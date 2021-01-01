Possibly true.



But now I've got one for you. There is no VAR. Liverpool concede in the last minute and consequently drop 2 points. The unsighted ref didn't see that Haaland controlled the cross with his hand before lashing the ball into the net. But we can see it on the telly.



I'd be pissed off. I would also let it go in few days. With VAR it's almost impossible to let go of some decisions, because they are clearly wrong and yet five trained referees made the wrong call after watching it 20 times from 20 angles - and still we got fucked over. Your example can simply be chalked under 'it happens' and you move on.