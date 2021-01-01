« previous next »
lamonti

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,717
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15160 on: Today at 09:01:03 am
Quote from: Golyo on August  2, 2022, 11:33:21 am
You clearly have an agenda against Adrián. When questioned what he did wrong about the goal he conceded, you just don't answer but blame him for 20/21. You are a joke.

Alright there Adrián, time to log off.

What part of "he palmed it into his own six yard area" doesn't explain why the goal was conceded.

And, he was rubbish in 20/21, although hardly our biggest concern that season.
Last Edit: Today at 09:10:00 am by lamonti
lamonti

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,717
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15161 on: Today at 09:12:20 am
It's fundamentally bad system that lets Romero away with what he did  whether a yellow or a red card  without punishment.

I understand that it's set up so that VAR aren't re-refereeing every incident, but that is a series, gaping loophole.

Also interesting to see they didn't call Richarlison offside. The whole question of the "keeper's view" thing is so open to completely random interpretation. It seemed like they were quite stringent on it for the last two years. We got away with one in the Alisson goal game at West Brom, and it felt like Kasper Schmeichel was appealing for a goal to be chalked off every week last year for the same thing (though he of course has never conceded a legitimate goal ever by his own reactions).

They should certainly bring in guidelines around the "line of sight" thing - distance from the keeper, distance of the shot, etc.
Last Edit: Today at 09:15:26 am by lamonti
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,054
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15162 on: Today at 09:12:21 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:25:46 am
Looked like it was in play to me, but you are right if it wasn't.

What's the rule about hair pulling, I've seen players pulled down by their necks before at corners and no red given so presumed this wouldn't warrant a red.

Nah, it was out of play after it crossed the goalline, therefore as far as I can tell after the red card it would have been a corner. In terms of the hair pulling, this is how the laws of the game define violent conduct: "Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made." Pulling someone's hair so that that person falls on his air pretty much falls into that definition for me. It's shocking how that was not a red card even after VAR looked at it. There should be absolutely no debate about whether it wasn't given, because it would have only been a yellow.

dit: And of course that Dale Johnson fella on Twitter is saying it was the right decisions, because "in this context" the hair pulling "wasn't a red card". That's why I can't take him seriously on that VAR stuff...
Last Edit: Today at 09:49:48 am by stoa
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,826
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15163 on: Today at 11:26:22 am
Quote from: Learpholl on August  9, 2022, 11:46:56 am

I don't think a stop-clock is the answer but I do think it wouldn't be difficult to have someone else keep the time.

I'm convinced that a stop-clock is the answer. It's time to shorten the game to 70 or 75 minutes (in reality that would mean lengthening the game). Stop the clock every time the ball is out of play (throw ins, dead balls, corners, free kicks, injuries, substitutions).

The overall effect would be to speed the game up (there'd be little point in time-wasting) and prevent officials from whimsically 'calculating' added time.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,237
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15164 on: Today at 01:33:27 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:26:22 am
I'm convinced that a stop-clock is the answer. It's time to shorten the game to 70 or 75 minutes (in reality that would mean lengthening the game). Stop the clock every time the ball is out of play (throw ins, dead balls, corners, free kicks, injuries, substitutions).

The overall effect would be to speed the game up (there'd be little point in time-wasting) and prevent officials from whimsically 'calculating' added time.

It was 40 years ago today, Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play..

Well, actually it was about 40 years ago a stop-clock was used. Europeans and Fifa claimed it wasn't true to football but the NASL went ahead with it anyway. Nothing more than a gimmick by stupid Americans.

Now come some calls to give it another go.

Sounds good in theory. But in practice it didn't add that much time back into the game. Slowing play down still happened as teams/ managers adapted.

About the only improvement was for a sub or major injury. However, the drawback was the match ended on 90 minutes when the clock hit 0:00 (or 45:00 if you prefer it that way). You could be attacking and when the hooter went off, match over. There was no discretion.

Teams saw the clock and played to it by slowing the game down when ahead. Using those tactical fouls or deliberate yellows to slow the play down because they could see there were 30 seconds left or whatever.

But those who want it will be adam ant about how much better the game will be. The more things change, the more they stay the same. VAR will improve officiating. Stop-clock will improve slow play.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15165 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:12:20 am
Also interesting to see they didn't call Richarlison offside. The whole question of the "keeper's view" thing is so open to completely random interpretation.

In situations like this, the goalkeeper is better off not diving and making it really obvious that his view was obstructed. By diving, he gives the impression that Richarlison didn't impact upon him, when in reality even if he caused the slightest moment of hesitation it would stop him being able to save the shot.

Obviously easier said than done and Mendy won't have known that he was offside.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,826
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15166 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:33:27 pm
It was 40 years ago today, Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play..

Well, actually it was about 40 years ago a stop-clock was used. Europeans and Fifa claimed it wasn't true to football but the NASL went ahead with it anyway. Nothing more than a gimmick by stupid Americans.

Now come some calls to give it another go.

Sounds good in theory. But in practice it didn't add that much time back into the game. Slowing play down still happened as teams/ managers adapted.

About the only improvement was for a sub or major injury. However, the drawback was the match ended on 90 minutes when the clock hit 0:00 (or 45:00 if you prefer it that way). You could be attacking and when the hooter went off, match over. There was no discretion.

Teams saw the clock and played to it by slowing the game down when ahead. Using those tactical fouls or deliberate yellows to slow the play down because they could see there were 30 seconds left or whatever.

But those who want it will be adam ant about how much better the game will be. The more things change, the more they stay the same. VAR will improve officiating. Stop-clock will improve slow play.

These seem to me piddling objections. Not least because it was "40 years ago today." But you've posted that 'research' before and I have replied so I don't have the heart to go over it all again.

I'll say one thing though. If you believe that certain teams don't "slow the game down" right now, under the current system, I can only say you are not concentrating hard enough. The point of the stop-clock is not to prevent teams slowing the game down, but to prevent that tactic from being profitable. "30 seconds to take a throw in? Yeah if you want. But we'll be adding the 30 seconds back on."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
