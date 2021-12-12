« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 796599 times)

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 02:28:08 pm »

Varane clearly fouled Wilson.
How was that not a penalty to Newcastle ? why VAR didn't overturn the referee , it's a clear and obvious error.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 05:46:05 pm »
"How sinister would it look at normal speed ?"


Fucking sinister.  :no
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,223
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 05:49:41 pm »
Crooked, horrible fucking league. This and the Arsenal game earlier, just horrible for the best league in the world. Supposedly the two best teams in the league getting unexplainable decisions every week
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,223
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 06:19:20 pm »
Nothing to see here eh tin foil hat brigade?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,942
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 06:28:13 pm »
This needs someone to stand up and call it out now. Deliberate attempts to injure Salah encouraged by the officials
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,971
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 06:28:22 pm »
Biggest c*nt in the league, Taylor. Even all the c*nt referees think 'god, he's just a complete thundercunt'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm »
That was a farcical display  even had Neville questioning stuff on commentary which says a lot.

Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm »
Fuck off Taylor you massive c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,712
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15888 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
This isn't on Var it's that Manc bastard who never gives us anything and the club just sit back and take it like good boys.

At least VAR ruled their goal out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15889 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
I know we won, but that was fucking awful today!

Sucks all the pleasure out of watching the sport.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15890 on: Today at 06:34:35 pm »
The size of the City defenders vs Liverpool forwards, and the Liverpool defenders vs City forwards, it was obviously going to favour City if the Ref let lots of over-physical play and wrestling go.

Then there's the areas that Taylor decided to let these incidents go, seemed to be quite often just outside our penalty area allowing City to get at our back four behind our midfielders, the challenge of Salah in the first half, the "goal" after the foul on Fabinho.

A cynical person would think that you could swing a game by appearing to be balanced by giving us a few in the centre-circle, and City get a few all around our penalty area.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,712
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15891 on: Today at 06:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:33:58 pm
I know we won, but that was fucking awful today!

Sucks all the pleasure out of watching the sport.

Absolutely horrible product now the PL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15892 on: Today at 06:37:20 pm »
Two ridiculous things - obviously the Rat Silva wrestling move on Salah not getting given but also, when Rodri held onto Firminos leg to stop him countering.

Played play on then didnt go back and book him for a blatant yellow? Just utterly incompetent. Last thing the referees needed in this country was more autonomy on the pitch to let things go.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • RedOrDead
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15893 on: Today at 06:59:38 pm »
Haha Micah Richards genuinely didnt think that was a foul on Fabinho

Neither did that old c*nt on commentary today :lmao

Oh Taylor was also doing his best to try and not give that pen. The amount of times he watched it
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15894 on: Today at 07:48:20 pm »
Said it before, will say it again:

The Let It flow initiative is a cack-handed version of the CL refs (who are much better) allowing much more body to body contact in play. This c*nt Taylor just lets lads scrag each other blindly then has to have the VAR point out that it's an obvious shirt pull.

Not to mention, Haaland kicks the ball out of Ali's hands. I hope to god they would have looked at that... but I have no faith they would.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15895 on: Today at 07:49:05 pm »
Why didn't VAR make the call? Surely, that was clear enough of a shirt-pull for VAR telling the ref that it was a foul and not have him look at it himself...

And the position for the VAR monitor has to be the worst in the league. Ref needs to go past both benches and then probably gets shouted at from above...
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15896 on: Today at 07:56:16 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:49:05 pm
Why didn't VAR make the call? Surely, that was clear enough of a shirt-pull for VAR telling the ref that it was a foul and not have him look at it himself...

And the position for the VAR monitor has to be the worst in the league. Ref needs to go past both benches and then probably gets shouted at from above...

Nowhere else to put it,suppose we could send him out to the car park.

Most of the c*nts deserve the abuse though so I'll not lose any sleep.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15897 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:49:05 pm
Why didn't VAR make the call? Surely, that was clear enough of a shirt-pull for VAR telling the ref that it was a foul and not have him look at it himself...
The subjective decisions tend to be made by the referee, who is still seen as the final arbiter. If the VAR thinks his on-field decision is wrong he is asked to review it.

VAR alone only tend to make the (supposedly) objective decisions, i.e offside or if the ball has gone out of play before a goal etc.
Quote
And the position for the VAR monitor has to be the worst in the league. Ref needs to go past both benches and then probably gets shouted at from above...
Where else would you put it at Anfield? The stands come right down to the touchline and anywhere else it would be blocking a spectator's view
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:19 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,522
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15898 on: Today at 08:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:57:46 pm
Where else would you put it at Anfield?

Up Anthony Taylors arse?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,223
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15899 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm »
Just when you think referees couldnt be more obviously corrupt after the Arsenal game last week, we get that today. Its just exasperating. Going in front of our eyes and nothing we can do about it
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15900 on: Today at 10:32:37 pm »
On the Foden non goal. Surely it would ahve been ruled out for Haaland kicking it out of Alisson's hands as well anyway?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,312
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15901 on: Today at 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 10:32:37 pm
On the Foden non goal. Surely it would ahve been ruled out for Haaland kicking it out of Alisson's hands as well anyway?

We've seen that happen before, and the goal was given. Keepers get a lot of protection, unless they play for Liverpool.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15902 on: Today at 10:42:24 pm »
in fairness MOTD just said that Taylor was recomended to look at both incidents.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15903 on: Today at 10:44:07 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:49:05 pm
Why didn't VAR make the call? Surely, that was clear enough of a shirt-pull for VAR telling the ref that it was a foul and not have him look at it himself...

And the position for the VAR monitor has to be the worst in the league. Ref needs to go past both benches and then probably gets shouted at from above...
I think they knew he was having an absolute mare of a game so threw him a bone to make it look like the correct decision was his.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15904 on: Today at 10:46:21 pm »
Hate to say it, but pep absolutely has a point. Yes, there were fouls in the goal, but why was Taylor letting that sort of thing (and worse) go all game. The foul that led to Klopp being sent off illustrates this perfectly. It was worse than what led to a goal being chalked off.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15905 on: Today at 10:46:48 pm »
Was the VAR Darren England, as advertised? Because if so this must be the first time that biff has given us anything!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15906 on: Today at 10:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:46:48 pm
Was the VAR Darren England, as advertised? Because if so this must be the first time that biff has given us anything!
Yes.  With the video evidence on display though it would have been implausible for him not to at least call Taylor's attention to it.  Asking Taylor to review it on the screen was the least he could really do, he probably should have just made the decision for Taylor and told him it was a foul.

They've just said on MotD that the VAR officials would have disallowed for the foul on Alisson had Taylor not changed his mind on the foul on Fabinho.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,827
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15907 on: Today at 11:00:21 pm »
Mark Chapman just confirmed on motd that if the Haaland foul on Fab wasnt given, his foul on Ali would have anyway.

So now they cant even cry about the Fabinho foul, can someone tell that laughing tit Micah Richards?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online ElDuderino

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15908 on: Today at 11:08:24 pm »
Its very strange that fouls arent fouls unless theyre in the build up to a goal. This let the game flow thing is proper wank and needs chucking in the bin along with VAR
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15909 on: Today at 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:19:20 pm
Nothing to see here eh tin foil hat brigade?

 Can we have a Why doesnt Salah get fouls (Sponsored by Lobo) thread please?

Its getting ridiculous. Our manager even got sent off because of it today. Im sure its not a conspiracy though.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,942
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15910 on: Today at 11:17:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:46:21 pm
Hate to say it, but pep absolutely has a point. Yes, there were fouls in the goal, but why was Taylor letting that sort of thing (and worse) go all game. The foul that led to Klopp being sent off illustrates this perfectly. It was worse than what led to a goal being chalked off.

No he doesn't. Just because Taylor allowed them to assault Salah from the first whistle, that doesn't mean he shouldn't blow up for a foul on someone else.
Sky and their Abu Dhabi ambassadors Carragher and Richards just ignored the fact Haaland fouled Alisson.
Much like Mourinho has never got over Garcia's goal, it never gets mentioned that we'd have had a penalty and Cech would've been sent off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15911 on: Today at 11:20:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:12:08 pm
Just when you think referees couldnt be more obviously corrupt after the Arsenal game last week, we get that today. Its just exasperating. Going in front of our eyes and nothing we can do about it

I've made several comments about the awful reffing today but they really are rubbish at being corrupt. They overturned a Man City goal on VAR. And were so committed to overturning it they had 2 incidents which were worthy of it. Obviously City weren't paying them enough today.
 
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,050
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15912 on: Today at 11:26:11 pm »
Taylor is a television ref, always being the Big I Am, the prick. If this is Villa v Bournemouth and O'Neill does the exact thing Klopp does the play doesn't even get stopped and the ref doesn't get involved.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15913 on: Today at 11:27:35 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:49:05 pm
Why didn't VAR make the call? Surely, that was clear enough of a shirt-pull for VAR telling the ref that it was a foul and not have him look at it himself...

And the position for the VAR monitor has to be the worst in the league. Ref needs to go past both benches and then probably gets shouted at from above...

VAR doesn't make any call except offsides because they are considered to be "objective". All the other calls are made by the ref in every situation, even though the influence of the VAR to say "You should look at this" heavily informs the ref's decision.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15914 on: Today at 11:28:23 pm »
One of the huge flaws of VAR was highlighted in that game and it was just before the big talking points. Salahs shot was saved and initially looked like he just shot slightly wide. The replayed showed Ederson made an excellent fingertip save. Now following this there was plenty of time for replays to show this and for the commentators to discuss it. What the fuck is the point in video technology being available if things like this are just ignored allowing for a following sequence of events that could easily have been avoided. Just look and give the correct fucking decision. You could see that replay and give a corner in under 10 seconds

Instead we get the refs incorrect decision lead to fouls which could easily lead to injuries (especially Alisson taking a kick to the hands) and a whole passage of play that shouldn't have happened AND the team previously attacking loses out on a set piece and chance to score
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:00 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 712
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15915 on: Today at 11:30:18 pm »
The crazy thing is that if they would have overturned the City goal today for the foul on Alisson then there would have been zero controversy as it is an easy decision as he has two hands on the ball:



So even when VAR gets things right they still manage to do it in the most controversial way possible...
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15916 on: Today at 11:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:30:18 pm
The crazy thing is that if they would have overturned the City goal today for the foul on Alisson then there would have been zero controversy as it is an easy decision as he has two hands on the ball:



So even when VAR gets things right they still manage to do it in the most controversial way possible...

You're giving them way too much credit. If the foul on Fab and following discussion taught us anything its that even video evidence doesn't make things any less controversial to the idiots who have a platform to officiate or provide punditry on the game. The fact so many of them ignored that very sequence of play you have posted highlights it AND the previous save which should have resulted in a Liverpool corner
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15917 on: Today at 11:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:30:18 pm
The crazy thing is that if they would have overturned the City goal today for the foul on Alisson then there would have been zero controversy as it is an easy decision as he has two hands on the ball:



So even when VAR gets things right they still manage to do it in the most controversial way possible...

Haaland doing a wee dive in the hope of a penalty too.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 712
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15918 on: Today at 11:45:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:35:54 pm
Haaland doing a wee dive in the hope of a penalty too.

He needs some lessons from Kane on his technique though. Nice drag of the back foot to ensure that there is contact, but lacking the arched back, arms thrown in the air, cry of anguish, and not enough height off the ground following the contact. 6/10 at best.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 