I think VAR should be changed for offside so that similar to penalties/red cards etc, the referee and possibly the assistant are called over to review on the screen.



As is happening now, the assistant does not flag but allows the current phase to play out. If there's a goal and the VAR think there's been an offside, the referee views the offside again. If the referee (and possibly the assistant) agree that they should have spotted the player was offside then offside is given.



No lines, no players being millimetres offside, just if the Referee and the assistant think an error was made.



I'd also like there to be some equivalent of the NFL flag being thrown to indicate a possible infringement but play should continue.



I'm not sure how difficult it would be for players to adjust to having the assistant flag but not stop and carry on playing.

At present the assistant only flags if they're sure there's an absolutely obvious offside. Also how difficult it is for an assistant to react to a through ball by sprinting after play and flagging at the same time.

