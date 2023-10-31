Everyone knows they steps need to improve the way the game if ref'd but its not actually in anyone's interest.



The simple step of telling the players before the game that the only person who can talk to the ref about decisions is the captain and anyone else getting in his face crowding round will get booked and then sent off, the ref will clearly explain his decisions to the players.



When the ref blows for a freekick the ball is dead and must be released by the team that has been penalized, players who kick the ball away or now keep hold an walk off with it, yellow card.



Where player goes down with head injury and the game is stopped all incidents will be reviewed after the game, any player show to be faking serious injury automatic 3 game ban.



For red card / penalties if on field decision was no, VAR will only ask ref to check if they is something clearly missed, if the red card or penalty is given ref will be asked to check unless it is a clearly correct decision.



Premier league to instruct the media that if they allow pundits to criticize ref's for following the rules because it "ruins the game" they will be banned from entering grounds.



