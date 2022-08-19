Just watched the Palace game in full yesterday and it was very apparent how broken the penalty kick rules are in the PL.



Edit: The basic conclusion is that penalties should be for denial of goal scoring opportunities anywhere on the pitch and other deliberate fouls in the penalty area would carry mandatory yellow cards and see a free-kick awarded from outside the box.



Historically the intention of awarding a penalty kick for a foul in the area was to prevent defenders spoiling attacks when they got close to goal. However the insistence of a higher threshold for fouls in the area has lead to the opposite occurring and defenders having carte blanche to manhandle attackers so long as they avoid the dreaded outstretched leg. Plus there's the fact that fouls outside the area can only result in a free kick which has lead to many instances of cynical fouls to prevent chances, especially late in games.



Anderson committed at least five fouls in the box including a shove in the back, running into a player from behind before they received the ball to unbalance them, wrestling a player to the ground and twice clambering over the back of an attacker in an aerial duel.



The other side of the coin is attackers initiating or feigning contact in the area because a penalty will result in a goal over 80% of the time. The most repeated tactic is to boot the ball away from the goalkeeper/defender in a manner that is only useful if you can then ensure there's contact. Essentially you lose possession of the ball at the last instance deliberately to ensure that they can't get a touch and it doesn't matter if there was no way for you to regain control, the mere fact that you were in possession shortly before some contact occurs is enough to warrant a penalty kick apparently. Another tactic is slowing down abruptly when a defender is trailing such that it's unavoidable that they make contact.



Therefore due to the obvious reward, attackers are actually encouraged not to try and score in certain situations but instead attempt to win a penalty instead which clearly isn't good for the aesthetics of the game.



The solution to me has been obvious for a while, but the Palace game really brought home how much the game is being impacted by the leeway defenders are receiving. Penalty kicks should be for denial of goal scoring opportunity anywhere on the pitch as well as entirely cynical fouls in the penalty area (rugby tackles and the like). Other fouls in the box would result in a free kick to be taken outside the area, anywhere in line with offence (drawing a straight line from the centre of the goal that bisects the position of the foul). This would also be the case for fouls outside of the box (such that free-kicks could be moved back from 18 to 22 yards for example).



Deliberate fouls in the area would result in an automatic yellow card which would clearly discourage the type of defending which is spoiling games at present. Accidental contact and handballs would now result in a free-kick if the defending team gained an advantage from them (currently play is allowed to proceed) and accidental offences that prevented a goal scoring opportunity would result in a penalty kick without the need to invoke the last man rule and send the player off (such as happened to Southampton last season after an accidental tangle of legs).



Lastly, handballs that prevented a goal (such as Reese James versus us) would see the goal awarded, with the player only sent off if he deliberately using his hand/arm (with yellow cards given as a middle ground for instinctive movements after a late deflection such as the James incident).



Of course there would be a subjective element to what constituted a goal scoring opportunity, but this is far less of a problem that the current subjectivity which is being applied that establishes a higher threshold for certain types of fouls and the objective stance that contact with the leg of a defender shortly after being in possession of the ball must always result in a penalty kick.