« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 760411 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15240 on: August 17, 2022, 12:40:56 pm »
Darren England on VAR? Hopefully he has his seeing-eye dog with him...
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15241 on: August 17, 2022, 01:09:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on August 17, 2022, 10:31:58 am
No need to reinvent the wheel, the laws of the game are simple but most of the time go unenforced for such bollocks as ruining the spectacle etc, as I've said before when this topic has come up just enforce the laws and it will quickly stop

Yeah there are already rules in place to stop time wasting, thye just aren't used and enforced properly. Which does suggest that there isn't the same will among the authorities and officials to 'fix' this as there is among fans.

As I said a fair degree of 'non ball-in-play' time is deemed to be an acceptable part of the 90 mins. Also players often don't mind a bit of timewasting which allows them to have a breather.

It comes back to the same old, dichotomous split between fans on the one hand and those actually involved in the game on the other. As fans we assume that players, managers, the football authorities, club officials etc all think like we do; but often they don't.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15242 on: August 17, 2022, 01:09:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 17, 2022, 12:40:56 pm
Darren England on VAR? Hopefully he has his seeing-eye dog with him...
He's one of the worst, but tends to go under the radar a bit next to the luminous shiteness of Tierney et al
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15243 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 am »
On the FL show last night Nigel Pearson (Bristol City Manager) said he's given serious consideration to packing the game in largely 'cause of the standard of officiating is the worst he's ever known it.

I know some have views on Pearson, and he's about as ineffective a manager as he was a player, but I've always considered him to be honest and straightforward.  So his view is telling, and if the Championship referees are not considered good enough to operate in the PL they must be utter shite.  He's probably got a point and has reached the end of his rope.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15244 on: Yesterday at 12:09:12 pm »
Paid Generously by Mancunian OverLords.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • 11,053ft up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15245 on: Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm »
Mike Dean with a Daily Mail blurb saying he should have recommended to Taylor he go to the monitor to probably send off Romero. Like how hard is it to just do a weekly update explaining decisions like this? Granted this is just for VAR decisions, has nothing to do with Taylor having one of the all time worst Ref performances that I can remember in that 2nd half.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15246 on: Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm »
Wasn't it said that conversations between the ref and VAR would be broadcast post game?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,954
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15247 on: Yesterday at 05:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Wasn't it said that conversations between the ref and VAR would be broadcast post game?

It was suggested by people, but PGMOL would never let that happen.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • 11,053ft up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15248 on: Yesterday at 05:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Wasn't it said that conversations between the ref and VAR would be broadcast post game?

Yes. Also why is Mike Dean getting to do this on his own in the Daily Mail? Why isn't the PGMOL doing this? How strange.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15249 on: Today at 01:57:11 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on August 16, 2022, 03:31:00 pm
The Everton shitshow seemed to ruin him.

i agree oliver has been on the slide for some time, i attribute it to VAR, instead of reffing the game himself he started relying on VAR and now uses it as a crutch through whole games and takes the responsibility off of himself - common with all refs now really but as he was a good one, it's highlighted even more

pity, i genuinely rated him
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,257
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 02:13:29 am »
What happens when you ask players. In this case La Liga players.

2. Which rule in football would you change?

Handball: 27%
Stoppage time: 16%
VAR: 14%
Offside: 4%
Harsher penalty decisions: 4%
Goalkeeper on line for penalties: 4%
None: 18%
Other*: 13%

*Other: Ability to protest versus referee; limiting substitutions; no limit to substitutions; remove suspensions after five yellow cards; remove penalty shootouts; put microphones on the refs.


What the players said:

"Handball rules. There are specific handball rules I don't like because I don't understand when it's a handball and when it isn't."
"Handball inside the box because it's not even understood by referees."
"All the time you waste with the VAR."
"VAR criteria. Often, players don't understand the referee's decisions."
"I would play with a stopped clock. It bothers me when the opposing team wastes time, and that would be a potential solution."
"The clock should be stopped, just like other sports. That way, we would avoid wasting time."
"To make the minutes in stoppage time more accurate."
"The offside rule. [Look at] the Eric Garcia play vs. France in the Nations League."
"Penalty shootouts. They're unfair."
"Increasing penalties for contact with goalkeepers."
"Any rule that goes against goalkeepers."


Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,723
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15251 on: Today at 08:32:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 15, 2022, 11:37:57 pm
What is a foul? I'm sure Crystal Palace fans probably would think the same thing. There's no rhyme or reason for anything that happens on the field. Diaz is being kicked repeatedly on the ground and he's just told to get up? There's no excuse for what Nunez did but Andersen was clearly just fouling him non-stop with impunity up to that. I'm sure if we got a Palace fan on here we'd get a long list of stuff they thought was wrong. Why does "letting the game flow" override what the laws of the game actually are? This was my point in the match thread that some mocked in that Souness is a fucking moron. Nobody wants to see a game where skill and flair are subservient to violence. Diving is not a huge issue and unless PL viewership numbers are completely wrong it's not as if turning the PL into the WWE is necessary to make it relevant.

Long story short, as usual the PL is fucking up and fucking up badly here.

Ken Early has been on one about this on Second Captains a lot.

I think there is a crucial difference between what people witnessed in the refereeing standards at Euro 2021 and in the last two Champions League campaigns and what can be roughly termed "Let It Flow" for the last two years of PL refereeing.

At the former (Euro + CL), the best refs in Europe judiciously allowed for a bit more physical contact in an upper body sense, i.e. bumping people, holding people off and a bit more physicality in clear tackle situations. It led to less free kicks for minor contacts where people could throw themselves to the deck to get out of any pressure situation, and resulted in more flowing games and some great football.

In the Prem, some of the worst prats just decide on a weekly basis to make it up based on emotions, crowd reactions, whatever was said about referees in the last few weeks and mostly game context. This happened last year too. "Let If Flow" only lasted about a month and then it was back to being indiscernible from previous seasons. It will happen this year too after a few weeks of complaining about "Let It Flow". Last year it stopped dead with Harvey Elliott's crushed ankle.

The question of "what is a foul?" is so pertinent to this. There are no hard and fast rules at all. Defenders, backed into a corner with no passing options feel a finger on their back from a striker and flop over on the ball and routinely get a free kick. The logic is "the striker shouldn't be stupid enough to give away a foul and let him off the hook"  but the same treatment is never given to a striker, trying to receive the ball in the box, who's in a half-nelson from the centre back.

Likewise a team like us frequently dominate the ball at home and the ref  my guess is on a kind of "evening-things-out" vibe  will consistently allow minor fouls/physical challenges to the team defending deep to allow counter attacks to start, but when Liverpool try to win it back with a similar measure of physicality, they get pinged. It's absolutely not all the time (I realise plenty of times we get to win the ball back with physical pressing) but it happens enough to know to be very identifiable as a trend of a ref is in one of those moods. It's usually Tierney or Atkinson or Taylor.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,723
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15252 on: Today at 08:38:58 am »
The stop clock thing will never fly. It complicates a simple game too much.

If refs really wanted to clamp down on time-wasting they could do it by sending off a keeper for two time-wasting incidents in one game. It'd stop dead. But they'd have to have the confidence in their own standing to do that and take the heat it would bring. And I think only Oliver (who had the guts to send off Buffon in his last ever CL game for Juve) has the stones to do that. The rest of them are just trying to do not get huge grief after a game.

Overall, they should just get rid of VAR for everything except offsides. It's fucking shite and has had a huge negative impact on the sport  everyone second guessing themselves constantly.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15253 on: Today at 08:44:01 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:38:58 am
The stop clock thing will never fly. It complicates a simple game too much.

If refs really wanted to clamp down on time-wasting they could do it by sending off a keeper for two time-wasting incidents in one game. It'd stop dead. But they'd have to have the confidence in their own standing to do that and take the heat it would bring. And I think only Oliver (who had the guts to send off Buffon in his last ever CL game for Juve) has the stones to do that. The rest of them are just trying to do not get huge grief after a game.

Overall, they should just get rid of VAR for everything except offsides. It's fucking shite and has had a huge negative impact on the sport  everyone second guessing themselves constantly.

How is it complicated?

One bod sits there and his job is to start and stop the clock. Nothing else.

The clock is visible to everyone in the ground. It's visible when it's stopped. It's visible when it's not stopped. Once you get to the allotted time of the first half (Let's say 25 minutes) then the game stops. When you get to the allotted time of the game completion (Let's say 50 minutes) then the game stops.

What is complicated about that?

The referee is nowhere near operating the clock. When it's time he gets a buzzer. If the ball is in flight and is going in and doesn't beat the buzzer then tough shit. It's not a goal.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15254 on: Today at 09:51:23 am »
Stopped clock is pointless for 2 reasons:

1. There are already perfectly good rules to prevent time wasting, the referees have to just actually use them.
2. The problem is not the elapsed time, it's the constant interruptions which disrupt our rhythm and allow the defending side to take a breather and regain their shape.

Seems like a massive overhaul to the game that could have all kinds of unintended consequences, won't solve the actual problem, and isn't needed anyway because the laws of the game already deal with timewasting.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15255 on: Today at 11:17:04 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:51:23 am
Stopped clock is pointless for 2 reasons:

1. There are already perfectly good rules to prevent time wasting, the referees have to just actually use them.
2. The problem is not the elapsed time, it's the constant interruptions which disrupt our rhythm and allow the defending side to take a breather and regain their shape.

Seems like a massive overhaul to the game that could have all kinds of unintended consequences, won't solve the actual problem, and isn't needed anyway because the laws of the game already deal with timewasting.

I'm not sure what you mean by "elapsed time", but the stop-clock (in my proposal at least) would not distinguish between deliberate time-wasting and those periods in a match when nothing happens because the ball is out of play. The clock would simply stop every time the ref blew his whistle for a free kick, for example, and would start again as soon as the free kick was taken.

This would be a very simple process, as Andy has said. There's nothing "complicated" about it.

You say there are perfectly good rules to prevent time-wasting. I don't know if that's even true. But if it is they seem incredibly difficult to apply. In a way I sympathise with the referees. It's sometimes difficult to know the motives for a slowly-taken throw in (deliberate wasting time or genuine inability to find a free player?) or for the reason why a defender is clutching his head (deliberate attempt to stop an attack or nasty injury?). It's also difficult for refs to keep a precise register of how much time has been lost whenever a keeper/player dawdles before kicking the dead ball. All sorts of arbitrary decisions will happen if refs start sending off offenders ("Goalie X took 35 seconds last week and didn't even get a yellow. Goalie Y got a red for just 20 seconds").

The stop-clock would solve the problem at a stroke by removing the incentive to time-waste. If, in the unlikely event, a team still decided to time-waste (simply to stop the flow of the game) the referee would still be armed with powers to show yellow and red cards. A double punishment in other words. Unlike at the moment where a late yellow-card brandished by the ref against a time-waster becomes a perverse double-reward.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15256 on: Today at 11:46:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:17:04 am
I'm not sure what you mean by "elapsed time", but the stop-clock (in my proposal at least) would not distinguish between deliberate time-wasting and those periods in a match when nothing happens because the ball is out of play. The clock would simply stop every time the ref blew his whistle for a free kick, for example, and would start again as soon as the free kick was taken.

This would be a very simple process, as Andy has said. There's nothing "complicated" about it.

You say there are perfectly good rules to prevent time-wasting. I don't know if that's even true. But if it is they seem incredibly difficult to apply. In a way I sympathise with the referees. It's sometimes difficult to know the motives for a slowly-taken throw in (deliberate wasting time or genuine inability to find a free player?) or for the reason why a defender is clutching his head (deliberate attempt to stop an attack or nasty injury?). It's also difficult for refs to keep a precise register of how much time has been lost whenever a keeper/player dawdles before kicking the dead ball. All sorts of arbitrary decisions will happen if refs start sending off offenders ("Goalie X took 35 seconds last week and didn't even get a yellow. Goalie Y got a red for just 20 seconds").

The stop-clock would solve the problem at a stroke by removing the incentive to time-waste. If, in the unlikely event, a team still decided to time-waste (simply to stop the flow of the game) the referee would still be armed with powers to show yellow and red cards. A double punishment in other words. Unlike at the moment where a late yellow-card brandished by the ref against a time-waster becomes a perverse double-reward.
There are plenty of examples in law 12, for example the 6 second rule for goalkeepers, or unsporting behaviour, delaying the start of play etc. etc.  They are also very easy to apply, you regularly see yellow cards handed out for those offenses, the problem is the referees don't start doing it until the 80th minute for some reason.

As for elapsed time, what I mean is that when a goalkeeper is delaying the start of the game for 30 seconds, the purpose is not just to take 30 seconds out of the game.  It is to give the defence 30 seconds to take a breather, get organised, and disrupt the rhythm and momentum of the attacking team.  A stop clock is not going to solve that, there is still an incentive to time waste.  You talk about the referee giving out yellows and reds in this scenario, but why not just do that already?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15257 on: Today at 11:54:01 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:51:23 am
Stopped clock is pointless for 2 reasons:

1. There are already perfectly good rules to prevent time wasting, the referees have to just actually use them.
2. The problem is not the elapsed time, it's the constant interruptions which disrupt our rhythm and allow the defending side to take a breather and regain their shape.

Seems like a massive overhaul to the game that could have all kinds of unintended consequences, won't solve the actual problem, and isn't needed anyway because the laws of the game already deal with timewasting.
Exactly, the laws are there , the refs dont apply them. Ive said for a long time, the refs in this country dont officiate according to the rules of the game. They officiate according to their personal bias.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15258 on: Today at 12:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:46:49 am
There are plenty of examples in law 12, for example the 6 second rule for goalkeepers, or unsporting behaviour, delaying the start of play etc. etc.  They are also very easy to apply, you regularly see yellow cards handed out for those offenses, the problem is the referees don't start doing it until the 80th minute for some reason.

As for elapsed time, what I mean is that when a goalkeeper is delaying the start of the game for 30 seconds, the purpose is not just to take 30 seconds out of the game.  It is to give the defence 30 seconds to take a breather, get organised, and disrupt the rhythm and momentum of the attacking team.  A stop clock is not going to solve that, there is still an incentive to time waste.  You talk about the referee giving out yellows and reds in this scenario, but why not just do that already?

They are not very easy to apply. The evidence? So few cards are applied. I'm amazed you think they are "regularly" applied.

Why are so few cards applied? I've already answered this. Referees are being asked to judge motives. That's always difficult. And it produces wildly varying results across different games - which is obviously no good.

You also rather airily dismiss time-wasting which - in your last paragraph - you sort of erase altogether by eliding it with 'breaking the rhythm of opponents', 'getting your breath back' etc.

My proposal - as I said - will not distinguish between time-wasting and simply retrieving the ball to get it back into play. The clock will stop for both.

At the moment we have a situation where Premier League games are sometimes lasting about 53 minutes. That is a problem that more yellow cards will not solve. In fact more yellow cards may exacerbate the problem. I want matches to last 75 minutes. And I want every match to be equally long. I also want referees taken out of the equation when it comes to deciding how long the match is. The stop-clock will ensure this.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15259 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:13:08 pm
They are not very easy to apply. The evidence? So few cards are applied. I'm amazed you think they are "regularly" applied.

Why are so few cards applied? I've already answered this. Referees are being asked to judge motives. That's always difficult. And it produces wildly varying results across different games - which is obviously no good.

You also rather airily dismiss time-wasting which - in your last paragraph - you sort of erase altogether by eliding it with 'breaking the rhythm of opponents', 'getting your breath back' etc.

My proposal - as I said - will not distinguish between time-wasting and simply retrieving the ball to get it back into play. The clock will stop for both.

At the moment we have a situation where Premier League games are sometimes lasting about 53 minutes. That is a problem that more yellow cards will not solve. In fact more yellow cards may exacerbate the problem. I want matches to last 75 minutes. And I want every match to be equally long. I also want referees taken out of the equation when it comes to deciding how long the match is. The stop-clock will ensure this.
Cards are applied on a regular basis.  Pretty much every game I can think of where time wasting has been a factor has produced at least one card.  There was a yellow card for time wasting in the game this week that we're all upset about.

There are obviously not nearly enough cards, and they don't come early enough.  But the fact that they are being issued at all shows that it's not particularly hard to issue them at all.

There's also no necessarily a need to judge motives.  If a goalkeeper holds onto a ball for more than 6 seconds then an offence has been committed.  There's absolutely no need to judge his motive for holding it.  That's Pickford getting sent off for a start.  It's an indirect free kick in the box as well I think.

I don't see how more yellow cards is going to make the problem worse.  Maybe in an individual game, but once players start getting sent off on a regular basis it will stop being an effective tactic.

As for dismissing time wasting - you and I can argue back and forth over whether it's the time or the disruption that is the biggest problem.  But your proposal (stop clocks) only solves for one of them and mine (enforce the rules as they are) solves both.

Edit: actually I just realised the stop clock doesn't even solve for time wasting in all cases, because when a keeper falls on top of the ball it is still in play and the clock is presumably still running.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:19 pm by Lusty »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15260 on: Today at 12:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:13:08 pm
They are not very easy to apply. The evidence? So few cards are applied. I'm amazed you think they are "regularly" applied.

Why are so few cards applied? I've already answered this. Referees are being asked to judge motives. That's always difficult. And it produces wildly varying results across different games - which is obviously no good.

You also rather airily dismiss time-wasting which - in your last paragraph - you sort of erase altogether by eliding it with 'breaking the rhythm of opponents', 'getting your breath back' etc.

My proposal - as I said - will not distinguish between time-wasting and simply retrieving the ball to get it back into play. The clock will stop for both.

At the moment we have a situation where Premier League games are sometimes lasting about 53 minutes. That is a problem that more yellow cards will not solve. In fact more yellow cards may exacerbate the problem. I want matches to last 75 minutes. And I want every match to be equally long. I also want referees taken out of the equation when it comes to deciding how long the match is. The stop-clock will ensure this.

What's to stop a defending team just lashing the ball out of play every time they get near it with 5 minutes remaining on your idea?
It's effectively time wasting. Yes, there will still be time to play if the clock stops when the ball is out, but it completely disrupts the rhythm of the attacking team and those 5 minutes of play could end up lasting 15 in real time.

The fact there are so few cards dished out for timewasting is because the refs are shit, not because the laws are difficult to apply. Time wasting in the 3rd minute of a game is still time wasting. There's nothing in the law that states cards can only be given after the 75th minute.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:14 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15261 on: Today at 01:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:32:17 pm
Cards are applied on a regular basis.  Pretty much every game I can think of where time wasting has been a factor has produced at least one card.  There was a yellow card for time wasting in the game this week that we're all upset about.

There are obviously not nearly enough cards, and they don't come early enough.  But the fact that they are being issued at all shows that it's not particularly hard to issue them at all.

There's also no necessarily a need to judge motives.  If a goalkeeper holds onto a ball for more than 6 seconds then an offence has been committed.  There's absolutely no need to judge his motive for holding it.  That's Pickford getting sent off for a start.  It's an indirect free kick in the box as well I think.

I don't see how more yellow cards is going to make the problem worse.  Maybe in an individual game, but once players start getting sent off on a regular basis it will stop being an effective tactic.

As for dismissing time wasting - you and I can argue back and forth over whether it's the time or the disruption that is the biggest problem.  But your proposal (stop clocks) only solves for one of them and mine (enforce the rules as they are) solves both.

Edit: actually I just realised the stop clock doesn't even solve for time wasting in all cases, because when a keeper falls on top of the ball it is still in play and the clock is presumably still running.

Cards clearly are not awarded on a regular basis.

Most games when we play against 'inferior' opposition usually means we're going to see 20-30 minutes of timewasting by the opposition (Especially at Anfield)

I'm infurated when we get these regular scenarios (Pretty much every match)

* Goalkeeper takes 2-3 minutes to take a goal kick
* Ball goes out of play for a throw in. Players don't move for a minute. Then one grudgingly wanders over to get the ball. Sometimes they pick it up then put it down or let someone else take it
* A free kick is awarded and the same situation - players milling about, one reluctantly goes towards the ball. Sometimes then goes away and another strolls over then takes 2 minutes
* Player goes down holding their head/knee/Leg/Arm and wastes 5 minutes before going off and coming back on seconds later and running about like a new-born lamb

In the stopped-clock scenario, these incidents would actually add 20-30 minutes of play to the game, but I think it'll do more than that - I think that once players realise that their timewasting isn't wasting any time at all, they'll pack it in. The game will flow more because if they are wasting their own time, then that goes against their own gameplan.


I've never been annoyed if a team are clearly awaiting an advantage from actually taking the throw or free kick or goal kick as long as they aren't clearly taking the piss.


One game that stands out for me was when Steve Bruce came to Anfield as manager and I used my stopwatch to work out just how much time his side was wasting and I got to 65 minutes. They took about 3-5 minutes per throw in, 3-5 minutes for every free kick, they were rolling around on the floor every five minutes and I thought the world might end by the time their fucking keeper took a goal kick.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15262 on: Today at 01:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:50:30 pm
What's to stop a defending team just lashing the ball out of play every time they get near it with 5 minutes remaining on your idea?
It's effectively time wasting. Yes, there will still be time to play if the clock stops when the ball is out, but it completely disrupts the rhythm of the attacking team and those 5 minutes of play could end up lasting 15 in real time.

The fact there are so few cards dished out for timewasting is because the refs are shit, not because the laws are difficult to apply. Time wasting in the 3rd minute of a game is still time wasting. There's nothing in the law that states cards can only be given after the 75th minute.

But the referees have had decades of the Premier League to clamp down on timewasting.

They won't because it's subjective and they are shite at their jobs.

If a team wants to bladder it into row z every time they clear then the opposition side gets the ball back for free and the time lost for it's retrieval doesn't cost the attacking team, so I'd say let them go for it.

I'd love a team to give us the ball back immediately every time we didn't successfully attack. We'd get loads more attacking chances every game and the defending team would have to defend more crosses and shots and attacks.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15263 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:14:36 pm

One game that stands out for me was when Steve Bruce came to Anfield as manager and I used my stopwatch to work out just how much time his side was wasting and I got to 65 minutes. They took about 3-5 minutes per throw in, 3-5 minutes for every free kick,

That's blatantly not true.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15264 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:14:36 pm
Cards clearly are not awarded on a regular basis.

Most games when we play against 'inferior' opposition usually means we're going to see 20-30 minutes of timewasting by the opposition (Especially at Anfield)

I'm infurated when we get these regular scenarios (Pretty much every match)

* Goalkeeper takes 2-3 minutes to take a goal kick
* Ball goes out of play for a throw in. Players don't move for a minute. Then one grudgingly wanders over to get the ball. Sometimes they pick it up then put it down or let someone else take it
* A free kick is awarded and the same situation - players milling about, one reluctantly goes towards the ball. Sometimes then goes away and another strolls over then takes 2 minutes
* Player goes down holding their head/knee/Leg/Arm and wastes 5 minutes before going off and coming back on seconds later and running about like a new-born lamb

In the stopped-clock scenario, these incidents would actually add 20-30 minutes of play to the game, but I think it'll do more than that - I think that once players realise that their timewasting isn't wasting any time at all, they'll pack it in. The game will flow more because if they are wasting their own time, then that goes against their own gameplan.


I've never been annoyed if a team are clearly awaiting an advantage from actually taking the throw or free kick or goal kick as long as they aren't clearly taking the piss.


One game that stands out for me was when Steve Bruce came to Anfield as manager and I used my stopwatch to work out just how much time his side was wasting and I got to 65 minutes. They took about 3-5 minutes per throw in, 3-5 minutes for every free kick, they were rolling around on the floor every five minutes and I thought the world might end by the time their fucking keeper took a goal kick.

3-5 minutes per throw in and free kick? Do me a favour.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15265 on: Today at 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:14:36 pm
Cards clearly are not awarded on a regular basis.
Think you and yorky have both got a bit muddled over what I meant by 'regular'.  I did not say that it was enough, but pretty much every time there is a game where time wasting is a factor the referee will book someone in the 85th minute.  It's regular.  It proves that referees are fully capable of enforcing the laws, they just don't until right at the end of the game.  I have no idea why.

As for your Steve Bruce story... citation very much needed  :lmao
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,913
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15266 on: Today at 01:36:14 pm »
We need to find out which Steve Bruce game this was.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15267 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:29:39 pm
Think you and yorky have both got a bit muddled over what I meant by 'regular'.  I did not say that it was enough, but pretty much every time there is a game where time wasting is a factor the referee will book someone in the 85th minute.  It's regular.  It proves that referees are fully capable of enforcing the laws, they just don't until right at the end of the game.  I have no idea why.

As for your Steve Bruce story... citation very much needed  :lmao

Yeah so it doesn't work at all, does it?

If you know you can do what the fuck you like every single game and that the ref will only bother enforcing anything when the games done then why WOULDN'T you time waste as much as you can

Trying to remember even who he was managing with that one. We drew against them, think it was a night game and I've never seen such amazing timewasting in my life before or since in any league.

It was mesmorising in it's unrealness.

I think it was this one: Liverpool v Wigan Athletic, 02 January 2008  (Drew 1-1) but not 100% sure - was deffo a draw and Bruce was deffo manager. I've not got the memory even for games I've been to, to recollect every game - probably couldn't tell you the results of the games I went to last season :)
 
65 minutes isn't that much worse than the average which apparantly is 41 minutes wasted..  Aston Villa (Even without Bruce) are the leagues biggest timewasters - wasting an average of 40 odd minutes every game (Won't link the article as it's the Daily Fail)
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15268 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:36:14 pm
We need to find out which Steve Bruce game this was.
I'm pretty sure we'd have all remembered ;D
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,379
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15269 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
To be fair, if Andy was using his stop watch every time the ball went behind Steve Bruce's head, it could easily have been 3-5 minutes every time.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15270 on: Today at 01:42:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:36:14 pm
We need to find out which Steve Bruce game this was.

Liverpool v Someone - Draw. Steve Bruce manager.

If you can find it, let me know.

Was absolutely ridiculous and the ref did fuck all.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15271 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Yeah so it doesn't work at all, does it?

If you know you can do what the fuck you like every single game and that the ref will only bother enforcing anything when the games done then why WOULDN'T you time waste as much as you can
I'm not sure what point you think you're arguing with at this point?  For avoidance of doubt, I'm saying that there are rules to deal with time wasting and that referees are not using them enough.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15272 on: Today at 01:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:46:12 pm
I'm not sure what point you think you're arguing with at this point?  For avoidance of doubt, I'm saying that there are rules to deal with time wasting and that referees are not using them enough.

So what is the answer. They've had over a hundred years to apply the rules properly and haven't done once in all that time.

What makes you think that they'll finally start now (They won't)

So.

If they won't then we either 'live with it' (Despite studies showing that it's getting worse) or something needs to be done to address it.



Of all the shit that happens in football games, timewasting is the one that does my head in the most. I accept that generally when I'm at the game, the length of time may not be as long as you think - watched kettle and all that - but it's still a significant amount of time and when all of the opposition players are doing it all game, it's fucking well annoying.

Was reading that the average in-play is now around 51 minutes. I mean, for fucks sake :D
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 