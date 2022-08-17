What is a foul? I'm sure Crystal Palace fans probably would think the same thing. There's no rhyme or reason for anything that happens on the field. Diaz is being kicked repeatedly on the ground and he's just told to get up? There's no excuse for what Nunez did but Andersen was clearly just fouling him non-stop with impunity up to that. I'm sure if we got a Palace fan on here we'd get a long list of stuff they thought was wrong. Why does "letting the game flow" override what the laws of the game actually are? This was my point in the match thread that some mocked in that Souness is a fucking moron. Nobody wants to see a game where skill and flair are subservient to violence. Diving is not a huge issue and unless PL viewership numbers are completely wrong it's not as if turning the PL into the WWE is necessary to make it relevant.



Long story short, as usual the PL is fucking up and fucking up badly here.



Ken Early has been on one about this on Second Captains a lot.I think there is a crucial difference between what people witnessed in the refereeing standards at Euro 2021 and in the last two Champions League campaigns and what can be roughly termed "Let It Flow" for the last two years of PL refereeing.At the former (Euro + CL), the best refs in Europe judiciously allowed for a bit more physical contact in an upper body sense, i.e. bumping people, holding people off and a bit more physicality in clear tackle situations. It led to less free kicks for minor contacts where people could throw themselves to the deck to get out of any pressure situation, and resulted in more flowing games and some great football.In the Prem, some of the worst prats just decide on a weekly basis to make it up based on emotions, crowd reactions, whatever was said about referees in the last few weeks and mostly game context. This happened last year too. "Let If Flow" only lasted about a month and then it was back to being indiscernible from previous seasons. It will happen this year too after a few weeks of complaining about "Let It Flow". Last year it stopped dead with Harvey Elliott's crushed ankle.The question of "" is so pertinent to this. There are no hard and fast rules at all. Defenders, backed into a corner with no passing options feel a finger on their back from a striker and flop over on the ball and routinely get a free kick. The logic is "the striker shouldn't be stupid enough to give away a foul and let him off the hook"  but the same treatment is never given to a striker, trying to receive the ball in the box, who's in a half-nelson from the centre back.Likewise a team like us frequently dominate the ball at home and the ref  my guess is on a kind of "evening-things-out" vibe  will consistently allow minor fouls/physical challenges to the team defending deep to allow counter attacks to start, but when Liverpool try to win it back with a similar measure of physicality, they get pinged. It's absolutely not all the time (I realise plenty of times we get to win the ball back with physical pressing) but it happens enough to know to be very identifiable as a trend of a ref is in one of those moods. It's usually Tierney or Atkinson or Taylor.