I'm convinced that a stop-clock is the answer. It's time to shorten the game to 70 or 75 minutes (in reality that would mean lengthening the game). Stop the clock every time the ball is out of play (throw ins, dead balls, corners, free kicks, injuries, substitutions).



The overall effect would be to speed the game up (there'd be little point in time-wasting) and prevent officials from whimsically 'calculating' added time.



It was 40 years ago today, Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play..Well, actually it was about 40 years ago a stop-clock was used. Europeans and Fifa claimed it wasn't true to football but the NASL went ahead with it anyway. Nothing more than a gimmick by stupid Americans.Now come some calls to give it another go.Sounds good in theory. But in practice it didn't add that much time back into the game. Slowing play down still happened as teams/ managers adapted.About the only improvement was for a sub or major injury. However, the drawback was the match ended on 90 minutes when the clock hit 0:00 (or 45:00 if you prefer it that way). You could be attacking and when the hooter went off, match over. There was no discretion.Teams saw the clock and played to it by slowing the game down when ahead. Using those tactical fouls or deliberate yellows to slow the play down because they could see there were 30 seconds left or whatever.But those who want it will be adam ant about how much better the game will be. The more things change, the more they stay the same. VAR will improve officiating. Stop-clock will improve slow play.