An absolute farce if they scrap VAR. There will be carnage as soon as the first offside is missed or the first handball etc.
I find it remarkable that Wolves (or anyone) would think that the answer is to throw it in the bin. Improve the tech, modernise the laws of the game to make it more compatible with video refereeing, get better people running the refereeing in the country, fire anyone who doesn't send their mate to the video screen to "protect" them & stop the referees protecting themselves all the fucking time, acknowledge that some other sports are better at this stuff than football is and try and take some learnings from there. There are so many options to get this going in a better way.
It can't go back in the box now, just invest and make it better for fucks sake.
I'm curious to read what form you (and others) think this modernisation would take. We can all agree that the subjective element of many football decisions make them incompatible with video refereeing where other sports have objective decisions that are better suited, like tennis line calls. One "evolution" we have seen with VAR was an explosion in handball penalties, because whereas the traditional method gave the ref some leeway in deciding whether the hand really affected anything or was done with intent, now you had someone who is only thinking "what might the ref have not seen", meaning that any incident of ball striking hand became a penalty. As things became increasingly farcical, the authorities tried to relitigate on the fly, and now it's just a mess where some get penalised for having the ball blasted at them from a foot away, and others are allowed to play basketball. So what rule change can resolve this situation? I imagine it would have to be with strict objective criteria - VAR can only
work if all rules in its remit are objective. But handball has never worked that way. So what is the answer?
The above is one of many instances of how I think VAR has led to worse
decision making. I see that many in the last few pages argue that VAR can lead to better outcomes than no-VAR if run by better people, and I can see how that might seem self-evident, but I actually disagree. As Stewy hints at in this post, you'd have to fundamentally alter the laws of the game to turn this assumption into fact. Do we want a whole new book of laws?
Finally, I agree with those who have said it would be better to withdraw VAR while working on its flaws, than to ruin another season with more trial and error. It doesn't have to be a permanent scrapping, but it needs to be rebuilt from the ground up before reinserting. I think you're kidding yourself if you think a new group of people can be subbed in and everything will just click.