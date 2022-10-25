« previous next »
The handball rule has become totally ridiculous. Is it possible PGMOL have made it so ambiguous so that the officials can just do what they want and always have a ready made alibi?
Quote from: JRed on October 25, 2022, 09:11:21 am
The handball rule has become totally ridiculous. Is it possible PGMOL have made it so ambiguous so that the officials can just do what they want and always have a ready made alibi?

You mean is it possible that PGMOL have applied the same principle to handballs they have applied to red cards, penalties, time wasting and so on?
Hmmm.. might be something in there.
Quote from: Zlen on October 25, 2022, 09:28:35 am
You mean is it possible that PGMOL have applied the same principle to handballs they have applied to red cards, penalties, time wasting and so on?
Hmmm.. might be something in there.
Ha, very true. The handball rule has become a total farce now tho.
They choose to do this. It's effectively the organisational policy at this stage. It's sad to see how after years of rapid descend into this Riley-powered universe of controversy, nobody has properly called them out and demanded meaningful change - starting from the top. Their first, second and third order of business is simply this: Re-affirm the referees on the pitch decision by any means possible. If this means going against what you did yesterday, do it. Who gives a fuck. Not in the rule book? Who gives a fuck. Have to apologise for it later?  Who gives a fuck. You can cost a team the title, CL qualification,  relegation?  Who gives a bloody fuck. Only thing that matters is that during this moment in the spotlight referee is presented as the one who made the right call. Even when he didn't and even when everyone knows it. This is essentially like the behaviour of administration in totalitarian states. Avoiding responsibility, shifting the blame, relativising the truth and doing anything needed to 'cook the books' and polish the perception on the performance of said organisation. Their actual purpose has long been forgotten - PGMOL at this point in time exist only to make Mike Riley look successful. It seems so obvious when you think about the kind of referee he was himself, petty, spiteful and always looking to make himself the centre of attention.
The ambiguity certainly comes in extremely handy for match fixing for Far Eastern betting syndicates, for Oil regimes or Media Companies seeking a narrative for the season.
Everything is arbitrary by PGMOL. Its whatever they feel like doing at the time as long as they get no pushback from it. Even VAR has become a tool to justify whatever they want. Theres no consistency of decision.

-Dont overturn the onfield ref.
-Dont automatically go to the monitor.
-Fuck about with the lines to get the answer they want.
-Institute a not significant enough error rule.

Everything is done to protect their position in the game & jobs. They need to be replaced. How the FA can be happy with their performance across the board is beyond me.

#DefundThePGMOL
All of these pundits coming out and saying that VAR is killing the excitement and emotion of the game, or that Kane doesn't 'look' offside, etc etc seem to have been living under a rock for the last 4 years. They were strangely quiet when we had numerous goals ruled out for fractional offsides not visible to the naked eye, and they must have forgotten when Spurs reached a Champions League semi-final due to a last minute goal being ruled out for offside and 'killing the emotion' of that game.

For what it's worth, I agree with them on both counts, but we've been saying this for years only to be told that VAR is always right and that we have to trust the technology.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on October 27, 2022, 10:20:26 am
All of these pundits coming out and saying that VAR is killing the excitement and emotion of the game, or that Kane doesn't 'look' offside, etc etc seem to have been living under a rock for the last 4 years. They were strangely quiet when we had numerous goals ruled out for fractional offsides not visible to the naked eye, and they must have forgotten when Spurs reached a Champions League semi-final due to a last minute goal being ruled out for offside and 'killing the emotion' of that game.

For what it's worth, I agree with them on both counts, but we've been saying this for years only to be told that VAR is always right and that we have to trust the technology.

I hate the argument of "it's killing the emotion of the game".
If it was the other way round they'd want it ruled out. Offside is offside.
I dunno about killing emotion. Conte looked pretty emotional in the end.
Quote from: thejbs on October 27, 2022, 11:12:29 am
I dunno about killing emotion. Conte looked pretty emotional in the end.

From exuberant celebrations to abject misery, it's doubling the emotion. :)
Weren't UEFA using AI for offside calls. Not officials drawing lines.

I'm pretty sure they were trialing this for this seasons CL .
Quote from: 4pool on October 27, 2022, 09:30:39 pm
Weren't UEFA using AI for offside calls. Not officials drawing lines.

I'm pretty sure they were trialing this for this seasons CL .
Yes they are
The use of VAR on the Lewandowski penalty was really good.  The initial decision to give the penalty was incorrect but VAR suggested it be reviewed on the screen and, despite not being a "clear and obvious error", was overturned.

If that wasn't surprising enough in itself, it was Stuart Attwell on VAR and Anthony Taylor on the pitch.  It shows they can be competent when they don't have a vested interest in the decision.
Quote from: thaddeus on October 27, 2022, 11:54:25 pm
The use of VAR on the Lewandowski penalty was really good.  The initial decision to give the penalty was incorrect but VAR suggested it be reviewed on the screen and, despite not being a "clear and obvious error", was overturned.

If that wasn't surprising enough in itself, it was Stuart Attwell on VAR and Anthony Taylor on the pitch.  It shows they can be competent when they don't have a vested interest in the decision.

Maybe the instructions from whoever is in chage of UEFA referees are different - "When you make a wrong decision, correct it."
You tell me how Darren England is deemed of the acceptable standard for a VAR official. Another absolutely incomprehensible decision last night in the Everton game. Mitrovic with a potential ankle breaker. Nothing.
Since Michael Oliver failed to give a penalty for Liverpool against Arsenal when the ball was crossed onto Gabrielss outstretched arm hes since given a penalty to Fulham against Villa last weekend and a fee kick to Leeds in a dangerous position against Harvey Elliot this weekend for identical infractions.

Quite apart from Oliver changing his threshold for handball on a whim who was VAR in the Arsenal match?
VAR/technology needed all 3 times the ball was in the net tonight. Without it, its 1-0 to Napoli.
Quote from: thejbs on November  1, 2022, 10:50:20 pm
VAR/technology needed all 3 times the ball was in the net tonight. Without it, its 1-0 to Napoli.
Napoli offside was literally head and shoulder offside. No idea why it took over 3 mins to see that when the still image was clear!
First still image they showed I went oh, he's offside. Just get me on VAR. Take 5 seconds.
Weird how it works for us in Europe. Why do you think that is?



(I have no actual evidence. Feels over facts for the win).
Quote from: keano7 on November  1, 2022, 10:52:02 pm
Napoli offside was literally head and shoulder offside. No idea why it took over 3 mins to see that when the still image was clear!

It is probably because the VAR crew need to run the AI technology to check for offside.

Then they probably also have to do the line drawing.

Takes more than 5 seconds. "We" just need to get used to the delay.
Quote from: KillieRed on November  1, 2022, 10:54:19 pm
Weird how it works for us in Europe. Why do you think that is?



(I have no actual evidence. Feels over facts for the win).

It doesn't work for us, it just works. Nothing went for us, it was just correct decisions
Quote from: keano7 on November  1, 2022, 10:52:02 pm
Napoli offside was literally head and shoulder offside. No idea why it took over 3 mins to see that when the still image was clear!

Klopp asked the BT interviewer post match and there were technical issues that caused the delays.

Quote from: 4pool on November  2, 2022, 12:21:39 am
It is probably because the VAR crew need to run the AI technology to check for offside.

Then they probably also have to do the line drawing.

Takes more than 5 seconds. "We" just need to get used to the delay.

The delays were shit but losing 1-0 would be a lot shitter and cost us £2.5 million in prize money
Quote from: thejbs on November  1, 2022, 10:50:20 pm
VAR/technology needed all 3 times the ball was in the net tonight. Without it, its 1-0 to Napoli.

Was there a check for the Salah goal? Nothing was mentioned in the ground and nothing over ruled. I have not seen any replays yet
Quote from: Craig S on November  2, 2022, 04:31:16 pm
Was there a check for the Salah goal? Nothing was mentioned in the ground and nothing over ruled. I have not seen any replays yet

It was given by hawkeye tech, then ref whistled for it. Whether ref saw it or not, the goal was given through tech. Thats why I said tech/var.
'Very disappointed in the referees today, I couldnt breath for a second after getting elbowed twice in my rib. The linesman went on to say I shouldnt be saying anything because I was doing just the same thing to Martinez. Sometimes I dont understand why we got VAR. SMH.'

^ https://twitter.com/leonbailey/status/1589412404311773184


Martinez elbow on Leon Bailey on 64 mins - https://dubz.co/v/ch101z & https://streamin.me/v/dd478896 (the referee and linesman both clearly saw the incident... and did nothing)
