needs to look, not the VAR. All of this should be a quick process, not 500 replays. If the ref doesn't see anything from one or two looks that changes his mind, then we stay with it.VAR could and should be a brilliant tool for helping the Officials in a fast paced game, instead they implemented it in a way that spoils the game, but it can be fixed, if there is a will to fix it.PGMOL are unfit, they need binning - there was a time when players ate pies and pasties, got pissed every day and smoked. Wenger comes in and changes that mindset at Arsenal and look now at how professional 90% of the players are. We can change the refs, but again, there needs to be a will to do it.