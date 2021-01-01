Fuck me, only just saw the Eriksen foul yesterday, yes by the letter of the law it is technically a foul, but soft as fuck and there is not a chance that is ever ever given for us or most, in fact as people have mentioned they have not been given for us in the past.
Yet again refs deciding games based on when and where they apply the rules, this is how they impart their bias and it is almost guaranteed there will be a similar soft foul that is not deemed 'clear and fucking obvious' within the next few weeks, if that.