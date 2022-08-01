how do you know its close without drawing the lines, then you're guessing and removing the objectivity.



Until this can be reliably fully automated (like the goal line tech) I just think this would be the best way. The errors you want to get rid of 100% are the ones like the Sterling one vs City, which you never get if you simply look at a still.This marginal on/offside debate has been introduced by VAR and is a new problem, if Garnacho was deemed onside before VAR ws around no one would even be talking about it now, it was close therefore it's accepted as onside. If he was called offside before VAR people would have been saying, where's the benefit of the doubt that the attacker is supposed to get? Doing what I said above would go back to a simpler but more accurate application of the old method pre VAR.