Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 761358 times)

Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 03:49:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:39:28 pm
Does the 6 second rule still count if you fall to the floor clutching the ball and do a cheeky wink and grin at the bench?
You might have found a loophole!
Offline Zimagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:39:28 pm
Does the 6 second rule still count if you fall to the floor clutching the ball and do a cheeky wink and grin at the bench?

Does it reset to zero if you bounce the ball and catch it again? I never really got how that one worked.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 04:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm
Does it reset to zero if you bounce the ball and catch it again? I never really got how that one worked.
Mignolet tried that one.  I remember he bounced it about 5 times like it was some kind of magic loophole.

To this day I have no idea what he was doing.  We weren't even trying to waste time, he was just shit.
Offline Agent99

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 05:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:42:14 pm
Liverpool v Someone - Draw. Steve Bruce manager.

If you can find it, let me know.

Was absolutely ridiculous and the ref did fuck all.
https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Manager/Profile/81

Games where Steve Bruce has faced us as Manager.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 06:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:15:29 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Manager/Profile/81

Games where Steve Bruce has faced us as Manager.

Don't feed the troll.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 07:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:18:39 pm
Mignolet tried that one.  I remember he bounced it about 5 times like it was some kind of magic loophole.

To this day I have no idea what he was doing.  We weren't even trying to waste time, he was just shit.

He always had issues picking out a target when he had the ball and it wasn't the only time that he kept the ball for an eternity and complained that there was no one to play the ball to while the outfield players were shouting at him. However, that freekick and booking was a rare occurence and I might have seen this happen once or twcie before in my football watching life, but the Mignolet-one is the only one I really remember.
Online Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm »
Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 07:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.

The worst thing about carding the keeper was him warning palaces captain at about 47 minutes to cut time wasting or someone will be booked to only carry it out in extra time
Online Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15288 on: Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 07:49:08 pm
The worst thing about carding the keeper was him warning palaces captain at about 47 minutes to cut time wasting or someone will be booked to only carry it out in extra time

Yeah, refs often make a big scene about how they know the opposition are timewasting, talking to the captain, pointing to their watch etc.

It's like, don't do that, just book the bastards like you should!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15289 on: Yesterday at 07:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm
What's to stop a defending team just lashing the ball out of play every time they get near it with 5 minutes remaining on your idea?

What's to stop them now? The only difference would be that under my system the clock would stop, so it would be pointless to "keep lashing the ball out of play."

Plus...there's compulsory ball boys/girls under the new system. Lash the ball into the stand if you really want to. It won't make a blind bit of difference.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15290 on: Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:56:44 pm
What's to stop them now? The only difference would be that under my system the clock would stop, so it would be pointless to "keep lashing the ball out of play."

Plus...there's compulsory ball boys/girls under the new system. Lash the ball into the stand if you really want to. It won't make a blind bit of difference.


Ballboys are already compulsory as part of the multiball system.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15291 on: Yesterday at 08:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm
Ballboys are already compulsory as part of the multiball system.

Exactly. BarneyLFC's objection was frivolous.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15292 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm »
What if they lash the ball boys into the stand?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15293 on: Yesterday at 09:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm
What if they lash the ball boys into the stand?

That would be on Mourinho's orders, no?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15294 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm
What if they lash the ball boys into the stand?

At Goodison theyd lash them back at the players
Online KissThisGuy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15295 on: Today at 07:45:51 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm
The fact there are so few cards dished out for timewasting is because the refs are shit, not because the laws are difficult to apply. Time wasting in the 3rd minute of a game is still time wasting. There's nothing in the law that states cards can only be given after the 75th minute.
I think this stems from viewing football as a game that both teams are trying to win. Playing football as a kid, time wasting in the first half would be inconceivable. I think refs still have that mindset when it comes to the PL. It's only towards the end of the game they realise that Team B seems happy enough with a draw. How often have you seen a team waste time unpunished for 80 minutes; go a goal down, and the team winning subsequently picks up a yellow for time wasting? I wouldn't expect them to understand the tactical nuances of disrupting the flow of the game, they're not that bright, but surely it would be easy to educate them and train them to punish time wasting early in games to improve the spectacle. It also shouldn't be difficult to impose the 6 second rule on keepers, I had assumed the rule was no longer on the books so prevalent the flouting of that rule is.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15296 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:56:44 pm
What's to stop them now? The only difference would be that under my system the clock would stop, so it would be pointless to "keep lashing the ball out of play."

Plus...there's compulsory ball boys/girls under the new system. Lash the ball into the stand if you really want to. It won't make a blind bit of difference.

There has been ball boys quickly giving balls back to players for a long time. I look forward to NFL style time keeping with games lasting 3 hours and away fans not knowing if they can get home after a midweek game as it could finish at 9.30 or run on until midnight. Maybe we'll see Andy's 3 minute throw ins as the clock is stopped, so they're not time wasting.
