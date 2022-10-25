« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 802820 times)

Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16000 on: October 25, 2022, 09:11:21 am »
The handball rule has become totally ridiculous. Is it possible PGMOL have made it so ambiguous so that the officials can just do what they want and always have a ready made alibi?
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16001 on: October 25, 2022, 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on October 25, 2022, 09:11:21 am
The handball rule has become totally ridiculous. Is it possible PGMOL have made it so ambiguous so that the officials can just do what they want and always have a ready made alibi?

You mean is it possible that PGMOL have applied the same principle to handballs they have applied to red cards, penalties, time wasting and so on?
Hmmm.. might be something in there.
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16002 on: October 25, 2022, 09:32:41 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 25, 2022, 09:28:35 am
You mean is it possible that PGMOL have applied the same principle to handballs they have applied to red cards, penalties, time wasting and so on?
Hmmm.. might be something in there.
Ha, very true. The handball rule has become a total farce now tho.
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16003 on: October 25, 2022, 09:53:17 am »
They choose to do this. It's effectively the organisational policy at this stage. It's sad to see how after years of rapid descend into this Riley-powered universe of controversy, nobody has properly called them out and demanded meaningful change - starting from the top. Their first, second and third order of business is simply this: Re-affirm the referees on the pitch decision by any means possible. If this means going against what you did yesterday, do it. Who gives a fuck. Not in the rule book? Who gives a fuck. Have to apologise for it later?  Who gives a fuck. You can cost a team the title, CL qualification,  relegation?  Who gives a bloody fuck. Only thing that matters is that during this moment in the spotlight referee is presented as the one who made the right call. Even when he didn't and even when everyone knows it. This is essentially like the behaviour of administration in totalitarian states. Avoiding responsibility, shifting the blame, relativising the truth and doing anything needed to 'cook the books' and polish the perception on the performance of said organisation. Their actual purpose has long been forgotten - PGMOL at this point in time exist only to make Mike Riley look successful. It seems so obvious when you think about the kind of referee he was himself, petty, spiteful and always looking to make himself the centre of attention.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16004 on: October 25, 2022, 09:57:11 am »
The ambiguity certainly comes in extremely handy for match fixing for Far Eastern betting syndicates, for Oil regimes or Media Companies seeking a narrative for the season.
Offline KillieRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16005 on: October 25, 2022, 12:59:16 pm »
Everything is arbitrary by PGMOL. Its whatever they feel like doing at the time as long as they get no pushback from it. Even VAR has become a tool to justify whatever they want. Theres no consistency of decision.

-Dont overturn the onfield ref.
-Dont automatically go to the monitor.
-Fuck about with the lines to get the answer they want.
-Institute a not significant enough error rule.

Everything is done to protect their position in the game & jobs. They need to be replaced. How the FA can be happy with their performance across the board is beyond me.

#DefundThePGMOL
Online Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16006 on: Today at 10:20:26 am »
All of these pundits coming out and saying that VAR is killing the excitement and emotion of the game, or that Kane doesn't 'look' offside, etc etc seem to have been living under a rock for the last 4 years. They were strangely quiet when we had numerous goals ruled out for fractional offsides not visible to the naked eye, and they must have forgotten when Spurs reached a Champions League semi-final due to a last minute goal being ruled out for offside and 'killing the emotion' of that game.

For what it's worth, I agree with them on both counts, but we've been saying this for years only to be told that VAR is always right and that we have to trust the technology.
Online swoopy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16007 on: Today at 10:37:59 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:20:26 am
All of these pundits coming out and saying that VAR is killing the excitement and emotion of the game, or that Kane doesn't 'look' offside, etc etc seem to have been living under a rock for the last 4 years. They were strangely quiet when we had numerous goals ruled out for fractional offsides not visible to the naked eye, and they must have forgotten when Spurs reached a Champions League semi-final due to a last minute goal being ruled out for offside and 'killing the emotion' of that game.

For what it's worth, I agree with them on both counts, but we've been saying this for years only to be told that VAR is always right and that we have to trust the technology.

I hate the argument of "it's killing the emotion of the game".
If it was the other way round they'd want it ruled out. Offside is offside.
