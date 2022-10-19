It's a very soft pen IMO but I understand why it's given when you watch it back. My issue is that the ref and the linesman see it in real time and neither of them, both close to the ball, give nothing. Wasn't the whole point of VAR to not be re-refereeing the games and only checking for things which are 'clear and obvious'? If you don't think that's a pen in real time, and I didn't and was about 20 feet away from it, then it can't given via VAR. IMO



Also, both the ref and linesman (specifically the one nearest the Main Stand) were awful last night. May as well not have had one because he gave us nothing and them everything. High foot on Darwin early on right under his nose, nothing. West Ham player falls over, definite foul. They're all fucking useless and should all be replaced



No that's a misunderstanding of VAR's role. When they say that VAR is not there to 're-referee the game' it means that VAR can't intervene on all the hundreds of ordinary officiating decisions - free kicks, throw ins, corners, goal kicks, yellow cards, non-goal offsides etc.But VAR has special powers to review and intervene with 4 categories of event:1. Lead up to a goal - check for offside, handball, a foul in the build etc2. Penalty decisions - whether given or missed by the referee3. Red cards - whether given or missed by the referee4. Mistaken identity - when the ref sanctions the wrong player by accidentWhether the referee then takes their advice is where the 'clear and obvious' comes in and that's a compelte farce. It is either ignored completely - these days any time the ref goes to the monitior it seems like he will change his decision - or it basically amounts to the referee deciding to take VAR advice or not based upon their feelings. There's no clear delineation of what 'clear and obvious' means, or can mean.I'm not saying I agree withany of the above. Frankly I'd prefer it if the VAR could re-referee the game if a way can be found for it to be done quickly and seemlessly. For example after Ederson's save from Mo the other day, which the ref gave as a goal kick it should have been possible for the VAR to just quietly tell him that it was a corner and have him change the decision.The main problem with this is the time it would take and the way it could impact the flow of the game, and that's why it'd be hard to implement. In the above case there was an injury stoppage so plenty of time to review the decision, but that doesn't always apply, esp when the game is being played at a frantic pace.But in theory at least it seems a nonsense that a referee could give an incorrect decision and there be another referee with video tech who can clearly SEE that the decison is wrong, but who has to keep schtum and look on as nothing is done about it.Not sure what the answer is, though