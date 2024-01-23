« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 03:58:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 23, 2024, 03:54:01 pm
That is probably the most corrupt refeering display you'll ever see in England.

I liked the bit where Martin Tyler mentioned that it was the eighth penalty in the last eight games Riley had given at Old Trafford.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 04:37:56 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on January 23, 2024, 03:17:00 pm
I mean, how did Howard Webb get to be head of the PGMOL?

He was the senior FIFA referee for a large part of his career.

And how does a ref get to a senior position in the game during Alex Ferguson's reign at Manchester United?

Here's the former head of the PGMOL, Mike Riley, refereeing a game between United and Arsenal.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mM747L9Wf8M&amp;t=26s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mM747L9Wf8M&amp;t=26s</a>

As Rob said, the most dodgy display I've ever seen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 04:43:32 pm
Really? That's just standard Mike Riley.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 04:45:57 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on January 23, 2024, 04:43:32 pm
Really? That's just standard Mike Riley.

Yeah. It was like that pretty much every week when Ferguson was there. They regularly got away with murder and if they were behind then the rules were 'play until United score and equalise or win'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 05:13:56 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on January 23, 2024, 04:43:32 pm
Really? That's just standard Mike Riley.

I never watched the Manc games back then, had better things to do, like peel the skin off my fingers with a knife
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 05:14:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 23, 2024, 04:45:57 pm
Yeah. It was like that pretty much every week when Ferguson was there. They regularly got away with murder and if they were behind then the rules were 'play until United score and equalise or win'

The refs were all terrified of Ferguson. The ones who were most supplicant (like Riley) were promoted. The Manc cabal and PGMOL culture we have now is a legacy of Ferguson and also helped prop up hapless United teams for the last decade, while swinging title races City's way.

It was Ferguson that turned the PL as bent as Serie A (with United the Juventus of the league). Not that it was always fair. The likes of Revie and Clough were as bent as a nine bob note as well, the malign influence just wasn't as systemic and all encompassing. It was more greed which Ferguson was never shy about either (transfers like Bebe, his crooked son).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 06:45:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January 23, 2024, 05:14:20 pm
The Manc cabal and PGMOL culture we have now is a legacy of Ferguson and also helped prop up hapless United teams for the last decade, while swinging title races City's way.

This is my favourite data table from Tomkins Times that I've posted on here a few times:



Look at the percentage of penalties that United were winning. And this is during a period where they were utter shite. Bruno Fernandes built his United career on penalties.

Over 5 years from 2017 - 2022 they received 25% of the penalties awarded to the "big six", while we were receiving about half as many, during a period where Salah, Bobby and Sadio were at their peak and we had a far superior team. 

We twice "lost" the title by one point in this time
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 07:59:46 pm
VAR isn't fit for purpose the way it has been implemented. Never has been.

Excuse after excuse as to why it doesn't work as we were told.

Tweak after tweak.

Change handball rules to help VAR. ( and it's still shit )

Told it won't be used to re-referee the game. ( but it is)

Point to a few correct decisions to show how great it is.

Scrap it in it's entirety.

Just go to AI for offside decisions. If AI is inoperable for any reason, or the AI decision takes more than 60 seconds, then the Lino's call remains.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 08:14:32 pm
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2024, 07:59:46 pm
VAR isn't fit for purpose the way it has been implemented. Never has been.

Excuse after excuse as to why it doesn't work as we were told.

Tweak after tweak.

Change handball rules to help VAR. ( and it's still shit )

Told it won't be used to re-referee the game. ( but it is)

Point to a few correct decisions to show how great it is.

Scrap it in it's entirety.

Just go to AI for offside decisions. If AI is inoperable for any reason, or the AI decision takes more than 60 seconds, then the Lino's call remains.

AI is only semi automated - it flags a potential offside and the same blind useless bastards will still have to look at it to confirm its off and then manipulate it until they can get our players offside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 08:33:30 pm
AI is dangerous though, all the experts seem to agree and I cant be the only one to have seen Terminator.

Personally I don't see a problem as long as you don't plug it in to dangerous things but I expect that doesn't mean it will be problem free.

How long before it starts to demand rights? We already have it upscalling video and doing other various jobs for us, how long before claims of overwork leading to errors are made?

Where will it be situated, manchester?

I can see it using chatbots as PR tools too on monday night explanation shows so what would really change anyway?? :wave
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 08:34:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 23, 2024, 08:14:32 pm
AI is only semi automated - it flags a potential offside and the same blind useless bastards will still have to look at it to confirm its off and then manipulate it until they can get our players offside.

The AI technician controls the booth. No PGMOL representative allowed. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 08:39:48 pm
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2024, 08:34:31 pm
The AI technician controls the booth. No PGMOL representative allowed. 

Just another group for the Middle Easters to pay off....its ok they can afford it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 23, 2024, 08:47:14 pm
Quote from: wenlock on January 23, 2024, 08:33:30 pm
AI is dangerous though, all the experts seem to agree and I cant be the only one to have seen Terminator.

Personally I don't see a problem as long as you don't plug it in to dangerous things but I expect that doesn't mean it will be problem free.

How long before it starts to demand rights? We already have it upscalling video and doing other various jobs for us, how long before claims of overwork leading to errors are made?

Where will it be situated, manchester?

I can see it using chatbots as PR tools too on monday night explanation shows so what would really change anyway?? :wave
You think if this fucker was reffing games there'd be any back chat  ;D

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 24, 2024, 09:19:42 am
Quote from: Agent99 on January 23, 2024, 08:47:14 pm
You think if this fucker was reffing games there'd be any back chat  ;D



Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 24, 2024, 03:05:28 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 24, 2024, 03:39:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 23, 2024, 05:13:56 pm
I never watched the Manc games back then, had better things to do, like peel the skin off my fingers with a knife

No Mrs rob1966 on the scene back then?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 24, 2024, 03:41:04 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 24, 2024, 03:39:55 pm
No Mrs rob1966 on the scene back then?

Nope, didn't meet her until the end of 2006, I was with a Scouser, who sort of supported us, until 2005
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 05:56:27 pm
Imagine the uproar if this happened over here.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:02:37 pm
Maybe PGMOL, Webb, Tierney and the lot will now go a bit easier on the refereeing and VAR decisions with Jurgen leaving.









Yeah, that's what I thought.. :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:07:31 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 26, 2024, 05:56:27 pm
Imagine the uproar if this happened over here.

Ah, but they told us matches being replayed were not an option because ... well they just weren't.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:10:05 pm
Shit refs and VAR will have definitely added to Klopps burnout.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:21:08 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 26, 2024, 05:56:27 pm
Imagine the uproar if this happened over here.



For a bit more context as the tweet doesn't really get this across - the error was made at 0-0 when a penalty was awarded and missed but scored on the rebound. The referee disallowed the goal for encroachment and awarded a free kick, when really it should have been a re-take. So in effect, it was the laws being improperly applied, as was the case with us against Tottenham.

The tweet to me implies the 91st minute winner was an incorrectly awarded the penalty when in actuality it wasn't a penalty and there was nothing wrong with the goal.
« Last Edit: January 26, 2024, 06:23:21 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:23:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on January 26, 2024, 06:10:05 pm
Shit refs and VAR will have definitely added to Klopps burnout.

Yep.  And the media, as well as the allowance of cheating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:38:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 26, 2024, 06:21:08 pm
For a bit more context as the tweet doesn't really get this across - the error was made at 0-0 when a penalty was awarded and missed but scored on the rebound. The referee disallowed the goal for encroachment and awarded a free kick, when really it should have been a re-take. So in effect, it was the laws being improperly applied, as was the case with us against Tottenham.

The tweet to me implies the 91st minute winner was an incorrectly awarded the penalty when in actuality it wasn't a penalty and there was nothing wrong with the goal.

So they get a replay because VAR failed to spot an encroachment, while we don't get one even though VAR decided our goal should stand and the ref restarted with a free kick for offside instead?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:42:17 pm
Quote from: BoRed on January 26, 2024, 06:38:34 pm
So they get a replay because VAR failed to spot an encroachment, while we don't get one even though VAR decided our goal should stand and the ref restarted with a free kick for offside instead?

VAR spotted the encroachment, the referee just incorrectly thought it meant it should have been a free kick rather than a re-take. So it was a bit more similar to our incident.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 06:54:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 26, 2024, 06:42:17 pm
VAR spotted the encroachment, the referee just incorrectly thought it meant it should have been a free kick rather than a re-take. So it was a bit more similar to our incident.

No, he spotted the encroachment by the attacking team, but not by the defending team. That's why it should have been a retake, if only the attacking team had encroached the free kick would have been the correct decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
January 26, 2024, 07:48:33 pm
The precedent should've been set years ago with the beachball goal. That should've been a replay.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:39:14 pm
Quote from: BoRed on January 26, 2024, 06:07:31 pm
Ah, but they told us matches being replayed were not an option because ... well they just weren't.

Matches have been replayed before due to ref mistakes. The authorities like Fifa or Uefa might not have liked it, but it has happened.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Quote from: BoRed on January 26, 2024, 06:54:29 pm
No, he spotted the encroachment by the attacking team, but not by the defending team. That's why it should have been a retake, if only the attacking team had encroached the free kick would have been the correct decision.

Yeah exactly, I don't understand how this warrants a replay if the ref's only mistake was spotting the attacker encroaching but not the defender. Unless he demonstrated that he had seen encroachment from both teams and still decided on a free kick, it doesn't sound like a failure to apply the laws of the game.

From Law 14...

the player taking the penalty kick or a team-mate offends:

* if the ball enters the goal, the kick is retaken
* if the ball does not enter the goal, the referee stops play and restarts with an indirect free kick

a team-mate of the goalkeeper offends:

* if the ball enters the goal, a goal is awarded
* if the ball does not enter the goal, the kick is retaken

a player of both teams offends, the kick is retaken unless a player commits a more serious offence (e.g. 'illegal' feinting);
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
As Rob said, the most dodgy display I've ever seen

Ah memories... that was just weeks before I left the UK after 4 years... watched that game live at a London pub where most were supporting Arsenal. It was a rare moment of solidarity with non LFC fans, and a timely exhibit for those who scoff at the idea Ferguson had the refs under his thumb.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 11:27:08 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Yeah exactly, I don't understand how this warrants a replay if the ref's only mistake was spotting the attacker encroaching but not the defender. Unless he demonstrated that he had seen encroachment from both teams and still decided on a free kick, it doesn't sound like a failure to apply the laws of the game.

From Law 14...

the player taking the penalty kick or a team-mate offends:

* if the ball enters the goal, the kick is retaken
* if the ball does not enter the goal, the referee stops play and restarts with an indirect free kick

a team-mate of the goalkeeper offends:

* if the ball enters the goal, a goal is awarded
* if the ball does not enter the goal, the kick is retaken

a player of both teams offends, the kick is retaken unless a player commits a more serious offence (e.g. 'illegal' feinting);

Some more details here: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/27/misapplication-of-laws-var-error-leads-to-full-replay-of-anderlecht-genk-belgium

The crucial bit seems to be "VAR acknowledging there were players from both teams in the box but then getting the law wrong", if VAR had said he simply hadn't noticed it, it wouldn't have been replayed. I'd say this makes it more similar to our case, where they saw a goal but didn't give it (not through getting the law wrong, but through miscommunication, but still surely enough grounds for a replay).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:52:26 pm
From what is being said on here, I don't see why we can't still demand a replay with Spurs!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:05:32 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:52:26 pm
From what is being said on here, I don't see why we can't still demand a replay with Spurs!

Because we're playing in the Premier League, and not in a properly run competition.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:44:53 pm
He moved the ball away with his hand. No penalty. Good process. :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:46:27 pm
No idea what a penalty is anymore....well, other than when it's not us playing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:47:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:44:53 pm
He moved the ball away with his hand. No penalty. Good process. :lmao

In fairness, id say they hadnt finished a review. When calling the ref to the monitor dont you wait for a break in play?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:51:35 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:47:58 pm
In fairness, id say they hadnt finished a review. When calling the ref to the monitor dont you wait for a break in play?
Literally takes ten seconds to review it and see it was a penalty? Stop the play don't wait a few minutes to see if the ball goes out of play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:52:37 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:51:35 pm
Literally takes ten seconds to review it and see it was a penalty? Stop the play don't wait a few minutes to see if the ball goes out of play.

They call the ref to the monitor for one like that, though. Im fairly sure its done in a break in play.
