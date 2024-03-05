VAR has absolutely reduced the enjoyment of the game, the excitement factor has gone as can't even celebrate a goal these days until any possible review is completed. Refs constantly look like idiots, not hard i know, when VAR interferes in a decision that can make look anyone ridiculous. I have lost count VAR intervening in a petty call and then showing how poor they are in getting that wrong too. Here we are day after day wasting energy discussing VAR moments that shouldn't have even become a moment. They are virtually going out there spilling milk so they can stop everything so they can look important. They make the must useless manager ever look like a genius. If they can't improve then they should be binned for a game like the refs are as it's an absolute pleasure watching a game on tv these days when VAR are not in use.