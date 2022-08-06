« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 753693 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15120 on: August 6, 2022, 09:01:17 pm »
Whats the point of it if it cant overturn an obvious dive? I hope were not in for another season of hostile referees.
Offline nayia2002

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15121 on: August 6, 2022, 10:59:26 pm »
Same old shit var  :wanker
Offline oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15122 on: Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm »

Brighton penalty shout vs Manchester United on 55' (nothing given) - https://clip.dubz.co/v/4qr7p0 & https://gfycat.com/colossaljointgoshawk




Salford born Paul Tierney is the referee. VAR is John Brooks.



Manchester United [1] - 2 Brighton; Alexis Mac Allister own-goal 68' - https://gfycat.com/somedentalcanvasback & https://gfycat.com/pleasingappropriategoldfish

^ handball from the goalscorer? (the ball rolled down his arm?) Maguire also offside? - who then challenged for the ball on the line...




^ a smoother video with clearer footage of the handball - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1556286551449079808



Online a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15123 on: Yesterday at 03:29:03 pm »
Hahaha of course theyve given that. Theres about 4 different reason to chalk to off but its Eriks first game at home innit?
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15124 on: Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm »
VAR will never work while the blatant cheating from officials is allowed to continue.
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15125 on: Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on August  6, 2022, 10:59:26 pm
Same old shit var  :wanker

"Deliberately stopped running, no penalty."
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15126 on: Yesterday at 04:00:12 pm »
Establishment club
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15127 on: Yesterday at 04:01:08 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm
"Deliberately stopped running, no penalty."

Welbeck runs 6 yards before diving - its v Liverpool so its a pen.
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15128 on: Yesterday at 04:04:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:01:08 pm
Welbeck runs 6 yards before diving - its v Liverpool so its a pen.

This was more Jota at Spurs. Same ref, too.
Offline HomesickRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15129 on: Yesterday at 04:06:51 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm
"Deliberately stopped running, no penalty."
Isn't deliberately changing direction what good footballers are meant to do?
Nailed on penalty, as they said in commentary.
Handball too, but who cares now? Even with VAR on their side they lost 🤣😂🤣

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15130 on: Yesterday at 04:07:59 pm »
The only way you'll fix VAR or the 'refereeing' in this country is to have open and honest reviews.

I have no problem with any official making a mistake. It's when it's always the same officials fucking over some teams and favouring others that annoys.

If they make a massive fuck up (I'd say the obvious red card, blatent penno and obvious offside/handball for the goal today all qualify) - then there should be some sort of visible action taken.

The penalty against us yesterday was soft to say the least and I've still to see any visible contact. The penno against Everton was equally weird. Giving the goal when Hendo was stood on was bizarre.

And yet nothing is said, nothing is done and you know as soon as your team face a certain set of officials, you're likely fucked before you kick a ball. That's not really on is it.
Online Adeemo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15131 on: Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm »
Probably not quite the correct thread but near enough, anyone else getting absolutely pissed off at how the final minutes of matches are being allowed to play out? You barely see any passages of play put together, due to the team thats leading simply throwing themselves to floor and being gifted a freekick they didnt deserve, before taking an age to restart play. Thats without mentioning players going down, feigning injury and subs coming on, with the players going off being allowed to take an age to leave the pitch. The refs who are giving these non existent fouls and then not adding anywhere near enough time on are absolute mugs, do they not realise that theyre letting players take the piss out of both them and the fans? Running down the clock has always gone on but its never been as bad as it is these days.
Offline El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15132 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm »
I mean yeah but alsonot really. Time wasting legally is a fine art, Brighton did it well today, Real did it annoyingly well in the CL Final but then lookwe did it well against Barca and other games. Its the time wasting early which needs cutting out, the Fulham keeper yesterday had it in his hands for over twenty seconds twice in the first five minutes.
Online Adeemo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15133 on: Yesterday at 06:57:00 pm »
Not for me, it seems that bad now that refs seem to actually be indulging the team thats time wasting.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 04:37:43 pm »
Not a single VAR overturn the whole weekend. That seems rather implausible to say the least.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 04:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:37:43 pm
Not a single VAR overturn the whole weekend. That seems rather implausible to say the least.

Many things are implausible when it comes to top-level footie.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 04:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Probably not quite the correct thread but near enough, anyone else getting absolutely pissed off at how the final minutes of matches are being allowed to play out? You barely see any passages of play put together, due to the team thats leading simply throwing themselves to floor and being gifted a freekick they didnt deserve, before taking an age to restart play. Thats without mentioning players going down, feigning injury and subs coming on, with the players going off being allowed to take an age to leave the pitch. The refs who are giving these non existent fouls and then not adding anywhere near enough time on are absolute mugs, do they not realise that theyre letting players take the piss out of both them and the fans? Running down the clock has always gone on but its never been as bad as it is these days.
It pisses me off when it happens to us. Imagine the other team eating up 2 minutes to make subs, roll on the floor, e.t.c without the ref adding a second back.

I reckon a stop clock would be better.
Offline El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15137 on: Today at 04:54:59 pm »
I suspect this is now 'Look how good we are as refs, we dont even have to use VAR' with the new regime, man.

Its staggering how one of the biggest sports in the world has such a group of unqualified, spiteful men essentially dominating it.
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15138 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
Going to be another one of those seasons for us with decisions. The transition from one Fergie stooge to another: Riley to Webb, the SYP bizzie.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15139 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm »
https://youtu.be/6bbv5Af8BhU

What's this raising the bar nonsense Dermott is on about? Warnock is right. It's nothing to do with first day of the season.

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15140 on: Today at 06:06:38 pm »
If Dermot Gallagher thinks you got it wrong then my god you must have got it wrong.

This is where PGMOL should act.  Come out with a statement saying that VAR got it wrong and that the decision should have been overturned, otherwise you are essentially setting the bar so high for an overturn that there basically shouldn't be any this season.

We've said it before, but one of the fundamental problems with VAR is that the VAR can only send the referee to the monitor if they are recommending a decision be overturned, and then the decision will be overturned 99.9% of the time.  They need to introduce another 'level' of review where the VAR says that he thinks that the decision may be incorrect but the referee still has the final call.  There you'd still expect the referee to overturn it most times, but maybe 20- 30% of the time they stick with their original decision.

The irony of course is that they don't want to undermine the referees, but instead the referees just look even more incompetent.  If the ref sees that again on video he gives the penalty instantly.  No one expects referees to get every call right first time, just as long as they get the big calls right if they get a second chance.  So for god's sake give them that chance!

I also think that the referee in our game at the weekend is probably looking at the incident on replays that evening and thinking that he's been conned by Mitrovic and almost certainly wouldn't have given it if he had the chance to see the replays again first.  Surely that must frustrate the referees themselves?
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15141 on: Today at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:20:39 pm
Going to be another one of those seasons for us with decisions. The transition from one Fergie stooge to another: Riley to Webb, the SYP bizzie.

Tierney in charge for the Palace game  :butt

No doubt Anthony 'Altrincham fan' Taylor will get the United game as usual and then Coote or Kavanagh for the derby.
