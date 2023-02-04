I can't think of many instances this season where we should have had a penalty. Unlike a couple of years ago, where we had a barrage of awful decisions, I think it's been fairly even for us this season.



I can remember two on Salah off the top of my head - One blocked in the area running down the right, one clearly tapped on the ankle as he beat his man. The handball against Wolves.Seen a few that 'could' have given - none even considered or looked at by VAR. Just simply ignored by the refs which you completely expect and by the media which now, sadly, you completely expect as well.The Premier League and football hasn't been a sport for a while. It's a pantomime with themes and tropes, good guys and bad guys (Good guys usually English, bad guys usually 'dirty diving foreigners'). This year there is a new narrative and certain clubs are getting every decision going, some aren't. It looks more or less scripted, with the odd team able to buck the trend and change the narrative for a game.But it all 'evens out in the end' dontchaknow