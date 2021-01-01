Thought the Arsenal decision yesterday was spot on though - and I'm astonished some of the goons in the studio didn't agree yesterday. He goes through him from behind, nowhere near the ball and makes contact with his knee causing him to go over. Any tackle has, by definition, to involve making contact with the ball at the very least. Yet I've got Arsenal mates saying it's a scandal and that it's a contact sport so the tackle was fair. But this isn't egg chasing, to make a tackle you have to make contact with the ball.



I've only seen it once and very briefly so I could very easily be wrong but there's so many of these where it looks like a player has been pressured and instead of trying to retain possession they just go down looking for the ref to save them and others players are actually fouled but the ref ignores it. Zero consistency and again bare in mind i've only seen it once but Eriksen looked like he took too long on the ball then just thought i've fucked up, hit the deck and hope for a freekick. How many times do we see our players kicked numerous times in one passage of play and the ref is all of a sudden waving play on. A good way to display the inconsistency is that teams look to break up the game against pressing sides like us and refs lap it up, we pressure, they hit the deck and refs blow up for a foul regardless of whether it actually was one, but incidents like Origi being blatantly fouled in the build up to a goal for them is never reviewed close to the level this Arsenal goal is