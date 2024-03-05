« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1268866 times)

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,472
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24440 on: March 5, 2024, 10:01:58 am »
VAR has absolutely reduced the enjoyment of the game, the excitement factor has gone as can't even celebrate a goal these days until any possible review is completed. Refs constantly look like idiots, not hard i know, when VAR interferes in a decision that can make look anyone ridiculous. I have lost count VAR intervening in a petty call and then showing how poor they are in getting that wrong too. Here we are day after day wasting energy discussing VAR moments that shouldn't have even become a moment. They are virtually going out there spilling milk so they can stop everything so they can look important. They make the must useless manager ever look like a genius. If they can't improve then they should be binned for a game like the refs are as it's an absolute pleasure watching a game on tv these days when VAR are not in use.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,770
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24441 on: March 5, 2024, 10:06:45 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  5, 2024, 12:22:19 am
I don't think that it was, could be wrong like.

No you're right, the Forest player had controlled it and started to move when the whistle goes, Tierney couldn't see Ibou on the deck initially
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,328
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24442 on: March 5, 2024, 10:41:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2024, 10:06:45 am
No you're right, the Forest player had controlled it and started to move when the whistle goes, Tierney couldn't see Ibou on the deck initially

He's talking about the Madrid game.
Ref blew the whistle before the cross came in.
Bellingham scored from the cross but it didn't count.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,770
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24443 on: March 5, 2024, 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  5, 2024, 10:41:37 am
He's talking about the Madrid game.
Ref blew the whistle before the cross came in.
Bellingham scored from the cross but it didn't count.

I'll go back to sleep then ;D

Yep, that one was deffo in the air. I said yesterday, we had the same in a cup final in school, ref blew as the shot passed over the penalty spot, the bastard.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,985
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24444 on: March 5, 2024, 10:58:00 am »
Contrarian doofus and Salah-hater Garth Crooks with an uncharacteristic bout of even-handedness - and even fits in a dig at Clattenberg

Quote
As for the controversy surrounding referee Paul Tierney and where the game should have restarted. The referee made a mistake, however once the ball was back in play it was incumbent on Forest to defend their goal regardless of the referee's decision. They had numerous opportunities to clear the danger and failed.

As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,426
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24445 on: March 5, 2024, 11:02:28 am »
Didn't have Garth Crooks on my bingo card for defending us this week!

Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,439
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24446 on: March 5, 2024, 11:19:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2024, 10:45:53 am
I'll go back to sleep then ;D

Yep, that one was deffo in the air. I said yesterday, we had the same in a cup final in school, ref blew as the shot passed over the penalty spot, the bastard.
Was the ref Brian Glover?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24447 on: March 5, 2024, 12:41:47 pm »
What a week, firstly agreeing with Neville and Gallagher and now along comes Garth Crooks with a belter of a comment from his TOTW

'As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?'

Ooof
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24448 on: Today at 02:49:10 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March  4, 2024, 11:28:12 pm
You saying we wouldnt be raging if that happened to us? The ball was in flight when he started to whistle. It was a shite decision and Id have been furious. Massive difference blowing just before a cross and a millisecond before a goal. The added time is a minimum that is up to the refs discretion, so the argument that added time had elapsed doesnt hold.

Ive no love for Madrid, but that was a stinker of a decision.

I personally thought the ref blew the whistle before he got the cross off. If he blew it while the ball was in the air I'd be a bit more upset, but even then, I'd only be REALLY upset if he blew it as it got to the player, not as soon as it left his foot. But from the footage I saw, it looked like he blew before he got the cross away, so if that was the case, mountain out of a molehill.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Up
« previous next »
 