The fact there are so few cards dished out for timewasting is because the refs are shit, not because the laws are difficult to apply. Time wasting in the 3rd minute of a game is still time wasting. There's nothing in the law that states cards can only be given after the 75th minute.



I think this stems from viewing football as a game that both teams are trying to win. Playing football as a kid, time wasting in the first half would be inconceivable. I think refs still have that mindset when it comes to the PL. It's only towards the end of the game they realise that Team B seems happy enough with a draw. How often have you seen a team waste time unpunished for 80 minutes; go a goal down, and the team winning subsequently picks up a yellow for time wasting? I wouldn't expect them to understand the tactical nuances of disrupting the flow of the game, they're not that bright, but surely it would be easy to educate them and train them to punish time wasting early in games to improve the spectacle. It also shouldn't be difficult to impose the 6 second rule on keepers, I had assumed the rule was no longer on the books so prevalent the flouting of that rule is.