VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25800 on: May 1, 2024, 11:40:00 am
Another week. Another lot of revisionism and another group of fans gaslit with clear and obvious BS!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25801 on: May 1, 2024, 11:53:05 am
Mutual engagement :lmao

Hudson-Odoi was goal side and would surely have got a shot away from deep inside the box had he not been mutually engaged from behind by Young.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25802 on: May 1, 2024, 11:57:19 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  1, 2024, 11:53:05 am
Mutual engagement :lmao

Hudson-Odoi was goal side and would surely have got a shot away from deep inside the box had he not been mutually engaged from behind by Young.

they'll just start making up words next. "The decision was due to a clear crillingement during the phase of play."
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25803 on: May 1, 2024, 12:05:34 pm
From the North London Derby:

Oliver in a great position and looking straight at the incident but you get:

No, no, no, no, no, no, no.

I dont think he sees him coming. He tries to play the ball.

So according to Oliver it doesnt matter that Rice kicks Davies because for him he tries to play the ball.

Without VAR he wouldnt have given the pen for that reason.

But Dermot last week describes Forests 1st non-pen as The referee has the best view to justify why it wasnt given. Yet Oliver who is in a great position and surely has the best view of the above incident but wasnt going to give what was a blatant pen to Spurs.

So just constant revisionism to justify the outcome.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25804 on: May 1, 2024, 01:19:02 pm
Quote from: Peabee on May  1, 2024, 11:57:19 am
they'll just start making up words next. "The decision was due to a clear crillingement during the phase of play."

Cromulent process, boys
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25805 on: May 1, 2024, 01:26:10 pm
A friend of mine brought up an interesting point, if PGMOL had any self-awareness they could implement three to four easy fixes next season to address issues of bias

1. Randomize the selection of referees with caveats for preventing those who support certain teams from reffing them or the rivals. Serie A did something like this for one season to combat accusations of bias in the mid-80s. It was the year Verona won the title.

2. Limits on the amount of times a match official can officiate clubs per season so you don't have the same match officials constantly dealing with the same sides

3. Not making reactive rules changes mid-season. Keep to a rule and implement it regularly rather than backtracking or changing thresholds mid-season when some clubs have already benefited. Any changes can be made during the following season

4. Have refs explain decisions. Allow audio/transcripts of discussions of contentious decisions to be available within 48 hrs of a match
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25806 on: May 1, 2024, 01:29:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  1, 2024, 11:53:05 am
Mutual engagement :lmao

Hudson-Odoi was goal side and would surely have got a shot away from deep inside the box had he not been mutually engaged from behind by Young.

The terms they use are just laughable, aren't they?

I still play Sunday League and obviously arguments break out all the time over fouls and non-fouls. I'm just imagining now me turning round to someone I'd kicked and saying "it was just mutual engagement!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25807 on: May 1, 2024, 01:50:11 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on May  1, 2024, 08:27:43 am
The PGMOL boys club is cringeworthy. Longy have a look at that mate, Tayls what do you reckon mate? Nice one mate

Maybe having them act as a professional body rather than a group of lads is the first start to improved standards. I bet theyre a right shower of self-entitled wankers when they go for their monthly boys curry night.

I hate that. I keep comparing this to air traffic control as that's the ultimate in clear radio communication. Everybody has a designation, nobody speaks over one another because messages are confirmed over, everything is repeated in clear language to ensure no misunderstanding. How hard can it be to send PGMOL on a weekend course at Heathrow and have an ATC boss review every month?

People might think a comparison to ATC is overblown, but at the end of the day why not aim for perfection? PL football is hundreds of millions of pounds at stake on these decisions. If ATC is a bit much, surely getting some ICC umpires in to explain the DRS communication process is a start.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25808 on: May 1, 2024, 02:20:04 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  1, 2024, 01:26:10 pm
A friend of mine brought up an interesting point, if PGMOL had any self-awareness they could implement three to four easy fixes next season to address issues of bias

1. Randomize the selection of referees with caveats for preventing those who support certain teams from reffing them or the rivals. Serie A did something like this for one season to combat accusations of bias in the mid-80s. It was the year Verona won the title.

2. Limits on the amount of times a match official can officiate clubs per season so you don't have the same match officials constantly dealing with the same sides

3. Not making reactive rules changes mid-season. Keep to a rule and implement it regularly rather than backtracking or changing thresholds mid-season when some clubs have already benefited. Any changes can be made during the following season

4. Have refs explain decisions. Allow audio/transcripts of discussions of contentious decisions to be available within 48 hrs of a match

Point 1 would also benefit the existing roster immensely, because you would have not as well known refs getting a chance to referee some big games. If they were offered proper support by PGMOL, they could prosper from that. By support I mean VAR helping them, not covering for them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25809 on: May 1, 2024, 02:26:32 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  1, 2024, 01:50:11 pm
I hate that. I keep comparing this to air traffic control as that's the ultimate in clear radio communication. Everybody has a designation, nobody speaks over one another because messages are confirmed over, everything is repeated in clear language to ensure no misunderstanding. How hard can it be to send PGMOL on a weekend course at Heathrow and have an ATC boss review every month?

People might think a comparison to ATC is overblown, but at the end of the day why not aim for perfection? PL football is hundreds of millions of pounds at stake on these decisions. If ATC is a bit much, surely getting some ICC umpires in to explain the DRS communication process is a start.

I'd prefer it if they look at pilots and how they communicate. Same as air traffic controllers, but at the same time they could also look at how pilots communicate amongst them (those in the same cockpit), because they make a big point about hierarchies not mattering during communications, i.e. the lower ranked person not being afraid to speak up about stuff that's not right and higher ranked people being thankful for that input rather than feeling undermined. Could also help with how refs and VAR see each other and their roles.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25810 on: May 1, 2024, 03:05:15 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  1, 2024, 01:50:11 pm
I hate that. I keep comparing this to air traffic control as that's the ultimate in clear radio communication. Everybody has a designation, nobody speaks over one another because messages are confirmed over, everything is repeated in clear language to ensure no misunderstanding. How hard can it be to send PGMOL on a weekend course at Heathrow and have an ATC boss review every month?

People might think a comparison to ATC is overblown, but at the end of the day why not aim for perfection? PL football is hundreds of millions of pounds at stake on these decisions. If ATC is a bit much, surely getting some ICC umpires in to explain the DRS communication process is a start.

It doesnt even need to be of that standard. Just an internal acknowledgment that the Referee-VAR is a professional relationship, not an informal one.  Generally speaking high performing companies dont tend to have meetings or communications where colleagues refer to one another by their pet names, regardless of whether theyre good friends or not.  Certainly not on communications that might end up being heard by clients or third parties. It sounds really bad, especially if they already have a grievance against you. It sounds like theyre taking the piss.

It such a simple thing to get right that it reflects really poorly on those in charge that its not implemented.  Im not saying they should use Mr Taylor to or anything, but Michael will do instead of Olly.  Anthony instead of Tayls, and certainly not fucking Dazzer.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25811 on: May 1, 2024, 09:28:32 pm
Taylor and Atwell useless c*nts in Europe too
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25812 on: May 2, 2024, 01:45:49 am
No, not Atterz, surely?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25813 on: May 2, 2024, 09:00:40 pm

'Anthony Taylor will be the man in charge of the Superiores final on May 26th in Tirana. This match will decide the 2023/24 Albanian champions'.

https://twitter.com/AlbanianFooty/status/1786054840893714843 (may need another / better source)


Like they haven't got enough shit going on.

PS - if anyone works in the betting industry and noticed any large amounts of bets placed for this game from in the Manchester area, let us know. ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25814 on: May 2, 2024, 09:14:11 pm
So why can't the PL bring in foreign referees for big games?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25815 on: May 2, 2024, 10:30:53 pm
Quote from: BoRed on May  2, 2024, 09:14:11 pm
So why can't the PL bring in foreign referees for big games?

Same reason as VAR don't like sending referees to the pitch-side monitors, mate - their ego.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25816 on: May 2, 2024, 11:52:47 pm
Quote from: oojason on May  2, 2024, 09:00:40 pm
'Anthony Taylor will be the man in charge of the Superiores final on May 26th in Tirana. This match will decide the 2023/24 Albanian champions'.

https://twitter.com/AlbanianFooty/status/1786054840893714843 (may need another / better source)


Like they haven't got enough shit going on.

PS - if anyone works in the betting industry and noticed any large amounts of bets placed for this game from in the Manchester area, let us know. ;D

Fucking hell, those poor Albanian fans have to rely on him for their season defining game. Seems a tad unfair on them, that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25817 on: Today at 01:25:26 am
I see Clattenberg has resigned from his Nottingham Forest position
