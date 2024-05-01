From the North London Derby:
Oliver in a great position and looking straight at the incident but you get:
No, no, no, no, no, no, no.
I dont think he sees him coming. He tries to play the ball.
So according to Oliver it doesnt matter that Rice kicks Davies because for him he tries to play the ball.
Without VAR he wouldnt have given the pen for that reason.
But Dermot last week describes Forests 1st non-pen as The referee has the best view to justify why it wasnt given. Yet Oliver who is in a great position and surely has the best view of the above incident but wasnt going to give what was a blatant pen to Spurs.
So just constant revisionism to justify the outcome.