The way I see Webb and his tenure is that under Mike Riley, we all knew there was shit in the bucket, but it had settled on the bottom and it just stank a lot. Webb comes in and has to be seen as a reformer, so he goes hard at what he seem as reforming, pushing his minnows, organising things in such a way that they are cornered by the inevitability of VAR. The bucket is stirred now, not only does it stink ten times worse than before, we also see chunks floating and all sorts of dead things rising from the bottom - it's not a pretty sight.



Well put! But although there is little to disagree with the state of affairs, Riley and Webb may not be compatible. The VAR shit that was dumped rather after Riley (not exactly, but the early ears are always tame) and Webb has to deal with is the difference. Before there may have been an inch or two, but the VAR shit fills like half the bucket. And the more they try to improve the process, the more catastrophic the improvement is, the more shit enters the bucket. It now feels like it's to the brim... Another difference is that Webb reintroduced the referees' assessment committee (dunno the exact term), that Riley eliminated. Has that worked well? Well, not necessarily, but it's there and some refs have lost games when they fucked up. And the last thing that would press Webb for action is the Independent Regulator. I hope...Plus, we may win more PL titles under Webb (despite his PGMOL performances) then under Riley.