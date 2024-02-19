Lost count of the number of decisions that shitstain 'got wrong' yesterday.



Everytime they flopped to the floor with no contact - free kick!



Every time Diaz (especially) was manhandled to the floor - play on. Every time there was a boot down the back of our lads legs in the area - play on! Every time there was a cynical foul from them - play on! Every time they moaned and bitched about the ball placement, moved the ball, wouldn't get out of the way and tried to ref the game - play on.



No way that shithead should be anywhere near reffing at the top flight. Seemed to have an agenda all night with us. If he's honest then he's beyond shite.





As LFC_R_BOSS said - there was a spell where we were getting fouled all over the shop and he literally ignored everything and gave them soft free kick after soft free kick after soft free kick.



Another occasion where we had 61% possession, more corners, more attacks, more passes, more shots on goal, more shots off goal, scored four goals and yet we are to believe that we committed more fouls than them all game and yet the ref, again, admitted they were bullshitting with the 1 yellow to their 4.

