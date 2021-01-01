We get the odd decision, but in every game we've had decisions, there are decisions that balance it out then more.



Pick a game this season randomly and we can look at it.



It seems that there is always something strange being given or not given when similar incidents have already happened.



As Fromola said - it's not even the 'big' decisions, it's most times all the little things which stop us playing, break our play up, get us kicked up and down the pitch and players getting nothing yellows and more - yellows that are rarely given to any of our rivals (Except Spurs who seem to also be pretty 'unlucky' - but not as unlucky as Wolves who it seems the refs fucking hate)



i was wondering today what Gary O'Neill has done and to which ref, as Wolves deffo get picked on more than we do. It's either something he said after Onana got away with murder the start of the season, or something he's done while at Bournemouth.I did think initially we got away with it at Brentford when Robbo clattered Toney, but later on, I felt and still do that Toney went looking for the foul. so that's why Oliver and the VAR were having none of it. If it had have been given, we wouldn't have complained though. I'm stuggling to think of a decision for us though where I think "fuck me that was never a..... we got away with it".