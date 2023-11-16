« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1096513 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21520 on: November 16, 2023, 03:14:34 pm »
Just how do they ever get by in the Championship and other lower leagues without VAR?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21521 on: November 16, 2023, 03:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on November 16, 2023, 02:31:32 pm
That's ruling out half of the ball  (4.5 inches) that's not to be sniffed at, ask my missus!

Because it stinks?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21522 on: November 16, 2023, 03:18:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November 16, 2023, 03:14:34 pm
Just how do they ever get by in the Championship and other lower leagues without VAR?

They get Anthony Taylor to ref games and give penalties for players falling over while taking a shot and no contact from defenders.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21523 on: November 16, 2023, 03:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 16, 2023, 03:18:40 pm
They get Anthony Taylor to ref games and give penalties for players falling over while taking a shot and no contact from defenders.

Yup.  They complain about shit decisions, like everyone else.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21524 on: November 16, 2023, 03:53:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November 16, 2023, 03:14:34 pm
Just how do they ever get by in the Championship and other lower leagues without VAR?
I think managers and players are for more accepting of bad decisions when there's no hope of VAR intervening.  Of course they'll bend the ear of the ref for a few seconds but then get on with it.  There might be a bit of moan after the match then onto the next one.

When we don't have a 3pm game on a Saturday - which is most weeks - I watch my local non-league team.  They're one step below the National League (Conference) so the quality is OK and the match officials are all FA supplied.  I don't think anybody at those games is yearning for VAR, although there are definitely a lot of off-the-ball flare ups that players wouldn't try if they knew they had half a dozen cameras on them  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21525 on: November 16, 2023, 04:10:28 pm »
People highlighting what VAR would have rectified in that women's champions league game are overlooking the hundreds of other games where nothing controversial happened.

I'll take one game with some howlers every so often over every game forensically analysed and ruined with VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21526 on: November 16, 2023, 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 16, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
People highlighting what VAR would have rectified in that women's champions league game are overlooking the hundreds of other games where nothing controversial happened.

I'll take one game with some howlers every so often over every game forensically analysed and ruined with VAR.

But you don't hear about those because the level of reporting isn't anywhere near as high as it is for the PL/CL matches.  This popped up because it was a high profile women's match.  I'd bet dollars to donuts there are loads more contentious decisions, we just don't hear about them because the media aren't running headline stories about them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21527 on: November 16, 2023, 04:19:09 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21528 on: November 16, 2023, 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 16, 2023, 04:19:09 pm


Not bossing around with that product...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21529 on: November 16, 2023, 04:39:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November 16, 2023, 03:14:34 pm
Just how do they ever get by in the Championship and other lower leagues without VAR?

Fans of relegated clubs are made up to get back to football without it (for a season at least anyway). They are trying to bring it into EFL though which would be a disaster.

It's already been carnage in Scotland since they introduced it last year. It was one of the last remaining USP's of the game there that they didn't have to put up with VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21530 on: November 16, 2023, 04:47:11 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 16, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
People highlighting what VAR would have rectified in that women's champions league game are overlooking the hundreds of other games where nothing controversial happened.

I'll take one game with some howlers every so often over every game forensically analysed and ruined with VAR.

There's been plenty of VAR games with unfathomable howlers anyway.

The trade off is just not worth it. I've felt cheated in more games with VAR in use, for Liverpool games, than I did before it came in with just refs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21531 on: November 16, 2023, 08:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 16, 2023, 04:47:11 pm
There's been plenty of VAR games with unfathomable howlers anyway.

The trade off is just not worth it. I've felt cheated in more games with VAR in use, for Liverpool games, than I did before it came in with just refs.

So when they pull it and Rashford is 3 yards offside and scores a winner against us and Tierney just shrugs and goes "ah fuck it", Or when England, fresh from his all expenses paid trip to Abu Dhabi, staying at the Emirates Palace, fucks us over every game, or Taylor fucks us, giving a penalty for a blatant dive, knowing there is no come back, you'll be all happy and smug, as VAR isn't spoiling the game?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21532 on: November 16, 2023, 08:25:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2023, 08:21:34 pm
So when they pull it and Rashford is 3 yards offside and scores a winner against us and Tierney just shrugs and goes "ah fuck it", Or when England, fresh from his all expenses paid trip to Abu Dhabi, staying at the Emirates Palace, fucks us over every game, or Taylor fucks us, giving a penalty for a blatant dive, knowing there is no come back, you'll be all happy and smug, as VAR isn't spoiling the game?

We'll get screwed with or without it if the officials are biased against us. Look at the Mac red against Bournemouth. Var refused to even overturn it.

Personally I'd just like fair treatment. we generally do in Europe but still got screwed last week by the VAR killjoys.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21533 on: November 16, 2023, 08:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 16, 2023, 08:25:03 pm
We'll get screwed with or without it if the officials are biased against us. Look at the Mac red against Bournemouth. Var refused to even overturn it.

Personally I'd just like fair treatment. we generally do in Europe but still got screwed last week by the VAR killjoys.

Because VAR cannot overturn it, the decision still rests with the referee

As for last week, how the officials missed the handball in the first place I'll never know, we'd go mental if we conceded a goal like that and it was allowed to stand
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21534 on: November 16, 2023, 10:17:22 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21535 on: November 17, 2023, 12:54:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 16, 2023, 08:21:34 pm
So when they pull it and Rashford is 3 yards offside and scores a winner against us and Tierney just shrugs and goes "ah fuck it", Or when England, fresh from his all expenses paid trip to Abu Dhabi, staying at the Emirates Palace, fucks us over every game, or Taylor fucks us, giving a penalty for a blatant dive, knowing there is no come back, you'll be all happy and smug, as VAR isn't spoiling the game?
You know what, the assistant refs actually did a really good job pre VAR. It must be difficult when two people moving in opposite directions at speed to judge an offside call. Off the top of my head I can recall a few bad ones (most notably Sterling away to City 13/14) but thats out of thousands of calls over the season. Not a bad record.

I've never felt like the refs were biased against us, just incompetent. I remember the Malouda pen against Finnan, I remember the Bosingwa studs into the back of Benayoun, but I also remember the Henchoz handball in the FA Cup final, and Carragher pulling lescott to the ground in the derby. Swings and roundabouts.

Do you not think VAR has ruined football in terms of not being able to celebrate goals properly?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21536 on: November 17, 2023, 02:46:32 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 17, 2023, 12:54:15 pm
You know what, the assistant refs actually did a really good job pre VAR. It must be difficult when two people moving in opposite directions at speed to judge an offside call. Off the top of my head I can recall a few bad ones (most notably Sterling away to City 13/14) but thats out of thousands of calls over the season. Not a bad record.

I've never felt like the refs were biased against us, just incompetent. I remember the Malouda pen against Finnan, I remember the Bosingwa studs into the back of Benayoun, but I also remember the Henchoz handball in the FA Cup final, and Carragher pulling lescott to the ground in the derby. Swings and roundabouts.

Do you not think VAR has ruined football in terms of not being able to celebrate goals properly?


Oh its deffo ruined the celebrations, but that's down to the implementation. If the refs, like in Rugby, gave the goal and VAR stayed out of it, then we wouldn't have the same issues. Its the need to check every goal that kills the celebrations, the ref giving it or making a TV sign straight away gives us back our game.

There's a video of Carra and Neville doing offsides with refs, it shows that they guess, they say on it "if the player is here, he'll be offside".

I've seen plenty of fuck ups at Anfield, we used to sit row 3 of the Kemlyn so had a comparable view, we've seen Carvalho handle on the line and the lineo ignore it/refuse to flag, seen offsides not given, seen a lineo flag offside from a throw.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21537 on: November 17, 2023, 04:56:22 pm »
By the nature of it VAR is always going to check a lot of goals anyway over tight offsides alone (fine if it's AI and instant like goalline tech, not if it takes minutes). I remember watching a montage of Owen's goals for Liverpool a while ago and I just kept thinking "that'd be offside now" or "that'd be a VAR check with the lines out". Goals you'd be properly celebrating at the time without a second thought and now you're waiting for VAR to have their play-around. There generally didn't use to be a big fuss over tight offsides, only the howlers.

It's also made linos more likely to raise the flag when it's tight. Nunez the other day, the flag probably stays down pre-VAR and nobody thinks anything of it because he's more or less level. Same with the one we were robbed of at Spurs.

I thought Mo's goal the other day summed it up. Nobody even celebrated it and Mo was motionless. Then a couple of minutes later the ref confirmed the goal just before the kick off and Mo started celebrating. That's just not what football is about.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21538 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 am »
Maybe all the players should stop celebrating whenever they score, the crowd too. The lack of joy whilst waiting for VAR would be much more clear to the TV audience around the world and perhaps damaging to the PL brand, perhaps then we can start to get some adaptations to improve the experience for actual supporters and allow actual celebration.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21539 on: Today at 03:48:44 am »
Referees chief Howard Webb has renewed directives to penalise dissent in the Premier League, beginning with a new crackdown on players waving imaginary cards.

The 2010 World Cup final official also told a scheduled referees summit in Loughborough that Var must be more bold in stepping in where soft penalties are clearly wrong.

Ahead of this weekends top-tier resumption following the international break, Webb reaffirmed his commitment to referees taking a no-nonsense approach towards abuse aimed at officials.

To illustrate the success of the strategy, Webb told clubs at Tuesdays shareholder meeting that this season has seen no incidents of mass confrontation, compared to eight at this point last term.

However, there have been incidents in which players have gone unpunished for waving imaginary cards. Last month, referee Simon Hooper decided against sending off Tottenhams Destiny Udogie, who appeared to fall foul of the new ban on card-gesturing while already booked against Liverpool. Alexis Mac Allister is among players penalised for waving an imaginary card this season and Webb has now told officials the rule must be consistently enforced.

Amid claims the early season directive had been forgotten, Webb  is understood to have underlined the policy must be applied throughout the campaign and in future years.

Webb, who has made refereeing more accountable by appearing on Match Officials Micd Up this season, is equally keen to ensure the strong line against dissent continues.

Players and coaches were warned to expect a tougher and more consistent approach, with referees instructed to show at least one yellow card where two or more players confront them. It comes after the Football Association issued more than 20 fines, totalling more than £1 million, to Premier League clubs last campaign for surrounding match officials and mass confrontations.

Details shared by officials shows there have been 88 bookings for dissent this season, with Fulham having committed the most offences, with 11 cautions for words or gestures. Chelseas Nicolas Jackson, West Hams Lucas Paqueta and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle have each been cautioned on three occasions.

Referees in the Premier League and the EFL, in line with every other competition around the world, were instructed by the games lawmakers to more accurately calculate time lost to stoppages this season  including goal celebrations, substitutions and Var checks.

Webb told club shareholders meeting at a central London hotel on Tuesday new added time rules have seen the average match length rise to 101 minutes and 41 seconds.

That is three minutes and 17 seconds longer than last season, with the ball in play for 58 minutes and 29 seconds, up 223 seconds, nearly four minutes, per game.

Webb is also understood to have told the clubs that, while he wants a higher bar for penalty offences, he would instruct Var officials to intervene when that threshold was not met.

Controversial recent decisions include Wolves Hwang Hee-chan being incorrectly penalised for a foul on Newcastles Fabian Schar during their 2-2 draw.

We are asking Vars to have a look and if they dont like the decision, ask the referee what they saw, Webb said last week on Match Officials Micd Up.

VAR shouldnt re-referee the game and be reserved for clear situations when errors occur on the field.
