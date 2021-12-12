Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.



Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.