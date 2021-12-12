« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15280 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:39:28 pm
Does the 6 second rule still count if you fall to the floor clutching the ball and do a cheeky wink and grin at the bench?
You might have found a loophole!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15281 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:39:28 pm
Does the 6 second rule still count if you fall to the floor clutching the ball and do a cheeky wink and grin at the bench?

Does it reset to zero if you bounce the ball and catch it again? I never really got how that one worked.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15282 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:14:39 pm
Does it reset to zero if you bounce the ball and catch it again? I never really got how that one worked.
Mignolet tried that one.  I remember he bounced it about 5 times like it was some kind of magic loophole.

To this day I have no idea what he was doing.  We weren't even trying to waste time, he was just shit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15283 on: Today at 05:15:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:42:14 pm
Liverpool v Someone - Draw. Steve Bruce manager.

If you can find it, let me know.

Was absolutely ridiculous and the ref did fuck all.
https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Manager/Profile/81

Games where Steve Bruce has faced us as Manager.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15284 on: Today at 06:26:12 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:15:29 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Manager/Profile/81

Games where Steve Bruce has faced us as Manager.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15285 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:18:39 pm
Mignolet tried that one.  I remember he bounced it about 5 times like it was some kind of magic loophole.

To this day I have no idea what he was doing.  We weren't even trying to waste time, he was just shit.

He always had issues picking out a target when he had the ball and it wasn't the only time that he kept the ball for an eternity and complained that there was no one to play the ball to while the outfield players were shouting at him. However, that freekick and booking was a rare occurence and I might have seen this happen once or twcie before in my football watching life, but the Mignolet-one is the only one I really remember.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15286 on: Today at 07:31:41 pm
Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15287 on: Today at 07:49:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:41 pm
Just been reading this thread and talking about Steve Bruce and timewasting, does anyone remember his Wigan team coming to Anfield when Rafa was in charge and one of their players getting a second yellow for timewasting? We had a freekick near their box and it took about 3/4 minutes before the ref booked one of their players and it was their second yellow card and off he went. It was the game when Amr Zaki scored an overhead and Kuyt scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

Any's post reminded me of it and it light of Paul Tierney's cowardly reffing and token yellow card for the Palace keeper at the end of the game, it struck me at how unusual that decision was.

The worst thing about carding the keeper was him warning palaces captain at about 47 minutes to cut time wasting or someone will be booked to only carry it out in extra time
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15288 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 07:49:08 pm
The worst thing about carding the keeper was him warning palaces captain at about 47 minutes to cut time wasting or someone will be booked to only carry it out in extra time

Yeah, refs often make a big scene about how they know the opposition are timewasting, talking to the captain, pointing to their watch etc.

It's like, don't do that, just book the bastards like you should!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15289 on: Today at 07:56:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:50:30 pm
What's to stop a defending team just lashing the ball out of play every time they get near it with 5 minutes remaining on your idea?

What's to stop them now? The only difference would be that under my system the clock would stop, so it would be pointless to "keep lashing the ball out of play."

Plus...there's compulsory ball boys/girls under the new system. Lash the ball into the stand if you really want to. It won't make a blind bit of difference.

