VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23120 on: Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
100% agree. But that, effectively, means a new league. The PGMOL have exclusive rights with the PL by contract.

That contract was written up before the head choppers started buying refs, sorry paying refs for external work.


rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23121 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
100% agree. But that, effectively, means a new league. The PGMOL have exclusive rights with the PL by contract.

Terminate it for poor performance
classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23122 on: Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm
red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23123 on: Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm
Poor Burnley. Maybe someone should explain to "Vinny Kompany" that they are doing the best they can.

Sanctimonious little shite
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23124 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm
That contract was written up before the head choppers started buying refs, sorry paying refs for external work.

They we willing buyers and just have to be pointed in the direction of who to pay, whoever that may be.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23125 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
Genuinely amazed that the Luton goal wasn't disallowed.

The goalkeeper is going for the ball and the attacker isn't. The attacker deliberately moves into the goalkeeper to impede him, and does so with both his upper and lower body. It's the absolute definition of a foul, anywhere on the pitch.
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23126 on: Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
Genuinely amazed that the Luton goal wasn't disallowed.

The goalkeeper is going for the ball and the attacker isn't. The attacker deliberately moves into the goalkeeper to impede him, and does so with both his upper and lower body. It's the absolute definition of a foul, anywhere on the pitch.
Thought the same. And its very easy to tell - you the attacker looked at the keeper not the ball. The keeper looked at the ball. How dumb VAR refs are not to see that?
red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23127 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
Thought the same. And its very easy to tell - you the attacker looked at the keeper not the ball. The keeper looked at the ball. How dumb VAR refs are not to see that?

They are doing their best.

Fuck Burnley
Xabisfeet

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23128 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm
Just seen that Luton goal!

I assume the ref on the pitch gave it thinking VAR would rescue him if need be.

VAR struggled with the "clear and obvious" criteria to overturn even though they know they should.

Result:  a goal that 99? out of a 100 people would disallow was given!

A complete car crash
Jshooters

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23129 on: Today at 01:07:34 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
There was a very "rushed" feel about it though, so the communication was shite - if you're running against a clock, then you will naturally speed things up and this is where errors occur.

Bollocks mate. Ref: please confirm onside or offside.  VAR: onside, goal confirmed. How long does that take?
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23130 on: Today at 01:18:03 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
They are doing their best.

Fuck Burnley
Good process.
B0151?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23131 on: Today at 01:22:14 am
Just keep it for offsides. Simple imo. Rest is too down to interpretation when there aren't exact rules on the level of contact allowed.
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23132 on: Today at 01:40:03 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:22:14 am
Just keep it for offsides. Simple imo. Rest is too down to interpretation when there aren't exact rules on the level of contact allowed.
Interesting take. My main beef with VAR, even before it was introduced, was the use for offsides. It has never been smooth regardless of the interpretations that evolved over time - armpit hair offside, edge of sleeve offside, what not. VAR is worst suited for use on offsides than anything else. Initially, I would have kept it for penalties, red cards, and mistaken identity. But those weren't judged much better either. The only thing I'd keep VAR for in its current form is mistaken identity.

Make offside automatic, just like GoalLine technology. Use triangulation with the marker being the player monitors (all of them wear it. When the linesman sees situation that may and may not be offside, pushes a button on the flag to mark the time at the moment the ball is kicked. Players positions are then calculated against that time and a computer spits out a decision offside or not in microseconds. Simple. All the linesman needs to be trained is to get the timing of the pass right. But considering that that was a part of the job description before VAR, and was even worse because they had to watch five objects to make the offside decision, should be a piece of cake. For a competent person that is.
