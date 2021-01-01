« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15600 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 07:13:25 pm
It's not inconsistency when more or less the same teams are favoured every week.

Maybe, whatever it is, is frustrating to be on the wrong end of these decisions so frequently.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15601 on: Yesterday at 08:45:49 pm »
Someone please explain how fouls after a shot are never given as penalties. It happens constantly and I dont get how a late tackle isn't a foul, another example today, Saka takes on a player, shoots and is taken out straight after, blatant foul in the box but no action.

Effectively you can let someone get a shot away and just crunch them after and you get off with no consequence
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15602 on: Yesterday at 08:47:04 pm »
It's boring now. Just bin it off. It's tedious the stuff they make up
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15603 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm »
The Arsenal goal that was disallowed was a blatant re-refereeing of the match.

Something VAR was never intended to do.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15604 on: Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:09:12 pm
The Arsenal disallowed goal was a foul in the build up, i'd be lived if that wasn't given to us, which would usually happen.

 The time it takes VAR over offsides, is ridiculous, you're offside, or you are not, everyone could see Cody was offside in the derby straight away, yet they they took an age[think it was 4 minutes] to come up with the decision, same with the Brighton offside today, how difficult is it, for the VAR official to see players offside, when we can see it straight away. :butt
It probably was a soft foul which is often not given, it was not as bad as the Brentford foul on the Leeds player yesterday which was not given , as it was in the box. As usual, there is zero consistency. Well ther is, if you count decisions consistently going in favour of the Manchester clubs.
Crimson

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15605 on: Today at 07:25:15 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:09:12 pm
The Arsenal disallowed goal was a foul in the build up, i'd be lived if that wasn't given to us, which would usually happen.

 The time it takes VAR over offsides, is ridiculous, you're offside, or you are not, everyone could see Cody was offside in the derby straight away, yet they they took an age[think it was 4 minutes] to come up with the decision, same with the Brighton offside today, how difficult is it, for the VAR official to see players offside, when we can see it straight away. :butt

This is one reason they cannot build trust (one of many!). Whenever there's a VAR check that takes more time than it should, I always assume they're looking for some way to fuck us over. Which is also one of the reasons I never celebrate goals anymore.  :-[
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15606 on: Today at 08:09:01 am »
Its funny how the line used to be 'well referees dont share the same benefit of seeing an incident back 3 times' fast forward to that being afforded to them and they're fucking worse.

I've been screaming on here for years they're abysmal and are only going to get worse. They literally are the top of the food chain in football. They're classed as 'the man in charge' and have absolutely no one to answer to when they fuck up, which lets be honest, they do constantly. Players and managers are interviewed, put under pressure and asked the difficult questions, why the fuck are referees so so protected and allowed to just fuck up games.

I'd actually love to see replays of incidents played back to a group of them with the players and kits blacked out and have them make calls on the incident on the spot, guarantee they would contradict 3/4 of the in game decisions if they didn't know which incident the replay was and what was given at the time
red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15607 on: Today at 08:25:02 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm
The Arsenal goal that was disallowed was a blatant re-refereeing of the match.

Something VAR was never intended to do.

How far back was the foul? I'm thinking of the foul on Divock when United scored from it. The argument always is "it's too far back"
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15608 on: Today at 08:43:39 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:25:02 am
How far back was the foul? I'm thinking of the foul on Divock when United scored from it. The argument always is "it's too far back"

It was the pass before the goal, which I presume is why it was looked at. That and they do whatever they want.

Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15609 on: Today at 08:46:34 am »
Loads of terrible decisions this weekend. I know Everton fans would want Van Dijk's to be a red, but though Tarkowski should have got a red for his high foot on Nunez too. Studs showing, reckless... not even given as a foul!

Again, this weekend there was 2 or 3 offside calls that were as close if not closer than Rashfords' against us, none of this margin stuff came in.

Making it up as they go.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15610 on: Today at 09:05:31 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:46:34 am
Loads of terrible decisions this weekend. I know Everton fans would want Van Dijk's to be a red, but though Tarkowski should have got a red for his high foot on Nunez too. Studs showing, reckless... not even given as a foul!

Again, this weekend there was 2 or 3 offside calls that were as close if not closer than Rashfords' against us, none of this margin stuff came in.

Making it up as they go.

I said at the time that was blatantly made up to give United the decision because that same matchweek the most fractional offsides were given to rule out goals taking ages. This margin for error is just there as a line to justify giving Manchester the decisions.

It's worse than the Eastern European leagues of the 80s at this point.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15611 on: Today at 09:18:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:05:31 am
I said at the time that was blatantly made up to give United the decision because that same matchweek the most fractional offsides were given to rule out goals taking ages. This margin for error is just there as a line to justify giving Manchester the decisions.

It's worse than the Eastern European leagues of the 80s at this point.

We scored against Bournemouth in the very next game via the same margin for error.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15612 on: Today at 09:20:37 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:45:49 pm
Someone please explain how fouls after a shot are never given as penalties. It happens constantly and I dont get how a late tackle isn't a foul, another example today, Saka takes on a player, shoots and is taken out straight after, blatant foul in the box but no action.

Effectively you can let someone get a shot away and just crunch them after and you get off with no consequence

That Saka one was baffling. Not even looked at. Similar to Ederson wiping out a Saudi Arabia player last season, it was just ignored as the ball was gone. Yet Nunez was sent off for bumping into someone off the ball.
There was another were Martinez just barged into Jesus late on in the game too which wasn't looked at or mentioned on commentary.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15613 on: Today at 09:25:11 am »
It's outrageous how many big decisions United get but it was never any different before VAR. It's systemic since the days of Ferguson basically running things himself and able to handpick officials and get ones struck off if they went against United.

Already this season they've had a season's worth.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15614 on: Today at 09:25:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm
By foreign refs I don't mean some random bloke from Australia whose come here and got a gig as a PL official.

We've got the best players in the world, we should have the best officials. The ones who will go to the World Cup.

PGMOL obviously a problem as well and a reason for the dreadful state of our referees but the best leagues need the best officials.

What if the other refs or other leagues don't want to let the Premier League poach their best officials? Its a bit arrogant to assume the PL can just do whatever they want.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15615 on: Today at 09:27:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:25:12 am
What if the other refs or other leagues don't want to let the Premier League poach their best officials? Its a bit arrogant to assume the PL can just do whatever they want.

Yet that's exactly what they do with players/managers/coaches and everything else. May as well have a free market with officials, therefore the best ones go to the best leagues for the better salaries and the English ones toddle off to the lower leagues.

If a top ref is from Slovenia or Malta, why should he ref in their league all his life?
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15616 on: Today at 09:28:27 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm
Just highlights how shite PL officials are. The refs and VAR arent perfect in rugby, but theyre a millions times better than the PL refs and the video reviews are a lot more consistent and tend to reach the correct decision the majority of the time.

The problem is if PL refs were ever to be held accountable for their wrong decision wed have no refs left to officiate the games!!

There was an incident in the Australia v South Africa game at the weekend. South African scored a try, then there was a brawl after it.
Compare how that was dealt with by the officials to pretty much any incident over the weekend. It's night and day.
Absolute clarity from start to finish what was happening, what they're looking at, how they reached the decision, the explanation to each captain, and not one single entitled c*nt arguing or screaming at the referee.
thaddeus

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15617 on: Today at 09:49:05 am »
A fairly dismal weekend for VAR.  Disallowing the Everton goal was one of the few things the VAR officials got right (not that you'd think so from speaking to any Blues this morning!).

Cock-up or conspiracy I wouldn't like to say but it does the league a great disservice to see it operated so inconsistently.
thaddeus

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15618 on: Today at 10:00:46 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:25:12 am
What if the other refs or other leagues don't want to let the Premier League poach their best officials? Its a bit arrogant to assume the PL can just do whatever they want.
It's also a very short-term solution.  It would be good to see the Premier League put sufficient funding into match officials such that even the assistant referees at Conference level earn enough to be professional.

Assuming there are 1000 officials in action across the Premier, Football League and Conference each matchday and they were paid on average a generous salary of £40k/season that would cost £32m/season.  It sounds a lot but the Premier League clubs did just spend £1.9bn in a single transfer window!

At the moment the drop-off outside of the Premier League (and arguably the Championship) in salaries makes it a not very attractive career, especially considering the abuse that goes with the job and the amount of travelling involved.  Making it more attractive will result in a larger pool of officials and, in theory at least, the cream would rise to the top for the Premier League.
wah00ey

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15619 on: Today at 10:36:49 am »
Thought the Arsenal decision yesterday was spot on though - and I'm astonished some of the goons in the studio didn't agree yesterday.  He goes through him from behind, nowhere near the ball and makes contact with his knee causing him to go over.  Any tackle has, by definition, to involve making contact with the ball at the very least.  Yet I've got Arsenal mates saying it's a scandal and that it's a contact sport so the tackle was fair.  But this isn't egg chasing, to make a tackle you have to make contact with the ball.
Agent99

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15620 on: Today at 10:37:37 am »
I thought the whole reason for the new 5cm rule for offsides was to speed up the decision as the margin for error was slightly higher? The Rashford goal against us was looked at quickly but the Coady one took a fucking age. There is still no consistency.
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15621 on: Today at 11:15:57 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:36:49 am
Thought the Arsenal decision yesterday was spot on though - and I'm astonished some of the goons in the studio didn't agree yesterday.  He goes through him from behind, nowhere near the ball and makes contact with his knee causing him to go over.  Any tackle has, by definition, to involve making contact with the ball at the very least.  Yet I've got Arsenal mates saying it's a scandal and that it's a contact sport so the tackle was fair.  But this isn't egg chasing, to make a tackle you have to make contact with the ball.

It was spot on, but the problem is that we didn't get that decision when Hendo was fouled at Fulham, or when Origi was fouled at Old Trafford. No one is complaining about them getting it spot on (at least here, don't know about Arsenal fans), we're complaining that they pick and choose when to get it spot on and when to "let it go".
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15622 on: Today at 11:16:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:20:37 am
That Saka one was baffling. Not even looked at. Similar to Ederson wiping out a Saudi Arabia player last season, it was just ignored as the ball was gone. Yet Nunez was sent off for bumping into someone off the ball.
There was another were Martinez just barged into Jesus late on in the game too which wasn't looked at or mentioned on commentary.


So baffling mate. It happens all the fucking time and i've never really got why it's so roundly ignored. Even when you watch these games, the replay is shown and commentators just ignore the blatant fouls. It makes me wonder, if a player stayed down injured from one of these challenges, would it be acknowledged or still just ignored as if it never happened
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15623 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:46:34 am
Loads of terrible decisions this weekend. I know Everton fans would want Van Dijk's to be a red, but though Tarkowski should have got a red for his high foot on Nunez too. Studs showing, reckless... not even given as a foul!

Again, this weekend there was 2 or 3 offside calls that were as close if not closer than Rashfords' against us, none of this margin stuff came in.

Making it up as they go.
Ive said for ages, the officials do what they want, not what they should.
Ive not seen one other example of that tolerance shit. Rashford was offside against us.
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15624 on: Today at 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:36:49 am
Thought the Arsenal decision yesterday was spot on though - and I'm astonished some of the goons in the studio didn't agree yesterday.  He goes through him from behind, nowhere near the ball and makes contact with his knee causing him to go over.  Any tackle has, by definition, to involve making contact with the ball at the very least.  Yet I've got Arsenal mates saying it's a scandal and that it's a contact sport so the tackle was fair.  But this isn't egg chasing, to make a tackle you have to make contact with the ball.

I've only seen it once and very briefly so I could very easily be wrong but there's so many of these where it looks like a player has been pressured and instead of trying to retain possession they just go down looking for the ref to save them and others players are actually fouled but the ref ignores it. Zero consistency and again bare in mind i've only seen it once but Eriksen looked like he took too long on the ball then just thought i've fucked up, hit the deck and hope for a freekick. How many times do we see our players kicked numerous times in one passage of play and the ref is all of a sudden waving play on. A good way to display the inconsistency is that teams look to break up the game against pressing sides like us and refs lap it up, we pressure, they hit the deck and refs blow up for a foul regardless of whether it actually was one, but incidents like Origi being blatantly fouled in the build up to a goal for them is never reviewed close to the level this Arsenal goal is
Andy82lfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15625 on: Today at 11:30:11 am »
Fuck me, only just saw the Eriksen foul yesterday, yes by the letter of the law it is technically a foul, but soft as fuck and there is not a chance that is ever ever given for us or most, in fact as people have mentioned they have not been given for us in the past.

Yet again refs deciding games based on when and where they apply the rules, this is how they impart their bias and it is almost guaranteed there will be a similar soft foul that is not deemed 'clear and fucking obvious' within the next few weeks, if that.
Learpholl

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15626 on: Today at 11:30:54 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:25:14 am
I've only seen it once and very briefly so I could very easily be wrong but there's so many of these where it looks like a player has been pressured and instead of trying to retain possession they just go down looking for the ref to save them and others players are actually fouled but the ref ignores it.

Nah, it was a clear foul and definitely the correct decision.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15627 on: Today at 11:34:27 am »
The problem of course is taking it in isolation and going 'Oh yeah, clear foul'. I mean great....but then there's been clearer fouls this season leading to goals which were ignored because of some imaginary threshold for 'not a clear and obvious error'. There were clearer fouls in the same game yesterday in the penalty area which were ignored. Thats the problem, as ever. Absolutely fuck all consistency and its the same couple of teams who benefit when that consistency isn't shown.
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15628 on: Today at 11:35:30 am »
Quote from: Learpholl on Today at 11:30:54 am
Nah, it was a clear foul and definitely the correct decision.

Fair play, i'll definitely rewatch it when I get a chance. Many people seem to think it was very soft but where tf is the bar for a foul or a soft call nowadays, we get so many blatant fouls ignored nowadays

It also begs the question why is this occasion different when it comes to the whole 'clear and obvious' thing? We've seen how many things ignored because 'it has to be a clear and obvious error'... why is this different?
wah00ey

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15629 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:35:30 am
Fair play, i'll definitely rewatch it when I get a chance. Many people seem to think it was very soft but where tf is the bar for a foul or a soft call nowadays, we get so many blatant fouls ignored nowadays

It also begs the question why is this occasion different when it comes to the whole 'clear and obvious' thing? We've seen how many things ignored because 'it has to be a clear and obvious error'... why is this different?
No contact with the ball and clear contact with the player before he goes to ground.  It's a foul and it really couldn't be much clearer.

I see some think he threw himself to the floor under pressure but honestly, that's nonsense.  You could possibly argue he bought the foul but there's clear contact so it's not simulation so it' still a foul.  And yes, the Fulham goal should have been disallowed a few weeks back as that too was a foul.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15630 on: Today at 11:53:56 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:44:32 am
No contact with the ball and clear contact with the player before he goes to ground.  It's a foul and it really couldn't be much clearer.

I see some think he threw himself to the floor under pressure but honestly, that's nonsense.  You could possibly argue he bought the foul but there's clear contact so it's not simulation so it' still a foul.  And yes, the Fulham goal should have been disallowed a few weeks back as that too was a foul.
Salah and Mané have got nothing, and  been called divers, for being on the end of much worse fouls than that.
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15631 on: Today at 11:54:12 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:44:32 am
No contact with the ball and clear contact with the player before he goes to ground.  It's a foul and it really couldn't be much clearer.

I see some think he threw himself to the floor under pressure but honestly, that's nonsense.  You could possibly argue he bought the foul but there's clear contact so it's not simulation so it' still a foul.  And yes, the Fulham goal should have been disallowed a few weeks back as that too was a foul.

Which then begs the question how the fuck are we seeing our games refereed by different rules week in week out? I'm actually going to count the sheer amount of times that very description you've just made goes unpunished in our next few matches because it's every week
wah00ey

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:54:12 am
Which then begs the question how the fuck are we seeing our games refereed by different rules week in week out? I'm actually going to count the sheer amount of times that very description you've just made goes unpunished in our next few matches because it's every week
Completely agree RB19.
Suareznumber7

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 01:32:21 pm »
It's amazing that there can be so many blatantly wrong decisions after watching a replay of what just happened time and time again.  At least when there wasn't VAR you could somewhat understand that refs get things wrong from time to time.  There's simply no excuse for VAR to get things so spectacularly wrong every single week. 
Suareznumber7

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 01:34:21 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:44:32 am
No contact with the ball and clear contact with the player before he goes to ground.  It's a foul and it really couldn't be much clearer.

I see some think he threw himself to the floor under pressure but honestly, that's nonsense.  You could possibly argue he bought the foul but there's clear contact so it's not simulation so it' still a foul.  And yes, the Fulham goal should have been disallowed a few weeks back as that too was a foul.

I agree it was a foul.  But the referee was literally standing 10 yards away staring right at the challenge and let it go.  VAR re-refereed that play which they aren't supposed to do.  Also, how do they call that a foul but let defenders grab and hold attackers in the box all game long?  The standard of refereeing is so incredibly bad right now and I actually think it's gotten worse from last year which was already at an all time low.
