https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66631302Forest have lodged an official complaint about the officials in the United game.Fucking well done Forest! Hopefully just the first of many clubs to finally say enough is enough.
We need to do it as well. PGMOL and their corrupt dickheads need to be fucked off ASAPImagine going to the game and watching a game of football and not having to worry about these bent c*nts?
We should still put one in over the mac Allister red card. It was overturned, proving that the VAR officials for that game have an agenda against us. If, after all the replays and slow motions they still get the wrong decision it can only be bias/agenda so they shouldnt officiate that club again. It might make them think twice about what they are doing.
Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.
