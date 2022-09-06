« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15680 on: September 6, 2022, 03:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  6, 2022, 02:05:30 pm
The lower leagues are absolutely not slower paced. You watched any games recently?

Hell-for-leather with 'robust' challenges and little timewasting to be had.

Of course they're slower paced Andy ;D

As in, the pace that the players play at.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15681 on: September 6, 2022, 03:14:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  6, 2022, 03:02:18 pm
Of course they're slower paced Andy ;D

As in, the pace that the players play at.

There are plenty of fast kids in the lower leagues. The top league has certainly the more skill, but physical attributes like strength, speed, agility, balance and movement aren't restricted to 20 clubs in the country.. IMO..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15682 on: September 6, 2022, 03:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  6, 2022, 03:14:28 pm
There are plenty of fast kids in the lower leagues. The top league has certainly the more skill, but physical attributes like strength, speed, agility, balance and movement aren't restricted to 20 clubs in the country.. IMO..

I don't know how else to explain this. Usain Bolt is fast but he can't play football as fast as Nat Phillips. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15683 on: September 6, 2022, 03:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  6, 2022, 03:14:28 pm
There are plenty of fast kids in the lower leagues. The top league has certainly the more skill, but physical attributes like strength, speed, agility, balance and movement aren't restricted to 20 clubs in the country.. IMO..

It's not just speed it's supreme fitness levels. The level of fitness/miles covered for a typical PL game is miles away from League Two for example.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15684 on: September 6, 2022, 04:40:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  6, 2022, 01:18:39 pm
I broadly agree that demotion isn't an ideal punishment, but it can help. The lower leagues are slower paced, which makes them easier to referee, so a referee that isn't up to scratch at PL level can do an adequate job lower down. In addition, it takes them out of the public eye a bit and allows them to officiate with less pressure and scrutiny, which can help them massively if they are just making genuine mistakes.
Yes, I'd probably agree with the notion of there being less scrutiny and less pressure in the lower leagues - at least from the media; the fans themselves can be as scathing and vociferous and as deserving of good officating.

Whether they're slower paced or not I'm not going to get into because I'm not convinced it's all that important. IMO the issue is that if a referee has made errors egregious enough to remove them from officiating in the PL then it's not really fair to foist that individual onto another league. The players and fans of those lower leagues deserve good, competent officials just as much as PL players and fans do.

They should be taken off active duty and retrained before anyone has to suffer their presence again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15685 on: September 6, 2022, 04:41:15 pm »
Quote from: a little break on September  6, 2022, 01:47:43 pm
This is a shocking read. It's corruption pure and simple.
Lol. Are you sure you've actually read it?  ;)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15686 on: September 6, 2022, 04:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  6, 2022, 04:40:55 pm
Yes, I'd probably agree with the notion of there being less scrutiny and less pressure in the lower leagues - at least from the media; the fans themselves can be as scathing and vociferous and as deserving of good officating.

Whether they're slower paced or not I'm not going to get into because I'm not convinced it's all that important. IMO the issue is that if a referee has made errors egregious enough to remove them from officiating in the PL then it's not really fair to foist that individual onto another league. The players and fans of those lower leagues deserve good, competent officials just as much as PL players and fans do.

They should be taken off active duty and retrained before anyone has to suffer their presence again.

The EFL officials are terrible though as it is, as are the ones that are promoted from there that are supposedly the best they have to offer. If they weren't (or if it was a free market for refs around the globe) then the current crop of PL refs would be out on their ear.

FWIW, I think the time wasting issue is worse than it ought to be because refs allow it because it gives them a breather. If the game flows then they can't keep up with the game. Therefore "let the game flow" directives (which are brought in each season and never last long) mean they need their breathers elsewhere, rather than blowing up for fouls constantly.

Having 2 refs on the pitch might make a difference, one covering each other half of the pitch, but asking these fellas in their 40s and 50s to keep up with supreme elite, quick athletes for 90 minutes is too much for them. The game was far slower even 25 years ago let alone in the 70s or 80s before back pass rules, sports science and players out on the piss every night. Two refs on the pitch and 4 linos would be a good compromise to enable getting shut of VAR.


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15687 on: September 6, 2022, 04:52:22 pm »
I think if Webb can institute the same structure at PGMOL as he did at the MLS equivalent then ManU bias or not it will be a huge step up. I get the feeling that PGMOL as it stands now is just some "ol boys network" that isn't very professional which is why it swings from extreme to extreme with no real rhyme or reason.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15688 on: September 6, 2022, 04:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September  6, 2022, 04:52:22 pm
I think if Webb can institute the same structure at PGMOL as he did at the MLS equivalent then ManU bias or not it will be a huge step up. I get the feeling that PGMOL as it stands now is just some "ol boys network" that isn't very professional which is why it swings from extreme to extreme with no real rhyme or reason.

It's a disgrace Riley has kept that job for so long. Obviously United were never going to complain but why were the likes of ourselves happy to go along with the status quo? It seems like in the summer the clubs actually stood up and said this fella needs to go. I suppose too much faith was put on VAR to sort out the issues with PGMOL rather than the reality it'd just magnify them more.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15689 on: September 6, 2022, 05:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  6, 2022, 01:23:17 pm
The demotion wasn't off the back of simple human errors either, they'd have been quite blatant errors that there was no excuse for getting wrong if you're in charge of a game at that level.

I can't say I remember any such demotion. To be fair, I have no idea when Hackett was in charge, either :). Can anyone remind of a ref being demoted, and why it happened?

The most blatant error I remember was the beach ball goal, a referee who literally wasn't aware of a basic rule of the game (I'm sure there were plenty of other examples of referees not applying basic rules, but this is the first one that comes to mind). I'm pretty sure he suffered no consequences (like I said, I don't know whether that was in the Hackett era).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15690 on: September 6, 2022, 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  6, 2022, 01:23:17 pm
The demotion wasn't off the back of simple human errors either, they'd have been quite blatant errors that there was no excuse for getting wrong if you're in charge of a game at that level.
Yes I agree. If the errors are bad enough then there's no excuse and that ref either needs fucking off totally or needs to be aggressively retrained. Either way he shouldn't be refereeing any games, at any level, until he's up to scratch again (if ever).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15691 on: September 6, 2022, 07:16:51 pm »
What about when Oliver thought it was OK to assault someone after the whistle had gone?!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15692 on: September 6, 2022, 07:38:49 pm »
Champions league shows how quickly offside decisions can be made, Copenhagen score a late consolation, but goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check, but VAR check took 30 seconds compared with the 4 minutes plus last weekend. :no
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15693 on: September 6, 2022, 07:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  6, 2022, 07:38:49 pm
Champions league shows how quickly offside decisions can be made, Copenhagen score a late consolation, but goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check, but VAR check took 30 seconds compared with the 4 minutes plus last weekend. :no

Seems decent, doesn't it?

Rasmus Falk Jensen disallowed goal against Dortmund on 89' (Semi-Automated Offside Tech) - https://streamff.com/v/3f692b & https://streamin.me/v/669a145b
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15694 on: September 6, 2022, 07:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  6, 2022, 07:38:49 pm
Champions league shows how quickly offside decisions can be made, Copenhagen score a late consolation, but goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check, but VAR check took 30 seconds compared with the 4 minutes plus last weekend. :no
That may be because our officials know which way they want to give the decision and spend 4 minutes trying to find an angle to justify it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15695 on: September 6, 2022, 07:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  6, 2022, 07:38:49 pm
Champions league shows how quickly offside decisions can be made, Copenhagen score a late consolation, but goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check, but VAR check took 30 seconds compared with the 4 minutes plus last weekend. :no

They're using the automated system which is why it's so quick.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15696 on: September 7, 2022, 08:19:39 pm »
If that's the benchmark then Mo should be getting a couple of pennos tonight.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15697 on: September 7, 2022, 09:01:13 pm »
I hate those types of penalties, it was always going to get given but Osimhen flicked ball away and his foot went towards Van Dijk who was just running, I don't know what he could have done there. Would be more annoying if it was game deciding though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15698 on: September 7, 2022, 09:34:47 pm »
That was actually mental. Lozano miles offsideno flag, gets the ball.no flag, dribbles around for a good twenty seconds.no flag. And then thirty seconds after the flag should have gone up.it goes up. Flabbergasting, whats the point?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15699 on: September 7, 2022, 10:44:02 pm »
We need to stop trying to be Saints. There's not a chance that 2nd penalty incident is looked at if he gets up, winces, and gets on with the game. He made sure the officials had a decision to make. Thankfully he was ok to get up and hit the penalty after lying on the ground for a few minutes.
We are not being rewarded in any shape or form for playing football in the correct spirit.
I'm not sure where VVD can go. I'm sure he thought he was just running the ball out. The Napoli player turns abruptly into him.
In another incident during the game the Napoli keeper should be done for simulation for the time he lay down for several minutes after that 'foul' by Nuñez. (Not VAR remit, I know)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15700 on: September 7, 2022, 10:45:34 pm »
Thought the ref bought a lot of gamesmanship from the Napoli players tonight, but Virgil definitely stood on his foot, you can see why the ref gave it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15701 on: September 7, 2022, 10:56:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  7, 2022, 10:45:34 pm
Thought the ref bought a lot of gamesmanship from the Napoli players tonight, but Virgil definitely stood on his foot, you can see why the ref gave it.

Do you think it was strange that the VAR footage started with a paused screen of VVD standing on his toe, before rewinding back? That to me influences the referee's decision, particularly as VVD only stood on his foot because the Napoli player turns back/sideways as VVD continues his run. I'm not even sure the Napoli player is going to reach the ball anyway either.
Why not play the passage of play back at normal speed and let the ref spot what he has missed?
I'm not even sure what they are looking for? Is it still clear and obvious in the CL?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15702 on: September 10, 2022, 04:26:59 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September  4, 2022, 08:45:49 pm
Someone please explain how fouls after a shot are never given as penalties. It happens constantly and I dont get how a late tackle isn't a foul, another example today, Saka takes on a player, shoots and is taken out straight after, blatant foul in the box but no action.

Effectively you can let someone get a shot away and just crunch them after and you get off with no consequence

Stuttgart just got a penalty at Bayern for this, the shot was going high and wide, but the ball was still in play when the defender clattered into the striker. Ref gave a goal kick, VAR told him to have another look and then he gave a penalty instead. Would never happen in the PL, though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15703 on: September 10, 2022, 05:38:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on September 10, 2022, 04:26:59 pm
Stuttgart just got a penalty at Bayern for this, the shot was going high and wide, but the ball was still in play when the defender clattered into the striker. Ref gave a goal kick, VAR told him to have another look and then he gave a penalty instead. Would never happen in the PL, though.
It depends who was taking the shot.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15704 on: Today at 07:58:20 am »
The German league released its review of the past two weeks and listed four penalties on handball alone that were incorrect decisions given with VAR - two wrongly given and two wrongly withheld.

It's not just over here that the refs are a shambles.
