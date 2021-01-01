« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1291672 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,259
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24880 on: Yesterday at 02:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
Thats nothing. Theres a bloke on here who always posts about teams and leagues he has absolutely no time for.

Bloody people coming on here and posting on boards about subjects related to those boards!
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,259
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24881 on: Yesterday at 02:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:43:36 pm
Films and music too.

Well I'm afraid that got Lost in Translation.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,113
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24882 on: Yesterday at 02:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:32:18 pm
Well I'm afraid that got Lost in Translation.

:D

Ive still never seen that. Worth a watch?
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,431
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24883 on: Yesterday at 03:00:47 pm »
I just quickly sift through RAWK these days I'm afraid so apologies for effectively now being a mere interloper but reading what I can only term the naive posts of some within this particular thread compels me to do a quick post on what, lets be honest, is or at least should be a mind numbing issue for every true Red.

Cutting right to the chase, the thing is no way on God's earth are the three major game/result/possibly season changing referee/VAR decisions that Liverpool have suffered this season been borne out of mere officialdom incompetence, albeit that such utter incompetence is so plainly manifest in virtually every Premier League game I've seen either live or on screen.

No, the clear reality is that the officials in question in the specific games which have caused such anguish to every true supporter of our amazing club simply did not want to adjudicate in Liverpool's favour for any of the incidents despite the clear and overwhelming evidence which, with 100% certainty, should have compelled them to do so and more pointedly would have compelled any fair minded officials to do so.

We can take all three of the incidents in question - the disallowed Diaz goal, the Odegaard handball in the box and  the Doku kung fu assault -  and each one is crystal clear in respect of the decision that should have been given in Liverpool's favour by the collective officials. Yet in each case the officials contrived to ignore that crystal clear evidence to ensure the decision did not favour Liverpool.

There are, of course, a myriad of other decisions both this season and in past seasons both on and off the field of play and notably in the seemingly unerring selection of, shall we term them, scarcely our favourite match officials for Liverpool games. However, to harp on about these aspects merely serves to muddy the waters of the three huge adjudications which could have - but still hopefully will not have - a crushingly disastrous impact on our Premier League season.

As to what compels the officials in question and their ex-SYP lord and master to behave and rule in the way they have done by rejecting the reality of each situation and ruling against us, there is nobody other than the protagonists themselves who know the answer to that.

It may simply be intrinsic bias - corrupt as that is in the case of what is supposed to be impartial officialdom. It may be even more sinister than that. We can all have our suspicions but none of us can actually know. Certainly at this stage of the current shitshow we are all being subjected to.

However, mere incompetence is one thing it simply cannot be, given the manner in which we all witnessed each of the decisions being arrived at and subsequently either lamely and misleadingly apologized for in the case of the Diaz disallowed goal or supported in the case of the other two incidents.

The comments of the Man United fan Mark Godbridge in his superb video condemnation of the Webb response to the Doku debacle which someone posted above and a trawl through some of the associated comments in the wake of it of other non-Liverpool fans including even some Man City fans do actually provide a modicum of solace.

That said, the awful reality is nothing can compensate for the desecration of the so crucial level playing field philosophy and with it game we are all so attached to which is now blighting us all. Winning the league will, needless to say, make the pain go away and send us into our personal and collective nirvana. When all's told, however, what it won't do, sadly, is to dispel the rot at the very heart of our game.     
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24884 on: Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm »
Spot on Timbo
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • ***JFT97***
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24885 on: Yesterday at 03:42:03 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,454
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24886 on: Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:32:18 pm
Well I'm afraid that got Lost in Translation.

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24887 on: Yesterday at 07:57:38 pm »
"Ollie" doesnt like these last few posts !!

Cricket umpires are all friends im sure but you dont see 3rd umpire go yeah snicko shows an edge to keeper but its not a big edge so stick witj not out....yeah out no not out....check complete.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24888 on: Today at 02:09:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:16:32 am
Problem is. Nobody could actually be that shit and still be in a job.

The Tories say hi.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Up
« previous next »
 