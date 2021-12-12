Forgive me if this has already been discussed but is there any reason that the prem hasnt adopted the same offside technology as the CL and World Cup?



This decision just now in the United arsenal game makes it clear that level has gone out the game.. surely theres a more accurate way of remodelling the play than some one-finger-typing Luddite sat clicking lines on a screen?



Youve got 2 players moving in opposite directions, with a camera thats offset at a 30 degree angle, and a frame rate that is not going to capture the millisecond that the ball leaves the foot of the assisting player. Its total guesswork isnt it?