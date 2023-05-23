« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 921511 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17840 on: May 23, 2023, 09:21:31 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on May 23, 2023, 01:09:48 pm
1. Being in an offside position is not an offence; altering the game to make it so would fundamentally change the game in huge ways. No team could play a pass with a player in an offside position or it would be offside.

2. What does only going by the feet change? The back foot? The front foot? The back of the back foot? The centre of gravity the standing player? You're always going to have to pick a point where you draw the line from so why should it be the foot, what clarity does that give you?

It's not like offside was satisfactory before VAR. Everyone was constantly fuming about it.

1.That is what used to be the rule so its up to players to be smart and get back onside like they used to have to then it stops all this bollocks.

2.Feet would be whatever is closet to goal and it would stop all this armpit bollocks with Firmino and also that bollocks with Rashy being OFFSIDE against us but it was ok as it was within a margin..you seen anyone else score a goal like that this season ? I havent

No it wasnt as before hand it was on human eye with no technology so mistakes will be made with speed of game and also you knew if a goal was allowed or not then now you can wait 4-5 mins before you know it has made it worse imo.

Some not agree with me that is fine it is only my opinion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17841 on: May 23, 2023, 09:23:42 pm »
One thing thats bugged me all year is the length of time it seems to take them to check our goals when theyre looking to overturn them versus the length of time they look at decisions that could be changed in our favour. I dont think I can be the only one who has noticed the difference.


Quote from: chrissycc on May 23, 2023, 09:13:07 pm


There is no sane argument for it being the correct decision. Its clearly and obviously a deliberate clearance by Konsa. Anyone who has watched any football will see this.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17842 on: May 23, 2023, 09:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May 23, 2023, 08:28:36 pm
This is another example of where the club needs to show forensic attention to detail, adopt a position and then see it through.

Id love us to ask for a written explanation confirming the decision making process and the exact bit of the LOTG that they are using to justify the decision.

We then tell them we will accept the decision on the basis that all similar incidents are judged in the same way, and that we will be monitoring future decisions. If theres any deviation from the decision that went against us, put them on notice that we will demand the suspension of the officials involved.

Every time were done over, go through the same process. After all, we are only after consistency, not special treatment. Give the bastards fuck all wriggle room and make them improve.

This.

Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 23, 2023, 09:23:42 pm
There is no sane argument for it being the correct decision. Its clearly and obviously a deliberate clearance by Konsa. Anyone who has watched any football will see this.

It's absolutely a clearance and if it's not, Konate is standing behind him for a tap in, which is exactly why it's a block/clearance/attempt at the ball.

We were flat out robbed. The fact that it's the referee that Klopp shouted at should tell anyone how obvious this whole thing is. And he's very possibly post the club tens of millions with the decision. But we'll accept that PGMOL have said no case to answer.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17843 on: May 23, 2023, 10:28:12 pm »
How do we screw Liverpool over...that's the result of VAR. Circle the wagons and explain away any rebuttal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17844 on: May 23, 2023, 10:32:50 pm »
PGMOLs favourite word must be subjective. Its the catch all for their refusal to make officials accountable for their mistakes. Again, there is nothing subjective about either of those decisions vs villa, they are clear, we can see with our own eyes, its like they somehow forget everyone saw what happened.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17845 on: May 23, 2023, 10:44:19 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 23, 2023, 07:19:02 pm
'PGMOL set to reject Liverpools complaints and back officials':-

Club objected to two decisions in draw with Aston Villa
Referees body to rule both as plausible interpretations

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/23/pgmol-set-to-reject-liverpools-complaints-and-back-officials




Mighty quick to report this... complete silence on us raising the issue of Salah repeatedly being fouled but officials doing nothing
« Reply #17846 on: May 23, 2023, 11:39:32 pm »
Quote from: a little break on May 23, 2023, 09:25:56 pm
This.

It's absolutely a clearance and if it's not, Konate is standing behind him for a tap in, which is exactly why it's a block/clearance/attempt at the ball.

We were flat out robbed. The fact that it's the referee that Klopp shouted at should tell anyone how obvious this whole thing is. And he's very possibly post the club tens of millions with the decision. But we'll accept that PGMOL have said no case to answer.
I would really suggest ppl read everything how this interrupted from IAFB. It mostly in short it an instinct motion and doesn't have time to direct the ball.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/37705620/the-var-review-liverpool-offside-goal-tyrone-mings-red-card-arsenal-penalty
Going though the thread of of examples from Dale Johnson in his thread it seems to give a little more leeway for a player miss hitting the ball and be odd Like the Leipzig example and the Feyenoord/Union Berlin examples those seem really odd to give with how much time/distance there. Konsa is reaching behind him this much clearer then other ones
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1660938397823688705
The decision that mostly seems to be the most wrong is the Mings one. I thought at least the ref needs to the monitor to get another look.
Henderson one is basically whatever called in real time, no monitor

Here the updated guidelines from before this season
https://www.theifab.com/news/law-11-offside-deliberate-play-guidelines-clarified/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17847 on: May 24, 2023, 02:04:42 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on May 23, 2023, 11:39:32 pm
I would really suggest ppl read everything how this interrupted from IAFB. It mostly in short it an instinct motion and doesn't have time to direct the ball.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/37705620/the-var-review-liverpool-offside-goal-tyrone-mings-red-card-arsenal-penalty
Going though the thread of of examples from Dale Johnson in his thread it seems to give a little more leeway for a player miss hitting the ball and be odd Like the Leipzig example and the Feyenoord/Union Berlin examples those seem really odd to give with how much time/distance there. Konsa is reaching behind him this much clearer then other ones
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1660938397823688705
The decision that mostly seems to be the most wrong is the Mings one. I thought at least the ref needs to the monitor to get another look.
Henderson one is basically whatever called in real time, no monitor

Here the updated guidelines from before this season
https://www.theifab.com/news/law-11-offside-deliberate-play-guidelines-clarified/

I read Dale Johnson's piece and it just boils down to 'it's subjective' whether or not Konsa 'had control' and the factors that determine if he did. IMO, he had control, football at that level is played at that pace all the time and he sticks a foot out and has a shitty swing at it. He cocks it up, it lands at Virgil's feet and he squares it back. At that level, football is played on instinct anyway, even if you want to argue it's an instinctive movement to the ball, he clearly had the intention to play the ball. He just did it poorly.

In any case, the fact that it was a subjective decision should automatically override the 'clear and obvious' requirement for VAR intervention. In this instance, VAR should only decide whether when the ball is played, ie the initial lofted pass to Diaz if he was offside. If he was on, then there's nothing left to check. And, it's amazing how this offside is more 'clear and obvious' than Mings tackle on Gakpo for them to suggest the referee go to the screen.
« Reply #17848 on: May 24, 2023, 04:22:40 am »
Quote from: n00bert on May 24, 2023, 02:04:42 am
I read Dale Johnson's piece and it just boils down to 'it's subjective' whether or not Konsa 'had control' and the factors that determine if he did. IMO, he had control, football at that level is played at that pace all the time and he sticks a foot out and has a shitty swing at it. He cocks it up, it lands at Virgil's feet and he squares it back. At that level, football is played on instinct anyway, even if you want to argue it's an instinctive movement to the ball, he clearly had the intention to play the ball. He just did it poorly.

In any case, the fact that it was a subjective decision should automatically override the 'clear and obvious' requirement for VAR intervention. In this instance, VAR should only decide whether when the ball is played, ie the initial lofted pass to Diaz if he was offside. If he was on, then there's nothing left to check. And, it's amazing how this offside is more 'clear and obvious' than Mings tackle on Gakpo for them to suggest the referee go to the screen.
It really hard when the ball behind you in a close range to do anything controlled wise, pass, clearance control it. Like i know there props( and high level ones) but it hard running full speed one way and not having a lot of time to react. If that ball in front of Konsa I would say it a clearance. I just think more of a rebound
The clips there in where looks more in control are still supposed to be ruled off. I get the Overturn more on the offside then not going the monitor with an overturn for mings. And Harrington the Var ref sounds like he a missed another overturn for red card earlier in the season too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17849 on: May 24, 2023, 06:31:08 am »
We should submit a case to CAS.
« Reply #17850 on: May 24, 2023, 09:23:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2023, 08:13:22 pm
2:33 in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sp0yNGmbW8s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sp0yNGmbW8s</a>

Thanks. Looks no different than ours. No control over the ball
« Reply #17851 on: May 24, 2023, 09:37:36 am »
Quote from: bidgeir on May 24, 2023, 09:23:51 am
Thanks. Looks no different than ours. No control over the ball

How is that comparable though? I think ours should stand but there's nothing of debate in that clip.

No one is offside when he ball is played in, the next Palace player to touch the ball is the goal scorer.


« Last Edit: May 24, 2023, 09:57:16 am by Kashinoda »
« Reply #17852 on: May 24, 2023, 09:38:57 am »
Quote
The club wrote to PGMOL at the weekend asking for clarity on why Cody Gakpo had a goal ruled out for offside and Tyrone Mings received only a yellow card for a high challenge on the forward. But PGMOL sees both decisions as plausible interpretations of subjective rules.

Why are VAR getting involved in overturning such subjective decisions then?

Of course the Manc Guardian have to point out the Jota challenge to end the article.
« Last Edit: May 24, 2023, 09:43:58 am by Fromola »
Quote from: Fromola on May 24, 2023, 09:38:57 am
Why are VAR getting involved in overturning such subjective decisions then?

Ex-fucking-actly.
We are being hammered over the head by 'VAR can't get involved unless it's clear and obvious'.
Only to be gaslighted now after VAR do get involved for a very marginal, subjective, could ge either way case.

« Reply #17854 on: May 24, 2023, 09:44:47 am »
Quote from: Zlen on May 24, 2023, 09:41:41 am
Ex-fucking-actly.
We are being hammered over the head by 'VAR can't get involved unless it's clear and obvious'.
Only to be gaslighted now after VAR do get involved for a very marginal, subjective, could ge either way case.

They seem to pick and choose when to get involved and hide behind 'clear and obvious' at other times, while nitpicking at others to rule goals out or give penalties.
« Reply #17855 on: May 24, 2023, 11:00:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 24, 2023, 09:38:57 am
Of course the Manc Guardian have to point out the Jota challenge to end the article.

Anyone mentioned Jota is just a fucking hypocrite at this point.

The over-riding consensus was that Jota should have been sent off (and really, our only comeback to that was that Skipp should have been sent over prior to it happening). So you can't then say Mings shouldn't have been sent off because Jota wasn't. Two wrongs don't make a right spring to mind.
« Reply #17856 on: May 24, 2023, 11:02:13 am »
Quote from: a little break on May 23, 2023, 09:25:56 pm
This.

It's absolutely a clearance and if it's not, Konate is standing behind him for a tap in, which is exactly why it's a block/clearance/attempt at the ball.

We were flat out robbed. The fact that it's the referee that Klopp shouted at should tell anyone how obvious this whole thing is. And he's very possibly post the club tens of millions with the decision. But we'll accept that PGMOL have said no case to answer.

This is the key point for me. There is all this talk about whether he had control etc, but he didnt need to in this case.
Konsas intention was to prevent the ball from going to an incoming Liverpool attacker (Konate in this case) and he succeeded in doing so.

He didnt need to have it under control, or clear it for a corner etc. He just had to somehow adjust his body to get in the way of the Diaz header to prevent a goal scoring opportunity, and he did.

Konsa, and Villa have gained an advantage (of preventing the ball going to Konate) He was more than likely praised by the Villa management after the game for doing so.

As I have mentioned before, had the goal been allowed to stand, there would have been no further talk about it. VVD was no longer in an offside position, because it has been played by the Villa defender would have been the reasoning, and it would have been accepted by all. 

This decision alone could possibly cost us a CL place 
« Reply #17857 on: May 24, 2023, 11:06:39 am »
Quote from: bidgeir on May 24, 2023, 09:23:51 am
Thanks. Looks no different than ours. No control over the ball

Everything Rob is posting in this thread is wrong right now so you should disregard that video.
« Reply #17858 on: May 24, 2023, 01:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 24, 2023, 11:06:39 am
Everything Rob is posting in this thread is wrong right now so you should disregard that video.

Stop talking out of your arse
« Reply #17859 on: May 24, 2023, 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 24, 2023, 11:06:39 am
Everything Rob is posting in this thread is wrong right now so you should disregard that video.
Who's pissed on your chips?

« Reply #17860 on: May 24, 2023, 09:08:45 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on May 24, 2023, 11:02:13 am
This is the key point for me. There is all this talk about whether he had control etc, but he didnt need to in this case.
Konsas intention was to prevent the ball from going to an incoming Liverpool attacker (Konate in this case) and he succeeded in doing so.

He didnt need to have it under control, or clear it for a corner etc. He just had to somehow adjust his body to get in the way of the Diaz header to prevent a goal scoring opportunity, and he did.

Konsa, and Villa have gained an advantage (of preventing the ball going to Konate) He was more than likely praised by the Villa management after the game for doing so.

As I have mentioned before, had the goal been allowed to stand, there would have been no further talk about it. VVD was no longer in an offside position, because it has been played by the Villa defender would have been the reasoning, and it would have been accepted by all. 

This decision alone could possibly cost us a CL place

Bang on the money that pal.
« Reply #17861 on: May 26, 2023, 09:46:53 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on May 24, 2023, 04:22:40 am
It really hard when the ball behind you in a close range to do anything controlled wise, pass, clearance control it. Like i know there props( and high level ones) but it hard running full speed one way and not having a lot of time to react. If that ball in front of Konsa I would say it a clearance. I just think more of a rebound
The clips there in where looks more in control are still supposed to be ruled off. I get the Overturn more on the offside then not going the monitor with an overturn for mings. And Harrington the Var ref sounds like he a missed another overturn for red card earlier in the season too.

He clearly attempts to play the ball and he clearly swings a foot out at it. Its just a shit touch. I mean, is it a deliberately shit touch - of course not! But he was trying to actively divert the ball away from the player behind him.

Weve all (I assume)  played the sport. Weve all been in the position with the attacker is behind us, and a ball is coming back across goal. We stick a foot out with the full intention of getting something on it to hopefully put the attacker off. Sometimes it works and the ball richochets off your little toe and the feller behind you doesnt get a touch. Yet sometimes you swing at it and it ends up at the foot of Virgil to square for a tap in. Instinctive or not, the intention is to get to the ball to divert it away. To say thats now a block or a deflection is absolutely fucking ridiculous.

 Its a stupid and dishonest interpretation of the offside law.


« Reply #17862 on: May 26, 2023, 10:10:32 am »
I cant believe some people are still wrestling with the idea that it hit the player as a deflection rather than an attempt to play the ball which it clearly was, or some other muddled reason of rules why it means it was disallowed.

Its almost like people are struggling or dont want to believe the refs are actually bias, corrupt and use their powers to fuck over teams they dont like.

Understandably I suppose to wish refs would be more professional but theres a body of evidence proving they are nothing more than closed off little boys club doing whatever they see fit.
« Reply #17863 on: May 26, 2023, 04:31:49 pm »
Okay this is what needs to happen to VAR for offside (and part of this needs to be an acceptance by fans that margin calls in all officiating will swing both ways)

The onfield decision is the onfield decision. No more lines. The VAR looks at the replay and if they cannot CLEARLY dispute the lino just by looking at it for 10 seconds, then the onfield decision stands.

OR

Forget drawing lines to ANY other body part other than the feet. The spirit of the offside rule is to prevent goal hanging. If you're leaning offside, that's just how it is. It might give a bit of an advantage to attackers but then that's true of all teams and defenders will learn to adapt.

OR

a combination of both the above. a centimetre in a split second should not matter.
« Reply #17864 on: June 1, 2023, 06:50:06 pm »
Watching the U20 world cup between Gambia and Uruguay.
Ref went to monitor to review a red card. After reviewing he came back on the pitch and what he said was broadcast.
« Reply #17865 on: June 1, 2023, 06:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  1, 2023, 06:50:06 pm
Watching the U20 world cup between Gambia and Uruguay.
Ref went to monitor to review a red card. After reviewing he came back on the pitch and what he said was broadcast.
Any Clips of this?
Sounds like what happens for NHL and NBA with Reviews
« Reply #17866 on: June 1, 2023, 06:53:26 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on June  1, 2023, 06:51:23 pm
Any Clips of this?
Sounds like what happens for NHL and NBA with Reviews

Whatever conversation he has while at the monitor wasn't broadcast, literally just his decision.
Nothing groundbreaking really as we'd have known the outcome by getting the card out anyway   :D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  1, 2023, 06:53:26 pm
Whatever conversation he has while at the monitor wasn't broadcast, literally just his decision.
Nothing groundbreaking really as we'd have known the outcome by getting the card out anyway   :D
That how it done in NHL and NBA too.
Just happened again. Uruguay red now.

Match between Uruguay and Gambia taking place in Argentina and the ref announcing the decision in English  :D
https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/watch/4NNFkAhS2wnIawdyPtPFre

Example of it here in last night's England game. 1:25 into the video
The bloody Aussies can do it ffs, so the Prem has no excuse (except they are cheating bastards)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DvSu6MSs-U4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DvSu6MSs-U4</a>

Quote from: Romford_Red on May 26, 2023, 04:31:49 pm
Okay this is what needs to happen to VAR for offside (and part of this needs to be an acceptance by fans that margin calls in all officiating will swing both ways)

The onfield decision is the onfield decision. No more lines. The VAR looks at the replay and if they cannot CLEARLY dispute the lino just by looking at it for 10 seconds, then the onfield decision stands.

OR

Forget drawing lines to ANY other body part other than the feet. The spirit of the offside rule is to prevent goal hanging. If you're leaning offside, that's just how it is. It might give a bit of an advantage to attackers but then that's true of all teams and defenders will learn to adapt.

OR

a combination of both the above. a centimetre in a split second should not matter.

Agree.

The first principle should apply to all decisions. If VAR cannot clearly see an infringement (must be clear and not an opinion) then and only then should they inform the ref. If the ref says "I couldn't see it from where I was standing" and suspects a problem then he can ask VAR to show him (or her) the replay.

For offsides, it should only be decided by foot positions. I'm not sure about whether offsides should be black and white or not. If it's not black and white then there's a subjectivity; how far can a player be in front before it's offside? The original purpose was that a player was onside if level but due to the speed of the game, it wasn't always easy to call this. So for me if VAR is used then offside can be a cm but it should be based on the position of the feet. However what if the defender or attacker is on the ground when the ball is played.....do you then use the part of the body that is closest to the goal?
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm
Agree.

The first principle should apply to all decisions. If VAR cannot clearly see an infringement (must be clear and not an opinion) then and only then should they inform the ref. If the ref says "I couldn't see it from where I was standing" and suspects a problem then he can ask VAR to show him (or her) the replay.

For offsides, it should only be decided by foot positions. I'm not sure about whether offsides should be black and white or not. If it's not black and white then there's a subjectivity; how far can a player be in front before it's offside? The original purpose was that a player was onside if level but due to the speed of the game, it wasn't always easy to call this. So for me if VAR is used then offside can be a cm but it should be based on the position of the feet. However what if the defender or attacker is on the ground when the ball is played.....do you then use the part of the body that is closest to the goal?

This is my main reason behind getting rid of the lines and having the VAR official just eyeball it. If you use lines then, as you say, you have to go for a millimeter mattering because you can't have 'only just offside' as that will not be fair.

Remember, before VAR we used to see the replays and analysis without lines and you could pretty much tell what was offside or not. If we accept that some are simply too close to know for sure without lines, then you stick with the lino and just have to accept that.
Mourinho is being charged for pointing out what a disgrace Anthony Taylor is, Klopp got punished for pointing out what a cheating c*nt Tierney is. Thats all well and good, but why do officials get away Scot free? Amongst others, the cheats who decided  not to give a penalty for Rodris handball against Everton cost us the league title. They should be fined a weeks salary and banned for such disgraceful cheating.
Whys the PMGOL run by refs? Why have they got a fucking twitter promoting them pre-game.

Why do we even know their names? The ego on these fuckers.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:12:37 pm
This is my main reason behind getting rid of the lines and having the VAR official just eyeball it. If you use lines then, as you say, you have to go for a millimeter mattering because you can't have 'only just offside' as that will not be fair.

Remember, before VAR we used to see the replays and analysis without lines and you could pretty much tell what was offside or not. If we accept that some are simply too close to know for sure without lines, then you stick with the lino and just have to accept that.

Yeah. Let the ref see the replay with the naked eye and give benefit of doubt to the attacker.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:13:17 pm
Mourinho is being charged for pointing out what a disgrace Anthony Taylor is, Klopp got punished for pointing out what a cheating c*nt Tierney is. Thats all well and good, but why do officials get away Scot free? Amongst others, the cheats who decided  not to give a penalty for Rodris handball against Everton cost us the league title. They should be fined a weeks salary and banned for such disgraceful cheating.

Fair but sorry baldy reffed that game well on weds

If you just blanketly say a ref is shit no matter what you end up sounding like a flat earther and nothing will be taken seriously

This is a huge part of the problem.

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm
Fair but sorry baldy reffed that game well on weds

If you just blanketly say a ref is shit no matter what you end up sounding like a flat earther and nothing will be taken seriously

This is a huge part of the problem.
I didnt watch it, but Ive seen enough games reffed by the baldy manc to know he is a disgrace.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:49:01 pm
The bloody Aussies can do it ffs, so the Prem has no excuse (except they are cheating bastards)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DvSu6MSs-U4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DvSu6MSs-U4</a>


interesting,  the SYP twat...clearly stated in an interview on talkshite, the FIFA rules forbid "live discussion being aired".being released after the game was within their remit, but not live.... So  are the Aussies defying fifa? or is he just being another lying  official??
Quote from: capt k on Today at 12:49:58 am
interesting,  the SYP twat...clearly stated in an interview on talkshite, the FIFA rules forbid "live discussion being aired".being released after the game was within their remit, but not live.... So  are the Aussies defying fifa? or is he just being another lying  official??

Neither, I'm guessing that the audio was released afterwards and dubbed onto the video. The commentators are not reacting to anything the refs are saying, only what the onfield ref is doing, and the commentary and ref audio are not on the same track, so it doesn't seem like they, and viewers, were hearing it live.
