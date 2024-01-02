The more people you put on these things, the more layers of bureaucracy, the worse it'll be. They'll just keep chasing their losses in trying to get it to work when it's fundamentally flawed as a concept.



You can see why the red is given but nobody wants the re-refereeing of the game and slowing down challenges and free frames will always make things look worse. The ref seen it in real time and waved play on, how can he then go to a screen and give a red card? Why even have a referee?



You can never get a consensus on these decisions anyway, so it's still just the same controversies, VAR just doesn't work.



I can keep hearing managers saying "I like VAR but" or I support VAR but". Why? It's just shit.