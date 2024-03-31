« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:28:54 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:26:37 pm
The way I see Webb and his tenure is that under Mike Riley, we all knew there was shit in the bucket, but it had settled on the bottom and it just stank a lot. Webb comes in and has to be seen as a reformer, so he goes hard at what he seem as reforming, pushing his minnows, organising things in such a way that they are cornered by the inevitability of VAR. The bucket is stirred now, not only does it stink ten times worse than before, we also see chunks floating and all sorts of dead things rising from the bottom - it's not a pretty sight.

I thought Webb was seen as continuity Riley but with better PR - i.e. smile on the telly with Carra and Nev or Michael Owen and cannily go through a few decisions which they can justify as 'cracking process that lads' to give the perception they have a modicum of clue what they're doing. What they needed though was root-and-branch reform. Webb was just sticking a plaster on the problems and now the wound is septic.

The two main problems they've got are the awful standards of their officials which VAR has sent further through the floor; and VAR which patently doesn't work but rather than cut their losses and they keep chasing their losses by giving it more and more streamlining.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:57:50 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 31, 2024, 11:52:24 pm
Someone on Reddit ran the numbers of fouls for vs fouls against this season for teams in the top 5. We're a massive outlier and it's not even close.

Liverpool: 298 fouls for, 360 against= -62
Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29
City: 293 for, 231 against= +62
Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52
Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78

No, it's just good old honest incompetence. Not bent at all.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 05:02:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:28:54 pm
I thought Webb was seen as continuity Riley but with better PR - i.e. smile on the telly with Carra and Nev or Michael Owen and cannily go through a few decisions which they can justify as 'cracking process that lads' to give the perception they have a modicum of clue what they're doing. What they needed though was root-and-branch reform. Webb was just sticking a plaster on the problems and now the wound is septic.

Actual systemic reform can only come from a massive scandal like Calciopoli did in Italy, or from a third-party.  This (the PL) is an organization that turned a blind eye to financial mismanagement until the government threatened to impose a regulator and even then they lacked the sense to develop a codified system of punishments to avoid clubs spinning the very rules they've broken
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:26:37 pm
The way I see Webb and his tenure is that under Mike Riley, we all knew there was shit in the bucket, but it had settled on the bottom and it just stank a lot. Webb comes in and has to be seen as a reformer, so he goes hard at what he seem as reforming, pushing his minnows, organising things in such a way that they are cornered by the inevitability of VAR. The bucket is stirred now, not only does it stink ten times worse than before, we also see chunks floating and all sorts of dead things rising from the bottom - it's not a pretty sight.
Well put! But although there is little to disagree with the state of affairs, Riley and Webb may not be compatible. The VAR shit that was dumped rather after Riley (not exactly, but the early ears are always tame) and Webb has to deal with is the difference. Before there may have been an inch or two, but the VAR shit fills like half the bucket.  And the more they try to improve the process, the more catastrophic the improvement is, the more shit enters the bucket. It now feels like it's to the brim... Another difference is that Webb reintroduced the referees' assessment committee (dunno the exact term), that Riley eliminated. Has that worked well? Well, not necessarily, but it's there and some refs have lost games when they fucked up. And the last thing that would press Webb for action is the Independent Regulator. I hope...

Plus, we may win more PL titles under Webb (despite his PGMOL performances) then under Riley. :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:22:59 am
VARdy-loo!
