Forgive me if this has already been discussed but is there any reason that the prem hasnít adopted the same offside technology as the CL and World Cup?



This decision just now in the United arsenal game makes it clear that ďlevelĒ has gone out the game.. surely thereís a more accurate way of remodelling the play than some one-finger-typing Luddite sat clicking lines on a screen?



Youve got 2 players moving in opposite directions, with a camera thatís offset at a 30 degree angle, and a frame rate that is not going to capture the millisecond that the ball leaves the foot of the assisting player. Itís total guesswork isnít it?