Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16400 on: February 4, 2023, 10:04:28 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February  4, 2023, 09:20:03 pm
Not a penalty for handball on the line in our match. Neil Mellor was adamant it was a handball and said this is why VAR was introduced to the game to catch "obvious" errors.

When the replay came on he was twice as sure. Then of course Lee Mason went for a coffee.

Would that have changed the match? Who knows. But the point stands, it should have been an obvious call.
I have just made the point in another thread, that we haven't got a penalty in the league all season. The last one I could find was on 02 April last season.
Utd, on the other hand (pardon the pun) were given another helping hand today to make sure they broke the deadlock early in the game
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16401 on: Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm »

From the Mail (apologies) - though an alternative Mail-free link to it can be found below...


'Arsenal fury as it emerges VAR Lee Mason FORGOT to draw offside lines when reviewing Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford at the Emirates in a major error that could affect the title race':-

Brentford equalised thanks to an Ivan Toney to earn a point against Arsenal
The goal was checked for offside before eventually being given by VAR
However, VAR official Lee Mason forgot to draw the offside lines when checking

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11740619/VAR-Lee-Mason-FORGOT-draw-offside-lines-reviewing-Ivan-Toneys-controversial-equaliser.html


^ instead of clicking on the Daily Heil - the article can be read in full here - https://archive.is/Uesxg 


a video of the goal: 'Arsenal 1 - [1] Brentford - Ivan Toney equaliser on 74' - https://dubz.co/c/10s7t8 & https://streamin.me/v/4be6ab26






Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16402 on: Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm »

'Human error cited as reason why @OfficialBHAFC goal wrongly ruled out for offside at Selhurst Park this afternoon. Two players in close proximity and line drawn from the one furthest forward rather than the one nearer the goal.' - https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1624514322331275265 (BBC 'journalist')


The wrongly disallowed goal: Estupinan vs Crystal Palace on 33' - https://streamin.me/v/3e0752ab


'An Estupinan goal was ruled offside after the VAR identified the wrong defender as the last man. A stunning level of incompetence.' - https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1624516394854281217





Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16403 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
'Arsenal fury as it emerges VAR Lee Mason FORGOT to draw offside lines when reviewing Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford at the Emirates in a major error that could affect the title race':-

Said it in the match thread, they only looked at one potential offside and didn't seem to review the other.

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:40:00 pm
That Brentford goal looked offside, VAR was looking at the wrong phase of play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16404 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
From the Mail (apologies) - though an alternative Mail-free link to it can be found below...


'Arsenal fury as it emerges VAR Lee Mason FORGOT to draw offside lines when reviewing Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford at the Emirates in a major error that could affect the title race':-

Brentford equalised thanks to an Ivan Toney to earn a point against Arsenal
The goal was checked for offside before eventually being given by VAR
However, VAR official Lee Mason forgot to draw the offside lines when checking

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11740619/VAR-Lee-Mason-FORGOT-draw-offside-lines-reviewing-Ivan-Toneys-controversial-equaliser.html


^ instead of clicking on the Daily Heil - the article can be read in full here - https://archive.is/Uesxg 


a video of the goal: 'Arsenal 1 - [1] Brentford - Ivan Toney equaliser on 74' - https://dubz.co/c/10s7t8 & https://streamin.me/v/4be6ab26








They are desperate to bring somehow ManUtd into the mix for the title race.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 12:10:12 am »
just cheating bastards but lets laugh if it stops liverpool lose the league , but coming to roost now
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 08:21:12 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm
They are desperate to bring somehow ManUtd into the mix for the title race.

Didn't see the game, which one was actually checked?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 09:14:59 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm




No 20 is offside, No5 is getting his shirt pulled and there is a wrestling match going on outside the D. 2-1 on fouls for Arsenal there.

Bent as fuck that decision, forgot to draw the lines my arse, straight up cheating
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 09:33:12 am »
The Brighton decision is the most bat shit crazy of them all. How can the VAR not see that there is another Palace player stood BEHIND where they've drawn the line?!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 09:37:09 am »
If it's not bad enough that you can't celebrate when your team score now, or if a goal goes in somewhere you need to wait 5 minutes to let VAR do its thing before you know it's actually counted, but you can't even trust them to get decisions right with something as binary as offside.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 09:38:09 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:21:12 am
Didn't see the game, which one was actually checked?

From what they've shown on TV, they only checked the first one, and decided he wasn't interfering with play. And then forgot to have a look at what followed.

A bit like Coote deciding Van Dijk was offside, so it didn't matter he was later assaulted by Pickford.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 09:38:27 am »
The only saving grace was the offsides. Just bin it, officials clearly too incompetent to make it worthwhile. The payoff for missing out on instant euphoria isn't worth it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 09:43:45 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:38:27 am
The only saving grace was the offsides. Just bin it, officials clearly too incompetent to make it worthwhile. The payoff for missing out on instant euphoria isn't worth it.

It's just not worth it. Look at the West Ham game yesterday, a winning goal gets ruled out minutes later for a fractional offside (right decision but pre-VAR nobody is too bothered by a goal like that) and then misses a stonewall pen a few minutes later.

It's just not a reliable system and takes so much away from the game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 09:44:23 am »
Howard Webb has sure improved things
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 09:46:05 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:44:23 am
Howard Webb has sure improved things

For United yeah  :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:44:23 am
Howard Webb has sure improved things

ha ha refs had shocker today. Good thing is that it can't be as bad today. Man Utd aren't playing today are they?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 10:10:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:44:23 am
Howard Webb has sure improved things
Babel was right, the Webb is shite
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »

Meanwhile In Scotland, fans give their opinion on some of the match officials....


'The only correct VAR call this weekend in the country':-

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 11:13:40 am »
Liverpool and Bournmouth only two sides in the league not to be awarded a single penalty all season

Bournmouth - 6 against. Liverpool - 3 against.

(Note that those two teams don't appear on this list as they haven't had any penalties: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/topErhalteneElfmeter/wettbewerb/GB1 )
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:48:30 am
ha ha refs had shocker today. Good thing is that it can't be as bad today. Man Utd aren't playing today are they?

Leeds 2 - Manchester United 3 (Penalty 84, 88, 98)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16420 on: Today at 11:16:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:13:40 am
Liverpool and Bournmouth only two sides in the league not to be awarded a single penalty all season

Bournmouth - 6 against. Liverpool - 3 against.

(Note that those two teams don't appear on this list as they haven't had any penalties: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/topErhalteneElfmeter/wettbewerb/GB1 )

I can't think of many instances this season where we should have had a penalty. Unlike a couple of years ago, where we had a barrage of awful decisions, I think it's been fairly even for us this season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16421 on: Today at 11:26:40 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:16:21 am
I can't think of many instances this season where we should have had a penalty. Unlike a couple of years ago, where we had a barrage of awful decisions, I think it's been fairly even for us this season.

I can remember two on Salah off the top of my head - One blocked in the area running down the right, one clearly tapped on the ankle as he beat his man. The handball against Wolves.

Seen a few that 'could' have given - none even considered or looked at by VAR. Just simply ignored by the refs which you completely expect and by the media which now, sadly, you completely expect as well.

The Premier League and football hasn't been a sport for a while. It's a pantomime with themes and tropes, good guys and bad guys (Good guys usually English, bad guys usually 'dirty diving foreigners'). This year there is a new narrative and certain clubs are getting every decision going, some aren't. It looks more or less scripted, with the odd team able to buck the trend and change the narrative for a game.

But it all 'evens out in the end' dontchaknow
« Reply #16422 on: Today at 11:35:30 am »
Can't recall the first two, the against Wolves was early in the second half? I don't think that one was a penalty.

The only I can remember we should have had was the Arsenal one, with Gabriel's handball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16423 on: Today at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:16:21 am
I can't think of many instances this season where we should have had a penalty. Unlike a couple of years ago, where we had a barrage of awful decisions, I think it's been fairly even for us this season.

Arsenal handball the most obvious one Id say.

Salah does get fouled quite abit I agree some are not what in an ideal world see given as pens but if some of them challenges are on Rashford/Kane we know the outcome all you want is fairness not decisions given to you.
