Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:15 am
The genuine test of whether you think it's a "clusterfuck" will only come in a VAR-less match we lose to a blatant off-side goal. If you shrug your shoulders then and say "I'm glad we didn't have VAR" I'll tip my hat to you.

It would be more forgivable than a VAR fuck up. And if an offside really is blatant, it should still be visible in realtime with the human eye. Not to say linesmen don't fuck them up, but I'd still rather the occasional offside shocker than 2 goals a game ruled out for some marginal offside by centimetres. Still not worth the endless stoppages and "Boss we've scored.....oh wait VAR" for me.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:35:38 am
There was?! I don't remember it being used even once.

All premier league grounds in the FA cup have it.

I know it's daft.

It wasn't "used" in the sense they didn't talk about it as there was nothing really that you'd see as needing to be looked at (which is the way it should be).

I think I remember them mentioning something about a handball check but it's what it should be in my eyes.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:56:13 am
It would be more forgivable than a VAR fuck up. And if an offside really is blatant, it should still be visible in realtime with the human eye. Not to say linesmen don't fuck them up, but I'd still rather the occasional offside shocker than 2 goals a game ruled out for some marginal offside by centimetres. Still not worth the endless stoppages and "Boss we've scored.....oh wait VAR" for me.

Possibly true.

But now I've got one for you. There is no VAR. Liverpool concede in the last minute and consequently drop 2 points. The unsighted ref didn't see that Haaland controlled the cross with his hand before lashing the ball into the net. But we can see it on the telly.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:34 am
Possibly true.

But now I've got one for you. There is no VAR. Liverpool concede in the last minute and consequently drop 2 points. The unsighted ref didn't see that Haaland controlled the cross with his hand before lashing the ball into the net. But we can see it on the telly.

The officials will be blamed for being biased against Liverpool.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:34 am
Possibly true.

But now I've got one for you. There is no VAR. Liverpool concede in the last minute and consequently drop 2 points. The unsighted ref didn't see that Haaland controlled the cross with his hand before lashing the ball into the net. But we can see it on the telly.

I'd be pissed off. I would also let it go in few days. With VAR it's almost impossible to let go of some decisions, because they are clearly wrong and yet five trained referees made the wrong call after watching it 20 times from 20 angles - and still we got fucked over. Your example can simply be chalked under 'it happens' and you move on.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:34 am
Possibly true.

But now I've got one for you. There is no VAR. Liverpool concede in the last minute and consequently drop 2 points. The unsighted ref didn't see that Haaland controlled the cross with his hand before lashing the ball into the net. But we can see it on the telly.
Therein lies the excuse, the unsighted ref. That's the excuse you can go with, the ref didn't see it. Fair enough.

What's the excuse when VAR can clearly see it, but still choose not to give it?
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:38:54 am
I'd be pissed off. I would also let it go in few days. With VAR it's almost impossible to let go of some decisions, because they are clearly wrong and yet five trained referees made the wrong call after watching it 20 times from 20 angles - and still we got fucked over. Your example can simply be chalked under 'it happens' and you move on.

Like people have moved on from the Rodri hand ball?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:40:52 am
Therein lies the excuse, the unsighted ref. That's the excuse you can go with, the ref didn't see it. Fair enough.

What's the excuse when VAR can clearly see it, but still choose not to give it?

So let me change the scenario again so you can compare like with like. The ref can clearly see the hand ball, but chooses not to give the free kick. There is no VAR.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:50:22 am
So let me change the scenario again so you can compare like with like. The ref can clearly see the hand ball, but chooses not to give the free kick. There is no VAR.

I'd still be pissed and angry, but I could still kinda rationalize it somehow, human error, he didn't see it, he's an asshole etc. With VAR when you have 3/4 people looking at the same incident over and over from multiple angles and they still come up with the same wrong decision, it's harder to rationalize that away as "Human error".
