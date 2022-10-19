« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Lee0-3Liv

  Daddy Discord
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,484
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15960 on: Yesterday at 01:41:54 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 01:20:56 am
No problem with the penalty. Gomez was a muppet.
The big issue as always, is VAR choosing seemingly at random, when to intervene and when not.
At the weekend, stonewall pens against ManU and Bournemouth ignored. Tonight it was Everton not being given one v Newcastle.
Even worse was MOTD backing the decision!

Gordons one was never a pen. He slows down knowing the defender is running behind him and initiates contact.
ScottScott

  Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,562
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15961 on: Yesterday at 09:12:51 am
It's a very soft pen IMO but I understand why it's given when you watch it back. My issue is that the ref and the linesman see it in real time and neither of them, both close to the ball, give nothing. Wasn't the whole point of VAR to not be re-refereeing the games and only checking for things which are 'clear and obvious'? If you don't think that's a pen in real time, and I didn't and was about 20 feet away from it, then it can't given via VAR. IMO

Also, both the ref and linesman (specifically the one nearest the Main Stand) were awful last night. May as well not have had one because he gave us nothing and them everything. High foot on Darwin early on right under his nose, nothing. West Ham player falls over, definite foul. They're all fucking useless and should all be replaced
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 52,311
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15962 on: Yesterday at 09:17:42 am
Its obviously the inconsistency that is the problem. And again....the pretty clear agenda in both officials and the media. We've had days worth of hand wringing about Anthony Taylor 're-refereeing' the game to disallow Abu Dhabis goal because of a very clear foul. Last night, not a word. Not a peep. No 'Atwell is re-refereeing the game'. No 'its not a clear and obvious error'. I think its pretty understandable that we're annoyed when we seem to be on the end of referees giving soft decisions against us because they dont want to 're-referee the game' (see the Mitrovic penalty in the first game of the season) but at the same time other referees 're-refereeing the game' to give soft decisions against us.

The sooner we get them mic'd up the better, but I feel it'll never happen because they are the biggest 'close ranks' association I've ever known.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,205
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15963 on: Yesterday at 09:17:48 am
Yesterday in contrast to Sunday was a perfect example of why the "letting the game flow" narrative is bullshit. On Sunday, pretty much anything went, whereas last night we were back to anybody falling over gets a free-kick.

The only thing we ask for is consistency. And that needs to be game-to-game and referee-to-referee.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 52,311
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15964 on: Yesterday at 09:26:26 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:17:48 am
Yesterday in contrast to Sunday was a perfect example of why the "letting the game flow" narrative is bullshit. On Sunday, pretty much anything went, whereas last night we were back to anybody falling over gets a free-kick.

The only thing we ask for is consistency. And that needs to be game-to-game and referee-to-referee.

Its getting to the point that you have to adapt your tactics/style more on who the officials are than who you're playing. And its hard to see how it gets better with Howard Webb the next in line.
thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,619
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15965 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 am
I just don't get how there was debate last night.  It wasn't even a 'soft' penalty for me - I was shocked it wasn't given in real time as I immediately thought it would be. 

Gomez made a complete hash of it and took the player out without even getting a sniff of the ball. It was a penalty all day long and a clear error from the ref and linesman (who may not have seen it or thought Gomez had a touch).

VAR did it's job last night and at the weekend.
Walshy nMe®

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,050
  Legend
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15966 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 am
Too many in the game with an agenda.

Richards all over TV last week claiming VAR should not be bringing the game back to the foul, when City's was disallowed.  But last night praising VAR for pulling the game back to award WHU a penalty.

Not sure why the ref has to look at the monitor either, it's all dramatics really.  All they needed was the ref on video relaying that it was a penalty, clear as day - award the penalty.

I cannot find the video now but there was one with an Aussie ref I think, with a liv mic to his VAR team and you heard the talking through the game, he was told "you got that wrong e.t.c" and went with it.

Why does it always have to be England that fucks up the most basic aspects of football.

EDIT:  Here is the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UR9wwqjbO1I

Mic the refs up, let us hear their conversations and let the men watching on screens be able to say "you got this wrong, it's a free kick, bring the ball back e.t.c"
Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,561
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15967 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on October 19, 2022, 11:39:22 pm
Im struggling to understand how anyone doesnt think that was a penalty. If Gomez had stayed on his feet and just nudged Bowen in the back he would have got away with it, but once he jumps in the air and his leg makes contact with Bowens back without getting the ball it is a clear foul. People would be livid if we didnt get a penalty in the same circumstances.

As for the VAR overturn, I am assuming that the referee thought that Gomez got a touch on the ball, so once VAR confirmed that he didnt they could say it was a clear and obvious error.

I'm extremely biased! But even I thought it was a pen. However:

I agree with those that are talking about consistency too. I'd like to think we file that one away under "ones that were given" and use it when people say stuff like; he was heading away from goal, he didn't have the ball under control, Gomez tried to play the ball, there was no intent, there wasn't enough contact, not all contact is a pen, it was just a coming together, he made the most of it.

All excuses we've been on the receiving end of to justify why we've not been given pens.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,097
  mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15968 on: Yesterday at 03:16:29 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:12:51 am
It's a very soft pen IMO but I understand why it's given when you watch it back. My issue is that the ref and the linesman see it in real time and neither of them, both close to the ball, give nothing. Wasn't the whole point of VAR to not be re-refereeing the games and only checking for things which are 'clear and obvious'? If you don't think that's a pen in real time, and I didn't and was about 20 feet away from it, then it can't given via VAR. IMO

Also, both the ref and linesman (specifically the one nearest the Main Stand) were awful last night. May as well not have had one because he gave us nothing and them everything. High foot on Darwin early on right under his nose, nothing. West Ham player falls over, definite foul. They're all fucking useless and should all be replaced
No that's a misunderstanding of VAR's role. When they say that VAR is not there to 're-referee the game' it means that VAR can't intervene on all the hundreds of ordinary officiating decisions - free kicks, throw ins, corners, goal kicks, yellow cards, non-goal offsides etc.

But VAR has special powers to review and intervene with 4 categories of event:

1. Lead up to a goal - check for offside, handball, a foul in the build etc
2. Penalty decisions - whether given or missed by the referee
3. Red cards - whether given or missed by the referee
4. Mistaken identity - when the ref sanctions the wrong player by accident

Whether the referee then takes their advice is where the 'clear and obvious' comes in and that's a compelte farce. It is either ignored completely - these days any time the ref goes to the monitior it seems like he will change his decision - or it basically amounts to the referee deciding to take VAR advice or not based upon their feelings. There's no clear delineation of what 'clear and obvious' means, or can mean.

I'm not saying I agree withany of  the above. Frankly I'd prefer it if the VAR could re-referee the game if a way can be found for it to be done quickly and seemlessly. For example after Ederson's save from Mo the other day, which the ref gave as a goal kick it should have been possible for the VAR to just quietly tell him that it was a corner and have him change the decision.

The main problem with this is the time it would take and the way it could impact the flow of the game, and that's why it'd be hard to implement. In the above case there was an injury stoppage so plenty of time to review the decision, but that doesn't always apply, esp when the game is being played at a frantic pace.

But in theory at least it seems a nonsense that a referee could give an incorrect decision and there be another referee with video tech who can clearly SEE that the decison is wrong, but who has to keep schtum and look on as nothing is done about it.

Not sure what the answer is, though
Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:23:18 pm by Ghost Town
HomesickRed

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 320
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15969 on: Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:41:54 am
Gordons one was never a pen. He slows down knowing the defender is running behind him and initiates contact.

So long as the ball is under his control (it was), he's allowed to slow down or change direction. It's the defender's responsibility not to be suckered into the foul. He was still pushed in the back and it should have been looked at, at the very least. If that was on Mo or Bobby, everyone on here would be calling for it.
BoRed

  BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,229
  BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15970 on: Yesterday at 06:11:07 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm
So long as the ball is under his control (it was), he's allowed to slow down or change direction. It's the defender's responsibility not to be suckered into the foul. He was still pushed in the back and it should have been looked at, at the very least. If that was on Mo or Bobby, everyone on here would be calling for it.

Yes, that sounds like Jota at Spurs last season, that was a stonewall penalty. Jurgen later said the ref (Tierney) told him he didn't give it because Jota slowed down, which is utter bullshit.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,794
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15971 on: Yesterday at 06:11:16 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm
So long as the ball is under his control (it was), he's allowed to slow down or change direction. It's the defender's responsibility not to be suckered into the foul. He was still pushed in the back and it should have been looked at, at the very least. If that was on Mo or Bobby, everyone on here would be calling for it.

Gordon's card is well and truly marked. He's done himself no favours.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,205
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15972 on: Yesterday at 06:13:25 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm
So long as the ball is under his control (it was), he's allowed to slow down or change direction. It's the defender's responsibility not to be suckered into the foul. He was still pushed in the back and it should have been looked at, at the very least. If that was on Mo or Bobby, everyone on here would be calling for it.

How was the ball under his control? He literally didn't touch it at any point. You cannot just run in front of a defender and stop.
Paisley79

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 287
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15973 on: Yesterday at 06:24:20 pm
'Clear and obvious' is a total farce.

We're told VAR can only get involved in a 'clear and obvious' error for a pen. In theory, this should actually mean that, in such instances, there is no need for a pitch side monitor.

If it's clear and obvious then, by definition, it has to be beyond debate. Therefore, the ref got it wrong and it should be overturned by the VAR official.

At this point some will no doubt point out that it is the on-field ref who has to make the final call. OK. But the fact that the ref takes a look and has the option of sticking with his decision, means that it is a decision that is up for debate and therefore can not be 'clear and obvious'.

Therefore 'clear and obvious' can not exist!

What we've actually got at the moment is something along the lines of, "We think you may have to look at this one but, you know... whatever... it's up to you. Although, you'll now look a bit of a bell end if you don't change your mind cos we've made you look at it and everyone else can see it."
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,794
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15974 on: Yesterday at 06:48:56 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 06:24:20 pm
'Clear and obvious' is a total farce.

We're told VAR can only get involved in a 'clear and obvious' error for a pen. In theory, this should actually mean that, in such instances, there is no need for a pitch side monitor.

If it's clear and obvious then, by definition, it has to be beyond debate. Therefore, the ref got it wrong and it should be overturned by the VAR official.

At this point some will no doubt point out that it is the on-field ref who has to make the final call. OK. But the fact that the ref takes a look and has the option of sticking with his decision, means that it is a decision that is up for debate and therefore can not be 'clear and obvious'.

Therefore 'clear and obvious' can not exist!

What we've actually got at the moment is something along the lines of, "We think you may have to look at this one but, you know... whatever... it's up to you. Although, you'll now look a bit of a bell end if you don't change your mind cos we've made you look at it and everyone else can see it."

It's a complete lottery with penalties what they get involved in and what they don't. Look at last season with Jota at Spurs and Rodri at Goodison that were the most blatant pens you'll ever see but ignored because ultimately it's a referee operating VAR and it was Manchester's finest.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,097
  mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15975 on: Yesterday at 06:54:50 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 06:24:20 pm
'Clear and obvious' is a total farce.

We're told VAR can only get involved in a 'clear and obvious' error for a pen. In theory, this should actually mean that, in such instances, there is no need for a pitch side monitor.
No, VAR look at all incidents. It's the ref who decides, in discussion with the VAR, whether what they say they've seen is a clear and obvious error. Sometimes a ref will be so sure he won't care what VAR say they've seen.
ChrisLFCKOP

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,059
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15976 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
FUCKING CONSISTENCY PLEASE!!!! And all the shite could be easier to deal with.
MH41

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 608
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15977 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:48:56 pm
It's a complete lottery with penalties what they get involved in and what they don't. Look at last season with Jota at Spurs and Rodri at Goodison that were the most blatant pens you'll ever see but ignored because ultimately it's a referee operating VAR and it was Manchester's finest.
Why did you bring that up?
Ahhhh. Just when I think I have forgotten about the rodri handball, I'm reminded again!!!
You are totally correct. There is absolutely no consistency.
Everton received an apology for this too (although I think they're probably happy enough now, as they stayed up despite this, and it was more than likely the difference between us winning the league and not)
Disgraceful.
Machae

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,259
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15978 on: Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm
Same referee Michael Oliver denying Liverpool a penalty vs Arsenal gives a penalty to Fulham vs Villa for a handball

https://twitter.com/peterjharvey/status/1583188322444136448?s=52&t=yEli1buipT346V9BHiPSLw

oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,639
  The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15979 on: Today at 12:10:02 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm
Same referee Michael Oliver denying Liverpool a penalty vs Arsenal gives a penalty to Fulham vs Villa for a handball

https://twitter.com/peterjharvey/status/1583188322444136448?s=52&t=yEli1buipT346V9BHiPSLw

And yet Michael Oliver will never have to explain why one was not given - and the other was...


It is even worse looking at the video of the penalty conceded by Villa (at 2 minutes into the video below)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2BwjyjCE41s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2BwjyjCE41s</a>
StigenKeegan

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 168
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #15980 on: Today at 01:58:31 am
Really don't understand all the calls for consistency. The refs are VERY consistent. They consistently do not give us the exact same decisions they would later give to almost any other team. Case and point with Oliver v Villa yesterday. There is litteraly no way that our's is not a penalty if that one is. If It'd been just this once you could say it was a coincidence, but when it's every month, every season, it's obviously NOT. At best it is a massive bias against us. At worst it's corruption. It's cost us at least two league titles just in the last few years. VAR only makes it even more obvious what's going on. Before VAR the refs could at least hide behind what they did/did not see. Now they are on video, every week, just taking the piss.
Last Edit: Today at 02:00:12 am by StigenKeegan
