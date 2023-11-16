Referees chief Howard Webb has renewed directives to penalise dissent in the Premier League, beginning with a new crackdown on players waving imaginary cards.



The 2010 World Cup final official also told a scheduled referees summit in Loughborough that Var must be more bold in stepping in where soft penalties are clearly wrong.



Ahead of this weekends top-tier resumption following the international break, Webb reaffirmed his commitment to referees taking a no-nonsense approach towards abuse aimed at officials.



To illustrate the success of the strategy, Webb told clubs at Tuesdays shareholder meeting that this season has seen no incidents of mass confrontation, compared to eight at this point last term.



However, there have been incidents in which players have gone unpunished for waving imaginary cards. Last month, referee Simon Hooper decided against sending off Tottenhams Destiny Udogie, who appeared to fall foul of the new ban on card-gesturing while already booked against Liverpool. Alexis Mac Allister is among players penalised for waving an imaginary card this season and Webb has now told officials the rule must be consistently enforced.



Amid claims the early season directive had been forgotten, Webb is understood to have underlined the policy must be applied throughout the campaign and in future years.



Webb, who has made refereeing more accountable by appearing on Match Officials Micd Up this season, is equally keen to ensure the strong line against dissent continues.



Players and coaches were warned to expect a tougher and more consistent approach, with referees instructed to show at least one yellow card where two or more players confront them. It comes after the Football Association issued more than 20 fines, totalling more than £1 million, to Premier League clubs last campaign for surrounding match officials and mass confrontations.



Details shared by officials shows there have been 88 bookings for dissent this season, with Fulham having committed the most offences, with 11 cautions for words or gestures. Chelseas Nicolas Jackson, West Hams Lucas Paqueta and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle have each been cautioned on three occasions.



Referees in the Premier League and the EFL, in line with every other competition around the world, were instructed by the games lawmakers to more accurately calculate time lost to stoppages this season  including goal celebrations, substitutions and Var checks.



Webb told club shareholders meeting at a central London hotel on Tuesday new added time rules have seen the average match length rise to 101 minutes and 41 seconds.



That is three minutes and 17 seconds longer than last season, with the ball in play for 58 minutes and 29 seconds, up 223 seconds, nearly four minutes, per game.



Webb is also understood to have told the clubs that, while he wants a higher bar for penalty offences, he would instruct Var officials to intervene when that threshold was not met.



Controversial recent decisions include Wolves Hwang Hee-chan being incorrectly penalised for a foul on Newcastles Fabian Schar during their 2-2 draw.



We are asking Vars to have a look and if they dont like the decision, ask the referee what they saw, Webb said last week on Match Officials Micd Up.



VAR shouldnt re-referee the game and be reserved for clear situations when errors occur on the field.