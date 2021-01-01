« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21600 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 am
A lot of attention on the challenge on Álisson. It's a foul. Any hand on the shoulder, when someone is trying to jump with the arms raised to catch a ball, will affect the keeper.
But we were maybe fortunate to get the decision. We certainly didn't two seasons ago against West ham. Thankfully the ref blew for a foul, as I'm not sure VAR overturns it if a goal was originally awarded.

However.....if a foul was previously given in the first half for the Jota challenge on Walker, (The Ederson save from Nuñez header) then it's also clearly a foul on Álisson.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21601 on: Yesterday at 04:09:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:25:32 am
There's a company called Kinexion who work with Adidas and have developed the tech, approved by FIFA, to track match balls. Its accurate to 10cm, can detect the kick point, and is a 7g in weight sensor that built into the ball at manufacture, is charged wirelessly and runs for 6 hours.

Tracking is done by 12 permanently positioned sensors around the pitch, so the technology could all be combined, vests are worn by every player every day anyway, so it's no big issue. If you think about it, in multiball they use around 12 or more new balls every game, so 40 vests isn't an issue.

And Goal line technology didn't work because of sensor problems.

Nothing is foolproof.

VAR had problems the first 15 minutes of todays match.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21602 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:54:34 am
Trossard looks level if not slightly behind jesus.

You don't know the rules.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21603 on: Today at 10:50:45 am
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:58:16 am
A lot of attention on the challenge on Álisson. It's a foul. Any hand on the shoulder, when someone is trying to jump with the arms raised to catch a ball, will affect the keeper.
But we were maybe fortunate to get the decision. We certainly didn't two seasons ago against West ham. Thankfully the ref blew for a foul, as I'm not sure VAR overturns it if a goal was originally awarded.

However.....if a foul was previously given in the first half for the Jota challenge on Walker, (The Ederson save from Nuñez header) then it's also clearly a foul on Álisson.

Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21604 on: Today at 10:58:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.
incompetence in one game shouldn't sway competence in the other
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21605 on: Today at 11:11:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:53:11 am
Both were fouls, but the Joelinton one was assault compared to yesterday and will keep getting brought up to show the hypocrisy of officiating.
It's not hypocrisy, it's inconsistency.
Reply #21606 on: Today at 11:25:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.

They aren't similar incidents though. There have always been different rules for two outfield players challenging for the ball and an outfield player challenging the goalkeeper for the ball. If a goalkeeper is trying to catch the ball then any touch on their arm is going to impede them and be a foul. If the same situation happens when Van Dijk is jumping for a header then it wouldn't be a foul, because physical contact between two outfield players has always been part of the game. Comparing the two incidents is worthless, other than trying to push a narrative.

Goalkeepers definitely get too much protection, but that usually applies when the goalkeeper decides to jump into a crowd of players for the ball and initiates the contact themselves. If a goalkeeper has a clear catch while jumping straight up (not over another player) and then an outfield player jumps into them (especially if they put their hands or arms into the goalkeeper) then it is always going to be a foul.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21607 on: Today at 11:56:13 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.
Pep is a cryarse when things dont go to plan.
Every time we have taken points or beaten them he has a tantrum and then says Im not bothered
Baldy cheat
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21608 on: Today at 11:56:58 am
There was no legitimate reason to grab Ali's arm.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21609 on: Today at 12:02:34 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:56:58 am
There was no legitimate reason to grab Ali's arm.
Exactly, and that's why it was disallowed.  If Akanji had just jumped for the ball and bumped Allison then it wouldn't have been a foul - also Allison probably would have caught the ball.  If an outfield player pulls down the shoulder or arm of a goalkeeper then it should always be a foul as it's not a legitimate attempt to get the ball but makes it almost impossible for the goalkeeper to catch it.

Guardiola tried to stoke the flames after the match and a few columnists are doing the same but, at the time, there was no great appeal as the Man City players knew what had gone on.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21610 on: Today at 01:13:03 pm
Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.

This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.

Thank fuck for Sasha Goryunov putting forward his genuine confusion as to why this is being talked about. (I know you're on here somewhere!)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21611 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:13:03 pm
Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.

This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.

It's a good example of:

a) how the media want to make a talking point out of a high profile game (when there wasn't really many talking points from the football and result)

b) how the media will douse fuel onto the fire that is currently the hot topic in English football, namely refs and VAR. They did it with the Spurs Chelsea game and Saturday's game where there was very little refereeing controversy.

The officiating has been poor this season. But I think fans and players have heightened opinions about it due to the narrative that is being played out in the media. You say something enough times and some of the general public will believe it and parrot it back. Soon you have debate and controversy when there really should be none.

It's great for the media to generate interest in these things. But I think it's short term gain. If fans and players confidence continues to erode in officiating, how the wider game is governed (e.g. Everton points deduction) and integrity of the competition (Man City, Newcastle, refs off to Middle East for games etc.) then the game in this country is on a slippery slope. The media are adding to that massively currently and building on the obvious flaws in certain parts of English football.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21612 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:45 am
Clear foul, but because joelinton on gabriel was given as a goal, when it was an even clearer foul, people will make comparisons, including pep, who mentioned the Newcastle goal post match.

To be fair Pep complained when Jota jumped with Walker for the ball after Ederson save and we werent given the corner 🤣🤣

Lets be right a striker puts his hand on CB 99/100 the ref gives a foul it is soft as they say but its what is given now
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21613 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:25:32 am
They aren't similar incidents though. There have always been different rules for two outfield players challenging for the ball and an outfield player challenging the goalkeeper for the ball. If a goalkeeper is trying to catch the ball then any touch on their arm is going to impede them and be a foul. If the same situation happens when Van Dijk is jumping for a header then it wouldn't be a foul, because physical contact between two outfield players has always been part of the game. Comparing the two incidents is worthless, other than trying to push a narrative.

Goalkeepers definitely get too much protection, but that usually applies when the goalkeeper decides to jump into a crowd of players for the ball and initiates the contact themselves. If a goalkeeper has a clear catch while jumping straight up (not over another player) and then an outfield player jumps into them (especially if they put their hands or arms into the goalkeeper) then it is always going to be a foul.

Both were fouls, not acknowledging that is wrong. They got it right on the weekend, wrong the other week, and pep is arguing for 2 wrongs to make a right.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21614 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:13:03 pm
Weird how much traction that Alisson incident has picked up. Seemed fairly straight forward and no fuss on the pitch, and now people are claiming he is too weak, as if you can be strong while mid air and a 6ft+ man jumps into you.

This kind of shit is why VAR was brought in, because there was far too much discussion on decisions that needed any kind of discussion. They fucked up VAR and they still have these boring conversations. It's a pundits easy way out of analysing a game properly. They can't talk about tactics and where the game was won/lost, as they are too dense and out of their depth, so they go 'Ugh Tackle bad decision' instead. Carragher is one of the worst for it.

Thank fuck for Sasha Goryunov putting forward his genuine confusion as to why this is being talked about. (I know you're on here somewhere!)

It's not weird at all, I have just said the same in the Alisson thread. If it had happened to Ederson it would have been instantly accepted, but because it's Liverpool and the pundits love making everything controversial around us, a huge fuss is made. It's just crazy now, the moment he put his hand on Alisson's arm it was a foul false stop.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21615 on: Today at 01:40:32 pm
I half expected that goal to be given because its Man City and VAR is a joke. Then for them to make the not enough force to go down, he lost his balance argument. Which they do when they get it wrong and want to back the ref up.
