« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 997253 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19120 on: September 7, 2023, 11:49:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September  7, 2023, 05:37:14 pm
Hawkeye is what used. there a very small margin of error with the camera(It 3 millimeters) irc they VAr ref is given 3 frames so they can get the 1 frame where the ball is coming off the foot. Offside is done very well with VAR now. Hawkeye also does goal line tech and the same thing used for Calls for Tennis also.

That's certainly much better than using standard 24 frames per second broadcast cameras, but even hawkeye is limited at 50 fps. I didn't know the part about the ref being given 3 frames to choose from, interesting. Definitely better but the point of contact with a football probably takes a thousandth of a second (pretty arbitrary choice of number but you get the point) so way more than 50 frames per second would be needed to identify the exact moment with any certainty.

I understand that's a limitation that's pretty impossible to overcome. But the issue is how that limitation is ignored in every other aspect of judging offsides. If we accept that the chosen frame isn't always going to be objectively correct, then using that frame to measure to the millimetre whether a shoulder is in an offside position is really problematic, without including some sort of margin for error. Recognising the limitations would allow rule makers to work within those parameters and create something that's more consistent than the current system.

It's also particularly frustrating to see pundits and journalists parrot the 'it was close but offside is offside' line, when in fact, offside is very often not offside.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,512
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19121 on: September 8, 2023, 10:28:51 am »
Quote from: macca007 on September  7, 2023, 08:39:45 am
Clear and obvious does not come into offsides tho. It is either you are off or your aren't. And that video is just to highlight how you may look at it on the screen but that does not tell you the actual reality due to things like the lens distorting it. He was half a body offside. It may not have looked like it just from a look at the screen. But he was.

There is currently no subjectivity in offside and I do not want dodgy refs looking at a screen and making a judgement call on what is a black and white thing with computers to do the hard part.

The problem with referees with me is when decisions are subjective and how it differs from one week or team to team.

Offside is the same for every team. By moving any goal posts, with daylight or anything else, all you do is move the point of contention and you still get offsides. And if you do give more of an advantage to an attacker you just get teams dropping deeper and it ends up like old school serie A matches with loads of boring games.

The only problem for me with offsides is the late flags and judging which players are active. Aside from that I'm sound with it as it currently is and if semi automated comes in it removes a bit of the issues I have.

Why not just remove offsides?

The thing about football now is you can't celebrate a goal. At all. It's pointless. We score and I just think 'What will these fuckers rule THIS one out for?"

Scoring goals - the pinnacle of any game of football has now just turned into a tense, shite situation for the fans.

You would have to be an absolute dickhead jumping around celebrating 'goals' again and again to get then told you're a fucking tit for trying to enjoy it and it's been disallowed for <insert bullshit here>

The number of times our opposition score and it's given straight away and the number of times we score and it takes 5-10 minutes for those pricks to see if they can disallow it means that the only really good bit of football is now fucked.
Logged
Meh

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19122 on: September 8, 2023, 02:08:29 pm »
I think VAR should be changed for offside so that similar to penalties/red cards etc, the referee and possibly the assistant are called over to review on the screen.

As is happening now, the assistant does not flag but allows the current phase to play out. If there's a goal and the VAR think there's been an offside, the referee views the offside again. If the referee (and possibly the assistant) agree that they should have spotted the player was offside then offside is given.

No lines, no players being millimetres offside, just if the Referee and the assistant think an error was made.

I'd also like there to be some equivalent of the NFL flag being thrown to indicate a possible infringement but play should continue.

I'm not sure how difficult it would be for players to adjust to having the assistant flag but not stop and carry on playing.
At present the assistant only flags if they're sure there's an absolutely obvious offside. Also how difficult it is for an assistant to react to a through ball by sprinting after play and flagging at the same time.
« Last Edit: September 8, 2023, 02:16:47 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19123 on: September 8, 2023, 02:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  8, 2023, 10:28:51 am
Why not just remove offsides?

Mostly because football would then almost become an entirely different sport.

Have we actually had that many goals disallowed since VAR? The heartbreaking one against Everton comes to mind. Chelsea this season, one against Watford when we won the League, ones against Spurs and West Ham in the Covid-19 season. I'm sure I'm missing some though.

We've also had some awarded to us.. Brentford, Brighton, Wolves, Rangers and Porto as examples. Plus plenty disallowed in our favour.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19124 on: September 8, 2023, 03:24:26 pm »
Have people seen the discussion that was released from the VAR booth for the Akanji goal?  Genuinely perplexing why they thought he did not "impact the goal keepers ability to make the save", as they see him hesitate for maybe a quarter of a second, before diving - and that meant he missed it by millimetres. 


https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19125 on: September 8, 2023, 05:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  8, 2023, 10:28:51 am
Why not just remove offsides?

The thing about football now is you can't celebrate a goal. At all. It's pointless. We score and I just think 'What will these fuckers rule THIS one out for?"

Scoring goals - the pinnacle of any game of football has now just turned into a tense, shite situation for the fans.

You would have to be an absolute dickhead jumping around celebrating 'goals' again and again to get then told you're a fucking tit for trying to enjoy it and it's been disallowed for <insert bullshit here>

The number of times our opposition score and it's given straight away and the number of times we score and it takes 5-10 minutes for those pricks to see if they can disallow it means that the only really good bit of football is now fucked.

Because how do you play a high pressing game and constrict space if a team can just twat it to a goal hanging c*nt? Footy would go to shit.

The tech is also there to make a lot faster decisions and will be getting implemented at some point. And that should stop what your saying from happening and give linos a better idea of flagging for offside as their only thing will be to judge who's active
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19126 on: September 8, 2023, 05:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September  8, 2023, 03:24:26 pm
Have people seen the discussion that was released from the VAR booth for the Akanji goal?  Genuinely perplexing why they thought he did not "impact the goal keepers ability to make the save", as they see him hesitate for maybe a quarter of a second, before diving - and that meant he missed it by millimetres. 


https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

I watched that and thought it was so bizarre. They are completely ignoring the clear hesitation from the goalkeeper, it was so obvious!
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,601
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19127 on: September 8, 2023, 11:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on September  8, 2023, 02:08:29 pm

I'd also like there to be some equivalent of the NFL flag being thrown to indicate a possible infringement but play should continue.


No!

Just No!
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,632
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19128 on: Yesterday at 07:40:04 am »
Referee calls for FA support after attack by spectator https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-66745500

Dont know if this is elsewhere.

What a cowardly act by the FA. Instead of setting a precedent, they allowed an appeal by a thug who assaulted one ref and threatened another, teenage, referee at an under 7s game.
They said a 5 year pitch/ground ban was excessive.
I bet weve all seen the scenario. Angry dad on touchline, his kid gets subbed angry with the ref, the manager, whoever he can blame.
Another factor is that this was his step son. A child of 6 is in a house with someone with anger issues like that.
Social Services need to be involved, and if his real dad is any use, a custody case should be brought.
If he thinks threatening a teen ref is acceptable, before battering a ref from another game who stepped in to help, then he isnt safe around kids.
As for the FA, the mentor promised to the teen ref has yet to materialise.
PGMOL getting £100k salaries, whilst the real refs who make the grass roots work, literally get FA support
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19129 on: Yesterday at 07:44:23 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on September  8, 2023, 02:08:29 pm
I think VAR should be changed for offside so that similar to penalties/red cards etc, the referee and possibly the assistant are called over to review on the screen.

As is happening now, the assistant does not flag but allows the current phase to play out. If there's a goal and the VAR think there's been an offside, the referee views the offside again. If the referee (and possibly the assistant) agree that they should have spotted the player was offside then offside is given.

No lines, no players being millimetres offside, just if the Referee and the assistant think an error was made.

I'd also like there to be some equivalent of the NFL flag being thrown to indicate a possible infringement but play should continue.

I'm not sure how difficult it would be for players to adjust to having the assistant flag but not stop and carry on playing.
At present the assistant only flags if they're sure there's an absolutely obvious offside. Also how difficult it is for an assistant to react to a through ball by sprinting after play and flagging at the same time.

It should just be a 30 second time cap and if it's not clear go with the on-field decision.

I know that's open to abuse off some of these officials who can hide behind it, but who really trusts the process of drawing lines and armpit offsides from the same officials?

I always go back to that Rashford one against us last season. That changed their season after losing their first two games, while it sent us spiralling when a win in that game could have got our season going in theory. They got a CL place from there and we missed out. He was offside but they let it stand anyway. Not to mention that one in the Manchester derby which was borderline matchfixing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19130 on: Yesterday at 07:46:39 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September  8, 2023, 03:24:26 pm
Have people seen the discussion that was released from the VAR booth for the Akanji goal?  Genuinely perplexing why they thought he did not "impact the goal keepers ability to make the save", as they see him hesitate for maybe a quarter of a second, before diving - and that meant he missed it by millimetres. 


https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

At least it's a bit more accountable with the audio, and adds more scrutiny to these dickheads.

I'd love to hear the audio for the Rodri handball at Goodison.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19131 on: Yesterday at 08:08:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:46:39 am
At least it's a bit more accountable with the audio, and adds more scrutiny to these dickheads.

I'd love to hear the audio for the Rodri handball at Goodison.
I think it went something like this: What ever you do, dont give this as a penalty, if we do Liverpool will win the league
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,662
  • id rather be fishing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19132 on: Yesterday at 09:38:38 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  2, 2023, 11:00:02 pm
Don't tease, get it on soundcloud.
its not on there, just pictured him "narrating it" in my head
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,512
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19133 on: Yesterday at 09:56:05 am »
PGMOL are absymal and getting worse every week.

It seems weird that they have no competition. There should be competing organisations and the best one should run the officials.

PGMOL have shown for years that they aren't fit for purpose, routinely get stuff wrong, aren't slighty consistent and lie through their arses most of the time.

Witness Webb saying that above about Van Dijk's sending off - which would be fine IF that's the rule now. Except I've already seen a couple of identical situations where a red card wasn't issued.

We'll see Liverpool get punished again and again for shite that other teams get away with routinely. When you see 5 scenarios and it's Liverpool getting fucked when the other 4 result in a different action then you have to wonder why that is.

Get rid of PGMOL. Bin fucking Howard Webb who was clearly biased as a referee himself and get people in that can actually do the fucking job they are fucking paid to do.

Not fucking rocket science is it?
Logged
Meh

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,888
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19134 on: Yesterday at 01:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:46:39 am
At least it's a bit more accountable with the audio, and adds more scrutiny to these dickheads.

I'd love to hear the audio for the Rodri handball at Goodison.

Something like this probably "Yes I know I'm a Utd fan and supposed to hate City, but I hate the scousers more, so there is no fucking way I'm giving that even though it's a stonewaller"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19135 on: Yesterday at 02:10:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:08:43 am
I think it went something like this: What ever you do, dont give this as a penalty, if we do Liverpool will win the league

Probably  but as there was no audio under the Riley regime, there was a culture of using VAR to fix decisions among these obviously biased officials.

If there is audio now for every game then they at least have to justify the decisions they make.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19136 on: Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm »
There is audio, we're just not allowed to hear it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19137 on: Yesterday at 06:58:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm
There is audio, we're just not allowed to hear it.

Why aren't the club requesting it then? Stop rolling over and taking it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19138 on: Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:58:48 pm
Why aren't the club requesting it then? Stop rolling over and taking it.

Fucked if I know, they should all have kicked off after they went back on their word last season.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19139 on: Yesterday at 07:36:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm
There is audio, we're just not allowed to hear it.

Defo audio as Im sure Ive heard Fletch say quite a number of times this is going to be a goal or offside with certainty.

So I can only assume he can hear what is being said he must do as he seems to be correct all the time and we know even as fans looking at VAR you cannot be certain what these lot are going to do.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,563
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19140 on: Yesterday at 07:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:58:48 pm
Why aren't the club requesting it then? Stop rolling over and taking it.
Is that this week's 'Pants Pulled Down', Fromola?

It's like you exist in a world where your jaundiced view is reality. Have you actually checked to see what is possible for the club to do before slamming them for not doing it? Maybe they simply are not allowed access to the audio, however much they 'request' it. Knowing PGMOL that's one of the first things they'd reserve and deny access to.

To be clear I don't know what is possible either, but I do know that clubs that sign up to participate in the PL, CL FA CUp etc don't have a totally free hand to do whatever they want. There are contracts which limit and circumscribe their actions.

So while it's fine to expect the club to do the utmost that it can, we need to at least accept that not every bullish, angry thought that crosses our minds, is open to them. Or that there would be consequences from certain actions which would ultimately be counterproductive.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,098
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19141 on: Yesterday at 07:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:58:48 pm
Why aren't the club requesting it then? Stop rolling over and taking it.
The PGMOL have got the best possible deal there is - they are the sole decision maker for the PL for creating and enforcing the rules of the game. The clubs that play in the PL have accepted that and signed up to it. It's a law now. I don't even think that clubs are allowed to go to the CAS on any issues pertaining to the PL.

And to make matters worse, Mike Riley had eliminated the "independent" referee performance review board that ranked referees. Completely gone, a referee can do no wrong. Howard Webb reinstated it when he took over.

Who knows where that is going, but as long as there is a PL, there will be the PGMOL deciding what goes and what doesn't.

Enter a new league... :-X
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,563
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19142 on: Yesterday at 07:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:36:57 pm
Defo audio as Im sure Ive heard Fletch say quite a number of times this is going to be a goal or offside with certainty.

So I can only assume he can hear what is being said he must do as he seems to be correct all the time and we know even as fans looking at VAR you cannot be certain what these lot are going to do.
Not necessarily. Commentators have monitors where information is sent which we can't see. They may be seeing textual data, not hearing audio. I don't know.

I've asked before if anyone knows for sure what data commentators have access to but there's been no clear answer
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19143 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:45:36 pm
Is that this week's 'Pants Pulled Down', Fromola?

It's like you exist in a world where your jaundiced view is reality. Have you actually checked to see what is possible for the club to do before slamming them for not doing it? Maybe they simply are not allowed access to the audio, however much they 'request' it. Knowing PGMOL that's one of the first things they'd reserve and deny access to.

To be clear I don't know what is possible either, but I do know that clubs that sign up to participate in the PL, CL FA CUp etc don't have a totally free hand to do whatever they want. There are contracts which limit and circumscribe their actions.

So while it's fine to expect the club to do the utmost that it can, we need to at least accept that not every bullish, angry thought that crosses our minds, is open to them. Or that there would be consequences from certain actions which would ultimately be counterproductive.

There's also the distinct possibility that they can and did request the audio! But unfortunately they forgot to tell Fromola about it.so it couldn't have happened.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19144 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:48:05 pm
Not necessarily. Commentators have monitors where information is sent which we can't see. They may be seeing textual data, not hearing audio. I don't know.

I've asked before if anyone knows for sure what data commentators have access to but there's been no clear answer

Yeah that is true and they defo have more info Im sure Ive heard them before.

Now on Sky they have no clue as they never reveal anything other than what Neville WANTS to happen
Logged

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19145 on: Yesterday at 09:05:40 pm »
Releasing the audio is interesting but makes no real difference to much at all as I do not expect anyone to talk bias openly while knowing others can hear them.

Jon Moss didn't know he was being listened to as far as it seemed so he spilt the beans without knowing, nothing was done though strangely against a ref that was clearly giving what he was not seeing.

I think people get confused what curruption is, money does not have to change hands for results to be corrupted. Plans can easily be hatched out in the pub over a pint or on holiday in Thailand together. Just agree with like minded friends to corrupt the results of a few games to aid the chosen team or hinder another. Then it's just a matter of talking out a solution together on VAR even if others are listening.

This is match fixing even if the ref makes no money off it. While they have the subjectivety angle it will always be hard to prove though, so the best you can do really is to watch for trends and then try to point them out.
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,512
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19146 on: Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:45:36 pm
Is that this week's 'Pants Pulled Down', Fromola?

It's like you exist in a world where your jaundiced view is reality. Have you actually checked to see what is possible for the club to do before slamming them for not doing it? Maybe they simply are not allowed access to the audio, however much they 'request' it. Knowing PGMOL that's one of the first things they'd reserve and deny access to.

To be clear I don't know what is possible either, but I do know that clubs that sign up to participate in the PL, CL FA CUp etc don't have a totally free hand to do whatever they want. There are contracts which limit and circumscribe their actions.

So while it's fine to expect the club to do the utmost that it can, we need to at least accept that not every bullish, angry thought that crosses our minds, is open to them. Or that there would be consequences from certain actions which would ultimately be counterproductive.

Honestly get fucked mate. Why have a fucking go at him? Fuck off lad.
Logged
Meh

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19147 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
It's RAWK, what else do you expect when a poster has the gall to want VAR sorted.

Makes a change from people demanding to know what you think that the Clubs can do about it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,563
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19148 on: Today at 01:50:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm
Honestly get fucked mate. Why have a fucking go at him? Fuck off lad.
:lmao

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm
It's RAWK, what else do you expect when a poster has the gall to want VAR sorted.

Makes a change from people demanding to know what you think that the Clubs can do about it.
:lmao
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Up
« previous next »
 