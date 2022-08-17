Cards are applied on a regular basis. Pretty much every game I can think of where time wasting has been a factor has produced at least one card. There was a yellow card for time wasting in the game this week that we're all upset about.
There are obviously not nearly enough cards, and they don't come early enough. But the fact that they are being issued at all shows that it's not particularly hard to issue them at all.
There's also no necessarily a need to judge motives. If a goalkeeper holds onto a ball for more than 6 seconds then an offence has been committed. There's absolutely no need to judge his motive for holding it. That's Pickford getting sent off for a start. It's an indirect free kick in the box as well I think.
I don't see how more yellow cards is going to make the problem worse. Maybe in an individual game, but once players start getting sent off on a regular basis it will stop being an effective tactic.
As for dismissing time wasting - you and I can argue back and forth over whether it's the time or the disruption that is the biggest problem. But your proposal (stop clocks) only solves for one of them and mine (enforce the rules as they are) solves both.
Edit: actually I just realised the stop clock doesn't even solve for time wasting in all cases, because when a keeper falls on top of the ball it is still in play and the clock is presumably still running.
Cards clearly are not awarded on a regular basis.
Most games when we play against 'inferior' opposition usually means we're going to see 20-30 minutes of timewasting by the opposition (Especially at Anfield)
I'm infurated when we get these regular scenarios (Pretty much every match)
* Goalkeeper takes 2-3 minutes to take a goal kick
* Ball goes out of play for a throw in. Players don't move for a minute. Then one grudgingly wanders over to get the ball. Sometimes they pick it up then put it down or let someone else take it
* A free kick is awarded and the same situation - players milling about, one reluctantly goes towards the ball. Sometimes then goes away and another strolls over then takes 2 minutes
* Player goes down holding their head/knee/Leg/Arm and wastes 5 minutes before going off and coming back on seconds later and running about like a new-born lamb
In the stopped-clock scenario, these incidents would actually add 20-30 minutes of play to the game, but I think it'll do more than that - I think that once players realise that their timewasting isn't wasting any time at all, they'll pack it in. The game will flow more because if they are wasting their own time, then that goes against their own gameplan.
I've never been annoyed if a team are clearly awaiting an advantage from actually taking the throw or free kick or goal kick as long as they aren't clearly taking the piss.
One game that stands out for me was when Steve Bruce came to Anfield as manager and I used my stopwatch to work out just how much time his side was wasting and I got to 65 minutes. They took about 3-5 minutes per throw in, 3-5 minutes for every free kick, they were rolling around on the floor every five minutes and I thought the world might end by the time their fucking keeper took a goal kick.