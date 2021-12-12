No yellow cards by Taylor to United for much longer time wasting - two times for goal kicks, once for Antony kicking the ball away. No yellow to Fernandes for constantly complaining, only a yellow for Lindeloff's kick in the head by the sideline (Macca would be amazed)...
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Also, those decision or non-decisions forced his hand with Saka. He couldnt give him a red after being so lenient with United.
So can anyone make sense of the ref being sent to the monitor for the Arsenal penalty, but not last week for Rashford's? Where the hell is the difference?!?!?!?!
Sorry if it's been asked before but is PGMOL under the FA or are they an independent organ?
The penalty against United should have stayed in my view. Havertz oversold it, but he was on a run, one player knocks the left knee, the other the right ankle on the next step. Keeping the balance after that would be a miracle.
Cant agree, both the United players backed out, Havertz brushed Wan Bissakas trailing leg and started going down after. Taylor goes to the monitor to see it and changes his mind. If that was Trent and Konate that got jammied by Havertz like that I would be fuming.
Forgive me if this has already been discussed but is there any reason that the prem hasnt adopted the same offside technology as the CL and World Cup? This decision just now in the United arsenal game makes it clear that level has gone out the game.. surely theres a more accurate way of remodelling the play than some one-finger-typing Luddite sat clicking lines on a screen? Youve got 2 players moving in opposite directions, with a camera thats offset at a 30 degree angle, and a frame rate that is not going to capture the millisecond that the ball leaves the foot of the assisting player. Its total guesswork isnt it?
I'm not complaining, but that's an incredibly harsh offside decision. He looked onside to me Edit - I think Jesus was fouled in the build up
Half expected Szoboslai's goal to be ruled out for Salah being offside after what happened in the City game yesterday. And to be fair, if it wasn't for what happened yesterday, I don't think we could have really argued... https://twitter.com/CheckleyJ89/status/1698334600165052436Only difference is that there was much less chance of keeper saving the shot, and there were Villa players blocking his line of sight more than Salah.
Having watched a few replays, I think this would have been ruled out if Abu Dhabi's was yesterday. Salah definitely in Martinez's way. He's stretching to look round him. But as you say, he's getting nowhere near it and doesn't make an effort to save it which also helped.
Well, the other difference is the ball literally went under the foot of the city player yday, but today Salah was standing 2-3 yards away from where the ball was going *and wasn't in the keepers line of sight*.
Its a weird one. I dont think it was a penalty, but nor do I think it was a clear and obvious error giving it in real time.So either this is the bar for what constitutes a clear and obvious error for rest of season, which is much lower than previous seasons, or theyre still subjectively and therefore inconsistently making it up as they go along.
