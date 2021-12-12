« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18920 on: Yesterday at 05:28:58 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:24:22 pm
No yellow cards by Taylor to United for much longer time wasting - two times for goal kicks, once for Antony kicking the ball away. No yellow to Fernandes for constantly complaining, only a yellow for Lindeloff's kick in the head by the sideline (Macca would be amazed)...

The non yellow for Antony is a joke. He quite clearly stopped and just hoofed the ball away, yet Taylor himself claimed Antony didn't hear the whistle.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18921 on: Yesterday at 05:33:02 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm
Also, those decision or non-decisions forced his hand with Saka. He couldnt give him a red after being so lenient with United.
I don't think Saka's situation was a red, he was unbalanced by the foul on him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18922 on: Yesterday at 05:53:32 pm
So can anyone make sense of the ref being sent to the monitor for the Arsenal penalty, but not last week for Rashford's? Where the hell is the difference?!?!?!?!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18923 on: Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 05:53:32 pm
So can anyone make sense of the ref being sent to the monitor for the Arsenal penalty, but not last week for Rashford's? Where the hell is the difference?!?!?!?!

One was for Man United. One was against Man United.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18924 on: Yesterday at 05:54:53 pm
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 05:53:32 pm
So can anyone make sense of the ref being sent to the monitor for the Arsenal penalty, but not last week for Rashford's? Where the hell is the difference?!?!?!?!

Would never have been overturned if Trent or Robertson did that 100%
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18925 on: Yesterday at 06:02:08 pm
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 05:53:32 pm
So can anyone make sense of the ref being sent to the monitor for the Arsenal penalty, but not last week for Rashford's? Where the hell is the difference?!?!?!?!

Its a weird one. I dont think it was a penalty, but nor do I think it was a clear and obvious error giving it in real time.

So either this is the bar for what constitutes a clear and obvious error for rest of season, which is much lower than previous seasons, or theyre still subjectively and therefore inconsistently making it up as they go along.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18926 on: Yesterday at 06:16:09 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 01:14:31 pm
Sorry if it's been asked before but is PGMOL under the FA or are they an independent organ?

It's owned and funded by the Premier League, Football League and FA.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18927 on: Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
The penalty against United should have stayed in my view. Havertz oversold it, but he was on a run, one player knocks the left knee, the other the right ankle on the next step. Keeping the balance after that would be a miracle. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18928 on: Yesterday at 06:49:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
The penalty against United should have stayed in my view. Havertz oversold it, but he was on a run, one player knocks the left knee, the other the right ankle on the next step. Keeping the balance after that would be a miracle.

His fault for diving at the faintest of touches, if he'd kept going for another millisecond he'd have had the penno.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18929 on: Yesterday at 06:50:46 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
The penalty against United should have stayed in my view. Havertz oversold it, but he was on a run, one player knocks the left knee, the other the right ankle on the next step. Keeping the balance after that would be a miracle.

Cant agree, both the United players backed out, Havertz brushed Wan Bissakas trailing leg and started going down after. Taylor goes to the monitor to see it and changes his mind. If that was Trent and Konate that got jammied by Havertz like that I would be fuming.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18930 on: Yesterday at 06:53:20 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:50:46 pm
Cant agree, both the United players backed out, Havertz brushed Wan Bissakas trailing leg and started going down after. Taylor goes to the monitor to see it and changes his mind. If that was Trent and Konate that got jammied by Havertz like that I would be fuming.

If it had been they wouldn't have told him to review it & the excuse would've been "not a clear and obvious error".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18931 on: Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm
Forgive me if this has already been discussed but is there any reason that the prem hasnt adopted the same offside technology as the CL and World Cup?

This decision just now in the United arsenal game makes it clear that level has gone out the game.. surely theres a more accurate way of remodelling the play than some one-finger-typing Luddite sat clicking lines on a screen?

Youve got 2 players moving in opposite directions, with a camera thats offset at a 30 degree angle, and a frame rate that is not going to capture the millisecond that the ball leaves the foot of the assisting player. Its total guesswork isnt it?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18932 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
I'm not complaining, but that's an incredibly harsh offside decision.
He looked onside to me

Edit - I think Jesus was fouled in the build up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18933 on: Yesterday at 07:26:04 pm
Quote from: M7 Heckler on Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm
Forgive me if this has already been discussed but is there any reason that the prem hasnt adopted the same offside technology as the CL and World Cup?

This decision just now in the United arsenal game makes it clear that level has gone out the game.. surely theres a more accurate way of remodelling the play than some one-finger-typing Luddite sat clicking lines on a screen?

Youve got 2 players moving in opposite directions, with a camera thats offset at a 30 degree angle, and a frame rate that is not going to capture the millisecond that the ball leaves the foot of the assisting player. Its total guesswork isnt it?

It's because the dinosaurs at the top of our game are special & not in a special way.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18934 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
I'm not complaining, but that's an incredibly harsh offside decision.
He looked onside to me

Edit - I think Jesus was fouled in the build up

Offside is offside. Gabriel actually does really well with his body so that he's not leaning towards the goal.

No issues with the penalty overturn in isolation, the problem is that there are countless examples of similar decisions not being changed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18935 on: Yesterday at 09:13:47 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
The penalty against United should have stayed in my view. Havertz oversold it, but he was on a run, one player knocks the left knee, the other the right ankle on the next step. Keeping the balance after that would be a miracle. 

Yet another decision made by someone who has clearly never played football. A penalty all day long.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18936 on: Yesterday at 09:25:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:58:29 pm
Half expected Szoboslai's goal to be ruled out for Salah being offside after what happened in the City game yesterday.

And to be fair, if it wasn't for what happened yesterday, I don't think we could have really argued...

https://twitter.com/CheckleyJ89/status/1698334600165052436

Only difference is that there was much less chance of keeper saving the shot, and there were Villa players blocking his line of sight more than Salah.

Having watched a few replays, I think this would have been ruled out if Abu Dhabi's was yesterday.
Salah definitely in Martinez's way. He's stretching to look round him.
But as you say, he's getting nowhere near it and doesn't make an effort to save it which also helped.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18937 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:25:53 pm
Having watched a few replays, I think this would have been ruled out if Abu Dhabi's was yesterday.
Salah definitely in Martinez's way. He's stretching to look round him.
But as you say, he's getting nowhere near it and doesn't make an effort to save it which also helped.
I bet the officials were gutted that Abu Dhabis goal wasnt ruled out, as that meant they couldnt rule ours out and Abu Dhabi wouldve won their game comfortably anyway. I think both shouldve been disallowed as the keepers view was obstructed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18938 on: Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:25:53 pm
Having watched a few replays, I think this would have been ruled out if Abu Dhabi's was yesterday.
Salah definitely in Martinez's way. He's stretching to look round him.
But as you say, he's getting nowhere near it and doesn't make an effort to save it which also helped.

Yeah, thats the difference. But I agree it would have been ruled out if Citys had. Theyre setting some silly precedents with these decisions. It seems all Howard Webb has looked at is how to add on the right amount of minutes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18939 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:25:53 pm
Having watched a few replays, I think this would have been ruled out if Abu Dhabi's was yesterday.
Salah definitely in Martinez's way. He's stretching to look round him.
But as you say, he's getting nowhere near it and doesn't make an effort to save it which also helped.

Well, the other difference is the ball literally went under the foot of the city player yday, but today Salah was standing 2-3 yards away from where the ball was going *and wasn't in the keepers line of sight*.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18940 on: Yesterday at 10:47:18 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Well, the other difference is the ball literally went under the foot of the city player yday, but today Salah was standing 2-3 yards away from where the ball was going *and wasn't in the keepers line of sight*.

I've only seen the picture, did he star jump to get out of the way ?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18941 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Well, the other difference is the ball literally went under the foot of the city player yday, but today Salah was standing 2-3 yards away from where the ball was going *and wasn't in the keepers line of sight*.

He was literally leaning to his right so he could see past Salah.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18942 on: Today at 12:38:40 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:02:08 pm
Its a weird one. I dont think it was a penalty, but nor do I think it was a clear and obvious error giving it in real time.

So either this is the bar for what constitutes a clear and obvious error for rest of season, which is much lower than previous seasons, or theyre still subjectively and therefore inconsistently making it up as they go along.

They fucking make it up week to week.  There will not be any consistency at all. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18943 on: Today at 02:05:47 am
I don't normally watch any Man City footage, but couldn't resist watch the highlights this weekend to see what the fuss was about. As expected, terrible decision by people who apparently have no clue how the game is played. I'm sure it's just a coincidence that Man City is favoured yet again. It'll all even out when we're dead.
