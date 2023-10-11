« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 05:12:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 10:22:06 pm
He can't give a satisfactory answer to that sp Sky will never ask the question.

True, it does have the air of pre-approved questions only.

Thinking more about officials getting gigs in Abu Dhabi, it feels worse the more I do. There's the obvious question of travelling on Friday and officiating on Saturday and whether that's enough time to officiate effectively but it's worse with regards to potential conflicts of interest. It's difficult believe Webb or whoever at the PGMOL think it's absolutely fine.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 05:24:01 pm
Wolves handball: At no point is the referee asked if he saw the deflection and whether that would have changed his decision; the process just doesn't make sense.

Martial offside: At no point do they confirm whether he made contact with the ball which seems like an oversight.

Luton push: Probably should have at least checked for serious foul play for the boot to the head (or confirmed that the ref had seen it).

The last two just how how inept PGMOL are; this new focus on the language being precise is going to lead to them not checking for secondary offences and at some point there will be another major error made.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 05:28:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October 11, 2023, 05:12:17 pm
True, it does have the air of pre-approved questions only.

Thinking more about officials getting gigs in Abu Dhabi, it feels worse the more I do. There's the obvious question of travelling on Friday and officiating on Saturday and whether that's enough time to officiate effectively but it's worse with regards to potential conflicts of interest. It's difficult believe Webb or whoever at the PGMOL think it's absolutely fine.

Obviously we don't know the details of the trip, but there is nothing to stop Abu Dhabi putting them in the 1st Class suite on the plane



The putting them up in the Emirates Palace Hotel





None of that is going to influence you in any way is it?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 05:47:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 11, 2023, 05:28:36 pm
Obviously we don't know the details of the trip, but there is nothing to stop Abu Dhabi putting them in the 1st Class suite on the plane

The putting them up in the Emirates Palace Hotel

None of that is going to influence you in any way is it?

Also why those specific refs, I mean PGMOL has what 30+ refs and VAR officials?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 05:59:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 11, 2023, 05:28:36 pm
None of that is going to influence you in any way is it?

Yeah, exactly. There's going to be that risk, either consciously or unconsciously that officials are going to be influenced by accepting work in Abu Dhabi and then making decisions in matches that affect Manchester City.

PGMOL seem fine with it for some reason.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 06:05:03 pm
Cone on, Rob, they are obviously and indisputably the best referees in the world! You've got to treat them properly. However good the room may look like, you can't keep them there all the time. There are good restaurants, escorts, night clubs; they need to experience the beautiful life in such a welcoming country!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 06:05:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October 11, 2023, 05:59:02 pm
Yeah, exactly. There's going to be that risk, either consciously or unconsciously that officials are going to be influenced by accepting work in Abu Dhabi and then making decisions in matches that affect Manchester City.

PGMOL seem fine with it for some reason.

I can't get my head around it either. It opens them up to all kinds of accusations of corruption and then when all 3 of the officials are involved in a game involving us and the worst VAR fuck up ever occurs costing us a goal and a 1-0 lead and then one of them referees ADFC the week after and doesn't send an ADFC player off for two fouls, both which are yellow card offences and watching the video, the second fits all the criteria for serious foul play and a straight red.

It stinks of corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 06:08:41 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October 11, 2023, 06:05:03 pm
Cone on, Rob, they are obviously and indisputably the best referees in the world! You've got to treat them properly. However good the room may look like, you can't keep them there all the time. There are good restaurants, escorts, night clubs; they need to experience the beautiful life in such a welcoming country!

Some absolute stunning views according to Google images  8)  ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 06:34:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 11, 2023, 03:43:28 pm
So you cant become an expert in the job in 5 minutes? Surprising.
Or are they saying its an impossible job? In which case why do we still have them running the line when var can check it a lot more accurately now?

Because an Assistant Referee is there to do more than just worry about offside during a match.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 06:50:07 pm
Quote from: 4pool on October 11, 2023, 06:34:09 pm
Because an Assistant Referee is there to do more than just worry about offside during a match.
Honestly, what else do they do?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 06:54:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 11, 2023, 06:50:07 pm
Honestly, what else do they do?

Handle subs, indicate fouls, watch whether the ball crosses the line for a throw in or corner/goal kick and in general help the ref with things he might not have seen...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:02:12 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 11, 2023, 03:43:28 pm
So you cant become an expert in the job in 5 minutes? Surprising.
Or are they saying its an impossible job? In which case why do we still have them running the line when var can check it a lot more accurately now?

They're not saying it's an impossible job, they're saying it's a hell of a lot harder than it is when you're sitting on your couch watching the match shown through a camera in an elevated position on a big screen TV. And -it pains me to say- they get it right more than they get it wrong. But my god, when they get it wrong, they get it astronomically wrong.

That being said, I do think we need to go to the AI semi-automated offside system they used in the World Cup. Let the linesman/woman call fouls and possession (throw-ins/corners/goal kicks).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:05:11 pm
Quote from: stoa on October 11, 2023, 06:54:22 pm
Handle subs, indicate fouls, watch whether the ball crosses the line for a throw in or corner/goal kick and in general help the ref with things he might not have seen...
All could be done much better with competent VAR.
4th official does subs.
Very rare that you see a linesman help out a referee by indicating fouls the ref hasnt given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:13:50 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 11, 2023, 07:05:11 pm
All could be done much better with competent VAR.
4th official does subs.
Very rare that you see a linesman help out a referee by indicating fouls the ref hasnt given.

Would slow the game down too much to go to VAR for every out of bounds/possession call. And it's not about indicating fouls the ref hasn't given, it's about indicating fouls the ref hasn't seen. It's also about confering with the ref on calls, whether they be fouls or possession calls. There's no way one ref can run a field, relying only on VAR to call everything else.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:17:16 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 11, 2023, 07:05:11 pm
All could be done much better with competent VAR.
4th official does subs.
Very rare that you see a linesman help out a referee by indicating fouls the ref hasnt given.

Oh, so you don't see the Assistant Ref flag and tell the Referee that Mo fouled the defender. Which happens every match.

Or, as the play is heading towards the opposite goal, to inform the Referee of a foul behind the play that the Ref had no chance of seeing.

VAR isn't there to do ball out of play over the line. If it was, just how many minutes would would that take to A: verify the ball was out of play. B; then verify who the ball came off last.

No ta...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:25:27 pm
Quote from: 4pool on October 11, 2023, 07:17:16 pm
Oh, so you don't see the Assistant Ref flag and tell the Referee that Mo fouled the defender. Which happens every match.

Or, as the play is heading towards the opposite goal, to inform the Referee of a foul behind the play that the Ref had no chance of seeing.

VAR isn't there to do ball out of play over the line. If it was, just how many minutes would would that take to A: verify the ball was out of play. B; then verify who the ball came off last.

No ta...
Yeah well just continue having them give decisions like that idiot putting his flag up for Diaz at spurs. I know its a difficult job. I think Ive just had enough of all the officials right now, theyre absolutely putting me off watching football.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:33:12 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67083839

Quote
The use of in-stadium Video Assistant Referee (VAR) announcements is set to be extended beyond Fifa events.

VAR decisions were announced at the Women's World Cup, but the PA news agency says football's lawmakers Ifab will now trial in other competitions.

FA chief Mark Bullingham expects Ifab to discuss other changes, such as making audio between the referee and VAR available in the stadium.

He said an extension to the trial is a "step in the right direction".

At July's World Cup, referees announced VAR decisions to the crowd via microphone to fans in stadiums and viewers at home - a first at a senior Fifa international tournament.

Last month, miscommunication between VAR Darren England and referee Simon Hooper led to Liverpool's Luis Diaz having a goal wrongly ruled out for offside in their Premier League game against Tottenham.

Referees' chief Howard Webb has since said steps have been taken to avoid a repeat of the controversy, with Liverpool losing the game 2-1.

Bullingham, chief executive of the Football Association and a member of Ifab, said the organisation had discussed making changes to the laws of the game so that conversations between on-field officials and VARs are broadcast live to fans in the stadium, which is currently prohibited.

"Generally there is a split in the room over that, and quite often it is between the marketing and commercial people and the referees," he added.

"Our point of view, from the marketing and commercial perspective, would normally be that transparency is a really good thing, and we want fans to have the maximum experience."

However, Bullingham said there is an "understandable nervousness" that this may place an added pressure on the referees, which is "hard enough as it is".

"We are taking a step in the right direction with announcing the decision and explaining why it has been reached," he added. "Let's see if that leads to further progression."

Fellow Ifab member Patrick Nelson, chief executive of the Irish Football Association, said: "We just need to see more evidence on this at the moment.

"It's interesting when we look at recent examples but we still need to remember that VAR, as an entire concept, is relatively in its infancy compared to the game of football and compared to Ifab. There is still more that we can learn."

Audio recordings of discussions between the match officials around Diaz's disallowed goal against Tottenham were made public by referees' body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

VAR England said the check was "perfect", before swearing when he realises a mistake has been made.

Currently, VARs are prevented from revisiting a decision once play has restarted, but this could be something Ifab look to change in the future.It could be updated to allow a decision to be revisited where a clear mistake has occurred and where no significant action has taken place since play restarted.

Bullingham said he was also aware Ifab had been asked to discuss widening the scope of VAR to rule on decisions such as the awards of corners and free-kicks.

VAR is currently only able to intervene on decisions surrounding goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

"I think we would be really reluctant to have a game that was stopped a lot more than it currently is, but that will be a proper discussion," said Bullingham.

I see absolutely no benefit whatsoever to referees announcing the decisions on the field after a VAR review. We know what the decision is when it's awarded so what difference does it make by them saying it?

Interesting, but not surprising that referees are seemingly against the conversations being broadcast. I wonder why  ::)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:47:52 pm
Lots and lots and lots of discussion and argument.

Doesn't need any.

They are fucking bent.

/EndThread
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:53:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 11, 2023, 07:47:52 pm
Lots and lots and lots of discussion and argument.

Doesn't need any.

They are fucking bent.

/EndThread
Unfortunately, this is true.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 07:53:50 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 08:29:00 pm
Quote from: End Product on October 10, 2023, 10:51:11 pm
Webb says the onfield refs knew nothing of the offside mess up against us till after fulltime? Dermot Gallagher said they knew at halftime. Someone's lying. Hard to believe that would not be discussed.

 Really did well covering micheal oliver shocking var miss of the Brentford penalty at forest for the keeper kick to the shins . A pure whitewash with twatish hand gestures and micheal owen interviewing like owen jones talking to corbyn.

He's either covering their arses with that explanation, or his own, or all three.

And his presence on camera, no doubt a result of much media training, is absolutely fucking nauseating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 08:30:24 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on October 11, 2023, 12:23:07 am
I said the same in the post match thread, and I agree with you. He knows he's checking the for offside, runs the check and confirms the on pitch decision. It's almost like he's looking at a different picture (I'm not suggesting he is). It's like he's had the biggest brain fart of all time and doesn't even check where Diaz is. He's just hurrying to backup his mate on the pitch as he's already somehow convinced he's off and it's a simple run through of the procedure.

Quite what AVAR was doing is anyone's guess. He should have been telling England to slowdown and run the procedure fucking properly.

We do know that he understands that an offside has been called, as he starts he dialogue with "checking the offside". So this theory that he doesn't know the flag has gone up is bollocks.

Quite how both the VAR and the Ref can conclude the whole procedure without one of them calling the actual decision is also astounding.

There are still so many unanswered questions to this.

I can help with that.

They were cheating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 08:51:44 pm
I've only just listened to that exchange between Merson & Dean. Mike Dean saying the PL can't change the 'law', but whose law is it?
Is it the English FA's or FIFA's?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 08:56:01 pm
Quote from: John C on October 11, 2023, 08:51:44 pm
I've only just listened to that exchange between Merson & Dean. Mike Dean saying the PL can't change the 'law', but whose law is it?
Is it the English FA's or FIFA's?

The IFAB make the laws of the game.
The IFAB is made up of FIFA, and the FAs of Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 09:11:38 pm
Quote from: John C on October 11, 2023, 08:51:44 pm
I've only just listened to that exchange between Merson & Dean. Mike Dean saying the PL can't change the 'law', but whose law is it?
Is it the English FA's or FIFA's?

Mike Dean also told us a new rule if your mate sorry colleague has had a tough game then you dont need to tell him about a controversial 90th equaliser..who knew that one hey
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 09:16:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 11, 2023, 05:47:08 pm
Also why those specific refs, I mean PGMOL has what 30+ refs and VAR officials?

Yup, some important unanswered questions.


1. Who decided who went to UAE? Were specific officials requested, or was there a general request and PGMOL chose?
And was the official contact only through PGMOL, or were the officials approached first directly?
 
1a. In fact, given the officials are technically self-employed, were PGMOL officially involved in the UAE trip at all?


2. When were the requests/decisions regarding the UAE trip made with respect to when officials were chosen for that weekend's matches?
Assuming UAE was arranged first, was any consideration given to the teams or the kick-off time of the matches those officials were appointed to?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 11, 2023, 10:09:55 pm
Btw..

Sian Massey-Ellis seems to have moved to the WSL.

She has not, as far as I can see, been appointed to any Premier League match this season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 04:33:51 am
Quote from: 4pool on October 11, 2023, 06:34:09 pm
Because an Assistant Referee is there to do more than just worry about offside during a match.

I've said it before. If the offside is so difficult for them, take it out of their hands.

If a job can be done better, easier and faster by someone on their sofa watching a TV why on earth do we let them carry on with offsides.

If they need a job let them signal for fouls and make sure a player hasn't moved the ball half a mm outside a quadrant.

Full of bizzies this thread at times
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 08:33:47 am
Quote from: Alan_X on October 11, 2023, 04:34:54 pm
One of the best things about Anfield is not having screens. Why can't we just watch a football match?

The Leicester League Cup game was great. No VAR and the decision on the field stood. It might have been wrong - the Leicester goal looked offside to me - but fuck it. You watch the game and at the end you win, lose or draw and move on to the next game.

2016 called and said it wanted its ball back......it isn't going to happen so we need to work with what we've got or to improve what we've got.

We can keep asking for the halycon days but do you think they'll put this particular genie back in the bottle?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 10:17:32 am
Can someone explain to me how the software the VAR uses that plots the offside lines works?

My understanding is X & Y axis are mapped from a fixed 2D image/camera angle so they can accurately draw lines across a planar surface (i.e the pitch) which is simple enough.

Now what I don't understand is how can the software take a point in 3D space, i.e anything above the planar surface - and accurately plot from that point down to the planar surface (Z axis) all using only a 2D image

In the case of the Diaz offside they drew the lines to Romero's foot which was planted on the surface. If that foot was off the ground (how do they even confirm this) how does the software calculate the Z value??

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 10:54:55 am
Quote from: owens_2k on October 12, 2023, 10:17:32 am
Can someone explain to me how the software the VAR uses that plots the offside lines works?

My understanding is X & Y axis are mapped from a fixed 2D image/camera angle so they can accurately draw lines across a planar surface (i.e the pitch) which is simple enough.

Now what I don't understand is how can the software take a point in 3D space, i.e anything above the planar surface - and accurately plot from that point down to the planar surface (Z axis) all using only a 2D image

In the case of the Diaz offside they drew the lines to Romero's foot which was planted on the surface. If that foot was off the ground (how do they even confirm this) how does the software calculate the Z value??



If the player's body part is above the ground then they mark the body part with crosshairs for the z and x axis, but then also estimate the player's position on the y axis with another line. I believe the guidance is around the player's centre of gravity, but I suspect they just use the centre of the body in most instances.

This is obviously very open to the y axis line being placed in the wrong position, and there have definitely been instances where a player's foot was actually off the ground but looked like it was on the ground on a 2D image. Both of which are yet more reasons why PGMOL's claim that offsides are 'factual' decisions is so ridiculous. Incorrect frame used (or exact moment of ball being kicked not available), incorrect player or body part used, and incorrect y axis position used could all mean that a 'factual' decision that indicates a player is 2cm offside could easily be that the player was actually 20cm onside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 11:37:02 am
Said it before and will say it again.

I would have much, much more confidence of a VAR decision being made by a clued up tecchy person that knows how the software works, how to use it and how to get the right decision over a fifty year old twat that can't even work his fucking phone.

If there are any decisions to be made that aren't clear and obvious, stick it on the screen for the ref to decide.

Get rid of these incompetent shithouses and get someone in that knows their onions.

Where possible automate the software and take these human bent cheating dickheads out of the loop completely

This is backed up by the only teccie around in our game being the only one that had a fucking clue what was going on
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 12:02:36 pm
Quote from: John C on October 11, 2023, 08:51:44 pm
I've only just listened to that exchange between Merson & Dean. Mike Dean saying the PL can't change the 'law', but whose law is it?
Is it the English FA's or FIFA's?

The amusing thing about this 'law' that can't be changed is the fact a few days later they literally contradicted everything Dean was banging on about in the Chelsea game following Sterling scoring
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 12:37:25 pm
The 'news/outrage' cycle moves so quickly these days that if you can muster up a soundbite that throws everyone off your trail for even a day, then you're safe.

These lying, cheating bastards absolutely count on that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on October 12, 2023, 12:37:25 pm
The 'news/outrage' cycle moves so quickly these days that if you can muster up a soundbite that throws everyone off your trail for even a day, then you're safe.

These lying, cheating bastards absolutely count on that.

Our story was over the moment Klopp said the word 'replay'.
It was dead and buried in that very second.

From there on - Liverpool the victims, Klopp the arrogant shyster and so on.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
October 12, 2023, 05:34:10 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 12, 2023, 11:37:02 am
Said it before and will say it again.

I would have much, much more confidence of a VAR decision being made by a clued up tecchy person that knows how the software works, how to use it and how to get the right decision over a fifty year old twat that can't even work his fucking phone.
Yeah you've said it before and you were talking shite then and you're talking shite now.

There is already a techie there, the 'replay operator' is the job title and they are the person who operates the equipment. They are not a referee, fifty years old or otherwise.

There's usually at least one such techie. For FIFA tournements there can be up to three techies helping out.

As ever your ability to miss the facts of an issue and weigh in with unrelated bollocks is undiminished.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:01:03 pm
