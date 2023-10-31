« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1070045 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20920 on: October 31, 2023, 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on October 31, 2023, 11:33:20 am
I think they actually need some pressure, as it is they aren't really under much, yeah they'll get a bit of shit from fans on social media for a day and a manager might moan but that's gonna happen anyway. Some pressure to make the correct decision would be a good thing, as it is they can make the worst decision in the sports history and get a holiday for a bit then come back like nothing happened, there is no real pressure, their job is ridiculously secure and they answer to no one.

Agree on that last bit.  There's zero accountability and they only answer to one of their own.  But to say they're not operating under huge pressure I think misses just how horrible a job it is.  22 players all trying to con you non-stop.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20921 on: October 31, 2023, 11:40:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2023, 11:31:35 am
If they are not able to cope with 'the pressure' of articulating their actions clearly without falling to pieces; actions and words which are well within the remit of their supposed expertise, then perhaps replace them with able individuals who are. As happens in other sports, where they don't seem to disintegrate in the way you're suggesting.
This. If they can't cope with the 'pressure' might one suggest that the job is not suited to them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20922 on: October 31, 2023, 11:46:09 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2023, 11:39:48 am
Agree on that last bit.  There's zero accountability and they only answer to one of their own.  But to say they're not operating under huge pressure I think misses just how horrible a job it is.  22 players all trying to con you non-stop.
On the field, yes.

Miles away in the VAR room? No - I can think of a lot more pressured work environments especially if you're paying attention to your job and not lollygagging 'cos you've just come off a jolly to the Middle East. There's no one shouting at you or spraying you with spittle.

You're sitting there watching high def TV on multiple monitors in air conditioned comfort with every gizmo at your fingertips to rewind and play things in slowmo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20923 on: October 31, 2023, 11:55:13 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on October 31, 2023, 11:46:09 am
On the field, yes.

Miles away in the VAR room? No - I can think of a lot more pressured work environments especially if you're paying attention to your job and not lollygagging 'cos you've just come off a jolly to the Middle East. There's no one shouting at you or spraying you with spittle.

You're sitting there watching high def TV on multiple monitors in air conditioned comfort with every gizmo at your fingertips to rewind and play things in slowmo.
There's still the pressure of trying to balance what you know is the correct decision with the wishes of the evil overlords using VAR to get the results they want  ;)

Having been a ref in kids games many times and frequently getting a load of abuse - I consoled myself with the BBC approach that if everyone hates you then you must be doing a good job - I admire anyone that does it week after week.  You need to have a certain character to do that and unfortunately it's characteristics that are not going to make you very popular.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20924 on: October 31, 2023, 12:38:59 pm »
Is there any reason a rival organisation to PGMOL can't be set up and bid to referee games for a season? No reason they can't include some of the refs from PGMOL if they so wanted, or foreign refs.  I'm sure the clown committee of the UK, Cbeebies or the flat earth society could put something together quickly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20925 on: October 31, 2023, 12:48:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2023, 11:04:23 am
You don't think having their decision making process broadcast live wouldn't add even more pressure to the officials?  I'd be fine with them releasing the audio after the games, doesn't make any difference if it's mid-game or afterwards, it won't change anything that happened.

Rugby officials are fine with their decision making being broadcast and the extra pressure that brings.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20926 on: October 31, 2023, 12:50:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 31, 2023, 12:38:59 pm
Is there any reason a rival organisation to PGMOL can't be set up and bid to referee games for a season? No reason they can't include some of the refs from PGMOL if they so wanted, or foreign refs.  I'm sure the clown committee of the UK, Cbeebies or the flat earth society could put something together quickly.

PGMOL is an organisation created and funded by the PL, the EFL and the FA to referee their games. Unless they all realise themselves what a shitshow they have created, setting up a "rival organisation" will do fuck all.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20927 on: October 31, 2023, 01:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 31, 2023, 12:48:13 pm
Rugby officials are fine with their decision making being broadcast and the extra pressure that brings.

Sure, but they don't have anywhere near the level of media attention or global viewing.  They also have sensible rules about talking to officials, something football can't quite get its head round.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20928 on: October 31, 2023, 01:31:49 pm »
If it's chaotic then they aren't doing their job properly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20929 on: October 31, 2023, 01:53:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 31, 2023, 01:31:49 pm
If it's chaotic then they aren't doing their job properly.

Exactly that, Tubby's question is the only legitimate thing that they could have for not doing it.

Using the word chaotic suggests they have no idea what they are doing and are not at all professional.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20930 on: October 31, 2023, 01:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October 31, 2023, 01:53:51 pm
Exactly that, Tubby's question is the only legitimate thing that they could have for not doing it.

Using the word chaotic suggests they have no idea what they are doing and are not at all professional.
I dunno about that, we saw what a good, organised, professional process they had at Tottenham.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20931 on: October 31, 2023, 02:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October 31, 2023, 01:59:36 pm
I dunno about that, we saw what a good, organised, professional process they had at Tottenham.

Exactly that, and an official IFAB statement would confirm that this wasn't a one time thing, and they are always that much of a shit show.

Clubs should be demanding a reform off the back of it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20932 on: October 31, 2023, 02:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October 31, 2023, 02:01:52 pm
Exactly that, and an official IFAB statement would confirm that this wasn't a one time thing, and they are always that much of a shit show.

Clubs should be demanding a reform off the back of it.

Whatever happened to us doing something? The club got the audio and thats where it stopped.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20933 on: October 31, 2023, 04:39:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2023, 01:15:43 pm
Sure, but they don't have anywhere near the level of media attention or global viewing.  They also have sensible rules about talking to officials, something football can't quite get its head round.
So the extra levels of media attention and global viewing doesn't affect them refereeing, making on the spot decisions in the glare of scrutiny, and carrying out all their other duties in the spotlight but it will affect them talking out loud, professionally, for a few moments now and then in a game?

It's a silly argument. Pressure is a normal part of a top job, esp one in the media and public eye. Those selected to do the job will be able to cope with it or else they're the wrong people and should be replaced by those who can.

Most of these blerts would thrive on it anyway. They'd love it, knowing their voices are being heard around the world in the moment. It's a non argument. Mike Dean would be getting a wig and make up and a false birth certificate and re-applying for a job if it were brought in, the look-at-me prima-donna biff.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20934 on: October 31, 2023, 06:27:53 pm »
Everyone knows they steps need to improve the way the game if ref'd but its not actually in anyone's interest.

The simple step of telling the players before the game that the only person who can talk to the ref about decisions is the captain and anyone else getting in his face crowding round will get booked and then sent off,  the ref will clearly explain his decisions to the players.

When the ref blows for a freekick the ball is dead and must be released by the team that has been penalized, players who kick the ball away or now keep hold an walk off with it, yellow card.

Where player goes down with head injury and the game is stopped all incidents will be reviewed after the game, any player show to be faking serious injury automatic 3 game ban.

For red card / penalties if on field decision was no, VAR will only ask ref to check if they is something clearly missed, if the red card or penalty is given ref will be asked to check unless it is a clearly correct decision.

Premier league to instruct the media that if they allow pundits to criticize ref's for following the rules  because it "ruins the game" they will be banned from entering grounds.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20935 on: October 31, 2023, 07:43:37 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on October 31, 2023, 06:27:53 pm


Premier league to instruct the media that if they allow pundits to criticize ref's for following the rules  because it "ruins the game" they will be banned from entering grounds.


It appears that this is already the case, how many of the "pundits" have called them out since the Spurs debacle?? and yet theres is constant fuck ups by VAR
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20936 on: October 31, 2023, 07:56:27 pm »
I suppose we should be thankful for small mercies, if these people can't cope with the pressure of communicating to each other we should be glad they're not air traffic controllers. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20937 on: October 31, 2023, 08:04:26 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on October 31, 2023, 07:56:27 pm
I suppose we should be thankful for small mercies, if these people can't cope with the pressure of communicating to each other we should be glad they're not air traffic controllers. 
Similarly with newscasters delivering the news and weather persons telling us the weather on high watched channels, and actors/entertainers on live TV, the audio should not be released until afterwards, otherwise the pressure on them will be too much, having to speak and be heard while being watched by all those people!

Would improve a lot of stuff on telly, mind ;)

Come to think of it: football commentators and pundits. Mute the fuckers and tell them the audio will be released afterwards, so as to reduce the pressure on them. Then bin it. Everyone wins!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20938 on: November 1, 2023, 06:11:32 am »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20939 on: November 3, 2023, 01:51:00 pm »
Anthony Taylor demoted to the championship, and they give him a trip to Deepdale.

A real punishment that, I almost feel sorry for him.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20940 on: November 3, 2023, 02:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 01:51:00 pm
Anthony Taylor demoted to the championship, and they give him a trip to Deepdale.

A real punishment that, I almost feel sorry for him.



Darren England aswell.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20941 on: November 3, 2023, 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 01:51:00 pm
Anthony Taylor demoted to the championship, and they give him a trip to Deepdale.

A real punishment that, I almost feel sorry for him.




A very brief demotion though.

He refs in the Championship on sat, on Sunday he's back in the PL - as 4th Official in the Liverpool game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20942 on: November 3, 2023, 05:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 01:51:00 pm
Anthony Taylor demoted to the championship, and they give him a trip to Deepdale.

A real punishment that, I almost feel sorry for him.

This just shows how fucked up it all is. The referee gets demoted for giving a decision that in real time you can't really blame him for, yet the VAR who absolutely should have corrected him just carries on as normal and is not only on VAR duties again this weekend but also gets to referee the following day as well.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20943 on: Yesterday at 02:13:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  3, 2023, 07:37:33 pm
Ridiculous that the VAR for that Wolves game isn't punished. He spends ages looking at replays, the ref has one look in real time. Surely that's exactly what VAR is there to correct (if they see it as a demotion worthy decision by the ref).
Taylor was called to the monitor, he took the ultimate decision. VAR can tell him to have a second look, but VAR didn't overturn his decidsion.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20944 on: Yesterday at 08:26:56 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on October 22, 2023, 11:39:16 am
Nobody gave a shit? It was literally all people could talk about for a good 2 weeks. It got a huge amount of attention.

Fairly sizable differnce between "that foul was/wasn't a yellow card" and "yes, we all agree that's a legitimate goal but we're not awarding it".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20945 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:13:35 am
Taylor was called to the monitor, he took the ultimate decision. VAR can tell him to have a second look, but VAR didn't overturn his decidsion.

Sound, i'd not seen it, just seen he was the ref. Makes sense then.

Odd though that they hardly ever go against the VAR when called to the screen, yet he refuses to overturn that when its blatant. I remember Kavanagh doing it in the derby when DCL went down like a sack of shit. He never got demoted though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20946 on: Yesterday at 08:32:09 am »
Quote from: Chakan on October 31, 2023, 02:13:18 pm
Whatever happened to us doing something? The club got the audio and thats where it stopped.
I would imagine we're waiting to see the table at the end of the season before making a decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20947 on: Yesterday at 08:42:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 31, 2023, 12:48:13 pm
Rugby officials are fine with their decision making being broadcast and the extra pressure that brings.

Mind you, the fella who did the World Cup final just retired because of the amount of abuse and death threats he was getting... but I think that's the exception.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20948 on: Yesterday at 09:23:17 am »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 08:32:09 am
I would imagine we're waiting to see the table at the end of the season before making a decision.

I would hope not. We should've been pushing for the immediate sacking of every official involved in that game. None of them should ever have been allowed near professional football for the rest of their lives.
Leaving it until the end of the season to see where we end up is sour grapes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20949 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:23:17 am
I would hope not. We should've been pushing for the immediate sacking of every official involved in that game. None of them should ever have been allowed near professional football for the rest of their lives.
Leaving it until the end of the season to see where we end up is sour grapes.
Couldnt agree more.
The whole thing was rigged.
A trip to Abu Dhabi FCs owners 2 days before the game? Fuckinghell, its like they are trying to make it as obvious as they can.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20950 on: Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm »
Good process lads.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20951 on: Yesterday at 09:01:50 pm »
All these managers now slaughtering these garbage refs and VAR, yet rushed to defend them rather than back Klopp.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20952 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:01:50 pm
All these managers now slaughtering these garbage refs and VAR, yet rushed to defend them rather than back Klopp.

People keep saying this about Arteta, but I think he was pretty critical at the time https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/mikel-arteta-liverpool-var-controversy-27832132
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20953 on: Yesterday at 10:38:44 pm »
I'd argue that a professional, reliable review system has reduced the pressure on cricket umpires. Recruit some officials who aren't corrupt or brain-dead, implement common sense protocols, and the same could be done for football.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20954 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:38:44 pm
I'd argue that a professional, reliable review system has reduced the pressure on cricket umpires. Recruit some officials who aren't corrupt or brain-dead, implement common sense protocols, and the same could be done for football.
No
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20955 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Well I can't argue with that logic :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20956 on: Today at 02:49:18 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Well I can't argue with that logic :D
;D

I've given all the reasons why many times before so don't want to bore people by going over it all again. But suffice to say I'm against the idea :)
