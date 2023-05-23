Okay this is what needs to happen to VAR for offside (and part of this needs to be an acceptance by fans that margin calls in all officiating will swing both ways)



The onfield decision is the onfield decision. No more lines. The VAR looks at the replay and if they cannot CLEARLY dispute the lino just by looking at it for 10 seconds, then the onfield decision stands.



OR



Forget drawing lines to ANY other body part other than the feet. The spirit of the offside rule is to prevent goal hanging. If you're leaning offside, that's just how it is. It might give a bit of an advantage to attackers but then that's true of all teams and defenders will learn to adapt.



OR



a combination of both the above. a centimetre in a split second should not matter.



Agree.The first principle should apply to all decisions. If VAR cannot clearly see an infringement (must be clear and not an opinion) then and only then should they inform the ref. If the ref says "I couldn't see it from where I was standing" and suspects a problem then he can ask VAR to show him (or her) the replay.For offsides, it should only be decided by foot positions. I'm not sure about whether offsides should be black and white or not. If it's not black and white then there's a subjectivity; how far can a player be in front before it's offside? The original purpose was that a player was onside if level but due to the speed of the game, it wasn't always easy to call this. So for me if VAR is used then offside can be a cm but it should be based on the position of the feet. However what if the defender or attacker is on the ground when the ball is played.....do you then use the part of the body that is closest to the goal?