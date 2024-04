Ah, the Community Shield. Right.



Yeah piss City off with a decision and you don't get any more City games as Ref. Ask Simon Hooper.Give them decisions and you get an all expenses paid trip to the UAE. I mean you have develop myopia so you miss Kovacic committing a couple of stonewall yellow/red card challenges. The myopia becomes so severe that you even see Doku drop-kick Macca.I am sure his eyesight returns when he views his burgeoning bank balance though.