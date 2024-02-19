« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1249444 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23840 on: February 19, 2024, 01:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 19, 2024, 01:18:32 pm
I've no doubt that the sheer stress of missing out on titles - as well as the sheer stress of winning them - features heavily in Jurgen's reckoning. It must be mentally knackering. He's said so. But the idea that he'd stay at Liverpool if only refereeing was "less corrupt" or "less biased" or the English game was not "bent" (as the previous poster claimed) is without foundation. It's possible that Jurgen will one day reveal that corruption has driven away from England. But I doubt it. And not because he's too polite to say so.

I believe that to be true, he'd have had a lot less stress if the refs, commentators, rags and some of our own fans weren't such a gang of c*nts whenever he says something, the same gang of c*nts that nod in agreement when another manager brings the same shit up a month or so later.

But what do I know, unlike you I'm not inside the Bosses head.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23841 on: February 19, 2024, 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 19, 2024, 01:47:49 pm
I believe that to be true, he'd have had a lot less stress if the refs, commentators, rags and some of our own fans weren't such a gang of c*nts whenever he says something, the same gang of c*nts that nod in agreement when another manager brings the same shit up a month or so later.

But what do I know, unlike you I'm not inside the Bosses head.

Well of course I'm not "inside the Boss's head" - and literally nothing I've said implies I am. I'm just going off what he's said. Unlike you I believe him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23842 on: February 19, 2024, 02:28:02 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on February 19, 2024, 07:31:32 am
To be fair arsenal and City are doing it a fair bit at the min. Treating it like basketball to make a screen allowing someone else a free header and blocking the defenders/keeper. See Ben White leaning into keepers at every corner with no attempt at anything other than to obstruct

That wasn't the case in Jota's situation though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23843 on: February 19, 2024, 02:54:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 19, 2024, 01:47:49 pm
But what do I know, unlike you I'm not inside the Bosses head.
you've mixed them up.

it was Mister Flip Flop who was the one making up reasons Klopp is leaving (that he hasn't said)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23844 on: February 19, 2024, 05:30:19 pm »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13075492/ref-watch-was-man-utds-casemiro-lucky-to-escape-a-second-yellow-card-against-luton-town

Casemiro - As it took 4 fouls to get one yellow. The immediate foul after that isn't necessarily a yellow depending on how he is refereeing the match. ;D
Mitoma penalty - A push in the back if ref had given it then VAR wouldn't have overturned it but as ref didn't. VAR doesn't think there's enough in it to change it.
Newcastle offside discussion - These lot just confuse themselves.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23845 on: February 19, 2024, 06:17:20 pm »
Once again the verbal gymnastics Ref Watch pulls to justify all the decisions, with the exception of one or two, the Robbo into Toney non penalty - of course that should have been a penno and the Nico Williams clip that prpbably should have been given.

But even tho Gallagher said the Williams should have got a penalty because his foot was caught, Diaz shouldn't have got one even though his foot was caught - going over theatrically isn't allowed
 

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23846 on: February 21, 2024, 08:39:47 pm »
Screwed yet again, what a surprise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23847 on: February 21, 2024, 08:40:44 pm »
They dont even hide it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23848 on: February 21, 2024, 08:41:12 pm »
FUCK OFF!  :butt

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23849 on: February 21, 2024, 08:46:08 pm »
Devil's advocate, we're probably suffering the backlash from that Luton-SheffU farce. I mean, City were denied a perfect opportunity to steal a result from Chelsea in the most bantzworthy of circumstances.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23850 on: February 21, 2024, 08:50:17 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on February 21, 2024, 08:46:08 pm
Devil's advocate, we're probably suffering the backlash from that Luton-SheffU farce. I mean, City were denied a perfect opportunity to steal a result from Chelsea in the most bantzworthy of circumstances.

I hate handball pens anyway for the most part but that's a case of ref leaving it to VAR and then VAR can say 'not clear and obvious'.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23851 on: February 21, 2024, 09:30:28 pm »
Wasn't a penalty for me, as far as I understand the current handball rules.

His arm was down by his side, no unnatural movement, the ball travelled only a short distance.

If it had been the other way round, I don't think people would have been happy for that to have been given against us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23852 on: February 22, 2024, 12:13:25 am »
Quote from: RJH on February 21, 2024, 09:30:28 pm
Wasn't a penalty for me, as far as I understand the current handball rules.

His arm was down by his side, no unnatural movement, the ball travelled only a short distance.

If it had been the other way round, I don't think people would have been happy for that to have been given against us.

Agree with this 100%. Would've been a shit call.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23853 on: February 22, 2024, 06:39:50 am »
How about that run of play near the end where Luton player wrestles with both hands our kid to the ground, then falls over after no contact at all seconds later and is given a foul? Klopp went mental on the sidelines. That is the type of shit that is the real problem. A yellow card offence from the opposition is deemed not even a foul, while we need to play football as a non-contact sport. Motherfuckers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23854 on: February 22, 2024, 07:52:49 am »
Quote from: Zlen on February 22, 2024, 06:39:50 am
How about that run of play near the end where Luton player wrestles with both hands our kid to the ground, then falls over after no contact at all seconds later and is given a foul? Klopp went mental on the sidelines. That is the type of shit that is the real problem. A yellow card offence from the opposition is deemed not even a foul, while we need to play football as a non-contact sport. Motherfuckers.

Yep . For about 15 mins when it was 2-1 he gave them everything for nothing . He gave up at 3-1 . Twat
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23855 on: February 22, 2024, 07:57:03 am »
Quote from: RJH on February 21, 2024, 09:30:28 pm
Wasn't a penalty for me, as far as I understand the current handball rules.
Yeah didn't think it was either. Then again they could do a volleyball type spike smash and I'd still probably think it'd go to VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23856 on: February 22, 2024, 08:12:26 am »
Lost count of the number of decisions that shitstain 'got wrong' yesterday.

Everytime they flopped to the floor with no contact - free kick!

Every time Diaz (especially) was manhandled to the floor - play on. Every time there was a boot down the back of our lads legs in the area - play on! Every time there was a cynical foul from them - play on! Every time they moaned and bitched about the ball placement, moved the ball, wouldn't get out of the way and tried to ref the game - play on.

No way that shithead should be anywhere near reffing at the top flight. Seemed to have an agenda all night with us. If he's honest then he's beyond shite.


As LFC_R_BOSS said - there was a spell where we were getting fouled all over the shop and he literally ignored everything and gave them soft free kick after soft free kick after soft free kick.

Another occasion where we had 61% possession, more corners, more attacks, more passes, more shots on goal, more shots off goal, scored four goals and yet we are to believe that we committed more  fouls than them all game and yet the ref, again, admitted they were bullshitting with the 1 yellow to their 4.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23857 on: February 22, 2024, 08:22:11 am »
The head in the sand mob will be in soon Andy to call you a conspiracy theorist....

It's so hard to watch the games when the referees are so anti LFC, they mainly just ref us differently.

Thought Oliver was decent v Brentford though. He could easily have given the pen v Toney and no-one would have argued, yet, and I missed this at first and no pundit nor Dermot the bellend noticed, but Toney moves across to make Robbo collide with him and I reckon that's why it wasn't given
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23858 on: February 22, 2024, 08:31:39 am »
Oliver missed 3 clear penalties and was poor all game. Just because a decision goes our way doesnt make a referee good. Id have been livid had we not been given one like Toneys. It was a clear penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23859 on: February 22, 2024, 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2024, 08:22:11 am
The head in the sand mob will be in soon Andy to call you a conspiracy theorist....

It's so hard to watch the games when the referees are so anti LFC, they mainly just ref us differently.

Thought Oliver was decent v Brentford though. He could easily have given the pen v Toney and no-one would have argued, yet, and I missed this at first and no pundit nor Dermot the bellend noticed, but Toney moves across to make Robbo collide with him and I reckon that's why it wasn't given

Such a strange post. The referee against Luton was absolutely fine. Did I agree with every decision? No, but I don't think anyone ever will when their own team is playing. Getting as riled up as Andy is about a refereeing performance that really was quite alright doesn't help anyone's cause when we do have a shit experience with a ref.

Oliver was pretty awful against Brentford.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23860 on: February 22, 2024, 10:16:58 am »
Quote from: RJH on February 21, 2024, 09:30:28 pm
Wasn't a penalty for me, as far as I understand the current handball rules.

His arm was down by his side, no unnatural movement, the ball travelled only a short distance.

If it had been the other way round, I don't think people would have been happy for that to have been given against us.

Me neither and I don't want it to be. Specifically this one: ball not going towards goal, behind the player, ball to arm and arm in a natural close-to-the-body position..... That's not a penalty.

My worry is consistency, will this same situation still not be a penalty in a different game with a different ref? If we can say "yes" that's fine, but we all know the answer is, at best, "maybe, maybe not."


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23861 on: February 22, 2024, 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on February 22, 2024, 08:31:39 am
Oliver missed 3 clear penalties and was poor all game. Just because a decision goes our way doesnt make a referee good. Id have been livid had we not been given one like Toneys. It was a clear penalty.

Watch it back and look at what Toney does, he doesn't go to play the ball, he runs to make sure Robbo lands on him, fucking cheating prick
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23862 on: February 22, 2024, 10:28:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 22, 2024, 08:12:26 am
Lost count of the number of decisions that shitstain 'got wrong' yesterday.

Everytime they flopped to the floor with no contact - free kick!

Every time Diaz (especially) was manhandled to the floor - play on. Every time there was a boot down the back of our lads legs in the area - play on! Every time there was a cynical foul from them - play on! Every time they moaned and bitched about the ball placement, moved the ball, wouldn't get out of the way and tried to ref the game - play on.

No way that shithead should be anywhere near reffing at the top flight. Seemed to have an agenda all night with us. If he's honest then he's beyond shite.


As LFC_R_BOSS said - there was a spell where we were getting fouled all over the shop and he literally ignored everything and gave them soft free kick after soft free kick after soft free kick.

Another occasion where we had 61% possession, more corners, more attacks, more passes, more shots on goal, more shots off goal, scored four goals and yet we are to believe that we committed more  fouls than them all game and yet the ref, again, admitted they were bullshitting with the 1 yellow to their 4.

Diaz won 4 free kicks yesterday, matched only by Gakpo. We committed 1 more foul than they did.

The only annoying one that springs to mind is the Gomez booking. He barely touched Ogbene's shirt yet got booked for it. Ogbene did make it look like Gomez dragged him back and the ref wouldn't have seen that Gomez literally just touched his shirt.

I'm happy enough to be sticking the boot into refs at every given opportunity, but I don't think last night was one of them.

Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2024, 10:19:20 am
Watch it back and look at what Toney does, he doesn't go to play the ball, he runs to make sure Robbo lands on him, fucking cheating prick

Remember Jota didn't get a pen at Spurs and we were told it was because he stopped running and caused the contact himself? Well, that Toney incident is literally the definition of that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23863 on: February 22, 2024, 10:30:31 am »
Quote from: Avens on February 22, 2024, 10:03:29 am
Such a strange post. The referee against Luton was absolutely fine. Did I agree with every decision? No, but I don't think anyone ever will when their own team is playing. Getting as riled up as Andy is about a refereeing performance that really was quite alright doesn't help anyone's cause when we do have a shit experience with a ref.

Oliver was pretty awful against Brentford.

Agree with this. One of the worst performances of any ref this season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23864 on: February 22, 2024, 10:33:14 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 22, 2024, 10:28:49 am
The only annoying one that springs to mind is the Gomez booking. He barely touched Ogbene's shirt yet got booked for it. Ogbene did make it look like Gomez dragged him back and the ref wouldn't have seen that Gomez literally just touched his shirt.


It did seem a harsh booking, especially given two minutes earlier one of their defenders had dragged down Diaz in a more dangerous position and got away without a booking.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23865 on: February 22, 2024, 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 22, 2024, 10:28:49 am
Remember Jota didn't get a pen at Spurs and we were told it was because he stopped running and caused the contact himself? Well, that Toney incident is literally the definition of that.

Yes, but since we all think (rightly) that it was a clear penalty on Jota, then we should all also admit that we got away with it this time. As usual, though, when one does go our way, it's when we're already 3-0 up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23866 on: February 22, 2024, 12:29:49 pm »
The Toney incident was a clear pen. It was such a reckless challenge by Robbo. We got away with it, fortunately. I love moments like that. We suffer enough rotten decisions that it's always nice to be handed one as a gift now and then.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23867 on: February 22, 2024, 12:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 22, 2024, 12:29:49 pm
The Toney incident was a clear pen. It was such a reckless challenge by Robbo. We got away with it, fortunately. I love moments like that. We suffer enough rotten decisions that it's always nice to be handed one as a gift now and then.
To be honest, I was very surprised that wasnt given. Id want it if it was the other way round. Doesnt make up for all the times weve been shafted mind.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23868 on: February 22, 2024, 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February 22, 2024, 12:21:32 pm
Yes, but since we all think (rightly) that it was a clear penalty on Jota, then we should all also admit that we got away with it this time. As usual, though, when one does go our way, it's when we're already 3-0 up.

I don't think the incidents are completely identical. The only reason I mentioned it was because we were told at the time why Jota wasn't a pen yet we're being told now Toney should've got one.

Jota was about to take a shot and got clattered. He can't keep running and take a shot at the same time.
Toney did stop and knew Robertson would clatter into him by doing so.

Having said that, I don't think we could have many complaints if a pen was awarded for it apart from the fact we were denied 2 clear pens ourselves.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23869 on: February 22, 2024, 12:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 22, 2024, 12:39:35 pm
I don't think the incidents are completely identical. The only reason I mentioned it was because we were told at the time why Jota wasn't a pen yet we're being told now Toney should've got one.

Jota was about to take a shot and got clattered. He can't keep running and take a shot at the same time.
Toney did stop and knew Robertson would clatter into him by doing so.

Having said that, I don't think we could have many complaints if a pen was awarded for it apart from the fact we were denied 2 clear pens ourselves.

That's an excellent point Barney
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23870 on: Today at 03:46:51 am »
Yep, made all the points I was going to. Ta!
