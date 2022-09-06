Yes, I'd probably agree with the notion of there being less scrutiny and less pressure in the lower leagues - at least from the media; the fans themselves can be as scathing and vociferous and as deserving of good officating.



Whether they're slower paced or not I'm not going to get into because I'm not convinced it's all that important. IMO the issue is that if a referee has made errors egregious enough to remove them from officiating in the PL then it's not really fair to foist that individual onto another league. The players and fans of those lower leagues deserve good, competent officials just as much as PL players and fans do.



They should be taken off active duty and retrained before anyone has to suffer their presence again.



The EFL officials are terrible though as it is, as are the ones that are promoted from there that are supposedly the best they have to offer. If they weren't (or if it was a free market for refs around the globe) then the current crop of PL refs would be out on their ear.FWIW, I think the time wasting issue is worse than it ought to be because refs allow it because it gives them a breather. If the game flows then they can't keep up with the game. Therefore "let the game flow" directives (which are brought in each season and never last long) mean they need their breathers elsewhere, rather than blowing up for fouls constantly.Having 2 refs on the pitch might make a difference, one covering each other half of the pitch, but asking these fellas in their 40s and 50s to keep up with supreme elite, quick athletes for 90 minutes is too much for them. The game was far slower even 25 years ago let alone in the 70s or 80s before back pass rules, sports science and players out on the piss every night. Two refs on the pitch and 4 linos would be a good compromise to enable getting shut of VAR.