This.
It's absolutely a clearance and if it's not, Konate is standing behind him for a tap in, which is exactly why it's a block/clearance/attempt at the ball.
We were flat out robbed. The fact that it's the referee that Klopp shouted at should tell anyone how obvious this whole thing is. And he's very possibly post the club tens of millions with the decision. But we'll accept that PGMOL have said no case to answer.
This is the key point for me. There is all this talk about whether he had control etc, but he didnt need to in this case.
Konsas intention was to prevent the ball from going to an incoming Liverpool attacker (Konate in this case) and he succeeded in doing so. He didnt need to have it under control, or clear it for a corner etc. He just had to somehow adjust his body to get in the way of the Diaz header to prevent a goal scoring opportunity, and he did.
Konsa, and Villa have gained an advantage (of preventing the ball going to Konate) He was more than likely praised by the Villa management after the game for doing so.
As I have mentioned before, had the goal been allowed to stand, there would have been no further talk about it. VVD was no longer in an offside position, because it has been played by the Villa defender would have been the reasoning, and it would have been accepted by all.
This decision alone could possibly cost us a CL place