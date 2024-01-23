No, he spotted the encroachment by the attacking team, but not by the defending team. That's why it should have been a retake, if only the attacking team had encroached the free kick would have been the correct decision.
Yeah exactly, I don't understand how this warrants a replay if the ref's only mistake was spotting the attacker encroaching but not the defender. Unless he demonstrated that he had seen encroachment from both teams and still decided on a free kick, it doesn't sound like a failure to apply the laws of the game.
From Law 14...
the player taking the penalty kick or a team-mate offends:
* if the ball enters the goal, the kick is retaken
* if the ball does not enter the goal, the referee stops play and restarts with an indirect free kick
a team-mate of the goalkeeper offends:
* if the ball enters the goal, a goal is awarded
* if the ball does not enter the goal, the kick is retaken
a player of both teams offends, the kick is retaken unless a player commits a more serious offence (e.g. 'illegal' feinting);