Yeah. It was like that pretty much every week when Ferguson was there. They regularly got away with murder and if they were behind then the rules were 'play until United score and equalise or win'



The refs were all terrified of Ferguson. The ones who were most supplicant (like Riley) were promoted. The Manc cabal and PGMOL culture we have now is a legacy of Ferguson and also helped prop up hapless United teams for the last decade, while swinging title races City's way.It was Ferguson that turned the PL as bent as Serie A (with United the Juventus of the league). Not that it was always fair. The likes of Revie and Clough were as bent as a nine bob note as well, the malign influence just wasn't as systemic and all encompassing. It was more greed which Ferguson was never shy about either (transfers like Bebe, his crooked son).