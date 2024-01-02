« previous next »
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,255
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22880 on: January 2, 2024, 07:20:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  2, 2024, 05:48:42 pm
Ah, the wonderful time of year where some matches have VAR but others being played in the same competition do not.

Pathetic isn't it - if not available at some grounds, it shouldn't be used full stop.
Fuck the Tories

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • BoRac
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22881 on: January 2, 2024, 07:37:15 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  2, 2024, 05:48:42 pm
Ah, the wonderful time of year where some matches have VAR but others being played in the same competition do not.

Is that why there's an extra VAR, to improve the average refs per game stat? ;D

Seriously, though, what's the logic behind having support VARs in third round of the FA Cup, but not in the PL?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,485
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22882 on: January 3, 2024, 02:08:34 am
Quote from: Knight on January  1, 2024, 10:19:27 pm
Genuinely why bother? If you think that certain refs/ all refs/ whatever the tinhat theory is, are against us and deliberately trying to sabotage us and its BLATANT, why would you keep watching and hoping? Must be very miserable.

'Us' - yeah fucking right
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22883 on: January 3, 2024, 08:07:03 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  2, 2024, 05:48:42 pm
Ah, the wonderful time of year where some matches have VAR but others being played in the same competition do not.
Utterly insane isn't it!!!
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition. Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22884 on: January 3, 2024, 08:32:34 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January  3, 2024, 02:08:34 am
'Us' - yeah fucking right

You got me, I'm a 5th columnist.
Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22885 on: January 3, 2024, 11:24:09 am
PGMOL and FA obviously think FA Cup matches where VAR is available can take advantage of this great and accuracy improving process and technology.
Might just be a hint to them that its by no means clear we consider this a positive. 
Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22886 on: January 3, 2024, 12:17:04 pm
Quote from: 4pool on January  2, 2024, 04:56:57 pm
For the FA Cup weekend. We get an extra VAR official...Whooohoooo.  :lmao

Referee: John Brooks
Assistant referees: Lee Betts & Nick Greenhalgh
Fourth official: Josh Smith
VAR: Simon Hooper
SVAR: David Coote
AVAR: Adrian Holmes

Support VARs will be in place for the FA Cup third round proper ties where the technology is in operation. A role utilised for a number of UEFA, FIFA and other international fixtures, the Support VAR's duties will include assisting the VAR and AVAR with evaluating incidents and assisting with the communication between the officials.
Thats a shit sandwich, with a side order of shit all washed down with a pint of steaming piss🤮
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,433
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22887 on: January 3, 2024, 12:56:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  2, 2024, 05:48:42 pm
Ah, the wonderful time of year where some matches have VAR but others being played in the same competition do not.

Was only a few years ago that non VAR helped a team get knocked out of the FA Cup (Millwall maybe?) then the very next day VAR helped a team win their tie (v Sheffield Wednesday I think).

Complete shitshow.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,967
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22888 on: January 3, 2024, 04:44:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2024, 05:12:20 pm
Fucking hell, what could go wrong  :lmao
At least Mike Riley didn't come out of retirement...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,348
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22889 on: January 3, 2024, 05:17:53 pm
It's a wonder we didn't get Howard Webb as SVAR to ensure accuracy..lol.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22890 on: January 3, 2024, 07:22:00 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January  2, 2024, 08:42:55 am
There was ZERO outrage anywhere when Welbeck took 2 steps then flopped to the floor after a Robertson challenge and got a pen... not one pundit calling it anything but a penalty

Was there outrage on here?
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,281
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22891 on: January 3, 2024, 07:35:39 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  2, 2024, 05:48:42 pm
Ah, the wonderful time of year where some matches have VAR but others being played in the same competition do not.

Lucky bastards.

It's like the League Cup though you get to enjoy it without VAR and then you get to the final and get the winning goal in a cup final overturned by VAR bullshit (Matip).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,433
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22892 on: January 3, 2024, 07:54:41 pm
Quote from: Knight on January  3, 2024, 07:22:00 pm
Was there outrage on here?

One was brought down while running at speed. One wasn't.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,038
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22893 on: January 3, 2024, 08:19:47 pm
Quote from: Knight on January  3, 2024, 07:22:00 pm
Was there outrage on here?
What's that mean?
Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22894 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm
Soft red for Calvert Lewin that.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,967
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22895 on: Today at 12:38:56 am
Quote from: 4pool on January  3, 2024, 05:17:53 pm
It's a wonder we didn't get Howard Webb as SVAR to ensure accuracy..lol.
He refereed the last FA Cup game between us, it may be seen as a conspiracy.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22896 on: Today at 12:40:10 am
:D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,485
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22897 on: Today at 06:42:44 am
Mancunian VAR with yet another dodgy ruling against a Merseyside club shocker.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,282
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
Reply #22898 on: Today at 06:51:27 am
Quote from: BoRed on January  2, 2024, 07:37:15 pm
Is that why there's an extra VAR, to improve the average refs per game stat? ;D

Seriously, though, what's the logic behind having support VARs in third round of the FA Cup, but not in the PL?

Because not all games get VAR so they had to find something for them to do to earn their silly salaries
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,931
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22899 on: Today at 07:59:43 am
Quote from: 4pool on January  2, 2024, 04:56:57 pm
For the FA Cup weekend. We get an extra VAR official...Whooohoooo.  :lmao

Referee: John Brooks
Assistant referees: Lee Betts & Nick Greenhalgh
Fourth official: Josh Smith
VAR: Simon Hooper
SVAR: David Coote
AVAR: Adrian Holmes

Support VARs will be in place for the FA Cup third round proper ties where the technology is in operation. A role utilised for a number of UEFA, FIFA and other international fixtures, the Support VAR's duties will include assisting the VAR and AVAR with evaluating incidents and assisting with the communication between the officials.

Good process boys.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,281
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22900 on: Today at 08:12:39 am
The more people you put on these things, the more layers of bureaucracy, the worse it'll be. They'll just keep chasing their losses in trying to get it to work when it's fundamentally flawed as a concept.

You can see why the red is given but nobody wants the re-refereeing of the game and slowing down challenges and free frames will always make things look worse. The ref seen it in real time and waved play on, how can he then go to a screen and give a red card? Why even have a referee?

You can never get a consensus on these decisions anyway, so it's still just the same controversies, VAR just doesn't work.

I can keep hearing managers saying "I like VAR but" or I support VAR but". Why? It's just shit.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
