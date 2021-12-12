The size of the City defenders vs Liverpool forwards, and the Liverpool defenders vs City forwards, it was obviously going to favour City if the Ref let lots of over-physical play and wrestling go.
Then there's the areas that Taylor decided to let these incidents go, seemed to be quite often just outside our penalty area allowing City to get at our back four behind our midfielders, the challenge of Salah in the first half, the "goal" after the foul on Fabinho.
A cynical person would think that you could swing a game by appearing to be balanced by giving us a few in the centre-circle, and City get a few all around our penalty area.