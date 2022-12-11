« previous next »
Quote from: thejbs on December 11, 2022, 08:16:04 pm
Not a chance. Those things were whims and easily dropped. Millions has been spent on the VAR infrastructure. Itll be refined and (hopefully) improved, but its not going anywhere.
Not in its current form. I'm all for the AI version of the offside. I've argued many times in this thread that VAR should be used for anything else, but not for offsides because there are better technologies. Triangulation would have been very cheap compared to the current VAR technology and AI. That's all that was needed for the offsides, but hey-ho. I don't have too much complains about the rest of the VAR remit, except for the application. VAR should be able to help the ref make the right decision, not look for "clear and obvious error". If VAR thinks it's a penalty and the ref didn't call it, send him to the monitor.

As for Golden Goal, we have to remember that it came from shouts to help the players and prevent injuries due to high game loads. All good on the surface... And that wasn't a whim (Silver Goal was). In fact, it was liked by many top players, who spoke in support at the time. The issue was that it took the concept of the game in a different direction. The game was played in a certain time, in which you count the goals; time was the important equalizer. You restart after a goal and get a chance of a comeback. That's what Golden Goal eliminated, and it put the importance on the goal. Hence, the game became defensive-oriented in extra time. Silver Goal put the emphasis back on time, but the benefits that Golden Goal offered were practically gone by that time.

And I remember other stupid rules... Shortly after the 3-point system was introduced across Europe, some countries did not award any points to either team, if the game ended in a 0-0 draw. The workabout was teams secretly agreed to score each other a goal within the first few min and start playing at 1-1. Really stupid rule, lasted one or two years.
Quote from: farawayred on December 11, 2022, 08:32:56 pm
And I remember other stupid rules... Shortly after the 3-point system was introduced across Europe, some countries did not award any points to either team, if the game ended in a 0-0 draw. The workabout was teams secretly agreed to score each other a goal within the first few min and start playing at 1-1. Really stupid rule, lasted one or two years.

Out of interest, where was this? :)
Quote from: Iska on December 11, 2022, 10:19:26 am
I fundamentally and completely disagree with you.  You fix limits you can live with and play within those limits, and adapt everything else to that.  Its almost a philosophical point, about how to live in a world that never can be perfect.  Seeking perfection is a fools errand.
Perhaps next time you should fundamentally and completely read what I'm actually saying before donning the beret. ;)
Quote from: farawayred on December 11, 2022, 08:32:56 pm
Not in its current form. I'm all for the AI version of the offside. I've argued many times in this thread that VAR should be used for anything else, but not for offsides because there are better technologies. Triangulation would have been very cheap compared to the current VAR technology and AI. That's all that was needed for the offsides, but hey-ho. I don't have too much complains about the rest of the VAR remit, except for the application. VAR should be able to help the ref make the right decision, not look for "clear and obvious error". If VAR thinks it's a penalty and the ref didn't call it, send him to the monitor.

As for Golden Goal, we have to remember that it came from shouts to help the players and prevent injuries due to high game loads. All good on the surface... And that wasn't a whim (Silver Goal was). In fact, it was liked by many top players, who spoke in support at the time. The issue was that it took the concept of the game in a different direction. The game was played in a certain time, in which you count the goals; time was the important equalizer. You restart after a goal and get a chance of a comeback. That's what Golden Goal eliminated, and it put the importance on the goal. Hence, the game became defensive-oriented in extra time. Silver Goal put the emphasis back on time, but the benefits that Golden Goal offered were practically gone by that time.

And I remember other stupid rules... Shortly after the 3-point system was introduced across Europe, some countries did not award any points to either team, if the game ended in a 0-0 draw. The workabout was teams secretly agreed to score each other a goal within the first few min and start playing at 1-1. Really stupid rule, lasted one or two years.

My point was that implementing those two things you mentioned didnt involve millions spent and years of development. Football has invested heavily in VAR so there will be no volte-face.
Quote from: BoRed on December 11, 2022, 09:36:12 pm
Out of interest, where was this? :)
In Bulgaria, but they adopted it from somewhere else; I don't know where from.

EDIT: I stand corrected, that happened before the 3-point rule was implemented in Bulgaria in 1993, but probably because it already existed in England (and maybe a few other countries). The rule lasted 3 years.

1984/85
As of this season no points are awarded for scoreless draws (0:0).
Those are denoted in the table under the "d" column, with score
draws under the "D" column.
https://www.rsssf.org/tablesb/bulghist.html

Quote from: thejbs on December 11, 2022, 10:37:23 pm
My point was that implementing those two things you mentioned didnt involve millions spent and years of development. Football has invested heavily in VAR so there will be no volte-face.
I understand. I just wanted to say that they could have achieved better results faster by triangulation, as opposed to spending money on that Hawk Eye technology just for the decisions to be fucked up by a daft human...
Quote from: Knight on December 11, 2022, 06:17:46 am
Yes limited referrals is very good. Also in cricket theres a preference or bias towards the umpires original call when its marginal. And that bias is black and white - no one is having to decide in the moment if it's umpire's call. Then theres the question of ultra edge which, a bit like goal like tech, sticks in its lane. Basically in cricket it works brilliantly.
This is the best thing about the way it is used in cricket.  They accept that the technology is not perfect and they make allowances for that.  It's the biggest problem I have with the way it's used in football.
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 11, 2022, 09:38:21 am
That's not really what I'm talking about. What I mean is that officials need to officate according to the rules of the sport and to always be officiating to the best of their abilities. Not based on whether a team has 'referrals' left or not.

We've seen already with VAR how officials are ducking decisions and leaving it to VAR. That is also a problem. But add referrals to that as well and we're turning football into something very different to what it should be.

You've jumped into a conversation about the best way of limiting technology use in referring given the tendency is for technology to do more and more. 'If you can do something with tech, you should do something with tech' is so baked into our assumptions that we mostly don't even question it. So the question is how do you set limits on tech in a helpful way, if you insist on using it in the first place. I'm not saying referrals would work in football, cricket was just being used as an example of a sport that has managed to keep technology from dominating. As for missing the point of your post, apologies, but in my defence, you seem to have slightly missed the point of the wider conversation.
Quote from: Knight on December 12, 2022, 12:00:56 pm
You've jumped into a conversation about the best way of limiting technology use in referring given the tendency is for technology to do more and more. 'If you can do something with tech, you should do something with tech' is so baked into our assumptions that we mostly don't even question it. So the question is how do you set limits on tech in a helpful way, if you insist on using it in the first place. I'm not saying referrals would work in football, cricket was just being used as an example of a sport that has managed to keep technology from dominating. As for missing the point of your post, apologies, but in my defence, you seem to have slightly missed the point of the wider conversation.
I haven't really, I'm just very against the concept of a referral system in football and will never miss an opportunity to make that clear whenver it is brought up. It's not the first time in this thread (or this site) and it won't be the last, because the idea does keep being mentioned.

Indeed I would suggest a 'referral system' as an example of 'just because you can, doesn't mean you should', or phrased differently, 'just because another sport uses it doesn't mean football should adopt it', which I think is very much in keeping with the ideas you have developed over successive posts.

It's not just technology per se that holds a siren song quality for administrators and fans. This crosspollinating call of 'well SPORT X uses it, so why not football' is a common refrain from people who just can't leave well alone. As a way of developing the game that approach is just as potentially damaging as 'if you can do something with tech, you should do something with tech'

Quote from: Lusty on December 12, 2022, 09:26:08 am
This is the best thing about the way it is used in cricket.  They accept that the technology is not perfect and they make allowances for that.  It's the biggest problem I have with the way it's used in football.
I think they try to do the same with football which is why a lot of decisions that come down to interpretation aren't overruled.  The Trent push on Sessegnon is a good example where if the referee had given it then I'm sure VAR wouldn't have overruled but similarly VAR didn't overrule to give it after the referee hadn't.  They also have the "we think you got it wrong but will you another look to decide" option of calling the referee to review the footage on a screen.

They have clearly decided however that offsides are a simple black and white decision and if the on-pitch officials missed an extremely narrow call then they will overrule it.  I'm in two minds on that as it feels really pedantic at times but equally it would be weird to go with a narrow but wrong decision when you have the technology to correct it.

I'd feel a lot easier about the decisions if they shared the discussions the officials are having.  It would remove that hint of conspiracy that comes with certain officials and certain clubs.
Quote from: Lusty on December 12, 2022, 09:26:08 am
This is the best thing about the way it is used in cricket.  They accept that the technology is not perfect and they make allowances for that.  It's the biggest problem I have with the way it's used in football.
This.
Quote from: thaddeus on December 12, 2022, 04:37:02 pm
I think they try to do the same with football which is why a lot of decisions that come down to interpretation aren't overruled.  The Trent push on Sessegnon is a good example where if the referee had given it then I'm sure VAR wouldn't have overruled but similarly VAR didn't overrule to give it after the referee hadn't.  They also have the "we think you got it wrong but will you another look to decide" option of calling the referee to review the footage on a screen.

They have clearly decided however that offsides are a simple black and white decision and if the on-pitch officials missed an extremely narrow call then they will overrule it.  I'm in two minds on that as it feels really pedantic at times but equally it would be weird to go with a narrow but wrong decision when you have the technology to correct it.

I'd feel a lot easier about the decisions if they shared the discussions the officials are having.  It would remove that hint of conspiracy that comes with certain officials and certain clubs.

i'd like to hear everything the referees say - and what the players say to them
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64057906

Premier League video assistant referees have made six incorrect interventions this season - and also missed another six incidents when they should have stepped in.

A five-person independent panel was introduced this season to conduct a weekly review of Key Match Incidents (KMI) for all top-flight games.

BBC Sport understands the panel has gone through hundreds of incidents and identified 48 situations when VAR needed to get involved, with 42 correct decisions made.

However, it found six incidents were missed completely and on another six occasions, VAR overturned on-field decisions that had initially been right.

It is not known what the individual decisions were but the Premier League's newly appointed chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, is determined to improve standards.

Given the time he spent in Major League Soccer (MLS), where VAR has been in use since 2017, it is no surprise Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, is an advocate of the system.

However, he does realise its implementation in the English game has not gone smoothly.

It is understood a new VAR coach, whose background is in rugby league, has now been appointed and that Webb intends to visit all top-flight clubs and some in the Football League early in the new year to discuss officiating within the game as a whole.
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 21, 2022, 06:34:12 pm
it is no surprise Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, is an advocate of the system.

It is indeed no surprise. That was the worst refereed World Cup final I can remember*, he certainly could have done with some help that day.

* probably the worst since 1966 ;)
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 21, 2022, 06:34:12 pm
Premier League video assistant referees have made six incorrect interventions this season - and also missed another six incidents when they should have stepped in.
Apparently, these six:
Quote
The six incorrect VAR overturns

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa
Penalty conceded (scored on the rebound by Wilfried Zaha) for handball by Lucas Digne, 55th minute

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy, 90th minute

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell own goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, 51st minute

Man United 3-1 Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli goal disallowed for a foul in the buildup by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen, 12th minute

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa
Douglas Luiz sent off for violent conduct against Aleksandar Mitrovic, 61st minute

Nottingham Forest 1-3 Brentford
Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa, 44th minute
https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4836068/arsenals-goal-at-manchester-united-among-6-var-errors-in-premier-league
Quote from: BoRed on December 21, 2022, 09:14:46 pm
Apparently, these six:https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4836068/arsenals-goal-at-manchester-united-among-6-var-errors-in-premier-league

Phew..

And there's me thinking VAR screwed LFC a few times. Apparently not. Nothing to see here.
Quote from: BoRed on December 21, 2022, 09:14:46 pm
Apparently, these six:https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4836068/arsenals-goal-at-manchester-united-among-6-var-errors-in-premier-league
Which are the ones var should have stepped in for?
Quote from: RedG13 on December 22, 2022, 03:31:25 am
Which are the ones var should have stepped in for?

No idea, they didn't publish those.
Quote from: BoRed on December 22, 2022, 07:32:38 am
No idea, they didn't publish those.
I assume those additional six are pretty obvious but it's telling that they haven't published them.

In the grander scheme though it's just pupils marking their own homework.  Do they really expect us to believe VAR has only made 12 errors so far across all the ~300 Premier League games played this season?!

The problem is that there's so much room for interpretation that most close VAR decisions can be argued as being correct in isolation.  It's not until you take a step further back and compare very similar incidents from different matches and involving different teams, often with the same officials, that the poor application of VAR is obvious.

It's interesting that with the tiny sample size put forward Arsenal would appear hard done by with VAR this season.  From what I've seen they've had many, many more marginal calls go in their favour than against them.  Not intended to be picking on Arsenal - I hope in the absence of us near the top they win the league this season - but it highlights how pointless the release of those six decisions is.
Coote carrying on where he left off in that Ev game

He may as well wear a T Shirt with I Hate Liverpool on it



Good night for the tin foil hat brigade
Makes me laugh when the commentators say the ref has let a lot go,  like yeah all one way.

Coote is so biased against us its untrue
Shit ref, but we're far too nice as a team.  :(
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 22, 2022, 09:40:15 pm
Two instances of violent conduct now by City, both unpunished. Is VAR even working tonight? Blatantly pushing someone over is at least a yellow. Gundogan should be shown a red. Absolute dogshite refereeing.

No VAR in the cup is there?
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 22, 2022, 09:40:15 pm
Two instances of violent conduct now by City, both unpunished. Is VAR even working tonight? Blatantly pushing someone over is at least a yellow. Gundogan should be shown a red. Absolute dogshite refereeing.

There is no VAR tonight, I don't understand why though.
There is no VAR tonight, I don't understand why though.
Ah, that's why they're being bigger c*nts than usual then......
Coote is the worst gobshite to wield a whistle since Brian Glover in Kes
Coote just giving every decision against us, sure its just a coincidence
Quote from: cdav on December 22, 2022, 09:48:04 pm
Coote just giving every decision against us, sure its just a coincidence

Has been doing it since he first appeared in Premier League. Him and Pawson are majestic combos of incompetence and malice.
I miss VAR  ;D
VAR made ZERO mistakes today! Kudos to PGMOL for the improvements!

;D
Coote as bent as I expected.
So Webb is in charge now as of December 1st. Here's what I have to assume is his first comments. Guess we'll see.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4837553/howard-webb-wants-greater-var-transparency-in-premier-league
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm
So Webb is in charge now as of December 1st. Here's what I have to assume is his first comments. Guess we'll see.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4837553/howard-webb-wants-greater-var-transparency-in-premier-league

Webb is a c*nt. Fuck him. Shithouse Manc. Twat.

Sorry?

What's going on?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm
So Webb is in charge now as of December 1st. Here's what I have to assume is his first comments. Guess we'll see.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4837553/howard-webb-wants-greater-var-transparency-in-premier-league

The reffing surely can't get any worse right?  Hopefully he has a positive impact and starts relegating the shit referees who continue to make mistakes to lower leagues. 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm
So Webb is in charge now as of December 1st. Here's what I have to assume is his first comments. Guess we'll see.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4837553/howard-webb-wants-greater-var-transparency-in-premier-league
Let's ignore the person for a moment


Mike Riley, who wore an identical shirt, got rid of the independent body ranking the referees' performances. Howard Webb brought it back, and we had the first report on VAR outside of PGMOL personnel. Kudos where they are due.
