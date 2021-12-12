One of the huge flaws of VAR was highlighted in that game and it was just before the big talking points. Salahs shot was saved and initially looked like he just shot slightly wide. The replayed showed Ederson made an excellent fingertip save. Now following this there was plenty of time for replays to show this and for the commentators to discuss it. What the fuck is the point in video technology being available if things like this are just ignored allowing for a following sequence of events that could easily have been avoided. Just look and give the correct fucking decision. You could see that replay and give a corner in under 10 seconds



Instead we get the refs incorrect decision lead to fouls which could easily lead to injuries (especially Alisson taking a kick to the hands) and a whole passage of play that shouldn't have happened AND the team previously attacking loses out on a set piece and chance to score