Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 889866 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17160 on: April 17, 2023, 02:38:08 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17161 on: April 17, 2023, 07:59:43 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17162 on: April 17, 2023, 08:46:03 pm »
Would be a penalty for Leeds if that happened in the box. Today's rules just don't make much sense... Thank god for once
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17163 on: April 18, 2023, 04:03:28 pm »
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will officiate on Saturday for the first time since an incident with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Hatzidakis was stood down pending an investigation, but cleared of any wrongdoing by the Football Association.

The official will be assistant referee in the Championship game between Preston and Blackburn at Deepdale.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17164 on: April 18, 2023, 04:04:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 18, 2023, 04:03:28 pm
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will officiate on Saturday for the first time since assaulting Liverpool defender Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Hatzidakis was stood down pending an investigation, but cleared of any wrongdoing by the Football Association.

The official will be assistant referee in the Championship game between Preston and Blackburn at Deepdale.

Edited for accuracy.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17165 on: April 18, 2023, 04:34:42 pm »
We get the dream team... :lmao

Liverpool v Forest

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17166 on: April 19, 2023, 01:52:44 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 18, 2023, 04:34:42 pm
We get the dream team... :lmao

Liverpool v Forest

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

It's sad that they couldn't fit Darren 'My seeing-eye dog hates me" England in there somehow. Having said that, I was surprised we didn't get Elbows as a lino in his first match back...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17167 on: April 19, 2023, 07:17:58 am »
Quote from: stoa on April 19, 2023, 01:52:44 am
It's sad that they couldn't fit Darren 'My seeing-eye dog hates me" England in there somehow. Having said that, I was surprised we didn't get Elbows as a lino in his first match back...
When looking from another angle (albeit not by VAR), the use of "lino" is extraordinarily appropriate in this case. If you first transliterate "lino" to Bulgarian (лайно) and then translate is back to English, it means "shit". I kid you not!

Had to be said...  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17168 on: April 19, 2023, 09:04:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 18, 2023, 04:34:42 pm
We get the dream team... :lmao

Liverpool v Forest

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

Where is Robbos old mate Con?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17169 on: April 19, 2023, 09:19:03 am »
I see Michael Oliver was reffing a Saudi Arabian game last night. Bit odd that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17170 on: April 19, 2023, 02:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 19, 2023, 09:04:51 am
Where is Robbos old mate Con?

The official will be assistant referee in the Championship game between Preston and Blackburn at Deepdale.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17171 on: April 19, 2023, 03:34:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 19, 2023, 02:37:58 pm
The official will be assistant referee in the Championship game between Preston and Blackburn at Deepdale.

Always scrapping between the supporters there, he'll be happy as larry wading into a brawl, elbows flying
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17172 on: April 19, 2023, 03:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 19, 2023, 09:19:03 am
I see Michael Oliver was reffing a Saudi Arabian game last night. Bit odd that.

Newcastle fan so they'll have him onside now 🤔
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17173 on: April 19, 2023, 04:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 19, 2023, 09:19:03 am
I see Michael Oliver was reffing a Saudi Arabian game last night. Bit odd that.

And only gave Ronaldo a yellow card for a headlock take down.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17174 on: April 19, 2023, 05:53:00 pm »
So just to confirm, Michael Oliver is a Newcastle United fan and was reffing a game in Saudi Arabia. PIF is a Saudi Arabian investment fund which owns Newcastle United. Their chair is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. PIF has given legally binding assurances to the Premier League that the club is not controlled by the Saudi State.

Have I got that right?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17175 on: April 19, 2023, 05:56:32 pm »
Should have his contract terminated immediately.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17176 on: April 19, 2023, 05:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 19, 2023, 05:53:00 pm
So just to confirm, Michael Oliver is a Newcastle United fan and was reffing a game in Saudi Arabia. PIF is a Saudi Arabian investment fund which owns Newcastle United. Their chair is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. PIF has given legally binding assurances to the Premier League that the club is not controlled by the Saudi State.

Have I got that right?

And we are challenging Newcastle for a place in the top four, and he's the ref for our game on Saturday.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17177 on: April 19, 2023, 06:33:31 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 19, 2023, 05:58:39 pm
And we are challenging Newcastle for a place in the top four, and he's the ref for our game on Saturday.
Laporte says there is nothing wrong with that. Referees are impartial. Has Oliver been consulted for technical issues by Saudi Arabia?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17178 on: April 19, 2023, 06:37:24 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 19, 2023, 05:58:39 pm
And we are challenging Newcastle for a place in the top four, and he's the ref for our game on Saturday.
Interesting that previously that he didn't do any games against relegation rivals when Newcastle were in the mix.

Now he gets to do games against rivals for a CL spot.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17179 on: April 19, 2023, 06:44:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 19, 2023, 06:37:24 pm
Interesting that previously that he didn't do any games against relegation rivals when Newcastle were in the mix.

Now he gets to do games against rivals for a CL spot.

Well its our own fault for Robbo headbutting that lino elbow the other week 🤣
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17180 on: April 19, 2023, 06:44:52 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 19, 2023, 05:58:39 pm
And we are challenging Newcastle for a place in the top four, and he's the ref for our game on Saturday.

As if it's not bad enough that we have to face Manc refs every other week.

Bring in impartial foreign officials.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17181 on: April 19, 2023, 07:43:06 pm »
Some wonderful doublespeak here ...

Quote
Premier League to appoint new coaches, VAR specialists to continue improved standards

Howard Webb is to appoint a team of new coaches and VAR specialists to help improve standards further, with the frequency of errors markedly reduced since he came in as the Premier League's chief refereeing officer.

Stats collated by the five-man Independent Key Match Incidents Panel -- made up of three former players and one representative appointed by the Premier League and PGMOL, the body which controls refereeing in England -- show that the total number of VAR-related errors dropped from 18 in the first part of the season to 12.

The number of missed interventions -- when the VAR should have stepped in but didn't -- have almost halved from 12 to 7, to one every 21.4 games rather than one every 12.2 games.

The panel reported:

   - 83 correct interventions during 2022-23 season so far

   - 33.3% fewer incorrect interventions, in more games, since the return after the World Cup -- 4, compared to 6 pre-World Cup

   - Missed interventions down from 12 to 7

All key match incidents are assessed on a week-to-week basis by the panel, but stats alone only tell part of the story. Players, coaches and fans are often left frustrated by a perceived lack of decision-making.

Webb believes that good officiating starts on field, and wants to reduce the number of errors as much as possible with subjective decisions. However, Webb will have to balance admitting mistakes with managing expectations.

Earlier this month, Brighton & Hove Albion felt they had been on the wrong end of five VAR decisions in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur; ESPN sources have said that the panel concluded only one was incorrect in the VAR hub.

Webb conceded after the game that Karou Mitoma should have been awarded a spot kick after he was tripped by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but the VAR, Michael Salisbury, took no action.

But the independent panel said the decision not to award a penalty for a shirt pull by Clement Lenglet on Lewis Dunk wasn't a clear and obvious error, and there was insufficient evidence for the VAR to award Mitoma's goal after it was ruled out for handball. Both, however, should have been given by the referee, Stuart Attwell.

The panel agreed with the VAR intervention to rule out Alexis Mac Allister's goal for handball, while agreed there was no handball offence by Lenglet in the first half.

Similarly, the panel ruled that the Marcus Rashford onside decision in the Manchester derby, and allowing Bruno Fernandes' goal, was not incorrect in law by either the referee or the VAR -- though it did note that offside would have been a better decision on the field.

It shows that while stats might be improving, Webb and the rest of the management team face a battle to win the war of hearts and minds where VAR is concerned.

Webb has already taken clear action to improve standards, with the only two full-time VARs in the Premier League no longer officiating games.

Lee Mason left his role by mutual consent in February after the latest in a series of high-profile errors saw him miss a player in an offside position for Brentford's equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Feb. 11.

Since that same weekend Mike Dean hasn't been given another VAR appointment, with ESPN sources saying performance levels have been an issue, and while he remains on the roster of VAR officials it seems certain he will depart in the summer.

Webb now wants a pool of VAR specialists to enhance the overall performance, though this may take time to implement.

The role will be open to all referees throughout the English game, from Premier League level down to League 2, and could see officials specializing in VAR or taking on a dual role with their on-pitch duties.

Webb wants to make sure the referees who go on to take VAR roles are proficient, and not using it as just a stepping stone after retirement. Anyone who wants to become a VAR will be put through a rigorous assessment process.

Martin Atkinson is currently the only coach assigned to Select Group 1, the list of referees who take charge of games in the Premier League. Additional coaches are to be appointed to improve training and mentorship at the elite level and enhance the Elite Referee Development Plan, set up to revamp officiating in England.

Former Premier League assistant referee Adam Gale-Watts will become PGMOL's new technical director, responsible for integrating coaching and training strategies; Jon Moss will replace Gale-Watts as the Select Group director, managing and delivering the performance of Select Group 1 and 2 (PL & Championship) match officials.

Trials of semi-automated offside technology are being carried out, which would see the Premier League adopt the same system has used in UEFA competition, but this is unlikely to be implemented until the start of the 2024-25 season.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4928105/premier-league-to-appoint-new-coaches-var-specialists-to-continue-improved-standards

So stats are improving by redefining errors. ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17182 on: April 19, 2023, 08:02:27 pm »
And similar from the Beeb:

What do the latest VAR statistics say?

12 errors have been identified since the World Cup in the 150 games played - not including the last match week of fixtures - and down from 18 in the first 16 match weeks.

Four of these were incorrect VAR interventions, seven were missed interventions and one related to a referee being told to check his decision on the pitchside monitor, then sticking with it when it should have been changed.

It means incorrect interventions have reduced to one every 37.5 games, as opposed to six in the 16 rounds before the World Cup, when the rate was one in every 24.3 games.

For missed interventions, the rate has gone from one in every 12.2 games to one every 21.4 games.




Nothing to see here, move along.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17183 on: April 19, 2023, 08:04:30 pm »
^^^ Improvement. Catastrophic improvement.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17184 on: April 19, 2023, 08:19:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 19, 2023, 07:43:06 pm
Some wonderful doublespeak here ...

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4928105/premier-league-to-appoint-new-coaches-var-specialists-to-continue-improved-standards

So stats are improving by redefining errors. ;D

That Rashford decision is where the whole system of VAR falls down. It's one of the worst decisions i've ever seen in football.

How can VAR overturn that and say Rashford isn't interfering with play when the lino puts his flag up? He's a mile offside when the ball is played into him, hence the flag, although it should have gone up straight away.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17185 on: April 19, 2023, 08:20:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 19, 2023, 07:43:06 pm
Some wonderful doublespeak here ...

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4928105/premier-league-to-appoint-new-coaches-var-specialists-to-continue-improved-standards

So stats are improving by redefining errors. ;D

Anyone else seen a goal given when offside like Rashford against us ?? Fine lines etc funny swear other night VVD was given offside.

Panel decided 1 out of 5 decided nothing to see here who was on the panel Sheringham Sherwood Hoddle Kane Jenas ?

That Brighton game was worst ive seen I think in any game
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17186 on: April 19, 2023, 09:07:25 pm »
We shouldn't bother shooting for goal any more. Just whack the ball at an opponent's arm from point blank range and we'll get half a dozen penalties per game.

Ok, we'll probably miss most of them, but that's the only logical way football is going.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17187 on: April 20, 2023, 10:15:38 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 18, 2023, 04:34:42 pm
We get the dream team... :lmao

Liverpool v Forest

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

This league is just a piss take every week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17188 on: April 20, 2023, 10:21:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 19, 2023, 06:44:52 pm
As if it's not bad enough that we have to face Manc refs every other week.

Bring in impartial foreign officials.

We've got the full house this weekend ;D

Oh and the ref in the Abu Dhabi game last night was dodgy as
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17189 on: April 20, 2023, 03:24:19 pm »
Noticed Michael Oliver was the ref as C.Ronaldo got a player in a headlock and wrestled him to the floor.

Yellow card of course, because that's not incredibly dangerous play... Nice to see they are equally as shit when off doing their extra money trips to the middle east.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17190 on: April 20, 2023, 04:32:29 pm »
There's probably £1m reasons why he came up with that decision.

How's he get that gig anyway, are refs freelance or something? They go on about how we couldn't have foreign refs yet ours get to swan off like that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17191 on: April 20, 2023, 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 20, 2023, 04:32:29 pm
There's probably £1m reasons why he came up with that decision.

How's he get that gig anyway, are refs freelance or something? They go on about how we couldn't have foreign refs yet ours get to swan off like that.

Never knew this, but they are classed as self employed. PGMOL won a case against HMRC last year in relation to League 1 and League 2 referees, but I expect this applies to all levels of referees under PGMOL

Employment status of football referees
A recent First-Tier Tribunal case examined the complex issue of whether a group of 60 football referees should be classified as employees or self-employed. HMRC argued that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) was the employer of the group of football referees in question. On this basis, HMRC raised assessments for a total of £583,874.07 relating to Income Tax and National Insurance Contributions in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 tax years.

By way of background, PGMOL provides referees and other match officials for matches in the most significant national football competitions, in particular the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the EFL. The referees to which this appeal relates undertake refereeing in their spare time, typically alongside other full-time employment. These referees primarily refereed League 1 and 2 matches.

HMRC argued that individual engagements to officiate at matches were contracts of employment. PGMOL appealed to the Tribunal on the basis that the referees in question were self-employed, and that further there was in fact no contractual relationship between the company and the referees.

The Tribunal was ultimately satisfied that PGMOL did not have a sufficient degree of control of the individual engagements to satisfy the test of an employment relationship. The Tribunal therefore, concluded that the referees in question should be considered self-employed and were not employed under contracts of service during the periods under appeal. PGMOLs appeal was allowed. This case could have important implications for referees and other sports officials working in their spare time.

https://www.aspirationsaccountancy.co.uk/employment-status-of-football-referees/#:~:text=The%20Tribunal%20therefore%2C%20concluded%20that,during%20the%20periods%20under%20appeal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17192 on: April 20, 2023, 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 20, 2023, 03:24:19 pm
Noticed Michael Oliver was the ref as C.Ronaldo got a player in a headlock and wrestled him to the floor.

Yellow card of course, because that's not incredibly dangerous play... Nice to see they are equally as shit when off doing their extra money trips to the middle east.

He's an excellent referee remember :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17193 on: April 20, 2023, 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 20, 2023, 04:58:22 pm
Never knew this, but they are classed as self employed. PGMOL won a case against HMRC last year in relation to League 1 and League 2 referees, but I expect this applies to all levels of referees under PGMOL

Employment status of football referees
A recent First-Tier Tribunal case examined the complex issue of whether a group of 60 football referees should be classified as employees or self-employed. HMRC argued that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) was the employer of the group of football referees in question. On this basis, HMRC raised assessments for a total of £583,874.07 relating to Income Tax and National Insurance Contributions in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 tax years.

By way of background, PGMOL provides referees and other match officials for matches in the most significant national football competitions, in particular the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the EFL. The referees to which this appeal relates undertake refereeing in their spare time, typically alongside other full-time employment. These referees primarily refereed League 1 and 2 matches.

HMRC argued that individual engagements to officiate at matches were contracts of employment. PGMOL appealed to the Tribunal on the basis that the referees in question were self-employed, and that further there was in fact no contractual relationship between the company and the referees.

The Tribunal was ultimately satisfied that PGMOL did not have a sufficient degree of control of the individual engagements to satisfy the test of an employment relationship. The Tribunal therefore, concluded that the referees in question should be considered self-employed and were not employed under contracts of service during the periods under appeal. PGMOLs appeal was allowed. This case could have important implications for referees and other sports officials working in their spare time.

https://www.aspirationsaccountancy.co.uk/employment-status-of-football-referees/#:~:text=The%20Tribunal%20therefore%2C%20concluded%20that,during%20the%20periods%20under%20appeal.


Another reason for the PL to fuck them off and start from scratch with competent refs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17194 on: April 20, 2023, 08:39:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 20, 2023, 05:14:31 pm
He's an excellent referee remember :lmao

Echo has a story today about how we should be worried Oliver might fuck off to the Middle East permanently like Webb and Clattenburg did. What a fucking tragedy that would be ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17195 on: April 21, 2023, 07:16:00 am »
Michael Oliver shouldn't be anywhere near the PL now that Newcastle are what they are anyway. Weird how he's now allowed to referee games that will impact on them. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17196 on: Today at 12:44:02 am »
Leeds v Leicester Tuesday:

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17197 on: Today at 12:46:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:44:02 am
Leeds v Leicester Tuesday:

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.
Will he elbow the VAR referee?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17198 on: Today at 01:00:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:46:31 am
Will he elbow the VAR referee?

It's good though that they try to have someone with first hand knowledge of violent behaviour in the VAR booth to make all the tough calls about what could be violent behaviour. Then again, I'm not sure I want someone to make that call who likes to throw an elbow at a player, because he was yelling at him...
