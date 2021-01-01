So let me change the scenario again so you can compare like with like. The ref can clearly see the hand ball, but chooses not to give the free kick. There is no VAR.
I'd still be pissed and angry, but I could still kinda rationalize it somehow, human error, he didn't see it, he's an asshole etc. With VAR when you have 3/4 people looking at the same incident over and over from multiple angles and they still come up with the same wrong decision, it's harder to rationalize that away as "Human error".