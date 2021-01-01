« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 376 377 378 379 380 [381]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 758561 times)

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15200 on: Yesterday at 07:51:24 am »
Paul Tierney is a shite official. He got the red card right but the time wasting present from Palace he should have dealt with that a lot sooner and also the constant fouling on Diaz after only being 2 yards away its ridiculous really.

However hes still a gobshite and should be no where near our games and agree with the watch; football is I think the only sport that the watch doesnt physically stop which is utter madness and would resolve so many issues; but then again our incompetent refs would probably find a way of cocking that up as well most likely.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15201 on: Yesterday at 08:21:08 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:32:28 am
They simply can't get it right. The Palace goalkeeper was down for like two minutes in the first half. The goal and all the timewasting amounted to apparently 3 minutes from Salford's finest.

I was making a conscious effort not to get wound up by the officials this season. Not going well so far
Plus the unofficial drinks break after they scored.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,656
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15202 on: Yesterday at 08:42:15 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:21:08 am
Plus the unofficial drinks break after they scored.

I wondered what the hell was going on there?  Thought it was an official break or something...
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,469
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15203 on: Yesterday at 08:53:33 am »
At the very least there needs to be a sideline official (the 4th official who actually deals with substitutions?) who doesn`t stop the clock during subs breaks but starts it to see how long these breaks take. He then passes this on to the ref (and everyone else) who can add this as a minimum stoppage time at the end of each half. This is the minimum that should be done to stop time-wasting. A good ref (i know) should be adding time for the other stuff too.

Those with apparent head injuries should be taken off the pitch to to be evaluated and a minimum time in an observation area. This would weed out the genuinely hurt from the Jordan Ayew`s of the world.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15204 on: Yesterday at 08:56:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:21:08 am
Plus the unofficial drinks break after they scored.

Great point. I thought that at the time but had forgotten overnight when I had a dream Curtis Jones scored a winner
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,480
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15205 on: Yesterday at 10:04:12 am »
If yesterdays game didn't convince you that English referees are utterly corrupt then absolutely nothing ever will.

I literally lost count the number of things that Salford gimp ignored through the game.

He's done it to us before. In his next games, whether on VAR or refereeing, he'll fuck us again. And again. And again.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,992
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15206 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 am »
And I hope its not lost on people that he looks even more of a c*nt now he's shaved his head
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
  • JFT97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15207 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:42:15 am
I wondered what the hell was going on there?  Thought it was an official break or something...

One of their players was down injured so both teams took the opportunity to get some drinks.

Saw some crazy stat the other day where in one of the EFL games where the ball was only in play for less than 40 mins.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,656
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15208 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:18:30 am
One of their players was down injured so both teams took the opportunity to get some drinks.

Saw some crazy stat the other day where in one of the EFL games where the ball was only in play for less than 40 mins.

I haven't checked the data, but my eyes tell me it has got a lot worse over the years.  A simple thing like stopping the clock would (more or less) get rid of it all in an instant.

The punters who actually pay to watch the match are getting very short changed!  It also makes the game awful to watch too!

Keeping possession, taking the ball into the corner to run the clock down - great.  Falling over faking injuries, keepers playing in slow-motion from the first minute - shite!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:59 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15209 on: Yesterday at 12:30:56 pm »
Michael Oliver to ref Man Utd v Liverpool. Thank fuck.
Had already geared myself up for it to be Anthony Taylor.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,656
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15210 on: Yesterday at 12:32:23 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:30:56 pm
Michael Oliver to ref Man Utd v Liverpool. Thank fuck.
Had already geared myself up for it to be Anthony Taylor.

He was fucking awful when we played AD last year!

He's not good anymoe.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15211 on: Yesterday at 12:44:52 pm »
Came in here expecting to see everyone going on about the Diaz & Salah WWF moves as well as the 2 handballs. Do we not care about the handballs?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15212 on: Yesterday at 01:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:53:52 am
Yep.  Ever since I started to watch football, I wondered why they didn't stop the clock like in other sports.  It's like they want to encourage cheating.
The simple answer is that while the laws of the game say that a football match consists of two halves of 45 minutes each, I'm not sure that it was ever specifically stated or intended for there to be 90 minutes of pure ball-in-play of the sort that a stop/start game clock would make possible.

Various 'normal' delays and stoppages are expected to be contained within that 90 minutes, without additional time being added on. Only certain types of excessive delays - e.g those caused by treatment of injuries; and more recently, for substitiutions - are expected to be allowed for and even then the laws don't require referees to make-up delays accurately to-the-second. They have discretion to add a bit of time on based on their own feeling of what is approprate.

I'm not sure whether deliberate, egregious time wasting was ever intended to be made up for. It probably didn't happen in the halcyon, 'play-up, play-up, play the game' corinthian-spirited clositers of Charterhouse and Westminster and Marlborough wherein the origins of Association Football lie.

In this and several other regards football has always been different from other sports. Less exact and binary and more 'woolly', with a lot more emphasis on referee's discretion.

I'm neither saying that I agree with that nor that I disagree but I think it's important to realise that this idea that there should be 90 minutes of uninterrupted, pure ball-in-play is something of an expectation that fans and viewers have placed upon the game as an afterthought, rather than a primordial essential of the game that is somehow being abused.

I guess the issue is that the founders of the game didn't envisage the kind of systematic timeweasting, the deliberate dilatory behaviour as a form of cheating, that is now rife.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15213 on: Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:15:15 pm
I'm neither saying that I agree with that nor that I disagree but I think it's important to realise that this idea that there should be 90 minutes of uninterrupted, pure ball-in-play is something of an expectation that fans and viewers have placed upon the game as an afterthought, rather than a primordial essential of the game that is somehow being abused.

I don't think anyone is arguing for 90 minutes of ball-in-play. Most of us arguing for better timekeeping would settle for 60.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15214 on: Yesterday at 01:35:33 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm
I don't think anyone is arguing for 90 minutes of ball-in-play. Most of us arguing for better timekeeping would settle for 60.
Yes I was unclear; what I meant was that I don't think there has ever been a stated requirement for any set amount of ball-in-play. I just used 90 as an example, but the same whether it's 60 or 50 as have been suggested.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15215 on: Yesterday at 01:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:35:33 pm
Yes I was unclear; what I meant was that I don't think there has ever been a stated requirement for any set amount of ball-in-play. I just used 90 as an example, but the same whether it's 60 or 50 as have been suggested.

Yeah, that's a fair point. But rules have been tweaked before whenever an issue arose. Goalkeepers not being able to pick up backpasses, yellow cards for timewasting, players having to leave the pitch after treatment, injury time being announced, etc. All of these tried to deal with timewasting, and yet it's as much of an issue now as it's ever been. A set amount of ball-in-play time would fix it all in one go.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,937
  • Legend
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15216 on: Yesterday at 03:12:39 pm »
Whoever posted that keepers should be booked if they call players into the box for a short goal kick, then wave them upfield should is spot on.

Should be a booking, no questions asked. Make it a rule and then if they choose to do it then their problem.

Honestly sick of the time wasting and theatrics, the missed fouls, the inconsistency.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15217 on: Yesterday at 03:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:32:23 pm
He was fucking awful when we played AD last year!

He's not good anymoe.
The Everton shitshow seemed to ruin him.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • And Could He Play!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15218 on: Yesterday at 04:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:12:39 pm
Honestly sick of the time wasting and theatrics, the missed fouls, the inconsistency.

They allow them to get away those things time and time again clearly there not bothered about it
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,873
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15219 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:12:39 pm
Whoever posted that keepers should be booked if they call players into the box for a short goal kick, then wave them upfield should is spot on.

Should be a booking, no questions asked. Make it a rule and then if they choose to do it then their problem.


I disagree with that. Football would cease to have its charm and fascination if players had to 'call' moves and then stick to them.

But, so far as I'm concerned, the problem is yet another one that could be solved by having a stop-clock. Goal kicks have become a supreme example of time-wasting. Normally it happens in the last 30 minutes of a game, but I've been at Anfield and seen opposing goalies wasting time over goal kicks from the very start of the match. Under the stop-clock system the clock would start as soon as the goalie kicked the ball.  That would allow them to change their minds without simultaneously winding down the clock.


Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,937
  • Legend
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15220 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm »
Yeah thats a fair point.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15221 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:16:59 am
And I hope its not lost on people that he looks even more of a c*nt now he's shaved his head

Bit harsh
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15222 on: Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:48:01 pm
Yeah, that's a fair point. But rules have been tweaked before whenever an issue arose. Goalkeepers not being able to pick up backpasses, yellow cards for timewasting, players having to leave the pitch after treatment, injury time being announced, etc. All of these tried to deal with timewasting, and yet it's as much of an issue now as it's ever been. A set amount of ball-in-play time would fix it all in one go.
Of course, I agree that rules can change. And really I was just answering the question about why football doesn't feature the more exact timing of other sports.

As for a match clock system, I'm equivocal about it. I've had my fingers burnt by VAR so I'm not going to assume that a match clock system would automatically work well in practice just because it sounds like a good idea in theory. I thought VAR was going to be just what we needed and it's turned out to be a crapfest.

I do agree with some of the points made by match clock advocates, but I also take onboard some of the points 4pool has made about such systems actually in action, as opposed to the attractive idea of them.

In additon I'll add again that one reason why a stop/start match clock system has not been introduced so far, and will be hard to introduce, is that players and managers are largely against it. As fans we want to see time wasting dealt with even if it means the game lasting more than 90 mins in total (due to the clock being stopped and started). Players and managers, however, largely don't want that, based on what I've heard and read them say about it in the past. They regard being out there for 90 mins as more than long enough already. They accept that a few cup games will go even longer - 120 mins and more - but to have more than 90mins every match is a very different matter, esp. with the ascendency of sports science.

Unless there's a sea change in opinion it'll be hard to introduce against such opposition, I suspect.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,349
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15223 on: Today at 08:54:24 am »
Football is so far behind other sports. One thing that would stop play acting and time wasting is actually making players have head injury assessments if they go down holding their head. If you fall over after being struck in the head you probably need checking over...

Make them leave the pitch and get the finger count and pre answered questions from the physio.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,463
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15224 on: Today at 08:57:25 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:54:24 am
Football is so far behind other sports. One thing that would stop play acting and time wasting is actually making players have head injury assessments if they go down holding their head. If you fall over after being struck in the head you probably need checking over...

Make them leave the pitch and get the finger count and pre answered questions from the physio.

You probably can't get them to leave the pitch though until they have had that done, so just wastes more time
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,873
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15225 on: Today at 09:02:17 am »
Test cricketers used to wind down the clock when their team was losing. But the rules were changed. Slow play resulted in fines and - more to the point - the bowling side had to get through an allotted number of overs regardless of how long it took them. It's one of the reasons that draws suddenly became very rare in Test cricket.

Great for the paying spectator, great for the game.

It beggars belief that, season after season in football, we are seeing shorter and shorter games. Teams actually begin games by time-wasting. And yet the authorities pretend it is not happening and fail to address the scam.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,992
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15226 on: Today at 09:35:26 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:54:24 am
Football is so far behind other sports. One thing that would stop play acting and time wasting is actually making players have head injury assessments if they go down holding their head. If you fall over after being struck in the head you probably need checking over...

Make them leave the pitch and get the finger count and pre answered questions from the physio.

Its just a control thing. And it starts at the top, with referees who were notoriously shit when they were active now running the show. We hire the best players from all over the world, the best managers, the best coaches, the best staff, and yet we (well not we but PGMOL/FA/PL) have this arrogance that all of those people should be at the beck and call of shit English officials. And if they were honestly any good, I wouldnt be bothered if they all got hefty pay rises. Over a year they probably get paid what an average player earns in a week now....but there's absolutely no justification performance-wise for them to get anymore than they already do.

Mike Dean.

So he has been shit for years, just completely unsuitable as a PL referee. So he retires....and instead of being given a nice retirement party, and a column in some shit paper and a guest spot on some shit TV station, he's made a VAR official. And now two games in he's been stood down as a VAR official because he's been shit. Mike Riley has years of being a notoriously shit referee, retires and is made head of PGMOL. Howard Webb much the same. Jon Moss retired. Guess what happened to him? Nice guest spot gig somewhere? Nah, he's the new manager of the Select Group 1 officials. Probably the worst referee of the last decade. I'm genuinely surprised Uriah Rennie doesn't have a spot there somewhere.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15227 on: Today at 09:41:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:02:17 am
Test cricketers used to wind down the clock when their team was losing. But the rules were changed. Slow play resulted in fines and - more to the point - the bowling side had to get through an allotted number of overs regardless of how long it took them. It's one of the reasons that draws suddenly became very rare in Test cricket.

Great for the paying spectator, great for the game.

It beggars belief that, season after season in football, we are seeing shorter and shorter games. Teams actually begin games by time-wasting. And yet the authorities pretend it is not happening and fail to address the scam.
The unwritten rule that a player can only be booked for time-wasting in the second half and, most often, only in the final 10 minutes is a real problem.

When I was much younger we had a game at a side that played at a multi-purpose ground (football and athletics).  We had to win while for them it was a dead rubber but the reverse fixture had been really tetchy.  They turned up with only two match balls, had nobody on duty that day to fetch the balls that went off the pitch and due to the athletics track most clearances would often end up rolling to a spot where nobody watching could reach them.  Their players were fetching the balls back for their set-pieces like decrepit slugs so in the end we ended up fetching pretty much every ball back.  The game was terrible, I doubt the ball was in play for more than about 30 minutes, we were absolutely knackered and we lost 1-0 to a late-ish goal.  I'm sure a lot of Premier League managers would employ the same tactics if they thought they could get away with it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,873
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15228 on: Today at 09:50:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:41:39 am
The unwritten rule that a player can only be booked for time-wasting in the second half and, most often, only in the final 10 minutes is a real problem.

And, as has already been pointed out, a goalie is usually very happy to take a booking at so late a stage in the match because it becomes another way to wind down the clock.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15229 on: Today at 09:55:45 am »
But all this would mean the end of the unparalleled joy of the 98th minute winner.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15230 on: Today at 10:00:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:11 am
And, as has already been pointed out, a goalie is usually very happy to take a booking at so late a stage in the match because it becomes another way to wind down the clock.
Because he's aware that the ref won't add it back anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 376 377 378 379 380 [381]   Go Up
« previous next »
 