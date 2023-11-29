They're desperately trying to make VAR work, like a gambler chasing his losses. They just keep making it worse



I like the analogy.I agree with Dyche's take of 'leave shit alone' when commenting on the 'sin bin' question. And I'd extend that to VAR, fuck it off.The bottom line is someone at some point is making a decision and we've seen VAR is as flawed as those involved using it.We have a game that relies on a referee to make decisions - like most sports - if your view is the idea is fundamentally flawed because of human error, you have no way to go. The opposite view is you accept there will be error at times.I'd keep goalline tech as that has been shown to be almost faultless, the rest i'd put back in the refs hands and fuck the rest off. Yes you'll have the problem that errors will be shown up via football shows using replays but that was always the case before VAR came along.This also goes to fucking around with the rules to such a degree you get the inevitable 'what is a handball these days?' scenarios. Did introducing phases of play to what is and what is not offside really help anything? They've tampered to such a degree they really are like the old gambler chasing his losses.Old fuckers will remember what a handball was and it worked well enough and fans took the vast majority of decisions fine. Get back to clear simple rules that the ref calls and that's fucking it.Will there be shit refs? There always has been, at least a merit system would have a chance of working in that if someone continually fucks up it is clear and obvious where the problem lies and that individual either improves or doesn't oversee matches.Is any of this likely to happen? Not a chance.