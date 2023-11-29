« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 12:24:46 pm
https://twitter.com/BarnsleyFC/status/1729635267416346812

What do we think about the ref allowing this goal for Barnsley v Wycombe last night ;D ?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 12:39:43 pm
Quote from: swoopy on November 29, 2023, 12:24:46 pm
https://twitter.com/BarnsleyFC/status/1729635267416346812

What do we think about the ref allowing this goal for Barnsley v Wycombe last night ;D ?

Goalkeeper fully deserves it for timewasting like that at 0-0. Bet he will think twice before doing it again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 12:47:33 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on November 29, 2023, 12:21:04 pm
Why are they constantly trying to introduce new rules? Just leave it as it is!

We had years of no significant rule changes and now it feels like every other month they are trying something new or changing the way the game is reffed.

They changed offside mid season for that Rodri incident, we had that one season (think it was the one with no crowds) where any contact at all was a penalty, then the next season they changed it back. Different handball rules for different competitions.


the answer to the first question is they're trying to 'fix' their pet project VAR, and people always have that bias where they think the projects they work on are vital/important.

problem is, it's become like Father Ted trying to slightly smooth out a ding in the car

the whole VAR project is just a textbook business example of 'the tail wagging the dog'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 12:47:43 pm
I dunno if he fully deserved it, at the end of the day he got pushed over but didn't get a foul, which seems a bit much. Hard to have any sympathy though lol.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 12:48:41 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 29, 2023, 12:47:33 pm
the answer to the first question is they're trying to 'fix' their pet project VAR, and people always have that bias where they think the projects they work on are vital/important.

problem is, it's become like Father Ted trying to slightly smooth out a ding in the car

the whole VAR project is just a textbook business example of 'the tail wagging the dog'

You're doing good work here carra. I suspect if people still don't see it they never will sadly so we're probably stuck with it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 01:05:30 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on November 29, 2023, 12:21:04 pm
Why are they constantly trying to introduce new rules? Just leave it as it is!

We had years of no significant rule changes and now it feels like every other month they are trying something new or changing the way the game is reffed.

They changed offside mid season for that Rodri incident, we had that one season (think it was the one with no crowds) where any contact at all was a penalty, then the next season they changed it back. Different handball rules for different competitions.

They're desperately trying to make VAR work, like a gambler chasing his losses. They just keep making it worse
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 01:15:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on November 29, 2023, 11:06:31 am
This is moronic. If others get screwed over well definitely get screwed over. Its just self interest to be bothered by idiotic rules/ decisions.

Have you been asleep the past 3 months then? We've been getting fucked over for years and have been well done over this season.

Whats moronic is giving a fuck about one of the teams owned by a regime that is destroying football getting a shit decision. Anything that slows their progression, albeit for a season or two, is welcome to me. Watch the transfers next season to the Saudi League and then the loans to Newcastle that follow
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 01:19:45 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 29, 2023, 11:07:47 am
Shearer, and inconsistent biased whingebags like him (including regular fans without his profile), are a huge part of why resistance to stupid and obviously flawed VAR being implemented before being honed and trialled (succesfully) was low enough for it to be rushed in.

Too many loudmouths complained about decisions that affected them, and felt it was all a conspiracy against them (while not thinking the same of others), that they clung to this silver bullet idea that having more replays would solve the age-old issue of subjective interpretation in refereeing. now we've got the worst of all worlds (same issues, longer delays, less fun, organic element being in the moment has all but gone)

It's the big name pundits with a profile who have influence. The likes of Lineker, Shearer, Carragher, Neville all know VAR doesn't work. They might fly off the handle at the odd decision on Twitter, but they all toe the line of the league. They only care about their paycheque. Look at their reaction to ESL.
« Last Edit: November 29, 2023, 05:09:58 pm by Fromola »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 01:45:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November 29, 2023, 01:19:45 pm
It's the nig name pundits with a profile who have influence. The likes of Lineker, Shearer, Carragher, Neville all know VAR doesn't work. They might fly off the handle at the odd decision on Twitter, but they all toe the line of the league. They only care about their paycheque. Look at their reaction to ESL.
Agreed, but I was talking more about how we arrived at this point - and the conditions that allowed the parasite to begin to make inroads around 2015/6 or so before taking hold these last five(ish) years
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 02:03:05 pm
My radical idea for fixing football, handball, red cards, offside and VAR would be to start with 2 different types of penalty.

The current one from 12 yards - deliberate handball, or an accidental handball denying a clear goal scoring chance. Foulplay (bad tackle) in the box, or any foul denying an immediate shooting chance.

A new penalty taken from 18 yards - what are currently regarded as red-card offences but outside the box (eg hauling a man down 30 yards from goal who is clean through) would instead result in an 18 yard pen and a yellow. Red cards are reserved for actually dangerous or reckless tackles, not game situations. Minor infringements in the box that do not justify such a harsh punishment as a normal pen (eg wrestling at a corner, a late tackle on the by-line or at the corner of the box, clearly accidental handball regardless of distance or deflections) would get one of these instead.

VAR should be binned (but won't), but the biggest thing I would change is offsides - no lines allowed. If the VAR can't decide visually within 30 secs then the on-field decision stands with benefit of the doubt going to the attacker.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 02:28:05 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 29, 2023, 01:45:01 pm
Agreed, but I was talking more about how we arrived at this point - and the conditions that allowed the parasite to begin to make inroads around 2015/6 or so before taking hold these last five(ish) years

Yeah it should never have came in, but those partly responsible and who cheerleaded for it have a responsibility to own it and speak out.

The PGMOL/IFAB/UEFA types will always back it but any so called 'football man' still backing it is a parasite
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 03:00:19 pm
The other way to change VAR is to make it like Crickets DRS, you only get two reviews maximum per match, and you have to review within 30 seconds of the incident. That will save time wasted on all the VAR checks. Then the onus of responsibility falls on the manager.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 04:05:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 29, 2023, 01:15:36 pm
Have you been asleep the past 3 months then? We've been getting fucked over for years and have been well done over this season.

Whats moronic is giving a fuck about one of the teams owned by a regime that is destroying football getting a shit decision. Anything that slows their progression, albeit for a season or two, is welcome to me. Watch the transfers next season to the Saudi League and then the loans to Newcastle that follow

No I haven't been asleep, that's why I said, 'definitely'. We should want the game to fix the issues with the officiating because on the basis of the evidence at the moment we're more vunerable to terrible decisions than most.

And more than one thing can be destroying football. This is the VAR thread, VAR is ruining the game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 08:41:53 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 29, 2023, 12:52:44 am
Perhaps if you actually, you know, read the words...It's all there

Anyway it's just a notion. Who knows what truly goes on in the heads of referees. I have begun to wonder, recently, whether the pressure of the game and the media spotlight might just be too much for them, sometimes, and they just can't think straight; just can't go through thought processes or multitask. Instead they fixate on something and just go with that as the decision.

No idea what this means.

You seem to think that introducing "A sin-bin, of it doesn't act as a precursor to a red, might remove that restraint. If, indeed, it is a restraint." I'm saying, we can't count on refs to do the simplest things (that you yourself say aren't so simple), so how can we expect them to use a sin-bin properly? And why are we not demanding they issue the yellow cards they're supposed to use? You have asked why they haven't done it over the years and they're not going to start now, and I say, this is the issue we need to address rather than trying something new, which will just be something else for them to fuck up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 29, 2023, 11:50:28 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on November 29, 2023, 08:41:53 pm
No idea what this means.
It simply means that I explained WHY I thought refs might be less reluctant to use a sin bin than issue a yellow card. You might well think I'm wrong; you might well not agree that it will work out like that - I'm not sure I agree, as i'm only speculating, really - but I cannot see why you seemed to think I hadn't given the reasoning. The reasoning is there in the post, even if it's totally wrong.

I don't even want sin bins, I'm just speculating that they might be used more consistently than the issuing of yellow cards. Possibly for the reason given.

Quote
You seem to think that introducing "A sin-bin, of it doesn't act as a precursor to a red, might remove that restraint. If, indeed, it is a restraint." I'm saying, we can't count on refs to do the simplest things (that you yourself say aren't so simple), so how can we expect them to use a sin-bin properly?
Once again: for the reason given. Fuck me sideways, it shouldn't be this difficult!!

Quote
And why are we not demanding they issue the yellow cards they're supposed to use?
We are demanding it; we've been demanding it for donkey's years. The just don't comply. I cannot see why you think another round of demands will suddenly make them start doing it.

Quote
You have asked why they haven't done it over the years and they're not going to start now, and I say, this is the issue we need to address rather than trying something new, which will just be something else for them to fuck up.
How do you plan to address it? In a way that will work, even though it never has before? Give us your ideas and if they seem workable I'll join you in demanding and addressing and anything else you fancy.

Until then it just seems like a lost cause. Referees have had powers to issue yellow cards for dissent, crowding, backchat, time wasting etc etc for years. And they just don't seem to fancy it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 30, 2023, 08:28:16 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 29, 2023, 11:50:28 pm
How do you plan to address it? In a way that will work, even though it never has before? Give us your ideas and if they seem workable I'll join you in demanding and addressing and anything else you fancy.

Hire a video dweeb who's job it is to review every game, add a yellow card to their account and a fine for every infraction after the game. A couple of weeks of the worst offenders missing half their squad because of suspensions will sort it out.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 30, 2023, 08:31:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November 29, 2023, 01:05:30 pm
They're desperately trying to make VAR work, like a gambler chasing his losses. They just keep making it worse

I like the analogy.

I agree with Dyche's take of 'leave shit alone' when commenting on the 'sin bin' question. And I'd extend that to VAR, fuck it off.

The bottom line is someone at some point is making a decision and we've seen VAR is as flawed as those involved using it.

We have a game that relies on a referee to make decisions - like most sports - if your view is the idea is fundamentally flawed because of human error, you have no way to go. The opposite view is you accept there will be error at times.

I'd keep goalline tech as that has been shown to be almost faultless, the rest i'd put back in the refs hands and fuck the rest off. Yes you'll have the problem that errors will be shown up via football shows using replays but that was always the case before VAR came along.

This also goes to fucking around with the rules to such a degree you get the inevitable 'what is a handball these days?' scenarios. Did introducing phases of play to what is and what is not offside really help anything? They've tampered to such a degree they really are like the old gambler chasing his losses.

Old fuckers will remember what a handball was and it worked well enough and fans took the vast majority of decisions fine. Get back to clear simple rules that the ref calls and that's fucking it.

Will there be shit refs? There always has been, at least a merit system would have a chance of working in that if someone continually fucks up it is clear and obvious where the problem lies and that individual either improves or doesn't oversee matches.

Is any of this likely to happen? Not a chance.  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
November 30, 2023, 08:35:19 pm
Penalty for us for foul on Diaz? Yet nothing.  ::)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 10:33:27 am
Quote from: Samie on November 30, 2023, 08:35:19 pm
Penalty for us for foul on Diaz? Yet nothing.  ::)

What are you taking about? It's perfectly legal to bodycheck someone with a shoulder into the face from one side as your teammate shoulders him from the other side at the same time!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 11:10:16 am
Quote from: Armand9 on November 30, 2023, 08:31:16 pm
I like the analogy.

I agree with Dyche's take of 'leave shit alone' when commenting on the 'sin bin' question. And I'd extend that to VAR, fuck it off.

The bottom line is someone at some point is making a decision and we've seen VAR is as flawed as those involved using it.

We have a game that relies on a referee to make decisions - like most sports - if your view is the idea is fundamentally flawed because of human error, you have no way to go. The opposite view is you accept there will be error at times.

I'd keep goalline tech as that has been shown to be almost faultless, the rest i'd put back in the refs hands and fuck the rest off. Yes you'll have the problem that errors will be shown up via football shows using replays but that was always the case before VAR came along.

This also goes to fucking around with the rules to such a degree you get the inevitable 'what is a handball these days?' scenarios. Did introducing phases of play to what is and what is not offside really help anything? They've tampered to such a degree they really are like the old gambler chasing his losses.

Old fuckers will remember what a handball was and it worked well enough and fans took the vast majority of decisions fine. Get back to clear simple rules that the ref calls and that's fucking it.

Will there be shit refs? There always has been, at least a merit system would have a chance of working in that if someone continually fucks up it is clear and obvious where the problem lies and that individual either improves or doesn't oversee matches.

Is any of this likely to happen? Not a chance.  ;D

I'm not even seeing a benefit from VAR beyond having the fail safe of it being there to correct a major ref cock up. Over a season how many times do you think "that was a good use of VAR?". It's a low percentage of its use. It's main task is to spend minutes poring over marginal offside decisions after goals, or ruling goals out over millimeters and awarding ridiculous penalties (while ignoring stonewallers that weren't given). Also selectively intervening over red cards by slowing down challenges on replays (i.e. Jones)

A lot of the time we've seen the ref fuck up and the VAR hasn't got involved anyway, like the Mac red card. It's a complete waste of time and automated offsides will only see a shitload more goals get ruled out like the Galatasaray one the other day.

There's so many negatives to VAR and the positives are few and far between.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 11:22:13 am
Quote from: Samie on November 30, 2023, 08:35:19 pm
Penalty for us for foul on Diaz? Yet nothing.  ::)

I thought that was mental, they even repeated on the comms that it was nothing and the player could do nothing. He bodychecked him and he definitely stepped across to do so as well. Stonewall penalty
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 11:37:00 am
You would think the amount of VAR data they have would allow the refs to assess their performance and to constantly improve not only the process, but maybe more importantly the quality of their work.
You would think.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 03:45:51 pm
Wolves will be happy to know that the Ref made a couple errors, as determined by a panel after the match, but the VAR was correct in not stepping in because the errors were not clear and obvious.

Now that convoluted logic is why VAR should be binned.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 07:56:46 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December  1, 2023, 03:45:51 pm
Wolves will be happy to know that the Ref made a couple errors, as determined by a panel after the match, but the VAR was correct in not stepping in because the errors were not clear and obvious.

Now that convoluted logic is why VAR should be binned.

That's genuinely mad, they're saying the ref made the wrong decision to award the penalty and, at the same time, VAR made the right decision not to overturn it. :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 07:59:01 pm
Quote from: BoRed on December  1, 2023, 07:56:46 pm
That's genuinely mad, they're saying the ref made the wrong decision to award the penalty and, at the same time, VAR made the right decision not to overturn it. :lmao
What you stated is clear and obvious.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 08:22:52 pm
Abomination i say again.

The refs wont call anything close because var will do it for them and the linos call everything offside, but dangerously super late so var will do it for them too.  Making the refs and the linos useless. the games really being reffed and lined out of stockley by some twat trying to make sure his buddies never get embarrassed or with an agenda or on the take or punch drunk jet lagged from the mid week SA comps or all of it. 

the refs supposed to get a game with flow going and the ref and linos are supposed to keep the health of the players uppermost in mind and the VAR neatly dispenses with both of those basic concepts for the opposite. Esp those late offside calls which is every offside call now. all of em.

its shit. I cant wait for a ref to go to a screen, be shown a shocking still and say "fuck naw, he barely touched him it was right in front of me there was no force no pen."  when they go over and its always a pen everywhere every time well that's farce. or tragedy. the pantomimes at Christmas are more real than that.  This pretension that the refs in charge is naked emperor stuff.   ludicrous. doesn't pass the sniff test.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 09:11:04 pm
I've been thinking about VAR and its future. There are too many organizational entities heavily invested in it, too many companies developing VAR-related technologies... The commercial interest dictates that VAR will most likey be dressed up in new clothes, but won't be scrapped on the current showing, regardless how horrible the outcomes may be. The interested parties will blame it on teething pains. I'm convinced that VAR will eventually be scrapped in the same bin with Golden Goal and Silver Goal, but it will take a new technology to put it there. From the very inception of VAR, I've been talking about triangulation of player marker signals, which is much cheaper and can even be implemented at much lower levels of the football pyramid. This seems to be gaining momentum and I can't wait for it to be tried. Why are developments kept so behind the curtain? I get that HawkEye folks are lying twats and want to keep the veil over our eyes so that we stay on the current path, but there's got to be more than that, I'm just not seeing it. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 09:16:52 pm
While I originally just hated the idea I have given it a smidge more thought and now I see how pointless it would be anyway.

As it stands you get to have a freeby or two with a yellow card system but why do you even need yellows anymore with a sin bin? A bin just gives access to an unlimited number of tactical fouls as well as being there for abuse and anything else needed.

If a player is willing to take one for the team as last man now how many will make fouls knowing they only spend 10 mins in a bin?

Instead of being strict you are being more lax. You are telling the naughtly person to go sit in the corner instead of taking stern action, do they get to wear a naughty hat while in there at least?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
December 1, 2023, 10:26:54 pm
Quote from: wenlock on December  1, 2023, 09:16:52 pm
While I originally just hated the idea I have given it a smidge more thought and now I see how pointless it would be anyway.

As it stands you get to have a freeby or two with a yellow card system but why do you even need yellows anymore with a sin bin? A bin just gives access to an unlimited number of tactical fouls as well as being there for abuse and anything else needed.

If a player is willing to take one for the team as last man now how many will make fouls knowing they only spend 10 mins in a bin?

Instead of being strict you are being more lax. You are telling the naughtly person to go sit in the corner instead of taking stern action, do they get to wear a naughty hat while in there at least?

I could possibly get behind sin bins if the players have to stand on the touchline with a placard: "I was wasting time", "I faked an injury", "I kept fouling my opponents", "I swore at the referee".


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:29:14 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on December  1, 2023, 08:22:52 pm
and the linos call everything offside, but dangerously super late so var will do it for them too. 
Tsimikas and Kelleher almost had a really nasty collision on Thursday because of this

Klopp on the touchline with the 4th official looked equal parts furious and bemused

taking a serious injury while competing for something the refs know shouldnt be competed for, but don't tell anyone else just to protect their VAR system, would have to be the worst feeling
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:42:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on December  1, 2023, 11:10:16 am
I'm not even seeing a benefit from VAR beyond having the fail safe of it being there to correct a major ref cock up. Over a season how many times do you think "that was a good use of VAR?". It's a low percentage of its use. It's main task is to spend minutes poring over marginal offside decisions after goals, or ruling goals out over millimeters and awarding ridiculous penalties (while ignoring stonewallers that weren't given). Also selectively intervening over red cards by slowing down challenges on replays (i.e. Jones)

A lot of the time we've seen the ref fuck up and the VAR hasn't got involved anyway, like the Mac red card. It's a complete waste of time and automated offsides will only see a shitload more goals get ruled out like the Galatasaray one the other day.

There's so many negatives to VAR and the positives are few and far between.

I totally agree.

The pushback is obviously when VAR has been used to correct a clear error and then peeps pipe up 'see, that goal wouldn't have been given and we wouldn't have won the game blah blah blah'. But as you point out the net gain is less than 0. It's fucked the game up for me, not just through its use but the continual tampering of rules that have been 'adjusted' since its introduction - and if peeps say they're not related, i'm not buying it.

Remember when a ball hit the back of the net and the crowd celebrated free of any concern there may be something wrong with it? None of this is VAR okay with it etc bullshit, just unbridled joy and the only goals of concern really were those that came where it was obvious to the crowd there may be a tight offside shout in there. This cannot be understated, I wonder how many people give a quick look to the big screen when a goal goes in 'just in case' cos of VAR?

The game is diluted and polluted by VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:59:16 am
The whole supposed reasoning behind VAR in public was to improve the game but it's had the exact opposite effect especially when it comes to scoring goals which nobody can enjoy anymore. The real reason was to create more drama and talking points for gobshites to discuss, creating more clicks/add revenue etc...

  Just wait and see in a couple of seasons you'll have in match VAR breaks sponsored by Budweiser/McNasty's/Visa etc... as the VAR officials spend at least 2 minutes checking if Darwin Nunez's big toe was offside. They'll also be bringing in sin bins and other associated shite that further dilutes the once beautiful game.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:04:11 am
Its making celebrating goals in stadiums difficult. Even a shot from outside the area is checked for something .

Annoys the hell out of me, want to go back to no flag and no whistle means goal.

Jesus shouldve had a pen yesterday, clear arm pull to stop him getting at a free header.
