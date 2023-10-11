Can someone explain to me how the software the VAR uses that plots the offside lines works?



My understanding is X & Y axis are mapped from a fixed 2D image/camera angle so they can accurately draw lines across a planar surface (i.e the pitch) which is simple enough.



Now what I don't understand is how can the software take a point in 3D space, i.e anything above the planar surface - and accurately plot from that point down to the planar surface (Z axis) all using only a 2D image



In the case of the Diaz offside they drew the lines to Romero's foot which was planted on the surface. If that foot was off the ground (how do they even confirm this) how does the software calculate the Z value??







If the player's body part is above the ground then they mark the body part with crosshairs for the z and x axis, but then also estimate the player's position on the y axis with another line. I believe the guidance is around the player's centre of gravity, but I suspect they just use the centre of the body in most instances.This is obviously very open to the y axis line being placed in the wrong position, and there have definitely been instances where a player's foot was actually off the ground but looked like it was on the ground on a 2D image. Both of which are yet more reasons why PGMOL's claim that offsides are 'factual' decisions is so ridiculous. Incorrect frame used (or exact moment of ball being kicked not available), incorrect player or body part used, and incorrect y axis position used could all mean that a 'factual' decision that indicates a player is 2cm offside could easily be that the player was actually 20cm onside.