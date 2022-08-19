« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Lusty

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15280 on: August 19, 2022, 03:49:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on August 19, 2022, 03:39:28 pm
Does the 6 second rule still count if you fall to the floor clutching the ball and do a cheeky wink and grin at the bench?
You might have found a loophole!
Zimagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15281 on: August 19, 2022, 04:14:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on August 19, 2022, 03:39:28 pm
Does the 6 second rule still count if you fall to the floor clutching the ball and do a cheeky wink and grin at the bench?

Does it reset to zero if you bounce the ball and catch it again? I never really got how that one worked.
Lusty

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15282 on: August 19, 2022, 04:18:39 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on August 19, 2022, 04:14:39 pm
Does it reset to zero if you bounce the ball and catch it again? I never really got how that one worked.
Mignolet tried that one.  I remember he bounced it about 5 times like it was some kind of magic loophole.

To this day I have no idea what he was doing.  We weren't even trying to waste time, he was just shit.
Agent99

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15283 on: August 19, 2022, 05:15:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 19, 2022, 01:42:14 pm
Liverpool v Someone - Draw. Steve Bruce manager.

If you can find it, let me know.

Was absolutely ridiculous and the ref did fuck all.
https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Manager/Profile/81

Games where Steve Bruce has faced us as Manager.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15284 on: August 19, 2022, 06:26:12 pm
stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15285 on: August 19, 2022, 07:06:25 pm
Quote from: Lusty on August 19, 2022, 04:18:39 pm
Mignolet tried that one.  I remember he bounced it about 5 times like it was some kind of magic loophole.

To this day I have no idea what he was doing.  We weren't even trying to waste time, he was just shit.

He always had issues picking out a target when he had the ball and it wasn't the only time that he kept the ball for an eternity and complained that there was no one to play the ball to while the outfield players were shouting at him. However, that freekick and booking was a rare occurence and I might have seen this happen once or twcie before in my football watching life, but the Mignolet-one is the only one I really remember.
Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15286 on: August 19, 2022, 07:31:41 pm
Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.
macca007

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15287 on: August 19, 2022, 07:49:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August 19, 2022, 07:31:41 pm
Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.

The worst thing about carding the keeper was him warning palaces captain at about 47 minutes to cut time wasting or someone will be booked to only carry it out in extra time
Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15288 on: August 19, 2022, 07:52:00 pm
Quote from: macca007 on August 19, 2022, 07:49:08 pm
The worst thing about carding the keeper was him warning palaces captain at about 47 minutes to cut time wasting or someone will be booked to only carry it out in extra time

Yeah, refs often make a big scene about how they know the opposition are timewasting, talking to the captain, pointing to their watch etc.

It's like, don't do that, just book the bastards like you should!
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15289 on: August 19, 2022, 07:56:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 19, 2022, 12:50:30 pm
What's to stop a defending team just lashing the ball out of play every time they get near it with 5 minutes remaining on your idea?

What's to stop them now? The only difference would be that under my system the clock would stop, so it would be pointless to "keep lashing the ball out of play."

Plus...there's compulsory ball boys/girls under the new system. Lash the ball into the stand if you really want to. It won't make a blind bit of difference.

Lusty

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15290 on: August 19, 2022, 08:03:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 19, 2022, 07:56:44 pm
What's to stop them now? The only difference would be that under my system the clock would stop, so it would be pointless to "keep lashing the ball out of play."

Plus...there's compulsory ball boys/girls under the new system. Lash the ball into the stand if you really want to. It won't make a blind bit of difference.


Ballboys are already compulsory as part of the multiball system.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15291 on: August 19, 2022, 08:19:08 pm
Quote from: Lusty on August 19, 2022, 08:03:29 pm
Ballboys are already compulsory as part of the multiball system.

Exactly. BarneyLFC's objection was frivolous.
Lusty

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15292 on: August 19, 2022, 09:23:32 pm
What if they lash the ball boys into the stand?
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15293 on: August 19, 2022, 09:25:45 pm
Quote from: Lusty on August 19, 2022, 09:23:32 pm
What if they lash the ball boys into the stand?

That would be on Mourinho's orders, no?
Jshooters

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15294 on: August 19, 2022, 10:28:23 pm
Quote from: Lusty on August 19, 2022, 09:23:32 pm
What if they lash the ball boys into the stand?

At Goodison theyd lash them back at the players
KissThisGuy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15295 on: August 20, 2022, 07:45:51 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 19, 2022, 12:50:30 pm
The fact there are so few cards dished out for timewasting is because the refs are shit, not because the laws are difficult to apply. Time wasting in the 3rd minute of a game is still time wasting. There's nothing in the law that states cards can only be given after the 75th minute.
I think this stems from viewing football as a game that both teams are trying to win. Playing football as a kid, time wasting in the first half would be inconceivable. I think refs still have that mindset when it comes to the PL. It's only towards the end of the game they realise that Team B seems happy enough with a draw. How often have you seen a team waste time unpunished for 80 minutes; go a goal down, and the team winning subsequently picks up a yellow for time wasting? I wouldn't expect them to understand the tactical nuances of disrupting the flow of the game, they're not that bright, but surely it would be easy to educate them and train them to punish time wasting early in games to improve the spectacle. It also shouldn't be difficult to impose the 6 second rule on keepers, I had assumed the rule was no longer on the books so prevalent the flouting of that rule is.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15296 on: August 20, 2022, 09:26:04 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 19, 2022, 07:56:44 pm
What's to stop them now? The only difference would be that under my system the clock would stop, so it would be pointless to "keep lashing the ball out of play."

Plus...there's compulsory ball boys/girls under the new system. Lash the ball into the stand if you really want to. It won't make a blind bit of difference.

There has been ball boys quickly giving balls back to players for a long time. I look forward to NFL style time keeping with games lasting 3 hours and away fans not knowing if they can get home after a midweek game as it could finish at 9.30 or run on until midnight. Maybe we'll see Andy's 3 minute throw ins as the clock is stopped, so they're not time wasting.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15297 on: August 20, 2022, 09:49:55 am
Quote from: Hazell on August 19, 2022, 07:31:41 pm
Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.

I think that might have been the game? The timewasting was off the scale. But I rememeber it as a draw, probably so annoyed with Bruce that that's all I can remember :D
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15298 on: August 20, 2022, 09:51:57 am
Quote from: Hazell on August 19, 2022, 07:52:00 pm
Yeah, refs often make a big scene about how they know the opposition are timewasting, talking to the captain, pointing to their watch etc.

It's like, don't do that, just book the bastards like you should!

That pointing to the watch bullshit has to be the worst thing refs do because everyone knows that even if they point at it 20 times, no time will ever be added on.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15299 on: August 20, 2022, 09:55:55 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 20, 2022, 09:51:57 am
That pointing to the watch bullshit has to be the worst thing refs do because everyone knows that even if they point at it 20 times, no time will ever be added on.
Its like pointing a toddler to the naughty step. Everyone knows its not going to happen.

Some games its clear that one team is timewasting from the first minute, yet the ref waits til added time at the end of the game to book anyone. Just another example of how abysmal the officials in this country are.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15300 on: August 20, 2022, 09:57:57 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 19, 2022, 06:26:12 pm
Don't feed the troll.

Aw don't start crying Barnz  :(

No need to get upset, this is just a place where we shoot the shit and chat about footyball.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15301 on: August 20, 2022, 10:10:15 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 20, 2022, 09:26:04 am
There has been ball boys quickly giving balls back to players for a long time. I look forward to NFL style time keeping with games lasting 3 hours and away fans not knowing if they can get home after a midweek game as it could finish at 9.30 or run on until midnight. Maybe we'll see Andy's 3 minute throw ins as the clock is stopped, so they're not time wasting.

You were the one who brought ballboys up as a potential problem, not me!

Games won't last 3 hours. That's not a serious point. In fact a 70 minute game with no time-wasting will almost certainly mean a slightly shorter evening. Even though it will contain more actual footy.

The 3 minute throw-in is obviously exaggerated. But cast your mind back to Stoke City taking a 1-0 lead v Liverpool and Rory Delap on throw-in duties. All that towelling, the heavy brigade trundling all the way up the pitch into the penalty box, all that jostling in the area which the ref had to pacify. A minute per throw-in easily. None of it recoverable. In my proposal Delap would be booked for time-wasting as soon as the first towel came out. And the total number of seconds consumed by Stoke City's antics would be precisely zero.

What's not to like?
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15302 on: August 20, 2022, 11:19:40 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 20, 2022, 10:10:15 am
You were the one who brought ballboys up as a potential problem, not me!

Games won't last 3 hours. That's not a serious point. In fact a 70 minute game with no time-wasting will almost certainly mean a slightly shorter evening. Even though it will contain more actual footy.

The 3 minute throw-in is obviously exaggerated. But cast your mind back to Stoke City taking a 1-0 lead v Liverpool and Rory Delap on throw-in duties. All that towelling, the heavy brigade trundling all the way up the pitch into the penalty box, all that jostling in the area which the ref had to pacify. A minute per throw-in easily. None of it recoverable. In my proposal Delap would be booked for time-wasting as soon as the first towel came out. And the total number of seconds consumed by Stoke City's antics would be precisely zero.

What's not to like?
I'm sort of in general agreement with you but it doesn't stop the collateral benefits of breaking a teams rhythm, or disrupting a head of steam being built up (which really fucking annoys me). I don't know how to deal with that one - maybe if you take longer than a given period of time over a goal kick it defaults to a corner, and similar with throw-ins.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15303 on: August 20, 2022, 11:53:54 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 20, 2022, 11:19:40 am
I'm sort of in general agreement with you but it doesn't stop the collateral benefits of breaking a teams rhythm, or disrupting a head of steam being built up (which really fucking annoys me). I don't know how to deal with that one - maybe if you take longer than a given period of time over a goal kick it defaults to a corner, and similar with throw-ins.

It's an interesting idea, but I'd resist it because a reform like that might indeed have perverse consequences. I can imagine long ball teams whacking the ball deliberately for a goal kick and then pressing like crazy to force a possible 'penalty' corner.

Someone earlier had a good idea about deterring fake head injuries. This involved a compulsory two minute recovery period on the sidelines for the player who'd been hurt or 'hurt'. For the genuinely hurt one that would obviously be a good idea anyway. For the fakers it would be a punishment  and - hopefully - a deterrence too. Such a proposal, clearly, could be used right now, but would be germane to the stop-clock proposal too.

The irritating thing about 'added time' at the moment is how arbitrary it often seems. "Six minutes! Where did that come from?" So one other advantage of having the stop-clock is that such a question would become impossible. You might occasionally be surprised, when analysing a game afterwards, that Stoke City had actually 'stopped the clock' for a whole 20 minutes. But you'd know that the calculation was real and not just a whimsical, or straightforwardly biased, decision by the fourth official.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15304 on: August 20, 2022, 01:06:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 20, 2022, 11:53:54 am
It's an interesting idea, but I'd resist it because a reform like that might indeed have perverse consequences. I can imagine long ball teams whacking the ball deliberately for a goal kick and then pressing like crazy to force a possible 'penalty' corner.

Someone earlier had a good idea about deterring fake head injuries. This involved a compulsory two minute recovery period on the sidelines for the player who'd been hurt or 'hurt'. For the genuinely hurt one that would obviously be a good idea anyway. For the fakers it would be a punishment  and - hopefully - a deterrence too. Such a proposal, clearly, could be used right now, but would be germane to the stop-clock proposal too.

The irritating thing about 'added time' at the moment is how arbitrary it often seems. "Six minutes! Where did that come from?" So one other advantage of having the stop-clock is that such a question would become impossible. You might occasionally be surprised, when analysing a game afterwards, that Stoke City had actually 'stopped the clock' for a whole 20 minutes. But you'd know that the calculation was real and not just a whimsical, or straightforwardly biased, decision by the fourth official.

Send a player off for 2 minutes if there's a head injury. There's already talk of a concussion sub. So teams wouldn't be punished for the tactic.



As for 6 minutes of added time, where did that come from...errr you mean Fergie time. So we can go back to those days again..lol.

Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15305 on: August 20, 2022, 01:15:15 pm
Added time IS arbitary; that is, it's not intended to be calculated to the second or even to the minute based on what was used/wasted. It's simply a ballpark figure the referee adds on, an amount he feels is appropriate given the sort of game he feels it has been.

And there is usually a narrative component as well: if one side is going for a win then you'll probably get 4 or 5 or even 6 minutes added on. If one side is already 2 or 3 goals ahead and the game is over as a contest then the added time will usually be less.

I'm not saying I agree with it but that's how it is because that's how it's meant to be. Even the thing about '30 seconds for a sub' is only guidance.

So it's always a bit funny when people start calculating how much time they felt needed to be added on, to the second, and fulminating that it wasn't. Because that's not how it's intended to work.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15306 on: August 20, 2022, 01:26:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 20, 2022, 10:10:15 am
You were the one who brought ballboys up as a potential problem, not me!

Games won't last 3 hours. That's not a serious point. In fact a 70 minute game with no time-wasting will almost certainly mean a slightly shorter evening. Even though it will contain more actual footy.

The 3 minute throw-in is obviously exaggerated. But cast your mind back to Stoke City taking a 1-0 lead v Liverpool and Rory Delap on throw-in duties. All that towelling, the heavy brigade trundling all the way up the pitch into the penalty box, all that jostling in the area which the ref had to pacify. A minute per throw-in easily. None of it recoverable. In my proposal Delap would be booked for time-wasting as soon as the first towel came out. And the total number of seconds consumed by Stoke City's antics would be precisely zero.

What's not to like?

I didn't.
ep1987

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15307 on: August 20, 2022, 04:13:43 pm
Just watched the Palace game in full yesterday and it was very apparent how broken the penalty kick rules are in the PL.

Edit: The basic conclusion is that penalties should be for denial of goal scoring opportunities anywhere on the pitch and other deliberate fouls in the penalty area would carry mandatory yellow cards and see a free-kick awarded from outside the box.

Historically the intention of awarding a penalty kick for a foul in the area was to prevent defenders spoiling attacks when they got close to goal. However the insistence of a higher threshold for fouls in the area has lead to the opposite occurring and defenders having carte blanche to manhandle attackers so long as they avoid the dreaded outstretched leg. Plus there's the fact that fouls outside the area can only result in a free kick which has lead to many instances of cynical fouls to prevent chances, especially late in games.

Anderson committed at least five fouls in the box including a shove in the back, running into a player from behind before they received the ball to unbalance them, wrestling a player to the ground and twice clambering over the back of an attacker in an aerial duel.

The other side of the coin is attackers initiating or feigning contact in the area because a penalty will result in a goal over 80% of the time. The most repeated tactic is to boot the ball away from the goalkeeper/defender in a manner that is only useful if you can then ensure there's contact. Essentially you lose possession of the ball at the last instance deliberately to ensure that they can't get a touch and it doesn't matter if there was no way for you to regain control, the mere fact that you were in possession shortly before some contact occurs is enough to warrant a penalty kick apparently. Another tactic is slowing down abruptly when a defender is trailing such that it's unavoidable that they make contact.

Therefore due to the obvious reward, attackers are actually encouraged not to try and score in certain situations but instead attempt to win a penalty instead which clearly isn't good for the aesthetics of the game.

The solution to me has been obvious for a while, but the Palace game really brought home how much the game is being impacted by the leeway defenders are receiving. Penalty kicks should be for denial of goal scoring opportunity anywhere on the pitch as well as entirely cynical fouls in the penalty area (rugby tackles and the like). Other fouls in the box would result in a free kick to be taken outside the area, anywhere in line with offence (drawing a straight line from the centre of the goal that bisects the position of the foul). This would also be the case for fouls outside of the box (such that free-kicks could be moved back from 18 to 22 yards for example).

Deliberate fouls in the area would result in an automatic yellow card which would clearly discourage the type of defending which is spoiling games at present. Accidental contact and handballs would now result in a free-kick if the defending team gained an advantage from them (currently play is allowed to proceed) and accidental offences that prevented a goal scoring opportunity would result in a penalty kick without the need to invoke the last man rule and send the player off (such as happened to Southampton last season after an accidental tangle of legs).

Lastly, handballs that prevented a goal (such as Reese James versus us) would see the goal awarded, with the player only sent off if he deliberately using his hand/arm (with yellow cards given as a middle ground for instinctive movements after a late deflection such as the James incident).

Of course there would be a subjective element to what constituted a goal scoring opportunity, but this is far less of a problem that the current subjectivity which is being applied that establishes a higher threshold for certain types of fouls and the objective stance that contact with the leg of a defender shortly after being in possession of the ball must always result in a penalty kick.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15308 on: August 20, 2022, 06:02:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 20, 2022, 01:26:56 pm
I didn't.

You seemed to think that players would start "lashing" the ball into the stands, forgetting that there are already ball-boys in existence to recycle play quickly.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15309 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
That Stones one though.penalty right?
MonsLibpool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15310 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Teams mainly waste injury time so a stop clock can be introduced only during this period.
oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15311 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm

Ousmane Dembele elbow vs Real Sociedad, nothing given by ref, VAR or linesman - https://v.redd.it/2t0sj4hjr4j91 & https://imgur.io/zEaA6Rz

https://twitter.com/MaadMadrid/status/1561466313729613825
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15312 on: Today at 04:21:16 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
Ousmane Dembele elbow vs Real Sociedad, nothing given by ref, VAR or linesman - https://v.redd.it/2t0sj4hjr4j91 & https://imgur.io/zEaA6Rz

https://twitter.com/MaadMadrid/status/1561466313729613825
Looks like straight red card. How did Var not recommend a review?
